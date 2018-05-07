Guest ridicule by David Middleton
Low-carbon energy transition requires more renewables than previously thought
Date: 2018-05-04
A new study by ICTA-UAB analyzes the impacts on lifestyles of substituting fossil fuels for cleaner energies.
Considering the planned use of renewable energy sources, societies would have between 24% and 31% less net energy per capita.
The transition to a low-carbon energy society will require more renewable energy sources than previously thought if current levels of energy consumption per capita and lifestyles are to be maintained. This is one of the main conclusions of a study recently published in Nature Energy by Lewis King and Jeroen van den Bergh of the Institute of Science and Environmental Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB).
Following the Paris Agreement…
Better yet… How about less “renewables” and more coal, natural gas and nuclear power? This will avoid the 24-31% shortfall without breaking a sweat.
23 thoughts on “Renewable Energy Sources 24-31% More Feeble than Expected”
“Low-carbon energy transition requires more renewables than previously thought”
Before refining those requirements, let’s be sure to tackle step 1.
– Step 1 – dismantle existing fossil fuel energy infrastructure
Once complete we can get started with step 2.
When done with step 1, we will start to think about how we might implement step 2.
When done with step 1, we will think about how to dig all the mass graves without fossil fuel powered earth moving equipment.
As I have been preaching for 20 years, if you are not advocating for more nuclear and hydroelectric power, you are not serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Unless your goal actually is to get rid of most of the humans on this planet.
Oddly, the people who claim there are too many people aren’t volunteering to vacate the planet, but they are volunteering others to do so.
Their definition of “renewable power” has nothing to do with energy.
True. Wind and solar just don’t work, given the intermittency problem. Storage isn’t practical, either. I conclude the hardcore greens like wind and solar because they will not sustain industrial society.
Or they found math really difficult in 7th grade and didn’t take any more.
“if current levels of energy consumption per capita and lifestyles are to be maintained. “
The Big IF in play.
No secret that it is the green elites who are controlling the Climate Hustle. And the unspoken end game is to greatly reduce energy consumption per capita.
Their vision is they simply see the future of the devloped nations as a 2 class society. It is the Left’s controlled solution to the eventual end of easy oil and gas, cheap energy. Yes, there will be a tiny class of skilled technocrats, engineers, doctors, but it will be a small middle-class compared to today in this vision. Destruction of the present dominant middle-class, and its hold on democratic institutions of government and civil liberties are key milestones on the march to their green socialism.
Witness Venezuela. Even highly skilled specialist doctors have not been spared from the socialist revolution’s effects. Many have left. Those that remain can’t even buy a loaf of bread with their paycheck — highly skilled doctors and surgeons. Meanwhile Maduro and his inner circle and his generals no doubt are living well.
The Serfs (you and me) are to live a meager existence and be kept in-line with hand-outs, and if those fail a police state. Meanwhile the elites remain safe in gated, guarded mansions, traveling in private jets, and yachts. So they can’t have us serfs using up all the fossil fuel they’ll need for their jet to take them to Cannes, or skiing in Switzerland, or their Yacht waiting for them in the British Virgins Islands.
More renewables would also be required because they never generate more than about 30-40% of nameplate capacity on average.
Why don’t they propose going back to horse-drawn cartage for moving things and people about? Think of all the green-jobs shi*-shovelers that would be needed!
Wouldn’t help. They never met a cart, they didn’t put in front of the horse.
Just made a comment. Went into the bit-bucket. Not even the “awaiting moderation” note.
WordPress continues its shadow moderation of comments that contain keywords. This has nothing to do with AW’s moderation settings or actions by the WUWT mods. These are likely filters that are invisible to him or the mods set up under-the-hood by WordPress.
This is going on “behind the curtain” at WordPress. Delaying the posting of comments or sending them to the bitbucket greatly limits impact. Even if they are fished out and posted many hours later by the moderators, the delay limits visibility.
Twitter does something similar. Twitter delays certain tweets to high impact followers (those with a huge number of followers). This delay greatly diminishes the probability of a tweet getting shared, forwarded or commented on, preventing it from “trending.” Scott Adams clearly documented this insidious behavior at Twitter.
WordPress is quite likely playing this game too.
Everyone’s scared.
It’s brave of WordPress to allow this site to exist at all.
Why dont we take a leaf out of our ancestors book and use horses to generate power when the wind doesnt blow.
They might even make a form of transport :-)
This is exactly what happens when people are sold nameplate statistics and get capacity factors instead.
What does this actually mean…
“Considering”
Considering what. Who is doing this considering, What are they considering. Why is that word even there?
“the planned use”
Whose plan? Mr Trump, Kim from North Korea or Nicholas Stern
What is unplanned use of newable sources?
How *do* you unplan anything? How do you anticipate the unplanned and get the answer= 24%
Possibly: Electrocuted firemen. Smashed up and incinerated wildlife. Blinded air-plane pilots. Folks driven nuts by infra-sound. Toxic tailing ponds in China
“societies”
Which societies. Kalahari Bushmen, Gnomes of Zurich or Las Vegas casino managers & clients?
How is it possible to bundle that lot together to get this 24% figure
“net energy”
Go on then, please tell us what gross energy is and how each individual capita of any/all societies can tell the difference
Its complete garbage from the very outset – these people are off their heads.
Too many iced doughnuts in the morning coffee break I suppose. Such are the perils of eating sugar.
I think time of service is ignored in much of this discussion.
I wonder if these figures include transport of the raw materials for and manufacturer of items like windmills, their htransport to the site, their installation, and maintenance. Lots of gas and deisal fuel there I bet aside from the manufacturing and the energy required for that. Same for solar.
A lot of coal goes into steel & concrete too.
I for one would like to see the Vestas Facility in Colorado only use a Tesla Semi fueled by wind farm power to make deliveries.
That would be eye opening on the availability, reliability, and overall usefulness of wind power!
Carbon is a non-issue made up for political expedience; i.e. scams.
Yup. More solar will really help with that night time thingy.
Wind-powered sun-amps to power the solar arrays at night…