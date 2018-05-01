Climate Reframer Mike Hulme: “We can actually only deal with climate through the human imagination.”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Professor Mike Hulme is worried people are ignoring climate warnings, so he suggests promoting climate action with “co-benefits”, convincing people to take climate action for reasons other than climate change. But some advocates of reframing have taken things a step further than Professor Hulme suggests. In my opinion their actions verge on deliberate deception of the public.
Science can’t solve climate change — better politics can, former IPCC scientist says
Natasha Mitchell
It’s not every day you hear that the climate change debate needs to be “more political and less scientific” — but that is exactly what Mike Hulme is calling for.
The 2015 Paris agreement was declared “a victory for climate science“, but Professor Hulme — who used to work for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) — is not convinced that the Paris deal will work.
In fact, he said he thought climate change was in danger of becoming a “fetish” and that rallying cries to “save the planet by limiting global warming to 2 degrees” could distract us from the “political logjam” in front of us.
“We can actually only deal with climate through the human imagination.”
He said a focus on immediate “co-benefits” would give governments, businesses and individuals the incentives they needed to move away from fossil fuels or to create carbon sinks.
Think solar panels or wind farms for those without access to electricity; planting forests that protect catchments and provide shade from the searing heat; or replacing coal-fired power stations — not simply to cut carbon emissions, but to reduce deaths from air pollution.
This approach could be attractive to hundreds of millions of people across the planet, regardless of their views on global warming, Professor Hulme argued.
Read more: http://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2018-05-02/why-science-cant-solve-climate-change/9711364
Professor Hulme makes reframing climate action as environmental policy sound all nice and fluffy. I’m sure Professor Hulme’s intention is to be open about the climate aspects of reframed climate action.
But in the USA, government employed activists quietly boast about using reframing to secretly maintain rebadged climate expenditure under President Trump.
From February 2017;
… ‘Deliberate framing’
My colleagues and I did a survey of over 200 local governments in 11 states of the Great Plains region to learn about steps they’re taking to mitigate the effects of climate change and to adapt to them. We found local officials in red states responsible for public health, soil conservation, parks and natural resources management, as well as county commissioners and mayors, are concerned about climate change, and many feel a responsibility to take action in the absence of national policy.
But because it is such a complex and polarizing topic, they often face public uncertainty or outrage toward the issue. So while these local officials have been addressing climate change in their communities over the past decade, many of these policy activities are specifically not framed that way. As one respondent to our survey said:
“It is my personal and professional opinion that the conservation community is on track with addressing the issue of climate change but is way off track in assigning a cause. The public understands the value of clean water and clean air. If the need to improve our water quality and air quality was emphasized, most would agree. Who is going to say dirty water and dirty air is not a problem? By making the argument ‘climate change and humans are the cause’ significant energy is wasted trying to prove this. It is also something the public has a hard time sinking their teeth into.”
Read more: https://theconversation.com/red-state-rural-america-is-acting-on-climate-change-without-calling-it-climate-change-69866
In my opinion such secret reframing verges on deliberate deception of the public.
If local government money is spent on rebadged climate action, that same money cannot also be spent on say improving schools or financial assistance for poor people.
Even if some of the reframed actions are necessary environmental works, say tree planting to protect a water catchment from soil runoff pollution, the fact that some officials appear to be secretly prioritising climate expenditure more than they admit invites suspicion that their judgement is skewed, that the alleged environmental works they advocate are receiving more attention and financial support than they would have received, had such environmental works been subject to a more objective cost / benefit analysis.
I do not think climate “reframing” is OK. If reframers want climate action, they should propose such action openly and honestly to the people, and accept that for most people such climate action simply isn’t a priority. Sneaking around “reframing” climate action as necessary local environmental work in my opinion undermines democracy, undermines the quality of information presented to taxpayers, and undermines the right of taxpayers to fairly decide how their tax money should be spent.
Did we just go full circle?
Getting rid of fossil fuels started as a political issue, then climate science was tried (and it failed) so now it’s back to politics?
I need to be memory adjusted. I seem to remember that a man named M King Hubbard presented a theory that we were going to run out of fossil fuel. This theory predicted serious shortages in the availability in the near future and it was certainly one of the underlying justifications for introducing nuclear power. We became aware of the negative effect of lead as a gasoline additive and sulfur content in the fuels. A GM engineer of some repute F. Gibson Butler discovered that the orange fog covering San DIego was nitrous oxide. So we got rid of the lead, we reduced the sulfur, and are trying to address the nitrous oxide. Fossil fuels were having a hard political time and the prices were sky rocketing. People were angry. Then we discovered that CO2 was a combustion component. But there was a problem, it was a clear, odorless gas absolutely essential for life on earth. A crisis had to be constructed. Enter a charismatic leader with a strong predisposed following who brought a message of catastrophe and used Sophist logical fallacies and numerous erroneous assertions that scared the hell out of believers. The political point was made. Science is trying to recoup. I think we started with a flawed theory progressed to using science to identify unintended consequences , fixed them through science and then transitioned into a period where politics has stolen science’s voice. The politics of irrationality has become so bizarre that it is life threatening political heresy to attempt or suggest the wisdom of re establishing scientific principles as part of a deliberative process..
I’m curious about the photo.
Is that tree planting a forest of PLASTIC tubes? I sure HOPE not.
If you follow the link there is a caption: “Tree planting. Woodland of the future. In each plastic tube a hardwood tree has been planted.”
Seems a bit wasteful I have to say, but presumably there’s a reason.
Plastic. One our more pervasive pollutants.
Sadly, a lot of the modern environmentalists don’t view plastic as a pollutant. Yet.
Hopefully we can change that.
P..S. Thanks, I see the link now.
With so many large holes in the ground to fill, plastic makes great landfill.
The plastic tubes prevent deer from eating the saplings
Critters like the bark and will ring the tree. Killing it..
If Mike Hume is sane, my name is Jonathan Livingston: wind turbine.
The worst example of “reframing” is calling CO2 emissions “pollution”. One is begging the question of harm, especially when it is most likely a net benefit.
Explain how socialism is supposed to result in cleaner water and air, Mr. Hulme. It never has in the history of mankind. It has only resulted in pollution, death, and poverty. If you want clean air and water then propose policies for that, not rent-seeking, habitat destructing green energy handouts, UN overreach and government control.
I suspect his anecdotal polling is much like the polling of potential Trump voters in 2016. Many held their true thoughts until they walked into the voting booth and put a mark next to Trump. Sadly, being an open skeptic gets one called the d- word too often. Same reason rgbatduke no longer puts his comments here at WUWT. The Left has effectively silenced them.
We should imagine to quadruple our air travel and aspire to the use of private jets like Al Gore.
An imaginative solution for an imagined ‘problem’…. Imagine that!
Good public policy dictates that we don’t put all our eggs in one basket. The policy should be beneficial no matter what inevitably happens to disrupt our plans. Judith Curry recommends “no regrets” policies with respect to the climate.
What did Walt Disney call it? Imagineering?
Hume knows global warming is indefensible nonsense so he wants to use the perceived threat of it to promote his agenda as an environmentalist. He invented a giant heap of academic drivel to justify it because drivel is his area of expertise
This insidious insanity comes from an Amazon UK review of his book ‘Why We Disagree about Climate Change’
“Hulme then goes on to suggest that all climate change arguments should include at least one of the following four “myths” (being a motivational story).
1. Lamenting Eden – To give the idea that the world was stable until man turned up. And we broke it.
2. Presaging apocalypses – Where you should use phrases like “impending disaster” and “tipping point”. This is despite having the knowledge of such predictions (as Hulme states) but should because it “capitalizes on the human inbuilt fear of the future.”
3. Reconstructing babel – Appealing to our fear of advancement and technology. As though anything modern is inherently bad.
4. Celebrating Jubilee – Balancing the cosmic unfairness of the world where well off inherently make this worse for the poor and the balance should be readdressed every 25 years or so.
i don’t think that is possible.
If it takes politics to validate your science, then your science has failed and you’ve become Michael Mann.
Why do so many people have to be talked, coerced, tricked, and manipulated into believing in man made climate change.
We are looking at a peer pressure and group defining ideology. A libelously short explanation is that the political move was well executed. Al Gore lost the election he had a very significant very disappointed constituency. There was already a huge like minded group. He used his PR people and political network to bring forward a theory that was easy to understand and had frightening projections. His theory became a litmus test to belong to the group. Groups represent safety and acceptance. How individuals react to information which falsifies the popularly held theory is classic. The individual rejects the contrary information because the information is not believed. The individual feels that the contrary information might be valid but because so many people in the peer group believe the information they ultimate conclude that the number of people who believe the false theory re on to something and change their position. Individuals also might know that the theory has been falsified but in order to belong to the group adopts a theory know to be false. So there you have it. changing these people’s minds is going to be very very hard.
Because they’ve been coerced and manipulated into disbelieving it.
I’ve recently finished a book about discovery of the Higgs at CERN. What a magnificent achievement of science and human intelligence.
Then I have to read more of this climate science crap, from ethically-compromised so-called scientists whose work wouldn’t get passing grades in freshman physics at the worst school in the country. The story of how “97% of scientists agree” is an interesting example of just making it up. Comparing this to the analysis required to detect the Higgs should be downright humiliating to Mike Hulme and his ilk.
But somehow it isn’t. This is nothing more than the willfully corrupt using the path of least resistance for an intellectually impoverished slide thru academic life. This is the 21st century, yet I feel like I’m wading thru an intellectual sewer (not WUWT, I’m referring to “climate science”).
A confederacy of dunces.
more Hulme.
first 35 minutes is all Mike Hulme, followed by 19mins of landscape architect, Kristina Hill, University of California, on alleged huge sea level rise in San Francisco:
AUDIO: 54mins17secs: 1 May: ABC Big Ideas: Adapting to a changing climate
The social impact of an uncertain and unpredictable climate and building cities to cope with flooding.
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/bigideas/adapting-to-a-changing-climate/9711562
Hulme was speaking at NSW govt-funded Australian Museum in Sydney:
Sydney Uni:Sydney Environment Institute: SEI News: Professor Mike Hulme & ‘Cultures of Climate’
On Monday 23 April 2018, join Professor Mike Hulme for the HumanNature Lecture Series. Hulme’s lecture will explore some of the many fascinating ways climates are historicized, known, changed, lived with, blamed, feared, represented, predicted, governed and, at least putatively, re-designed…
Prof Mike Hulme’s lecture is the third in the HumanNature series, which is jointly funded and coordinated by the Australian Museum, the University of New South Wales, Macquarie University, Western Sydney University, and the University of Sydney.
The Series features leading international scholars in the Environmental Humanities and aims to highlight the key research and developments to come out of the environmental humanities and will feature environmental humanities scholars who are renowned in their fields. Stay tuned for more profiles on keynote speakers in the months to come.
http://sydney.edu.au/environment-institute/news/sei-news-professor-mike-hulme-cultures-climate/
btw this is a summary of Hulme’s talk from ABC Big Ideas’ homepage:
ABC Big Ideas: Cultures of climate
The idea of a reliable climate has provided a secure framework for human development and planning.
What will be the social impact of an uncertain and unpredictable climate?
Recorded 23 April 2018 Australian Museum
Speaker: Mike Hulme Professor of Human Geography Cambridge University
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/bigideas/cultures-of-climate/9711568
ABC is CAGW-infested, 25min-plus more of Mike Hulme.
these programs get repeated, so Hulme must be chuckling at getting so much free air-time to help with book sales!
AUDIO: 25mins32secs: 29 Apr: ABC: ScienceFriction: Natasha Mitchell: The Climate Fetish
Science can’t solve climate change, we’ll only be able to deal with it using the human imagination. Really? Leading climate scientist Professor Mike Hulme has had a radical shift in focus, and he believes climate change is at risk of becoming a fetish.
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/sciencefriction/the-climate-fetish/9700332
Bwaaahahahahahah!!!!! Really…. Imagine?!
You’re lost mike.
So crap like this gets print and legitimate skeptics get nothing? Is this the new free speech? As in free of logic? Science will take a long time to climb out of this pit.
Eric,
You left out a significant part of the story – you didn’t say how the mayors reframed things:
“In terms of economic benefit & resource protection. This framing was deliberate to garner support from residents who did not agree with climate change.”
“We frame the initiative as: energy savings (=$ savings), as smart growth/good planning, and as common sense natural resource management. Climate change is only explicitly referenced in our Climate Protection Plan adopted in 2009. Most initiatives fall under the “sustainability” umbrella term.“
“We mask it with sustainability, we call it P3 (People, Planet, Prosperity)”
“The initial interest in climate change came about as a result of concern about the potential for poor air quality affecting economic development in the City. Air quality and climate change were framed as being extremely related issues.”
“Climate change is framed as one of several benefits of conservation measures. Other benefits of conservation, recycling, walking, etc. include it’s ‘good for the earth’ (regardless of climate change), healthful, economical, etc.”
Eric, “reframing” isn’t hiding anything, it’s just saying things a different way that doesn’t trigger the emotional response that “climate change” does. It’s also LEGITIMATE to frame it in terms of energy savings over time. Wind and solar are natural resources. Do you think the mayor’s going to get a new pavilion in his budget and instead turn it into a solar garden? Just because someone doesn’t believe in climate change doesn’t make them unable to understand what a wind turbine is.
“If local government money is spent on rebadged climate action, that same money cannot also be spent on say improving schools or financial assistance for poor people.”
Well, yes, but maybe the alternative is a new coal plant. Presumably this is about long-term economics, an investment.
And maybe some of the residents actually believe in AGW and want to do something about it..
It’s just politics, Eric. Those in power are going to do try to get done what they feel is right even if some of the people are not in one’s party. So politicians frame things differently. “Save American jobs” was Trump-speak for “crush the American solar industry.”