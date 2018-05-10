NASA Gavin Schmidt Joins Call for Climate Data Transparency

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon – NASA GISS head Gavin Schmidt has voiced his support for EPA director Scott Pruitt’s call for more climate research transparency, though Schmidt is concerned that providing enough data and method to ensure reproducibility will distract scientists from research.
Climate scientists call for more transparency in their field
Scott Waldman, E&E News reporter
Published: Thursday, May 10, 2018
Making data available is part of publishing in the modern era, and there needs to be better methods for verifying the results of a study are statistically valid, said Rich Loft, director of the technology development division at the National Center for Atmospheric Research.
“In the age of big data, journal publications which would have been suitable a hundred years ago [are] not suitable anymore because it’s not actually enough information to reproduce the thing, so somehow we have to extend our definition of peer-reviewed into these analyses,” he said.
One of the challenges faced by researchers trying to make their work more transparent is the complexity of dealing with a vast amount of data, said Gavin Schmidt, director of the Goddard Institute for Space Studies at NASA. In addition to storing the data, researchers must make the coding used to synthesize it available, he said. In the science community, reproducibility often consumes a lot of time that doesn’t always have a clear benefit to the individual researcher, other than altruism, he said.
“Reproducibility is not free, it has a cost to the community because if you’re always spending time reproducing scenarios, experiments that other people have suggested are interesting, then you’re not exporting something that you thought was interesting,” he said. “So there is a cost to the community, but the benefit is of course understanding how robust particular results are.”
Some critics have pointed out that Gavin Schmidt’s friend and colleague Michael Mann never disclosed full details of how he produced his iconic climate hockey stick.
The ridiculous defence of data obscurity we’ve seen since EPA director Scott Pruitt announced his open science initiative was never going to last, but its good to see how rapidly some members of the climate community are coming to accept that they have to start providing full method and data to back their research results.
The following is a video of EPA Director Scott Pruitt announcing the end of “secret science”.
10 thoughts on “NASA Gavin Schmidt Joins Call for Climate Data Transparency”
LOL, you mean this comes from the same Gavin that would not sit on the same set with Dr. Spencer at the same time? He is obviously concerned with his longevity in his current position from his past actions. Somebody queue the videos!
Trapped like a rat.
I wonder if we will get to the point where there will be separate peer reviews for the statistical procedures, or (gasp) simply an honest declaration of the uncertainty.
There is a cost, time and money, in public data. Accessibility, security, etc.
The cost of not being able to reproduce an experiment, or at least the analysis, is much, much higher.
Definitely. If the government is funding a study, it should be available online, with all the supporting data also available. If the study is used as support for a policy, transparency requirements should be rigorous.
Oh Eric you are being too kind to Gavin Schmidt and his ilk, whom you are kindly referring to as “the Climate Community”. The pathetic excuses he is giving for failing to provide data to allow reproducability are revealing. The purpose of preventing reproducibility was to hide the fact that “climate scientists” have no evidence of human-caused warming, and in fact, don’t know what causes the climate to change even remotely.
My guess is Gavin Schmidt is close to ground-level on this data transparency issue within the broader science community. And resisting transparency probably smells pretty bad at ground-level.
The responses from the AAAS, the AGU, and the 5 Journal editors (Nature, Science, PNAS, Cell, PLoS) coming out against the EPA’s adoption of data transparency rules were a behind-the-scenes, coordinated effort.
IOW, Just a few deep-pocketed puppet masters tugging the strings of those puppet editors and association presidents to make them dance and sing a little jig, because the death of EPA secret science spell deep trouble for them.
Why does it spell deep trouble, one might ask?
It spells deep trouble because Crown Jewel for the Watermelons is the EPA’s CO2 Endangerment Finding … and it was likely built on Secret Science.
And when it gets re-opened, that old Secret Science will not be allowed to be considered under those new transparency rules.
This link is the official Technical Support Document for the EPA’s Endangerment Finding.
https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2016-08/documents/endangerment_tsd.pdf
Within this Technical Support Document, when you go to Pages 4-5, Box 1.1, one finds this statement regarding the U.S. Climate Change Science Program (CCSP):
CCSP integrated federal research on climate and global change, as sponsored by thirteen federal agencies and overseen by the Office of Science and Technology Policy, the Council on Environmental Quality, the National Economic Council and the Office of Management and Budget and the 21 Synthesis and Assessment Products (SAPs) “that address the highest priorities for U.S. climate change research, observation, and decision support needs. ” :
It might have met the old “transparency rules” (i.e. lack of), but it likely won’t meet the new transparency rules if the Pruitt EPA can re-open an examination of the Endangerment Finding.
And in a certain court challenge to any EPA overturning the CO2 Endangerment Finding, the first thing that will come up to the Court is “What science was used?” If the rules the EPA used/uses doesn’t allow “secret science” then the battle is probably over if the old relied on Secret Science.
P.S. If you really want a good belly-laugh, read pages 2-3, “Section 1(a) Scope and Approach of This Document ” of the above linked Technical Support Document.
Title should be “Guess who joined climate transparency, 20 years late.”
Gavin is trying to keep his job-and what little credibility he has left. That said, I’m under the impression that the EPA’s position on transparency is on research going forward and not retrospectively- which is far more important,imho. Am I missing something?