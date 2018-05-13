Tail wagging the dog: Changes in ENSO Activity During the Last 6,000 Years Modulated by Background Climate State

This paper claims that ENSO is a following rather than a forcing of climate, but given what we’ve seen in the last two decades, it sure seems like ENSO El Nino events are in fact a forcing of the global climate, from which the Earth quickly recovers.
The paper: (paywalled)
Changes in ENSO Activity During the Last 6,000 Years Modulated by Background Climate State
Soon‐Il An, Seul‐Hee Im, Sang‐Yoon Jun
Abstract
Various proxy records show that El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) activity has changed from calm to active during the last 6,000 years. However, it is so far unclear whether orbital forcing has solely induced such a dramatic change. In this study, we performed a transient run for the last 6,000 years using an Earth system model of intermediate complexity affected by orbital forcing only without changes due to other climate forcing, and then its time‐varying background states were implemented into an intermediate atmosphere‐ocean coupled model for ENSO. ENSO activity simulated by the intermediate atmosphere‐ocean coupled model during the last 6,000 years resembled the observed proxy data, inferring that orbital forcing mainly leads to changes in ENSO activity during the last 6,000 years. From additional sensitivity experiments, we found that a change in sea surface temperature background conditions is primarily responsible for the observed ENSO activity over the last 6,000 years through modifying the anomalous horizontal thermal advection of the mean SST gradient.
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1002/2017GL076250
Reading it, it all makes sense now, thanks to that mighty big word “may”:
resembled??
So a change in orbit made it warmer
6000 y ago was the Holocene optimum , warmer than today. It seems they are claiming more active ENSO in a cooler climate.
without seeing the detail of the paywalled paper, it’s difficult to comment more. However, this could also be seen as a feedback mechanism since ENSO is a THROUGHPUT of energy , not a source of energy or a “forcing”.
Increased ENSO means more solar energy into ocean ; more energy transferred to atmosphere: if this is related it could be a negative f/b compensating for the alleged loss of energy input due to orbital changes.
It could also be the usual meaningless trend fitting: one thing went up , another went down : climatologists arbitrarily infer causation.
I would want some pretty clear correlation between changes in both directions , not just working on average “trends” over the whole data set. The description “it resembles” leads me to expect the latter.
“ENSO activity simulated by the intermediate atmosphere‐ocean coupled model during the last 6,000 years resembled the observed proxy data,”
Wow it “resembled” sounds unprecedented.
Relax, Greg. We all know there is speculation involved here and we must wait for confirmation of everything we read.
“resembled” means that we can’t justify putting a significance figure on it…
“In this study, we performed a transient run for the last 6,000 years using an Earth system model ”
“then its time‐varying background states were implemented into an intermediate atmosphere‐ocean coupled model”
It’s models all the way down again.
I regard a year or two as weather and a decade or more as climate. Your mileage may vary.
As if models can predict weather even a few years out? So hindcasting on proxies for six thousand years somehow means anything?
The full: http://docdro.id/QmS34GN
Let me see if I understand this. Absolutely no one has a model which can accurately predict temperatures or conditions either backwards or forwards yet they continue to use models in their research and act like the results they get are actually valuable for understanding the climate. I taught for a few years and any student of mine would have had great difficulty receiving a passing grade with such an attitude.
In 6000 years the Pacific will have moved/expanded/altered? by some 120 metres. Pure guess on my part. Also the Indonesian section of the ring of fire will have been very active, as it is today. Anything in the models here? After all sea water does get heated by volcanic processes does it not?
That’s far more than the flap of a butterfly’s wings.
I’d have thought ocean currents drive ENSO.
Please read Bob Tisdale’s free book
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/11/03/new-book-by-bob-tisdale-on-global-warming-and-the-illusion-of-control-part-1/ .
The atmospheric pressure differences and subsequent wind direction and speed over the equatorial Pacific (southern oscillation index) is what piles warm water up and then lets it slosh back to slow upwelling cold water.
Sounds sensible, as during glacial periods there are near permanent El Nino conditions.
Obviously, they have to justify the grant money they requested and received. They must be so happy.
And … they can virtue signal and be the daahlings of their sect …
So if l have got this right, what there are saying is that climate change has been largely due to orbit changes and weather. So l have been right to spend my time looking at the weather for clues about climate change.
Well who would have thought it. ;)
They have got to keep writing or they won’t get grants.
Doesn’t matter if it’s science fiction.
“…we found that a change in sea surface temperature background conditions is primarily responsible for the observed ENSO activity over the last 6,000 years through modifying the anomalous horizontal thermal advection of the mean SST gradient.
Translation:
anomalous horizontal thermal advection is shifts in the trade winds across the equatorial Pacific.
As Bob Tisdale clearly explained in his 2013 post on ENSO basics
https://bobtisdale.wordpress.com/2013/10/22/enso-basics-westerly-wind-bursts-initiate-an-el-nino/
A drop in trade wind strength (diminishing easterlies, and westerly wind pulses) precedes the ENSO region 3.4 SST rise signaling the onset of an El Nono.
Furthermore, the multi-decadal Pacific Ocean trade wind patterns are a key part of the PDO, that is, the PDO state alters the intensity of the prevailing Pacific trade winds. The effects of the Trade Winds surface stress are clearly documented in the Western Pacific Sea Level (WPSL).
Stronger Trade Wind easterlies are associated with higher WPSL and a La Nina results. Relaxation of this wind stress allows the West Pacific warm pool to flow eastward into the ENSO 3 region setting-off the global effects of an El Nino heat release.
(figure from: GEOPHYSICAL RESEARCH LETTERS, VOL. 39, L13602, doi:10.1029/2012GL052032, 2012, Multidecadal sea level anomalies and trends in the western tropical Pacific. by M.A. Merrifield, et al.)
And the correlation of PDO state and ENSO intensity is established.
As for the tail wagging the dog problem. That implies causality arrow runs in one direction. I see it as much of a chicken and egg problem. All these processes are tightly coupled, thus the arrow of causality runs in both directions.