How Solar And Wind Are Causing Electricity Prices To Skyrocket

Guest essay by Michael Schellenberger
Over the last year, the media have published story after story after story about the declining price of solar panels and wind turbines.
People who read these stories are understandably left with the impression that the more solar and wind energy we produce, the lower electricity prices will become.
And yet that’s not what’s happening. In fact, it’s the opposite.
Between 2009 and 2017, the price of solar panels per watt declined by 75 percent while the price of wind turbines per watt declined by 50 percent.
And yet — during the same period — the price of electricity in places that deployed significant quantities of renewables increased dramatically.
Electricity prices increased by:
- 51 percent in Germany during its expansion of solar and wind energy from 2006 to 2016;
- 24 percent in California during its solar energy build-out from 2011 to 2017;
- over 100 percent in Denmark since 1995 when it began deploying renewables (mostly wind) in earnest.
What gives? If solar panels and wind turbines became so much cheaper, why did the price of electricity rise instead of decline?
One hypothesis might be that while electricity from solar and wind became cheaper, other energy sources like coal, nuclear, and natural gas became more expensive, eliminating any savings, and raising the overall price of electricity.
But, again, that’s not what happened.
The price of natural gas declined by 72 percent in the U.S. between 2009 and 2016 due to the fracking revolution. In Europe, natural gas prices dropped by a little less than half over the same period.
The price of nuclear and coal in those place during the same period was mostly flat.
Another hypothesis might be that the closure of nuclear plants resulted in higher energy prices.
Evidence for this hypothesis comes from the fact that nuclear energy leaders Illinois, France, Sweden and South Korea enjoy some of the cheapest electricity in the world.
Since 2010, California closed one nuclear plant (2,140 MW installed capacity) while Germany closed 5 nuclear plants and 4 other reactors at currently-operating plants (10,980 MW in total).
Electricity in Illinois is 42 percent cheaper than electricity in California while electricity in France is 45 percent cheaper than electricity in Germany.
But this hypothesis is undermined by the fact that the price of the main replacement fuels, natural gas, and coal, remained low, despite increased demand for those two fuels in California and Germany.
That leaves us with solar and wind as the key suspects behind higher electricity prices. But why would cheaper solar panels and wind turbines make electricity more expensive?
The main reason appears to have been predicted by a young German economist in 2013.
In a paper in Energy Policy, Leon Hirth estimated that the economic value of wind and solar would decline significantly as they become a larger part of electricity supply.
The reason? Their fundamentally unreliable nature. Both solar and wind produce too much energy when societies don’t need it, and not enough when they do.
Solar and wind thus require that natural gas plants, hydro-electric dams, batteries or some other form of reliable power be ready at a moment’s notice to start churning out electricity when the wind stops blowing and the sun stops shining.
And unreliability requires solar- and/or wind-heavy places like Germany, California, and Denmark to pay neighboring nations or states to take their solar and wind energy when they are producing too much of it.
Hirth predicted that the economic value of wind on the European grid would decline 40 percent once it becomes 30 percent of electricity while the value of solar would drop by 50 percent when it got to just 15 percent.
In 2017, the share of electricity coming from wind and solar was 53 percent in Denmark, 26 percent in Germany, and 23 percent in California. Denmark and Germany have the first and second most expensive electricity in Europe.
By reporting on the declining costs of solar panels and wind turbines but not on how they increase electricity prices, journalists are — intentionally or unintentionally — misleading policymakers and the public about those two technologies.
The Los Angeles Times last year reported that California’s electricity prices were rising, but failed to connect the price rise to renewables, provoking a sharp rebuttal from UC Berkeley economist James Bushnell.
“The story of how California’s electric system got to its current state is a long and gory one,” Bushnell wrote, but “the dominant policy driver in the electricity sector has unquestionably been a focus on developing renewable sources of electricity generation.”
Part of the problem is that many reporters don’t understand electricity. They think of electricity as a commodity when it is, in fact, a service — like eating at a restaurant.
The price we pay for the luxury of eating out isn’t just the cost of the ingredients most of which, like solar panels and wind turbines, have declined for decades.
Rather, the price of services like eating out and electricity reflect the cost not only of a few ingredients but also their preparation and delivery.
This is a problem of bias, not just energy illiteracy. Normally skeptical journalists routinely give renewables a pass. The reason isn’t that they don’t know how to report critically on energy — they do regularly when it comes to non-renewable energy sources — but rather because they don’t want to.
That could — and should — change. Reporters have an obligation to report accurately and fairly on all issues they cover, especially ones as important as energy and the environment.
A good start would be for them to investigate why, if solar and wind are so cheap, they are making electricity so expensive.
Michael Shellenberger is a Time Magazine “Hero of the Environment,” Green Book Award Winner, and President of Environmental Progress, a research and policy organization.
Add to that the fact that we are shutting down perfectly usable, mostly paid off, ling lived generation capacity, only to replace it with short lived junk that will not be paid off for 30 years, far after they become worn out.
…The main reason appears to have been predicted by a young German economist in 2013….
That’s funny.
I would imagine that this complete mess would have been predicted by the Electrical Engineers themselves when the idea was first mooted – but then they were probably white male techies, and therefore no one need listen to them.
It was also predicted by Dr Denny, in her famous PhD thesis on wind power in 2007 : https://erc.ucd.ie/files/theses/Eleanor%20Denny%20-%20A%20Cost-Benefit%20Analysis%20of%20Wind%20Power.pdf
But the environmentalists didn’t read that either. She was probably a denier.
It looks as if they will inly start reading things that predict a problem once the problem has been made real, apparent, and they are fairly sure they won’t get ostracised for reading them. Much like politicians. Not a good way to run anything….
An excellent article! Now we need to be sure Politicians of all stripes in the UK and other countries where this ludicrous rush for “renewables” is costing everybody a fortune! Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland would do well to read it, for sure!
The main reason appears to have been predicted by a young German economist in 2013.
Expletive, expletive, expletive. Are expletive serious? Predicted by a young German economist in 2013? Are you expletive expletive serious?
How about EXPLAINED by every last person with any background in power generation AT ALL since before the very first idiotic solar and wind farms were even proposed, let alone built. Who with any understanding of the basics of power grids DIDN’T see this coming? Yeah some of them didn’t have the cahonies to say so because it wasn’t politically correct, but the notion that this was first thought of by some fresh faced economist is absurd.
“In 2017, the share of electricity coming from wind and solar was 53 percent in Denmark, 26 percent in Germany, and 23 percent in California. Denmark and Germany have the first and second most expensive electricity in Europe.”
Great article, but I question the amount of power from wind and sun in Germany. More likely this is th e sum of “renewables”, which include hydro, and, more importantly, “biofuel”. Sun and wind are probably down to ca. 15%.
One always has to be cautious when talking about “renewables.” Those sources are that much of the energy supply in those places – by nameplate generating capacity.
The nameplate on a coal plant, natural gas plant, nuclear plant (and hydro, assuming no severe drought) tells you what it can generate; just flip the switch. Wind and solar – not. In fact, they only generate their nameplate capacity under very rare conditions. The “flip the switch” sources have to make up the deficit when the “renewable” sources can’t meet demand – and you still have to pay for the upkeep and operators of those reliable sources even when they are NOT running – which raises prices.
I wish the author of the OP well – although his bid for Governor is certainly not going anywhere. Not in California.
Writing –
Very astute observation. If an area starts with a coal fired plant for electricity and adds solar and wind, then they have just added new installation and maintenance costs to their area. Those costs have to be paid.
German grid data available here
https://www.energy-charts.de/power.htm
It also gives a good indication of what the weather (well wind and sun) was like on any given day!
Also here. https://www.agora-energiewende.de/de/themen/-agothem-/Produkt/produkt/76/Agorameter/
Yes, excellent cold hard look at the thing.
This is connected to the idiotic persistence in using Levelised Costs as a standard of comparison between conventional and wind and solar. This amounts to pretending that intermittency has no cost, and that all electricity is equally valuable and usable no matter when its produced and no matter what the demand may be at the time. A huge peak produced when there is no demand has the same value as when there is no demand. Suddenly dropping off supply when demand is high has no cost either.
Its idiotic, it was refuted years ago by peer reviewed papers, but the faithful will still not admit it because it conflicts with their fantasy of a world running on wind and solar
You find this being argued among other places on Ars Technica which on climate has turned into an echo chamber of fanatical global warming doom mongers, and equally fanatical religious believers in renewables.
Good to see a sensible business approach to the whole scam.
I am surprised the author didn’t quote the experiences coming out of Australia. The states with the highest percentage of so-called renewable energy have the highest electricity prices. They also have to import electricity from neighbor states when the sun’s not shining and the wind is not blowing and that puts pressure on the grid in those states too. South Australia was the worst offender. It has blown up its last coal fired power station. When the demand one time last year was so great on the inter-connector with Victoria a breakdown occurred. Then the whole state was plunged into darkness for at least a day in some places.The Australian press reports South Australia has the highest electricity prices in the world.
I hate the word “renewable” when it is associated with energy. Energy cant be created or destroyed let alone “renewed”. What it is really is intermittent energy.
“Normally skeptical journalists routinely give renewables a pass. ”
Duhhh…, they were programmed to do that by their “liberal” educations at J-school. And they are paid to continue that by their Progressive leaning publishers.
What Mr.Michael Shellenberger does not do is carry out this energy cost analysis to its logical conclusion from current trends in California (or Germany). The endgame is catastrophic and essentially leads to situations like South Australia where electricity grid brown-outs and black-outs occur with increasing frequency during summer nights when the sun isn’t shining and the wind is not blowing. Industry flees, consumers suffer. Yet climate virtue prevents an honest analysis of the cause.
The conclusion is the picture is not pretty if the renewables boat doesn’t do a 180… and soon.
Of course, you’ve got renewable investors like billionaire Tom Steyer, heavily long invested in renewables derivative positions, funding the climate charades and funding the political (Democrats) support for more wind and solar, and funding non-attributable, dark attack machines on Republicans and climate d3niers.
A good start would be for them to investigate why, if solar and wind are so cheap, they are making electricity so expensive.
Sure Mr. Schellenberger, let’s blame those reporters. Not the green activists who made the lives of anyone who spoke out against wind and solar a living h*ll including getting them fired from their jobs. Let’s just ignore all that, huh?
But since you want it investigated, its this simple.
There’s base load generation like coal and nuclear that is good at steady state production, and there is load following generation that can nearly instantly make up for variability in demand and supply. You need both or the grid will fail.
Base load generation costs X
Load following generation costs 10X – 30X or even more.
For every watt of power you provision from highly variable sources like wind and solar, you have to remove one watt of power at a cost of X and provision a watt of power in load following that costs 10X – 30X and you have to pay for it even when you’re not using it because it costs nearly as much JUST to have it on standby and if you DON’T have it the grid will fail.
This was known before the very first wind mills and solar panels ever went into production. Call for an investigation into THAT Mr. Schellenberger. There’s no mystery to why wind and solar push prices up, even if they were FREE they would increase costs.
WWUT’s own Willis Eschenbach was all over this more than two years ago
Willis analyzed the relationship between the retail price of electricity and national amounts of “renewable” generating capacity.
“Obama May Finally Succeed! by Willis Eschenbach on August 3, 2015
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/08/03/obama-may-finally-succeed/
His chart shows that the retail price of electricity should be expected to increase by 0.0002 U.S.$ for each additional KW of installed renewable generating capacity. R^2 = 0.84, p-value = 1.5E-8.
He says: “That is a most interesting result. Per capita installed renewable capacity by itself explains 84% of the variation in electricity costs. …
Today, President Obama said that he wanted 28% of America’s electricity to come from renewable energy by 2030. …
Currently, we get about 4% of our electricity from wind and solar. He wants to jack it to 28%, meaning we need seven times the installed capacity. … this means that the average price of electricity in the US will perforce go up to no less than 43 cents per kilowatt-hour. …
Since the current average US price of electricity is about 12 cents per kilowatt-hour … that means the true price of electricity is likely to almost quadruple in the next 15 years.”
The reason is obvious. We have a conventional electricity system which provides all our electricity needs. Then we build a second system which only works when the wind blows. Then we build a third system which only works when the sun shines. We now have three systems to pay for when we only used to pay for one system (which we still need as it is the only one which works all the time). We are now paying for two unnecessary systems as well as the one that works all the time.
Philip
there is a fourth: some storage capability. Usually pumped hydro but now expanding to various battery technologies. In reality Denmark pays Norway to store its over production then buys it back later.
Quite right; the fourth unnecessary system (battery storage) is needed to assist the second and third unnecessary systems.
The same issue occurs with subsidies, if you want the same ‘subsidies’ in e.g. various infrastructure between fossil fuels (e.g. building the plants, railways, ports, royalties etc) and renewables, they have to compare in output and length of life to get your money back-which they don’t.
So if you give a 100 million to a coal power station and 100 million to a wind turbine project it’s not making things ‘even’, because the wind turbine doesn’t provide the same output.
All true – I wrote similar conclusions in 2005.
E.On Netz, in their report “Wind Power 2005” describes the problems.
http://www.wind-watch.org/documents/wp-content/uploads/eonwindreport2005.pdf
One of the greatest disadvantages of wind power is the need for almost 100% conventional backup. E.On Netz (the largest wind power generator in the world) says the “substitution capacity” in Germany was 8% in 2003, and will drop to 4% by 2020. See Figure 7 in the E.On report.
“In concrete terms, this means that in 2020,
with a forecast wind power capacity of over
48,000MW (Source: dena grid study), 2,000MW of
traditional power production can be replaced by
these wind farms.”
Another big problem with wind power is that power varies as the cube of the wind speed – this causes sharp peaks and valleys in the power output from wind farms, so extreme that it can cause the entire grid to crash – try that in winter – remember the 1998 ice storm? People died…
A near-miss occurred in German during Christmas week of 2004 – see Fig. 6 in the E.on report.
“The feed-in capacity can change frequently
within a few hours. This is shown in FIGURE 6,
which reproduces the course of wind power feedin
during the Christmas week from 20 to 26
December 2004.
Whilst wind power feed-in at 9.15am on
Christmas Eve reached its maximum for the year
at 6,024MW, it fell to below 2,000MW within only
10 hours, a difference of over 4,000MW. This corresponds
to the capacity of 8 x 500MW coal fired
power station blocks. On Boxing Day, wind power
feed-in in the E.ON grid fell to below 40MW.
Handling such significant differences in feed-in
levels poses a major challenge to grid operators.”
I share the feelings of many here. Not excrement, Sherlock! You really need your young economist in 2013 only after a large scale human experiment before you see something that was very obvious from the start.
Still it is good that some facts dawn to some people, and they have the guts to put them to print. It is, of course, whole lot a different story if this has any effect on wind power plant salespeople, politicians wanting to pose green, or their voters. But, if this kind of stuff were published in The Daily Gosh, then maybe it will also end up in The Guardian, thus changing the minds of the politically hypercorrect and intellectually adorable.
I see I typoed my No Scheiss, Sherlock! I put it to my increasing Alzheimer. Sad it that.
Electricity is charged for on the basis of kilowatt hour. Charging on the basis of kilowatts with just a small additional charge for the variable energy component would mean everyone would be paying their fair share. Most peoples’ bills would be quite similar, even those of the domestic solar brigade who can’t bring themselves to sever the link to the grid but expect others to pay for their security of supply.
I’m sorry, but I don’t think you know what you’re talking about 4 Eyes. A Kilowatt hour is just what it says it is, 1000 Watts of power for 1 hour. But it could also be 100 Watts for 10 hours, or 6000 Watts for 10 minutes.
The Kilowatt Hour is the ‘volume’ measure of how much electricity you use, comparable to ‘gallons’ in fluids, or ‘ megabytes’ in data. Trying to buy electricity in Kilowatts instead of Kilowatt Hours would be like trying to buy gasoline by the width of the pipe it flows through. It’s almost meaningless.
Depends on the country and company, I guess.
In fact, I pay electricity on the basis of
* a fixed part, whether I use electricity or not. Supposed to pay for fixed cost (plant, grid, servicing, etc.), on the basis of max kW contracted. The more kW, the higher .
* a variable part on the basis of kWh used , itself with two component (basically : daytime= high price, night time = low price. )
* last but not least, taxes, and taxes, and more tax, and taxes again. Part of the tax goes to “renewable”, but, don’t worry, not all of it, the taxman has other charities to finance.
I am not sure of the respective share, but it could be 1/3 fixed kW + 2/3 variable kWh, and half taxes in both
Something is rotten in the state of Denmark
Denmark’s problem is that it is windy, and as long as they were importing electricity a lot, they thought they could use the same wires to export wind power and get even. Wrong. Electricity on demand is more valuable that electricity that falls randomly from the sky. They got away with it for a long time because neighbouring Norway has a lot of extremely flexible hydro power. But when Germany copied their approach, the wind power became less and less valuable, now sometimes going heavily negative when external effects are included.
The grid planners could see the consequences, but the Tōhoku quake / tsunami just put more and more political effort on closing nuclear and trying to fill this gap with something that wasn’t there.
I blame die Bundeskanzlerin Merkel for a lot of bloody stupid energy politics.
Alan, what was missing from this otherwise excellent article was any mention of the subsidies that are provided to renewables, both on the capital cost and the electricity generated and sent to the grid, and how these subsidies distort the whole electricity market in any country where they have been implemented. The deadly combination of these two subsidies causes both gross over-investment in renewables to the detriment of coal and gas fired generators, and (in the UK, EU and Australia at least) significantly raises the retail cost of electricity to ordinary consumers through a clever but almost invisible mechanism that forces electricity retailers to buy expensive ‘renewable energy certificates’ from renewables generators in a faux ‘market’, the cost of which is simply added to the retail price. The government typically simply gives one of these certificates to the renewables generators for each megawatt hour (MWH) of renewable energy that they send to the grid, which by the way the retailers are forced by legislation to buy in preference to reliable base-load electricity. The electricity retailers must in turn buy one of these certificates for each MWH of renewable electricity that they sell. Currently in Australia these certificates are worth about A$85.00 per MWH, which represents a hidden subsidy of between 50 and 200% of the current wholesale cost of grid electricity. For example, last year one small 2-turbine community wind generator in the state of Victoria received about A$700,000 for its certificates, vs about A$450,000 for the electricity it actually sent to the grid. At the same time, base load generators have lost about 20-30% of their demand to renewables, causing them to become unprofitable and lowering their market value to the point where no new base load generation has been built for at least a decade, and is unlikely to be built whilst these subsidies exist. This is the most pernicious and economically damaging legislation that I have ever seen. And yet most of the governments that implemented it continue to support it, even as our electricity network becomes both more expensive and less stable. I’m sure that if this crazy scheme was used as the plot of a novel, no-one would believe it. How did we get to this point?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/10/22/weekly-climate-and-energy-news-roundup-288/comment-page-1/#comment-2643835
Quote from the above SEPP article – TWTW Oct 21, 2017:
“Number of the Week: 2.2 million workers needed to replace 52 thousand? One of the sillier essays in Politico stated: “And as jobs go, coal mining is now a tiny sliver of the U.S. economy, employing about 52,000 Americans last month, down 70 percent over three decades… By contrast, the solar and wind industries employed almost 10 times as many Americans last year, and they’re both enjoying explosive growth.”
If this essay is correct (it is not, and the definitions are vague), the energy industry that employed only 52,000 in mining produced 30% of the US Electricity in 2016, but wind and solar required 520,000 employees to produced 7% (6% wind and 1% solar). To generate the electricity produced by the coal industry, the wind and solar industries would need 2.2 million workers. Who can afford such inefficiency?”
My comment:
WHAT IS GRID-CONNECTED WIND POWER REALLY WORTH?
Wind power is intermittent and non-dispatchable and therefore should be valued much lower than the reliable, dispatchable power typically available from conventional electric power sources such as fossil fuels, hydro and nuclear.
In practice, one should assume the need for almost 100% conventional backup for wind power (in the absence of a hypothetical grid-scale “super-battery”, which does not exist in practical reality). When wind dies, typically on very hot or very cold days, the amount of wind power generated approaches zero.
Capacity Factor equals {total actual power output)/(total rated capacity assuming 100% utilization). The Capacity Factor of wind power in Germany equals about 28%*. However, Capacity Factor is not a true measure of actual usefulness of grid-connected wind power. The following paragraph explains why:
Current government regulations typically force wind power into the grid ahead of conventional power, and pay the wind power producer equal of greater sums for wind power versus conventional power, which artificially makes wind power appear more economic. This practice typically requires spinning backup of conventional power to be instantly available, since wind power fluctuates wildly, reportedly at the cube of the wind speed. The cost of this spinning backup is typically not deducted from the price paid to the wind power producer.
The true factor that reflects the intermittency of wind power Is the Substitution Capacity*, which is about 5% in Germany – a large grid with a large wind power component. Substitution Capacity is the amount of dispatchable (conventional) power you can permanently retire when you add more wind power to the grid. In Germany they have to add ~20 units of wind power to replace 1 unit of dispatchable power. This is extremely uneconomic.
I SUGGEST THAT THE SUBSTITUTION CAPACITY OF ~5% IS A REASONABLE FIRST APPROXIMATION FOR WHAT WIND POWER IS REALLY WORTH – that is 1/20th of the value of reliable, dispatchable power from conventional sources. Anything above that 5% requires spinning conventional backup, which makes the remaining wind power redundant and essentially worthless.
This is a before-coffee first-approximation of the subject. Improvements are welcomed, provided they are well-researched and logical.
Regards, Allan
* Reference:
“E.On Netz excellent Wind Report 2005” at
http://www.wind-watch.org/documents/wp-content/uploads/eonwindreport2005.pdf
There is no farming so easy as subsides farming.
The existence of solar and wind power sources, per se, does not cause any price increase. It is laws that force power distribution networks to give preference to power from those sources that causes the increase.
The near-total ban on coal power plants that began in the Obama administration (and has caused most of them to be decommissioned so that Trump can’t bring them back) also takes away a cheap alternative.
What we need is a free market in energy. (And don’t complain about externalities unless you can put numbers to them.)
I can only say that solar is able to sell electricity at $0.02 to $0.03 per kWh in India. This is because, in spite of any ‘words’ to the contrary, electrical power in India is paid for based on its availability at the moment. This tells you what the ‘intermittent’ power alternatives are worth.
Not ‘work’ — ‘worth’.
If there could ever be any benefit to be derived from Wind and Solar power production, it would have to be as a supplement for a specific application; obviously hooking it up to the overall grid has no value, but added to an airport’s local grid or running air compressors in a large industrial park, might have some appreciable value.
A very good analysis. And conclusion. I saved the article.
There’s an important concept in economics. Substitution. When a good or service becomes too expensive, folks “substitute” something else. (This is why we will never “run out” of resources, too. Something becomes scarce, we substitute something that isn’t.)
Well, electricity in California is expensive. The chart says approaching 30 ¢ average. The tariff I pay is 19 ¢ baseline, about enough power to read your bill /sarc;, and then it goes to 32 ¢ / kW-hr.
Now a gallon of gasoline ( yes, I’m in the USA. I could do all this in metric but the units are just clumsy) is a nice standard for energy bought. We see the price posted all day every day. A useful concept for comparing fuel economy in different kinds of cars (propane, alcohol, electricity, …) is the Gallon of Gasoline Equivalent. (The US Government pushes this for cars here.) Presently, here, it’s about $3.25 in California (closer to $2.25 in the rest of the nation…)
So what does a “Gallon” (of gasoline equivalent) of Electricity cost?
There are 3,413 BTU in a kW-hr.
(British Thermal Unit – raise one pound of water one degree F)
There are 114,000 BTU in a gallon of gasoline.
114,000 / 3,413 = 33.4 kW-hr in a gallon of gasoline.
33.4 x $0.32 = $10.69 / “Gallon” of gasoline equivalent electricity.
So if you are using electricity for things like an All Electric Kitchen (like mine), it is about 1/3 the cost to break out your Coleman Camp stove and use it instead. (About 1/2 the price to use your propane BBQ / stove on the patio). It’s even more economical than electricity to use Racing Alcohol motor fuel in a Trangia like “spirit’ camping stove. (That’s what I now use to make my morning coffee. Silent and efficient.)
In short, wind and solar electricity make it highly economical to use gasoline stoves and burn wood in your BBQ or propane in a grill /stove combo. So every morning I make my coffee over methanol / ethanol fuel, and cook my breakfast with gasoline… instead of using my electric stove.
https://chiefio.wordpress.com/2018/04/24/gallon-of-electricity/
Oddly, in the Central Valley, PG&E has a time of day tariff for mid-summer peak AC demand that is almost $1/kW-hr. At that point it is a major money maker to run your own generator to power your AC. That would be roughly $33 / “Gallon” GE for the electricity. Another interesting rule of thumb in American units. Take the cost of a gallon of Diesel and move the decimal over, you get the approximate cost per kW-hr of the fuel used in a generator. Diesel is presently $3.75 near me. (Much cheaper in the non-taxed off road form out in farm country central valley). That’s 37 ¢ / kW-hr electricity. So folks are being encouraged to run their AC off small personal Diesel generators during summer. To “save the planet”…
We complain about rising power rates but they fall on deaf ears. Both the power companies and governments profit from higher electricity prices. Though politicians and CEOs may express concern and say they are working toward reducing the cost of electricity, this is actually not in their best interest, there is no financial incentive to reduce them. The financial reward is found in driving prices higher, and so more wind and solar farms are being built.
If you were in their shoes, you’d probably do the same thing.
The way to stop this lunacy is to make higher electricity rates unprofitable for both governments and power companies. I have no idea how that can be done.
“…The main reason appears to have been predicted by a young German economist in 2013….”
That is historically wrong. Such predictions were accepted wisdom in electrical generation circles in Australia, at least, from the 1970s. The real costs of intermittency were modelled and quantified way back then. It was so clear that large scale renewables were rejected out of hand as a future source of any magnitude.
Although Michael Schellenberger has got it right with most of his essay as reported, and thank heavens that somebody of prominence finally has, there is very little in the modern electrical sector that was not understood back in the 70s, even before then. (My employer company was suddenly involved in nuclear economics from about then and the steep learning curve contained much the same as Schellenberger reports, ours being modelled, his being observational.)
In Australia, the biggest impediment to a decent, low cost electrical supply like we used to have is political ignorance in accepting the demands of the Paris Agreement, then believing in the fairy tale that we can satisfy Paris and lower costs at the same time. Anybody who did not see this years ago should not now be in the business of offering advice about electricity costs today. Geoff.
A cogent explanation of the seeming paradox of why those hard-headed Victorian mill-owners changed from ‘free’ water-wheels to ‘expensive’ steam power.
While it is good that one environmental activist has finally grasped that “renewable” generation is expensive, he still has problems with the details.
The reason that cost reductions on solar panels and wind turbines has not reduced electricity prices is that the reduction has been from insanely expensive to stupidly expensive. It is still nowhere near the price/performance of other forms of generation. So the more “renewable” generation, the more expensive electricity becomes.
As for “predicted by a young German economist in 2013” I knew it in the 90s and would have known earlier, if I had bothered to research it.
The only country that is benefiting from wind and solar is Norway; they buy cheap electricity from Denmark, when the wind is blowing, and sell Denmark expensive electricity, when the wind is not blowing. They can do this because much of their generation is hydro which can be switched on and off quickly and which is limited in average output by water availability but can drastically exceed average output when required.