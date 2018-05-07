Guest humor by Viv Forbes, Washpool Qld Australia
Climate Aristocrats and Bureaucrats from 190 nations are meeting in Bonn, dreaming up rules to “prevent the globe from warming more than 2°C”.
They have forgotten the lesson of mighty King Canute – he demonstrated that not even his great power could control nature by rolling back the tide.
Changing Climate is the natural state on Earth.
Just 12,000 years ago the Earth warmed quickly by over 10°C, the great ice sheets melted, and sea levels rose dramatically. Then it got cold again.
Temperatures then fluctuated over a range of about 5°C during the Egyptian Warm period, the Roman Warm period, the Dark Ages Mini Ice Age, the Medieval Warm period and the grim times of the Little Ice Age. We are fortunate to live in the fruitful Modern Warm Era and global temperatures are probably near the top for this climate cycle.
None of the warm eras were caused by man’s use of coal, gas, or petroleum or by bovine emissions. And none of the cold eras were triggered by mandating more windmills, taxing open fires or following emission targets set in Bonn, Brussels, Rio or Rome.
This is their 48th futile talk-fest.
It’s time the Climate Aristocrats admitted they cannot predict or control climate, they have harmed consumers (especially the world’s poorest people), and they are achieving nothing useful for the environment.
They should mount their zero-emission bicycles and go home immediately.
29 thoughts on “Monday Mirthiness: Climate Lessons from King Canute”
How do persuade 190 nations to face reality and accept the natural order of events ??
As long as governments can use this propaganda to justify carbon taxes, etc., we’re hooked for taxes on the air we breath.
Have none of these people ever heard of the fact that this Earth, whose climate they are trying to fine tune, has its destiny sealed by the ultimate death throes of our mother star? 2 degrees doesn’t seem all that bad when compared the fireball that will consume the four inner planets at that time in the distant future. In the interim, let’s enjoy life plus or minus a few degrees. We’ve proven to be quite an adaptable lot in the past, and I’m sure our progeny will figure things out if it gets a little warmer.
Sorry, but global warming is real, it’s man made, and it’s worse than we thought. The only way to avoid certain doom is to adopt a global Marxist government.
A magic coincidence here since RH’s comment manages to appear adjacent to the link to the book ‘Climate Change – the facts 2017’.
Re RH “Sorry, but global warming is real, it’s man made, and it’s worse than we thought. The only way to avoid certain doom is to adopt a global Marxist government.”
Dude, I soooooo I agree. Global communist totalitarianism is the only way to save the planet from certain doom. Stalin, Mao, Castro, Khmer Rouge, North Korea, Venezuela and modern Communist China come to mind. So do Greens and Democrats. These folks need a global summit to work out the details.
The AGW crowd choose to have no historical context further back than the 1960’s because it works for them.
They don’t really expect to change the climate, their just in it for the cash and the perks.
they’re
One rule they should come up with is instead of having meetings that involve travel, they should meet over the Internet. Considering that that the technology is already in place, they are just wasting fossil fuel and necessarily adding more CO2 to the atmosphere. If they think that the use of fossil fuels is bad then they should stop making use of all goods and services that make use of fossil fuels. After all it is their money that is keeping the fossil fuel companies in business. They need to set the example.
Like I said, they’re just in it for the perks. They are also heavily invested in “Green” industries.
They also need to ensure that ALL computers, networks, and internet access points used to view the media presentations during the term of the meetings are all 100% renewable energy powered. Zero grid energy allowed!
Canute ought to be the talisman of sceptical climate science.
Unless, of course, Al Gore is ~ahem~.
Not a bad idea.
King Canute had courtiers claiming that a man could order the tide not to come in, and that King Canute was that man. King Canute demonstrated that the tides didn’t obey his command. He then scolded the courtiers.
Now we have snake-oil salesmen going around claiming that mankind can control the climate, if we send enough money their way. Too bad the cure for such hubris is not as simple as standing on the shore and ordering the tide not to come in.
They always admit that whatever they agree is not enough. Yet still they jump through the hoops.
It should be clear to anyone that the point of these conferences is not the climate. Everyone agrees that they aren’t solving that.
The point of the conferences is that they are a jolly good do for those who get on the gravy train.
Should we not use the term climate variability rather than climate change? Climate change implies a one-way move, and is fraught with ideological baggage. Variability implies ebb and flow, and assumes, at base, natural processes.
Climate changes through natural variability, which fluctuates on cycles of various lengths. Each cycle consists of cycles of weather and climate, practically ad infinitum, from less than a day to more than a billion years.
After Copenhagen and Paris, no doubt German prostitutes insisted on their fair share of the ill-gotten wealth spread around by these parasitic drones.
Has anyone computed the econometrics and Accounting of the AGW Business as if it were a country or corporation?
And how many people does it keep employed? What are its Operating Expenses across the board?
They should learn to use webinars and video conferencing like the rest of us.
No, no, no… You are talking about temperature change at the poles. Global temperatures are believed to have changed 3 – 5 °C at glacial termination, and around 1.5 °C from the Holocene Climatic Optimum to the LIA.
Looks like too little, but for the planet those are big changes. The Neoglaciation has a rate of cooling of ~ 0.2 °C/millenium. That’s plenty to make glaciers grow.
Climate Aristocrats and Bureaucrats from 190 nations are meeting in Bonn, now as I am sure they did not all ‘fly in’ and are not ‘living it up’ on the taxpayers tab. I think people should cut them some slack, they most be after all tired from all that walking.
We don’t need more evidence:
I’m sure someone alarmist would have had a frothy fit if the sea level rose by over a cm in one year.
Guess that graph is wrong.
Glendower:
I can call spirits from the vasty deep.
Hotspur:
Why, so can I, or so can any man;
But will they come when you do call for them?
Glendower:
Why, I can teach you, cousin, to command
The devil
Hotspur:
And I can teach thee, coz, to shame the devil—
By telling the truth. Tell truth and shame the devil.
Henry The Fourth, Part I Act 3, scene 1, 52–58
When you have 98% of the countries being targeted as recipients of climate “wealth redistribution” what do you think they’ll be voting for?
The “zero emission” bicycle is actually powered by a motor that discharges nearly a kg per day of the pollutant CO2, at 48,000 ppm concentration.
If it is a bean fueled Vegan model, there is also the even more deadly methane emitted.
There is no such thing as an “zero emmision” bicycle. They should walk!