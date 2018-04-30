Why Dessler et al.’s critique of energy-budget climate sensitivity estimation is mistaken

By Nic Lewis
Plain language summary
- A new paper by Andrew Dessler et al. claims, based on 100 simulations of the historical period (1850 to date) by the MPI‑ESM1.1 climate model, that estimates of climate sensitivity using the energy-budget method can vary widely due to internal climate system variability.
- I calculated what effect the uncertainty implied by the internal variability affecting the MPI‑ESM1.1 simulations had on the distribution of the primary climate sensitivity estimate in the recent Lewis & Curry energy-budget paper.
- The result was a marginal narrowing of the Lewis & Curry sensitivity estimate. This is because the allowance for internal variability by Lewis & Curry is larger than internal variability in MPI‑ESM1.1.
- Since historical period energy-budget sensitivity estimates are much more imprecise for other reasons, internal variability contributes little to their total uncertainty; it is an unimportant factor.
- Nothing in the new Dessler et al. paper indicates that the Lewis & Curry energy-budget climate sensitivity estimates are likely to be biased low.
Introduction
Climate scientist Andrew Dessler has two interlinked short papers on climate sensitivity estimation out, one as an unpublished non-peer reviewed preprint. I focus here on the published study (hereafter Dessler18).[1]
The abstract reads:
Our climate is constrained by the balance between solar energy absorbed by the Earth and terrestrial energy radiated to space. This energy balance has been widely used to infer equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS) from observations of 20th-century warming. Such estimates yield lower values than other methods and these have been influential in pushing down the consensus ECS range in recent assessments. Here we test the method using a 100- member ensemble of the MPI-ESM1.1 climate model simulations of the period 1850-2005 with known forcing. We calculate ECS in each ensemble member using energy balance, yielding values ranging from 2.1 to 3.9 K.[2]The spread in the ensemble is related to the central hypothesis in the energy budget framework: that global average surface temperature anomalies are indicative of anomalies in outgoing energy (either of terrestrial origin or reflected solar energy). We find that assumption is not well supported over the historical temperature record in the model ensemble or more recent satellite observations. We find that framing energy balance in terms of 500-hPa tropical temperature better describes the planet’s energy balance.
Of direct relevance to the new Lewis and Curry paper (hereafter LC18)[1]</sup3, Dessler18 states:
With respect to precision of the estimates, our analysis shows that λand ECS estimated from the historical record can vary widely simply due to internal variability.
Andrew Dessler has been using the Dessler18 results to criticise energy budget ECS estimates, such as that in LC18. He tweeted:
New Lewis and Curry paper is out! Unfortunately for them, it’s already shown to be wrong! Our recent paper showed that the methodology produces answers that can deviate significantly from reality.[4]
In reality, the LC18 results are untouched by the Dessler18 findings, as I shall show.
The paper:
4 thoughts on “Why Dessler et al.’s critique of energy-budget climate sensitivity estimation is mistaken”
Delighted that my near neighbor Nic Lewis has produced such an excellent new paper, and that he is so easily able to dismiss the inevitable attack on it by Dessler et al. Whichever way one stacks it, equilibrium sensitivity in published papers has been declining over the past two decades, not least thanks to the determined work by Lews & Curry both in their 2015 paper and in their recent revision.
Since historical period energy-budget sensitivity estimates are much more imprecise for other reasons, internal variability contributes little to their total uncertainty.
=========
This may be false. No one knows what the internal variability of the climate system is because no one knows how far the climate system was from equilibrium in 1850. The models assume the climate was in equilibrium in 1850 and this may well have led to the incorrect assumption that internal variability is low.
Nic Lewis,
Excellent analyses and rebuttal of Dessler et.al.
May I suggest here that one of the reasons there is such variability in these estimates is the the process whereby large energy transfers take place physically up through the atmosphere by means of the Rankine Cycle and I suspect that these transfers are not taken into account in the radiation budgets and calculations.
The process itself is, in fact, self regulating and reacts to any variations in enthalpy input by accelerating the process. In essence it is the prime reactive process to any purported increase in radiative imbalanc and could be well considered as the basic negative feedback mechanism.
Those in the steam gleneration area will be acquainted with the the fundamentals of this and would realise that it is gravity that ultimately controls the whole process.
Radiation calculations on their own are not suitable to determine overall climate sensitivity within the atmosphere.