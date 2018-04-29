NOAA/NWS document: wind turbines affect weather radar, create false storm impressions

From the Watertown Daily News, and the “law of unintended consequences” department comes an inconvenient truth from the National Weather Service, that upon further investigation appears to be a nationwide problem for the WSR-88D doppler weather radar network used to predict, track, and analyze severe weather. According to NOAA’s Radar operations center, forecasters are faced with “little or no workaround”.
Part of the reason is that the WSR-88D national deployment in the early to mid 1990’s preceded the mass deployment of wind turbines to provide “green energy”. They had no way of knowing then that their field of view would be polluted by an army of rotating blades.
Document from the National Weather Service lists possible radar interference impact from wind turbines
WATERTOWN — A new document from the National Weather Service expands on potential interference with the weather radar in Montague, used by personnel at Fort Drum.
In addition to the Buffalo and Burlington, Vt. weather stations which cover Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, the document lists impacts to the Albany and Binghamton National Weather Service stations, which also use the Montague KTYX radar.
Among the possible concerns listed in the document for the Binghamton station is that beam blockage from wind turbines could hamper tracking of thunderstorms in Oneida and Madison counties, delaying tornado warnings. It could also make it difficult to track lake effect snow and rainfall, which in turn could delay travel advice and flash flood warnings.
For the Albany station, the document said that clutter from turbines could create false storm identification and tracking over Lewis and northern Herkimer counties, as well as possibly masking lake effect snow.
The document was sent out by Jessica A. Schultz with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and lists the possible impact of wind turbines for the four NWS weather stations that use the weather radar. According to documents published online by NOAA, Ms. Schultz works at the NOAA NWS Radar Operations Center in Oklahoma. Although the document itself is unsigned, the document’s properties list the author as being a JSchultz.
Here is the document from the NWS, which according to the document properties was created by JSchultz – also reproduced below.
KTYX Wind Farm Impacts
There are 4 National Weather Service (NWS) offices that use the Fort Drum KTYX radarto accomplish their mission of protection of life and property in the nearby counties.These offices are: NWS Albany, NWS Buffalo, NWS Binghamton, NWS Burlington.
- The turbines can cause beam blockage and under-sampling of the radar echoesdownstream (25-30 nautical miles) into northern Herkimer County.
- Precipitation underestimate is likely (warm and cool season) in lake effect andwidespread precipitation events.
- Turbines can also cause partial beam blockage impacting dual polarization data,and display large amounts of erroneous data.
- Downstream turbine clutter can impact precipitation data by over/underestimation, incorrect wind speed data, and false storm identification andtracking over Lewis County before moving into northern Herkimer County.
- In the winter, lake effect snow features could be masked or underestimated,negatively impacting warnings and advisories.
- During severe weather, erroneous data (especially wind velocities) can impactearly detection and warnings of high winds, hail, and tornadoes
NWS Buffalo Impacts:
- The height of existing turbine towers and turbines’ spinning blades are causing beam blockage and under-sampling of the radar echoes downstream for Jefferson,Lewis, and Oswego counties.
- Resulting precipitation estimates in the vicinity of turbines are not useable, while precipitation estimates downstream have been degraded.
- Turbines are causing partial beam blockage impacting dual polarization products.This results in large amounts of erroneous data.
- Additional turbine installations will nearly surround the radar, further exacerbating these issues and will make radar interpretation and the detection ofsevere weather increasingly difficult.
- Wind turbine clutter has a negative impact on several radar capabilities:
o Precipitation estimation algorithms produce false estimates.
o Velocity products are often not useable near the turbines, particularly during severe weather.
o This can cause false and/or missed detection of tornadoes by radar algorithms and forecasters.
- Thunderstorm or winter storm characteristics will be further masked or misinterpreted, reducing warning effectiveness in the vicinity of and downrangeof existing and future wind turbines.
- False signatures contaminating Doppler velocity data will further reduce forecasters’ situational awareness, especially during hazardous weather events.
- Potential radar relocation, particularly east or northeast from the current location will further reduce radar coverage south of Lake Ontario from Monroe, Wayne and Cayuga counties, with completely unseen lake effect events by radar. In any move, beam blockage will continue to be an issue near and over the Tug Hill Plateau.
NWS Binghamton Impacts:
- The beam blockage will hamper our abilities to detect thunderstorm circulations in Oneida/Madison Counties and hence tornado warnings could be delayed. It is important that we have good radar coverage in Oneida/Madison Counties because there is a local maximum in tornadoes in these areas since the Mohawk Valley will often skew winds to the southeast leading to increased atmospheric rotation.
- Thunderstorm or winter storm characteristics will be further masked or misinterpreted, reducing warning effectiveness in the vicinity of and down range of existing and future wind turbines.
- False signatures contaminating Doppler velocity data will further reduce forecasters’ situational awareness, especially during hazardous weather events.
- The beam blockage could also significantly hamper our ability to forecast and detect lake effect snow. Oneida County (especially northern Oneida County) sees more than 200″ of snow per year on average and is one of the snowiest places east of the Rockies. The beam blockage could affect our ability to detect lake effect snow along the NY State Thruway between Syracuse and Utica of which is a major travel corridor. Our office provides almost daily briefings to the NYS Thruway Authority when a lake effect snow pattern is present. Significant beam blockage could erode our ability to time and track heavy lake effect snow bands that severely impact travel which would lead to less accurate decision support to the Thruway Authority.
- Oneida and Madison Counties have a history of severe local flash flooding and beam blockage will hamper our ability to accurately estimate rainfall in thesecounties which would negatively impact the timeliness of flash flood warnings.
NWS Burlington Impacts:
- Wind turbines close to the radar close to the radar cause some uncertainty/confusion about actual storm characteristics while monitoring storms that are moving north or northeast. This can delay warnings, resulting in a lower lead time prior to the storm reaching St. Lawrence or Franklin Counties.
- The wind turbines “look” like precipitation, even on a clear day. This can cause confusion to users of the data, including the media, pilots, and general public.
- If the radar is forced to be relocated because of wind turbines, concerns would be magnified. Any move to the east or south of the current location would result reduced radar coverage over St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties. This would mean poorer detection of lake effect snow and low level severe weather features,such as tornadoes, high winds, and hail.
It seems the issue isn’t limited to New York, the NWS has also been investigating wind turbine impacts on weather radars in the midwest. From the NOAA WSR-88D Operations center:
HOW ROTATING WIND TURBINE BLADES IMPACT THE NEXRAD DOPPLER WEATHER RADAR
Rotating wind turbine blades can impact the radar in several ways. Wind turbines can impact the NEXRAD radar base data, algorithms, and derived products when the turbine blades are moving and in the radar’s line of sight (RLOS); and, if turbines are sited very near to the radar their large nacelles and blades can also physically block the radar beam or reflect enough energy back to the radar to damage the radar’s receiver hardware.
Radar Receiver: The NEXRAD radar has a very sensitive receiver. The radar’s Receiver Protector prevents damage from strong reflected signals; however its upper limit is 53 dBm. Large objects sited very near the radar (< 4 km), such as turbine nacelles, have the potential to return signals that exceed the limit of receiver protector and render the radar inoperable.
Beam Blockage: If sited within a few kilometers of the radar, wind turbines can partially or fully block the radar beam. This beam blockage attenuates the strength of the beam and impacts data beyond the wind farm, causing shadows or spikes in the data through the entire range of the radar (460 km for reflectivity data, and up to 300 km for velocity and spectrum width data).
Radar Base Data: Turbines in RLOS can reflect energy back to the radar and visually contaminate the reflectivity, velocity, and spectrum width data. Forecasters look for certain “signatures” in the data that indicate the severity of the storms. The wind farm clutter can sometimes look just like showers and thunderstorms, or can alter the appearance of a storm (e.g. hook echoes). This visually corrupted data adds uncertainty to the analysis and could cause forecasters to delay/miss a severe weather warning or to warn unnecessarily.
Algorithms and Derived Products: The base reflectivity, velocity, and spectrum-width data are also used by many algorithms in the radar processor to detect certain storm characteristics, such as mesocyclones, relative storm motion, hail, turbulence, etc. Corrupted base data can cause the radar algorithms to generate false alerts or to miss alerts. The radar also generates many additional products using this base data, such as wind profiles and rainfall estimates. Wind turbine clutter can impact the accuracy of these derived products.
The graph below depicts the relative impact of wind turbines (or wind farms) on NEXRAD radars and forecasters as a function of distance (on level terrain) if wind turbines are in the RLOS.
Impacts increase greatly as wind turbines are sited closer to the radar, especially within 18 km (assuming level terrain), as radar operator workarounds become more difficult. Turbines sited at least 18 km from the radar generally only impact the lowest radar scan at 0.5 degrees elevation, and clutter is confined to the wind farm area. Within 18 km wind turbines cause additional impacts including: clutter on multiple elevation scans above 0.5 degrees, multipath clutter down range of the wind turbines, and greater impacts to radar algorithms. Multipath scattering from wind turbines can extend the contaminated data up to 40 km beyond the wind farm. Turbines sited within 4 km of the radar may also cause significant (>10%) attenuation/blockage of the radar beam impacting data throughout the entire range (460 km-reflectivity, 300 km-velocity) of the radar. When turbines are sited within 200 m, construction or maintenance personnel may be exposed to microwave energy exceeding OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) thresholds. The above distances assume a level terrain and a Standard Atmosphere Index of Refraction profile. Therefore, actual impacts may occur closer or further away from the radar than this chart indicates depending on the terrain and current atmospheric refraction. Accurate determination of the RLOS and impact distances requires a detailed site-by-site analysis.
You may wonder why we can’t filter out this clutter since we know where the wind farms are located. The NEXRAD has a sophisticated clutter removal scheme. Since weather is usually in motion, the scheme was designed to filter returns that have essentially no or very low motion. This is effective for removing the returned signals from terrain, buildings, and other non-moving structures. However, the radar sees rotating wind turbine blades as targets having motion, hence processes these returns as weather. At this time there is no filtering scheme available to identify and remove wind turbine clutter while preserving real weather returns.
Wind turbine clutter has not had a major negative impact on forecast or warning operations, yet. However, with more and larger wind turbines coming on line, radars in some parts of the country will have multiple wind farms in their line of sight. Cumulative negative impacts should be anticipated – which, at some point, may become sufficient to compromise the ability of radar data users to perform their missions.
Examples of Wind Turbine Clutter
Zoomed-in Display of WTC-contaminated data from Fort Drum NEXRAD
Display of WTC-contaminated data from the Dyess AFB, TX NEXRAD
In 2016, the NWS produced a plan to prevent bad siting of future weather radar installtions in proximity with wind farms:
Based on the wind farm proposal the ROC receives, the ROC provides a case-by-case analysis of potential wind farm impacts on WSR-88D data and forecast/warning operations. The ROC uses a geographic information system (GIS) database that utilizes data from the Space Shuttle Radar Topography Mission to create a RLOS map with delineated areas corresponding to a turbine height of 160 m AGL. Multiple radar elevation angles are considered for projects close to the radar.
The ROC then performs a meteorological and engineering analysis using: distance from radar to turbines; maximum height of turbine blade tips; the number of wind turbines; radar azimuths impacted; elevation of the nearby WSR-88D antenna; an average 1.0 degree beam width spread; and terrain (GIS database). From this data the ROC determines if the main radar beam will intersect any tower or turbine blade based on the Standard Atmosphere’s Refractive Index profile.
Finally, the ROC estimates operational impacts based on amount of turbine blade intrusion into RLOS, number of radar elevation tilts impacted by turbines, location and size of the wind farm, number of turbines, orientation of the wind farm with respect to the radar (radial vs azimuthal alignment), severe weather climatology, and operational experience. The ROC also compares the wind farm to other operational wind farms to estimate impacts.
The problem is being addressed through a NWS training course, which is open to the public here:
Here they talk about the problem, when blades are turning, algorithms can’t remove the false signal. But when blades are stationary, they can. The problem is that Doppler radar is designed to detect motion, or more specifically, storm motion.
And there’s more. In 2007, a presentation was made about the Weatherford wind farm in Oklahoma:
Weatherford Wind Farm Blue Canyon Wind Farm Appearance of OK Wind Farms Varies with Time and Radar Beam Propagation.
While it may be news to Watertown, NWS offices around the country have been dealing with this problem for awhile. It should be noted that there’s not one document citing radar interference from coal, nuclear, or hydroelectric power plants.
39 thoughts on “NOAA/NWS document: wind turbines affect weather radar, create false storm impressions”
Thank you for posting this nationally important matter. What should also be understood is that the wind turbine interference explained above, also adversely impacts navigation radars. If that wasn’t bad enough there is evidence that wind turbines cause interference with military operations, including weather (NEXRAD), Primary or Secondary Surveillance, and ROTHR radars.
John, good comments, but for sure they are not ever going to shut down a wind-farm of turbines for some of our feathered friends. How high are the turbines again? I’ve previously commented about standing underneath these monsters, noting the dead birds littering the ground, and being amazed about the blade tip speed. How big are they? Awesomely gigantic!
Anthony did a piece on this in 2013z
I can always see the Mars Hill, Maine wind farm inteference on NWS Caribou radar.
Also, lots of articles about using radar to see birds near wind farms (so they can shut them down, lol) to prevent bird impacts. See nothing, say nothing…
https://www.nbcnews.com/mach/science/wind-energy-takes-toll-birds-now-there-s-help-ncna866336
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/how-doppler-radar-can-track-bird-migrations-180952834/
One, Cable…need eyeglasses and a pill that’ll make me young again…
Here is the rescue hoist used. Only has 250’ cable…
http://www.goodrichhoistandwinch.com/products/detail/rescue-hoist-42305/
How high are the turbines again???
I was wondering, truly, how long it would be before this was discussed as a very real, very valid problem. It is only one of many problems that wind farms represent.
Thanks for the post. Let’s hope common sense prevails at some point.
this was on Kate’s blog….
“Massive Damage”…Large-Scale Engineering Debacle Threatens As North Sea Wind Turbine Breaks Apart!
By P Gosselin on 27. April 2018
The pressure and rush to go green: The technical integrity of Germany’s offshore wind parks gets cast into doubt after a wind turbine comes apart after just 8 years of operation. North Sea wind turbines may prove to be inadequately designed and thus unfit for safe operation.
http://notrickszone.com/2018/04/27/massive-damage-large-scale-engineering-debacle-threatens-as-north-sea-wind-turbine-breaks-apart/#sthash.nec9eBYj.jpVGL3u8.dpbs
Every technology has impacts of one kind or another might be the argument you’ll hear. But the reply, of course, is that this technology has little upside – unreliable and expensive power with a string of other negatives: use of environmantally damaging raw materials (specifically because of the atrocious lack of concern with the environment at rare earth mines in China), the killing of birds and bats in large numbers, the need for backup power, the large footprint including gathering the power, and proposed storage…
I would add to NWS concerns with large wind farms the creation of an artificial “blocking high” that will create weather – sustaining and regarding exit of low pressure areas down wind.
retarding not regarding.
Wonder if coating the blades and pylons with anti-radar absorbent would reduce this problem.
They certainly need something to reduce this impact.
Coating might reduce ‘traction’ of the wind on the blades, losing efficiency.
Stealth wind turbines… general aviation will not be able to see them either in IFR conditions….
Now to go OTa little. Coast Guard Jayhawks will have ine hell of a time dealing with incidents that may occur at offshore wind facilities too. Not with just radar but unit heights as well. They only have so much canle on their winches to raise the rescue litters or drop swimmers in reasonably close proximity to accident/medical scenes that will inevitably happen.
They certainly need something to reduce this impact.
Can I suggest removal of these useless, religious icons that have been shoved in our faces so all the eco warrior Onan Kardashians out there can reassure themselves that they will be going to nirvana.
The weather radar “clutter” from industrial wind facilities is a particularly troublesome problem for the Watertown NY area because of lake-effect snow. From mid-November to mid-April residents in this area have to deal with these storms. Lake-effect snow bands form in the lower levels of the atmosphere and as locals can tell you the bands can set up and stay stationary for long periods of time. As a result if this area becomes cluttered with industrial wind facilities no one will be able to tell whether the weather radar returns are “clutter” or a persistent snow band in that area. The persistent bands are the biggest concern because snow piles up in those events and locals try to avoid them.
Look at the Sacramento Radar, Southwest of Fairfield and along the Altamont Pass. These always show “intense” weather for the Wind farms located along the ridge top and in the Delta.
South EAST of Fairfield..
Wind farms have been built all around my beloved home state of Oklahoma. I do hope that no one is ever injured or worse, due to late or absent warnings of impending tornadoes.
Verifiable windgen- caused deaths of wildlife has been no concern of environmentalists and in light of their constant sermons about the existence of too many people, it is a certainty that human deaths would cause them no outcry, either.
Dang.
Deaths of wildlife have been of no concern to environmentalists…
I’ve no idea why it is so difficult to see composition errors when they are correctable, yet they leap off the page when the send button is pressed.
Maybe a personal” timeout before send” habit would help.
Distorting weather radar readings is a minor inconvenience compared to the real threat presented by windmills.
The problem is the inordinate drag wind turbines present to the moving air mass. Theoretically, this could slow the Earth’s rotation, thereby inducing earthquakes. More widespread than those supposedly “caused” by fracking, which of course, if such cause and effect prevails, would be localized.
No, the threat would be worldwide. And given the inconstancy of the airflow, the earthquake swarms would vary accordingly.
The threat of Catastrophic Wind Induced Earthquakes (CWIE) is real and ambitious journalists should get on with it. The first step would be to stop building windmills. The next would be to start tearing them down.
As soon as possible.
The urgency is that the “full catastrophe” would occur when an extraordinary CME hits at the same time as a CWIE. Clearly the end of the world at its most extreme. Less sanguine researchers in this new field would conclude that at the very worst, just all of the refrigerator-door magnets would fall off.
Bob Hoye
utter piffle
I thought it to be intentional nonsense.
Bob
Oh, that’s just great. CWIE?
More earthquakes and delayed warnings for tornadoes?
What’s next, volcanoes?
All wind energy is dissipated at the surface by friction anyway.
I have been talking about these problems for about ten years, Do we need a tragedy to drive home the problem? Back in 2007 Colonel Steven Arquiette, commander of the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis, warned that “ …we have evidence indicating the wind turbines will create significant interference with the base’s radar and could lead to potentially serious flight safety hazards in terms of planes dropping off radar, flight tracks on radar different from actual tracks and ‘false targets’ – planes the radar sees but aren’t actually there.” The AFB had to spend millions to upgrade the radar just to mitigate the problem to a point of acceptable but not ideal corrective action. Then the Obama administration forced the military to obtain 20% of their power from “renewable energy.” Thus the military was spending money to build new Renewable energy sources and that much again to up grade the radar on the air bases. And all of this during the reduced spending requirements of sequester. Basically, a road map for disaster or disestablishment of the military, take your pick.
The wind energy industry should bear the costs of any radar relocation required by wind farm installation. There is no reason the taxpayer should *further* subsidize the costs this industry imposes on the nation.
Calling wind energy an “industry” is like calling gambling an “industry”. Neither are particularly resourceful.
This is a typical attack but they are not the only creative and industrious entrepreneurs smeared by critics. Don’t you know how much hard work and hard money goes into building support for these ventures among local politicians? Whole industries are built just for that.
OK, I know this is nitpicking but the wind turbines do not create false storm impressions. A person reading the radar may create in his mind a false impression but the windmills themselves are innocent. They are just helpless renewable energy tools. They also can not help that birds that fly blindly into their blades. Birds must evolve (like bats) and a few deaths may forward this process. Heartless, I know but you have to break bird eggs to make an omelet.
[Technically speaking, the wind turbine blades are not breaking bird eggs. The actual bird eggs are safe back in the nests, unbroken but abandoned by the birds broken by the wind turbine blades, which are actual breaking pre-bird-eggs. .mod]
So far, you win the thread’s prize for egregious rationalization.
Thanks, I did not know that was an award, but my flock of genetically modified sonar equipped snow geese will like it.
Wind-Turbines kill birds and bats, reduce endangered species numbers, drive neighbours to insanity and now we see that they interfere with radar systems, and yet the Greenies still love them as they are a futile offshoot of their discredited theory of CAGW. It is as effective at taking a shotgun and blazing away to reduce malaria mosquitos.
This has been a recognized problem in the UK for some time. To the extent that the Ministry of Defence has intervened to prevent windfarms being built.
https://scotlandagainstspin.org/2013/12/fears-raf-pilots-halt-plan-huge-windfarm-press-journal/
All the more reason to wrap det cord around the bases of the turbines and rid the landscape of their visual blight. /sarc
It was an accident – but a cell tower at Camp Pendleton was apparently taken out by a not quite fully trained mortar team. One shell, one turbine, most likely…
Still have not found much else on this related wind farm topic.
http://news.mit.edu/2010/climate-wind-0312
Great post, a local TV meteorologist has long pointed this out, often apparent on Corpus Christi, Texas radar. Great controversy about potential problems at Kingsville Naval Air Station which has alternate fields.