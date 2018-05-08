Google’s massive carbon footprint fingered with new online tool

Internet search giant emits 500 kg of CO2 emissions per second.
Every Google search comes at a cost to the planet. In processing 3.5 billion searches a day, the world’s most popular website accounts for about 40% of the internet’s carbon footprint.
Despite the notion that the internet is a “cloud,” it actually relies on millions of physical servers in data centers around the world, which are connected with miles of undersea cables, switches, and routers, all requiring a lot of energy to run. Much of that energy comes from power sources that emit carbon dioxide into the air as they burn fossil fuels; one study from 2015 suggests internet activity results in as much CO2 emissions as the global aviation industry.
“Data is very polluting,” says Joana Moll, an artist-researcher whose work investigates the physicality of the internet. In 2015, to illustrate the environmental consequence of Google searches, Moll created a data visualization called CO2GLE:
(Click here to launch “CO2GLE” and see a real-time counter.)
“Almost nobody recalls that the internet is made up of interconnected physical infrastructures which consume natural resources,” Moll writesas an introduction to the project. “How can such an evident fact become so blurred in the social imagination?”
CO2GLE uses 2015 internet traffic data, Moll says, and is based on the assumption that Google.com “processes an approximate average of 47,000 requests every second, which represents an estimated amount of 500 kg of CO2 emissions per second.” That would be about 0.01 kg per request. She says these numbers are approximations, though when Quartz shared CO2GLE with Google, the company didn’t contest the math. In fact, in a 2009 estimate, Google said each query causes 0.2 grams of CO2 emissions.
Here’s an inside view of Google datacenters:
This makes me wonder about other services, such as the darling of liberals everywhere, Apple’s iTunes service. This is what their new datacenter in Iowa is to look like.
In their August 2017 press release for the datacenter, Apple claims this:
Des Moines, Iowa — Apple today announced plans to build a 400,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art data center in Waukee, Iowa, to better serve North American users of iMessage, Siri, the App Store and other Apple services. Like all Apple data centers, the new facility will run entirely on renewable energy from day one.
Facility Outside Des Moines Will Run on 100 Percent Renewable Energy
That will be some trick at night. Of course in the press release they don’t explain how they will achieve 24/7/365 100% renewable energy, they only say this:
Apple will be working with local partners to invest in renewable energy projects from wind and other sources to power the data center. Apple has pledged to power all of its global operations with 100 percent renewable energy, and has already reached that goal in the US and 23 other countries.
A noble goal, but I think at night when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow, they’ll be liars. We’ve already called them out on this: Apple caught fibbing about running on 100% renewable energy
The tell will be if the new facility is hooked up to the grid or not. I’m pretty sure it will be.
Perhaps Apple will eventually go the way of Google as they realize their goal is impossible: Shocker: Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy ‘Simply won’t work’
Meanwhile, the claim of 100% renewable powered Apple will help those snowflakes and SJW’s feel good about listened to iTunes while penning their latest screed about how fossil fuels are bad, and isn’t that really what counts? Making people feel smart and good about using your product is the oldest marketing trick in the book.
25 thoughts on “Google’s massive carbon footprint fingered with new online tool”
Of course, all of this assumes the concept of a “carbon footprint” is something of concern.
Lying about being 100% powered by ‘renewables’ is all the rage now.
My connection at a certain large diesel engine/generator manufacturer tells me that each of these data centers have multiple 2 MW diesel generators on site, ready to keep them running.
And they have many tons of heavy metal based batteries to keep the servers running for the minute or so it takes for the generators to be started and brought on line.
A large chunk of the energy used is for cooling, which is why sites in cold regions are often sought out for data centres.
Please be Careful when trying taking away any SJW’s sword from them.
Just let everyone who is addicted to their smart phones, Twitter, Google, iTunes, Snap Chat, Facebook, selfies etc, etc that these services will have to be shut down because of climate change and see how fast climate change ceases to become an issue.
Think about how much air conditioning is needed to keep all that cool…
Gee, the cloud isn’t really a cloud??! Who knew! And by the way, those batteries used will probably be sized to last several hours rather than several minutes. In the telephone industry we used to size the battery plant for 4 hours w/o auxiliary power in large switching centers. (read lots of 2V cells to make up the amperage required…
That 4h was intended only to maintain power long enough to get the diesel generators online.
I think apple’s angle is that they build or pay for enough renewable energy to fully compensate for their power usage. Not sure if that is name plate power or actual power generation.
Apple making a claim it relies on inherently intermittent power supplies for it’s server farms is precious.
Will modern data centres go the way of the original computer rooms with banks of reel to reel tapes, and downsize to the dimensions of a modern PC?
Except that the computer rooms of old are tiny compared to the size of a data center.
I predict that that they will continue to pack more computing power, data storage and networking into smaller packages that will fill ever larger data centers capturing every moment of everyone’s life until enough power can be packed into a small enough package such that a device like your wifi router can become a personal data center restoring absolute control over privacy.
There is a big difference btw 0.02 kg of CO2 per search request. (CO2GLE’ s estimate) and 0.2 g per query (GOOGLE’s estimate). Unless each search request fires off approx. 100 queries —- and it might.
>>> “Almost nobody recalls that the internet is made up of interconnected physical infrastructures which consume natural resources,” <<<
There are some of us, with snowcapped or bare domes, who have always known that the term internet describes interconnected networks designed for resilience during war so that destruction of one part wouldn't take down all of it. The idea of total greening of the power grid for internet is a fantastical lie, that I've been trying to explain to my acquaintances who still think it's easily achieved. For myself, I advocate every source of energy, harmoniously satisfying our global energy needs. I've watched with dismay as the promise of nuclear was derailed in the 70s and now we are left with Luddites pushing us back to the stone age.
Get on Google Earth. Enter “apple data center, maiden”
There it is, with the giant solar farm out front.
Then look 200 yards west, behind the building. Well, g-a-a-hlly, there’s a big substation, with two feeds from nearby high tension lines.
Does the title of this article allow for a small ‘giggity’?
They could burn wood that’s “100% renewable energy”.
Someone with the bulliest pulpit in the realm should tweet every day, pointing out Apple’s brazen lie. That would put paid to the MSM’s looking the other way, whistling.
Maybe we just need to tax all the smart phones, Twitter, Google, iTunes, Snap Chat, Facebook etc users MORE, to save the world.
A public company making obvious false statements like that could be an easy target for an SEC investigation.
Ah, so that’s the new Apple center, is it? Flat roofs collect snow cover like mad.
They have snowstorms in Iowa, just like we do here. Sometimes, the snow gets quite deep, takes a while to melt and run off my rooftop.
How is that “solar rooftop” thing going to work in a blizzard? Are they going to pay some poor fellow extra to stay up there on the roof and keep the solar stuff clear of snow?
Just askin’.
“Of course in the press release they don’t explain how they will achieve 24/7/365 100% renewable energy…”
Fossil fuels are renewable, it just takes a while.
Regarding the video of the inside of Google’s data centers, all I can say is –“Oooh – I want one of those.”