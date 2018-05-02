‘Mt. Trumpmore’: Eco group seeks money to carve Trump’s face into glacier

A Finnish climate action group is raising $500,000 to carve President Trump’s face into an arctic iceberg according to a press release I received.
In an attempt to prove global warming exists, the Finnish group called Melting Ice wants to carve a 115-foot ice sculpture of Trump’s face into a glacier for an effort they call “Project Trumpmore” and seeks to raise $500,000 to do pull it off.
Press release 26.4.2018
Will the carving of Donald Trump’s face on an arctic iceberg melt or last for a thousand years?
Project Trumpmore is aiming to demonstrate climate change in a monumental way. A Finnish NGO wants to commission a 115-foot tall ice sculpture of Donald Trump’s face in the arctic region to demonstrate that climate change is happening. Like the former US presidents on Mount Rushmore, Donald Trump will have his face carved onto an arctic glacier, in order for it to melt.
- Global warming is one of the most important issues and topics of today. There are still people who ponder whether it’s a real issue. We want to build the monument for all of us, so we can see how long the sculpture lasts before melting. Often people only believe something when they see it with their own eyes, says Nicolas Prieto, the chairman of the association Melting Ice, which is behind Project Trumpmore.
One person can make a difference
The project started when three young men working in the creative field got enough of talking and wanted to act instead. Instead of filling the world with fake news and alternative facts, this project aims to actually show climate change taking place.
- Our starting point was to create something concrete, something people can see and something that makes climate change visual. In general, we believe that a DIY-attitude appeals to people, and it’s certainly the same thing which got us started, Prieto sums up.
Project Trumpmore’s goal is to generate conversation and hopefully catch the eye of anyone who is willing to fund our project.
- This project is a huge challenge and we can’t do this without help. We are now asking everybody to join this movement. It can be made by talking, liking, sharing, funding etc. All possible help is more than welcome.
Project Trumpmore is a science/art project by Melting Ice Association, whose intention is to provide a concrete test that shows whether global warming is true or false. The objective is to sculpt president Donald Trump’s bust into the Arctic glacier and install a camera to the site of the sculpture to live stream its fate. If you want to be involved in sending a message about the hottest topic in the world, come along! Visit www.projecttrumpmore.com and see what you can do to help. Let’s make this happen – together.
This bodes both ways, of course. IF you like the guy (and I do), then its not an effigy, but a temporary monstrance. If you don’t like him, it goes the way of the DoDo fast enough.
Far more likely what will happen is, they will raise the $500,000 then realize that it is far too dangerous a stunt to pull off and say they will instead put the money to good use (lining their pockets)
Last time I checked, Ice Bergs tend to do things like this
Why not actually do something socially meaningful, like put the faces of the Flint, MI city counsel (responsible for the city water) on the iceberg?
What happens if all those artist sculpture weenies are on the iceberg when it rolls over?
Are they saying icebergs didn’t melt until recently?
It will melt.
This surely wins the Prize for most pointless and stupid idea and effort in support of CAGW theory in 2018.
No, it wouldn’t do any actual damage to the environment or the economy.
What’s the overhead cost of this group? 50 percent?
I suggest they donate the 500,000 to something useful like research into ending Malaria or providing electricity to people who don’t have it.
I happen to live here in Finland, and haven’t heard nothing about this locally. But we have these groups that raise money for nothing so that some people can virtue signal. Usually us tax payers pay most of these. Most of the scams are nowadays related to asylum seekers, climate is loosing traction.
On my next crossing of the Atlantic I will be on the lookout for the iceberg that sunk the Titanic. As it hasn’t melted it must be hanging around somewhere. That at least appears to be what these geezers are saying.
All icebergs melt eventually
with any luck it will calf or tip over with them on it…..I so sick and tired of all this pink hat trash…when did libs become the trailer hillbilly trash of the world
The snow cones will only cost you $100 each. lap it up in the name of a green con
Gear up for the next rescue at sea.
Three slacker millennial guys conjured up a ‘creative’ way to get other people to pay them to move out of their parents basements. I’m sure there are some slacker millennial girls that will think this latest con job is ‘cool’ also so these guys might achieve their second goal: Getting a girl friend.
For how many billions of years have icebergs been melting? How is the melting of icebergs attributed to human causes? It takes a special kind of hubris to come up with this stuff, a sort of reverse hubris.
Instead of overweening pride in your ability, that tempts the gods to cut you down to size, it is an overweening caterwauling shame to be a human. Somehow able to melt icebergs by refusing to commit national suicide at the altar of a bunch of anti-capitalist fakers.
If the iceberg doesn’t melt we are really in trouble. When the icebergs don’t melt and the glaciers keep growing everywhere we are heading for a new Laurentide Ice Sheet. That would cause a few issues. Hope it melts!
Mann — in his nighttime heroic fantasies — imagines that there is no more noble cause than fighting to preserve the planet.
Dying fighting is more noble still. (Sorry MM.)
Just make sure the cameras are ON.