Video: Fifteen Years of Change in the Arctic – plus an interesting twist

The essay below has the typical “Arctic Sea Ice is Disappearing!” flavor, but it has an interesting premise at the end: summer albedo changes in the seas that have Arctic sea ice and volcanic ash issues. I wonder if all that detergent, fertilizers, and other nutrient laden runoff that makes it into the ocean isn’t more responsible for Arctic sea ice retreat via albedo changes producing algal blooms and generally increased growth that absorb more solar radiation than clear seawater. Albedo changes are for more powerful at climate forcing than carbon dioxide – Anthony.
Guest essay by Adam Voiland via NASA Earth Observatory
Remember the year 2000? Bill Clinton was president of the United States, Faith Hill and Santana topped Billboard music charts, and the world’s computers had just “survived” the Y2K bug. It also was the year that NASA’s Terra satellite began collecting images of Earth.
Eighteen years later, the versatile satellite — with five scientific sensors — is still operating. For all of that time, the satellite’s Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) has been collecting daily data and imagery of the Arctic — and the rest of the planet, too.
If you knew where to look and were willing to wait patiently for file downloads, the images have always been available on specialized websites used by scientists. But there was no quick-and-easy way for the public to browse the imagery. With the recent addition of the full record of MODIS data into NASA’s Worldview browser, checking on what was happening anywhere in the world on any day since 2000 has gotten much easier.
Say you want to check on the weather in your hometown on the day you or your child was born. Just navigate to the date on Worldview, and make sure that the MODIS data layer is turned on. (In the image below, you can tell the Terra MODIS data layer is on because it is light gray.)
One of the things I love about having all this MODIS data at my fingertips is that it makes it possible to see the passage of relatively long periods of time in just a few minutes. Look, for instance, at the animation at the top of this page, generated by Delft University of Technology ice scientist Stef Lhermitte using Worldview.
Lhermitte summoned every natural-color MODIS image of the Arctic that Terra and Aqua (which also has a MODIS instrument) have collected since April 2003. The result — a product of 71,000 satellite overpasses — is a remarkable six-minute time capsule of swirling clouds, bursts of wildfire smoke, the comings and goings of snow, and the ebb and flow of sea ice.
Though beautiful, Lhermitte’s animation also has a troubling side to it. If you look carefully, you can see the downward trend in sea ice extent. Look, for instance, at mid-August and September 2012 — the period when Arctic sea ice extent hit a record-low minimum of 3.4 million square miles. Between the heavy cloud cover, you will see lots of dark open water. Compare that to the same period in 2003, when the minimum extent was 6.2 million square miles. Scientists attribute the loss of sea ice to global warming.
Earth Matters had a conversation with Lhermitte to find why he made the clip and what stands out about it. MODIS images of notable events that Lhermitte mentioned are interspersed throughout the interview. All of the images come from the archives of NASA Earth Observatory, a website that was founded in 1999 in conjunction with the launch of Terra.
What prompted you to create this animation?
The extension of the MODIS record back to the beginning of the mission in the Worldview website triggered me to make the animation. As a remote sensing scientist, I often use Worldview to put things into context (e.g. for studying changes over ice sheets and glaciers). Previously, Worldview only had data until 2010.
What do you think are the most interesting events or patterns visible in the clip?
I think the strength of the video is that it contains so many of them, and it allows you to see them all in one video. The ones that are most striking to me are:
+ algal blooms in the Barents Sea
+ declining sea ice extent. You can see this both annually and over the longer term.
+ changing snow extent. You can see this each summer, especially over Canada and Siberia.
+ summer wildfire smoke in Canada (2004, 2005, 2009, 2014, 2017) and Russia (2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016)
+ albedo reductions (reduction in brightness) over the Greenland Ice Sheet in 2010 and 2012 related to strong melt years.
+ overall eastward atmospheric circulation
+ the Grímsvötn ash plume (21 May 2011)
How did you make it? Was it difficult from a technical standpoint?
It was simple. I just downloaded the MODIS quicklook data from the Worldview archive using an automated script. Afterwards, I slightly modified the images for visualization purposes (e.g. overlaying country borders, clipping to a circular area). and stitched everything together in a video.
When you sit back and watch the whole video, how does it make you feel?
On the one hand, I am fascinated by the beauty and complexity of our planet. On the other hand, as a scientist, it makes me want to understand its processes even better. The video shows so many different processes at different scales, from natural processes (annual changes in snow cover and the Vatnajökull ash plume) to climate change related changes (e.g. the long term decrease in sea ice).
There are some gaps during the winter where the extent of the sea ice abruptly changes. Can you explain why?
I used the standard reflectance products, which show the reflected sunlight. I decided to leave all dates out where part of the Arctic is without sunlight during satellite overpasses (approximately 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. local time). The missing data due to the polar night are very prominent if you compile the complete record including winter months, and I did not want it to distract the viewer from the more subtle changes in the video.
In the course of your day job as a scientist, do you use MODIS imagery? For what purpose?
Yes, as a polar remote sensing scientist, I tend to work with a range of satellite data sets. MODIS is a unique data product, given its global daily coverage and its long record. Besides the fact that I use MODIS frequently to monitor ice shelves and outlet glaciers, my colleagues and I use it to study snow and ice-albedo processes, snow cover in mountainous areas, vegetation recovery after wildfires, and ecosystem processes. One MODIS animation of ice calving from a glacier in Antarctica actually made it into the Washington Post recently.
23 thoughts on “Video: Fifteen Years of Change in the Arctic – plus an interesting twist”
I see a slow warming trend with slowly decreasing arctic ice, similar to what was documented by the USS Skate submarine in 1958. Mariners, whalers, and fur trappers documented similar low ice conditions around 1900. Fro more on the USS Skate and North Pole ice, see:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/04/26/ice-at-the-north-pole-in-1958-not-so-thick/
Anthony, I think you meant far not for in “:Albedo changes are for more powerful”
“The video shows so many different processes at different scales”
I only see CO2.
Me too, me too!
CO2, this silent cause of ice ages: more of it => more vegetation => more Sun’s energy absorbed into creation of yet more vegetation + CO2 can’t really trap any more heat (green-housing past ~400ppm) => feeds instead the vegetation until everything freezes over! Let’s call it the inverse hockey shtick.
I’ve long argued that the increase in population along the rivers of Alaska and Siberia will have caused more warm water to flow into Arctic.
Hadn’t thought about the human waste. Those algal blooms have to eat something.
indeed. something also has to eat the algal blooms. it is no surprise that the barents sea has been producing record catches of cod for a long time now, notable the quota was 1 million tonnes in 2013. i want it to get colder to shift peak cod producing conditions further south, much further south.
I read years ago that holding lakes behind dams along Siberian rivers allow spring meltwater to get warmed up by the sun before being released to the sea, thereby warming the Arctic Ocean.
There are some gaps during the winter where the extent of the sea ice abruptly changes. Can you explain why?……….probably because it only runs from April to Sept every year….there’s no winter there
I watched the whole thing and saw absolutely nothing to worry about. It is interesting to note how as more open water is exposed it becomes ever cloudier.
Though I agree that Albedo is more powerful than CO2. I believe it’s importance has been exaggerated over all. Evaporation as the open ocean waters releases it’s thermal energy into the atmosphere where it is the shallowest is more important it seems to me. If it were not, then the Arctic would be virtually ice free as so many in the past have predicted it would be by now.
You mean
far more
Not for more?
But the point is good. Our waste probably causes much more algae growth. Nevertheless I doubt that it would be the main reason for the arctic melt.
I wonder if we could get a magnetic picture from the sats showing the movement of the magnetic north pole. That movement of the elephant in the room is most probably the biggest reason for the arctic melt.
http://wdc.kugi.kyoto-u.ac.jp/poles/polesexp.html
“+ albedo reductions (reduction in brightness) over the Greenland Ice Sheet in 2010 and 2012 related to strong melt years.”
That doesn’t mean that there was a significant change in total reflectivity. It means that the surface snow, which is approximately Lambertian in its diffuse reflectance, was replaced by meltwater, which is a specular reflector. Because the sun angles are relatively low above the Arctic Circle, the total reflectance is higher than it appears from albedo alone. Albedo is the apparent brightness of a body, not its total reflectivity, Albedo is a lower bound on total reflectance. And, the albedo will vary with viewing geometry. The use of albedo is best reserved for diffuse reflectors such as the regolith, sand, and clouds of astronomical bodies lacking specular reflectors such as water. Albedo has to be used out of necessity for all astronomical bodies beyond the orbit of Earth because ground based observations cannot observe low-angle reflections; essentially, only retro-reflectors can be observed.
“Albedo is a lower bound on total reflectance.”
A very relevant observation!
“Scientists attribute the loss of sea ice to global warming.” That sentence is the end of the paragraph pointing out the loss of sea ice in 2012 vs 2003. It intentionally implies “Scientists attribute the loss of sea ice [in 2012] to global warming.” which is not true. NOAA research indicated it was unusual weather patterns.
This type of lie is very similar to what was used in An Inconvenient Truth to mislead naive viewers.
“Remember the year 2000?”
And Eninem, a white guy, was at the top of Rap music charts.
And Tiger Woods, a black man, was at the top of men’s Pro golf rankings.
And “Hanging chads” were forever fixed in the US political lexicon.
And pseudo-scientist Mikey Mann was getting all sorts of accolades for his hockey stick deception in AR3.
Strange times indeed.
“Rap music” is an oxymoron of unparalleled magnitude.
“The video shows so many different processes at different scales, from natural processes (annual changes in snow cover and the Vatnajökull ash plume) to climate change related changes (e.g. the long term decrease in sea ice).”
Odd that you separate natural (volcano) and “climate change related changes”. What evidence do you have that the “long term” (we don’t actually have data on geologically long term sea ice) sea ice extent isn’t natural?
Polar sea ice is more significant for its insulation effect on heat loss from the upper water column than it is for albedo changes. This is due to fact that even in the summer months (June, July, August – NH; December, January, February – SH) the solar angles are quite low, and thus changes in solar short-wave absorption from sea ice albedo changes are minimal in the larger context of global climate. And of course the long winters, albedo is meaningless.
Taken together with the clear flow of global heat from the equatorial to mid-latitudes to the poles in both hemispheres, this picture informs us that the poles are primarily best understood as the climate system’s radiators. And sea ice extent are the variable shutters on those radiators, modulating that return of energy back to space. The stabilizing negative feedback of sea ice changes in this system are also clear. When the Earth’s oceans are warmer than long-term average, polar sea ice extent remains low into the winter allowing much more heat to be lost during the long, dark winter. And when the Earth’s oceans are colder than long-term average, polar sea ice extent remains high into the long, dark winter.
The system is self-regulating due to this negative feedback from water phase changes, and the additional negative feedback effect that when the polar seas do have lower ice extent (warmer than average SST), more water can be advected from the sea surface to fall over high latitude land areas as snow, thus raising albedo over land areas.
I see snowball earth trying to kill us all but luckily every year it is defeated. Thank God!
Sorry, what was the problem again?
And the equivalent for Antarctica looks like?
Seawater with algae is more reflective of solar radiation than clear seawater is, at least on average.