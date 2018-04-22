EXCLUSIVE: Bringing the stunning hypocrisy of a climate conference out into the open

Some hypocritical findings after attending a climate conference at the University of California at Berkeley
UC Berkeley is just a short drive away, about three hours.
We are often told by the “holier than thou” types who lecture us on the evils of modern energy consumption that we should travel less, reduce our use of fossil fuels, have less children or no children, and suggesting we even kill ourselves for the betterment of the planet.
However, these same people don’t seem to practice what they preach. First, let’s set the stage. For example Eric Holthaus, who is meteorologist and staff writer for Grist (formerly Slate) wailed that he will have a vasectomy to prevent population growth.
Then he said, kids are OK while telling the world how “fucked up it is”, and announces his first child with this tweet:
He’s now reportedly got two children and is in the process of divorce (according to his Twitter feed – his choice to make such details public).
Then there was the flying debacle:
Then a year later, suddenly, flying is OK again.
But he talks about a bus trip that fossil fueled trip is somehow better for the climate than flying as opposed to just staying home. The destination was the American Meteorological Society’s 2014 annual meeting in Atlanta:
Over the past year, I’ve had to make a few small sacrifices, sure. (My 28-hour bus ride from Wisconsin to Atlanta wasn’t the most relaxing travel experience I’ve ever taken. I’d have much preferred one of these.) But an amazing thing has also happened since I’ve embraced slow travel: My world has shrunk and become richer. (It’s also easier to escape those awkward family reunions.)
This article ISN’T about Eric Holthaus, but I used his claims and self-rationalizations as a very epic and public example of climate hypocrisy. Having set the stage, read on.
Yesterday and the day before there was, in Berkeley CA, a large international climate change conference officially titled the “Tenth International Conference on Climate Change: Impacts & Responses” — here’s its website: http://on-climate.com/
And here’s a PDF of all the seminars presented at the conference:
http://on-climate.com/assets/downloads/Climate-Schedule-of-Sessions_1.pdf
There were some real gems there, like this one:
However, my finding has little to do with the content of the conference, but with the mind-boggling hypocrisy of its participants.
Although the conference itself (look at the program below) is essentially little more than a gigantic condemnation of humankind’s carbon footprint, the vast majority of the participants took long-distance commercial airplane flights to reach the conference (and return home afterwards); because they’re special and the rules don’t apply to them.
Basically it’s a life-lesson posing as a conference about why people shouldn’t ride on carbon-spewing airplanes – attended exclusively by people who rode on carbon dioxide-spewing airplanes to get there. Of course, they could do this conference entirely over the Internet via via conferencing, slide sharing, and online publication, but what fun would that be? Plus you don’t get to leave your country on a “vacation” to the United States, all expenses paid.
Since we at WUWT find great entertainment in pointing out the outrageous hypocrisy of people like Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Gore who lead extremely high-carbon lifestyles as they jet around the world lecturing everyone about how they shouldn’t lead high-carbon lifestyles, it might be sobering to note that Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Gore are not unusual in the climate change community: the truth is that MOST climate change researchers are equally hypocritical and spend the year constantly jetting around to an endless series of pointless conferences, often in resort destinations.
I got my hands on a copy of the otherwise “secret program” for the conference (which is NOT posted online), which reveals the identities of all the participants and (most importantly) where they came from to reach the conference – which turns out to be from nations all over the world.
I compiled this list of nations from which the participants traveled to Berkeley, California to attend this conference about the need for “low-carbon lifestyles”: I also completed the map below which highlights not only the countries, but the locations from within countries where participants traveled from. Due to pin density issues, not all locations are visible in some places like the Eastern USA. And, some pins may not be exactly accurate in location but approximate, but that doesn’t detract from the story it tells.
- Bangladesh
- Australia
- Nigeria
- Brazil
- Great Britain
- Saudi Arabia
- Thailand
- India
- South Korea
- Spain
- Malawi
- Israel
- China
- France
- Uganda
- Mexico
- Japan
- Costa Rica
- Switzerland
- Pakistan
- Canada
- Iran
- Taiwan
- South Africa
- Italy
Imagine what the map must look like for the COP conferences, now up to COP24 held last November. There’s another smaller one coming up in Bonn on April 30th.
I found this all quite amusing, and also politically significant, because it reveals that these people are not really serious about their “policy recommendations”: They themselves feel completely free to spew as much carbon as they want into the atmosphere, which means they actually aren’t really concerned about the issue (i.e. the whole field is a hoax) or they’re flaming hypocrites of the worst sort.
In conversations with some people at the conference, I learned that they all basically confessed that the conference was “totally unnecessary” and nothing but a bunch of “time-wasting bullshit.”
But there is a constant merry-go-round of academic conferences scheduled all over the world every year which they are required to attend to maintain their academic status – and also to get free vacations, of course. There are dozens of conferences like this every year, year after year, all over the planet, all similarly purposeless and unnecessary – part of the endless academic gravy train of grants and free travel.
Follow the money, because that’s really all climate change policy, sustainability, and science seems to be about these days.
Pages from the conference guide:
40 thoughts on “EXCLUSIVE: Bringing the stunning hypocrisy of a climate conference out into the open”
Sad :(
Bloomberg to write check for Paris Climate Pact.
https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1HT0QW
Fools and their money are soon parted……
Not necessarily, propaganda from the “vast majority of” scientists is always beneficial to the continual never ending barrage of disinformation. There has to be something to counter the millions of scientists, engineers, physicists, and intelligent people that pay attention to the actual amount of warming; and how much of it is actually caused by c02. They rightly dismiss the ever failing climate models that forecast sure catastrophic consequences but without the money to advertise like the globalists our voices are seldom heard.
Do as I say, not as I do.
Actually living a low carbon lifestyle is what the peons are supposed to do, not the elites. Guess who decides who the elites are?
Predictable. More predictable than globull warming!
haha oh man, putting the EXCLUSIVE tag on this is pretty desperate. It’s been a running joke/complaint about flying to climate conferences ever since they started doing climate conferences. I have one in Geneva next month. Am I flying? Yes. Did I try to book a train ticket? Of course, but 11 hours extra travel time and 6x the ticket price just wasn’t doable.
Does it bother me? Of course. But on average you get 1 conference a year (at least at the universities I know) to go to and connect with your colleagues. It’s not all that bad.
Cheers,
Ben
See Ben, here’s the thing, and there’s really no way of getting around this. I don’t give a shit what you think about this article.
You never do anything, but harass and complain.
Why don’t you use services like WebEx?
Seems like a terrible use of resources (tax money and tuition) to go to conferences.
Shows that you care more about your career and conferences than climate change and our precious Planet™. Interesting how many people preach about the supposed dangers of climate change but then don’t act like it’s serious. If you truly believed that the Earth was in grave danger and you had the power to stop it, or help to stop it, then rational decision would be to make that choice. Indeed, many people have more worries than climate change, like poverty which I think is much more dangerous.
Paraphrasing the Paladin gunslinger motto:
Have Taxpayer Money Will Travel.
Email BenBen@Parasite.com
I think perhaps you’ve missed the point Ben. There are legitimate reasons for air travel. Lots of them. But it’s hard to believe that climate experts can’t solve the modest problem of doing your professional conferencing using electronic remote access. If you expect to be taken seriously, perhaps you should start giving some thought to working toward a state a decade or so from now where the only physical attendees at climate conferences are locals.
Will it be as much fun? Probably not (although how anyone can regard modern air travel as “fun” eludes me). Will it be cheaper? Almost certainly yes. Will it be a step toward a lower carbon lifestyle? Yes.
If only your existence had meaning, benben. Wherever you take it, by whatever means.
Ben if it “bothers” you so much that your wasting valuable university resources. Pick up the phone and not the universities pocket.
Cheers
Leigh.
Reading that comment was 10 seconds of my life I’ll never get back. “I’m a hypocrite and I admit it?” Do tell. All in favour of banning benben?
I think Holthaus just showed a typical irrational emotional reaction to the issue and it was just an emotional rant to make him feel better. I don’t think he, like many others, really mean that we should have no children “for the planet”. I think deep down they know that doesn’t make any sense. Emotions and feelings generally seem to rule the climate change discussion. Many people just feel a lot of guilt about us “destroying” the planet, which ironically sets us apart from nature and other animals. They don’t give a shit after all. Humans are naturally pessimistic and blaming us collectively for everything seems to be the way to go these days.
But decisions should be made with logic and reason, and not with emotions. The problem is that we still have those crappy stone age brains, which makes hard to understand enormously complex issues like climate, energy, technology, society.
“…the vast majority of the participants took long-distance commercial airplane flights to reach the conference (and return home afterwards); because they’re special and the rules don’t apply to them.”
Not necessarily. Sometimes it’s necessary to destroy the planet in order to save it.
Perhaps if the Banquets were replaced with brown bag lunches of dry sandwiches and an apple it
would reduce the attendance and CO2 emissions?
Bag lunches with thick sliced baloney on dry white bread, or horse c*ck as any service person will recall..
> Then a year later, suddenly, flying is OK again.
Sorry, how do you get that from that linked article?
Could not imagine why his wife left him.
Of all the modern environmentalists I have known, rich, middle class, and those claiming to be “poor” less than one percent walk the walk, tried to live by the standards they demand of everyone else. 99% spent most of their time trying to figure out how they could get government to force the rest of use to change our evil ways. I knew a young environmentalist, still in the game preaching how we can all live sustainably, who used air conditioning in his house way outside of town. Why? Mosquitoes and other bugs. I noted I grew up in the SE USA and I never had lived in a house or gone to a school that had air conditioning until I went of to college, even then my apartments didn’t have A/C. The young man didn’t like that at all. He also bragged about starting to recycle. My family had recycled since I was 10 years old. He bragged about driving a really old (ca 20 year old) sedan. It got about 10 mpg. I had never owned a car that got less than 20 mpg and most averaged near 35 mpg. Again he was not happy.
You were jamming his virtue signals. ;]
Anthony,
Very many thanks.
I agree that this is hypocrisy – probably in bold and italics, and maybe underlined, too! – on many attendees parts.
Maybe not all, though
i had a quick look through the programme, and found this gem –
“Energy Ships for the Transition to an Emission-free Global Economy by 2050”
(From Friday 20th April 2018: – 13:45-15:25 PARALLEL SESSIONS)
The abstract is interesting: –
“Energy Ships for the Transition to an Emission-free Global Economy by 2050
Max Platzer, University of California Davis, Davis, California, United States
Nesrin Sarigul-Klijn, University of California Davis, Davis, California, United States
Land-based and off-shore based renewable power generation encounters significant resource and political constraints. In contrast, the wind power available in many ocean areas far exceeds the global power needs. Therefore, in 2009 we proposed to convert the ocean wind power into propulsive sailing ship power which, in turn, makes it possible to convert the relative water flow power between the moving ship and the stationary water into electric power by means of ship-mounted hydro turbines. The electric power delivered from the hydro turbines is then used to split the seawater into hydrogen by means of electrolysis, the hydrogen is compressed and stored in tanks and transported to shore. We will present the major results of the
techno-economic and socio-political aspects of the “energy ship concept” studies which we conducted since 2009 and we will show that fleets of hydrofoil-borne autonomously operating sailing ship convoys enable the large-scale production of hydrogen, the large-scale energy storage in the form of hydrogen or of electro-fuels made from hydrogen, the production of potable water as a by-product of converting hydrogen into electricity,
and the extraction of carbon-dioxide from the sea water.”
So the wind will blow the ships through the water – on hydrofoils [hull out of the water].
The ships [convoys of autonomously-operated ships!] will also have hydro-turbines in the water which will take energy from the motion (so slowing the ship, it appears), so possibly the hull will be back in the water, if slowed enough.
This electricity will be employed to split water, allowing free oxygen to be emitted, and hydrogen to be collected.
And stored.
On a ship at sea in a salty environment – which will do all it can [and that is a lot!] to degrade any and all fittings on board; including the hydrogen connections.
Perhaps golden fittings – gold is a noble metal, so that might work – but that could, perhaps, attract the venal, pirates, and other marine outdoorsmen types, looking for a few kilos of gold – autonomous ships, with no crew or guards . . .
And hydrogen will leak through very small holes indeed – pin-holes is probably a couple of orders of magnitude too big.
And they will produce potable water and extract carbon dioxide from the water.
It is an abstract, so I need the full paper to see what is proposed to achieve these aims – and what will be done with the potable water, the CO2 – and the salts extracted from the sea water.
I have looked, but the paper appears not to yet have been published on line [2121 Z 22 April2 018].
Having been involved in commercial shipping for forty five years, I do see some potential problems.
The presenters – who only came from Davis, California [Via Michelin says 63 miles – about 100 Km – and possible to do by bus, I guess] may have answers.
I wonder if their work is purely hypothetical, however.
Auto
magnets. I’ll bet somewhere they mention magnets.
“…and what will be done with the potable water, the CO2…”
Isn’t it obvious, you make Sparkling Water out of the water and CO2 and sell it to restaurants so they can use it create their carbonated beverages. This will provide need on-going funding for the project.
Yeh Ha Ha and man are you really cool .This is no joke.Since you obviously think the word hypocrisy is a joke.Well hey cool Mr Ben save the planet man and use the internet with your virtue signalling colleagues.Yeh
sure it bothers you!!! Well if you were truely sincere you should start a campaign with your colleagues leaving out the jet travel to show real sincerity in what you believe.
I’ve been to Berkeley and I’ve been to Bali, and Berkeley is no Bali.
Anthony
The hypocrisy gets me.
I was sacked a couple of weeks ago for objecting to management elitism (appeal ongoing) because I objected to management elitism..
I risked my job and suffered the consequences. By next week I’ll know if these hypocritical bastards will be sacked themselves for depriving me of my two fundamental democratic rights, free speech and the right to work.
I’m sick and tired of being pushed around by the alarmist elite.
Thank you for giving me the opportunity to respond to them. Climate alarmism is the mechanism by which, people will react against its own insidious march.
None of us may be alive to see it, but there is one almighty backlash coming as our children recognise they have been betrayed by the snowflakes they are represented by today.
I can’t effing wait!
Thank you mate.
Sorry to hear that. I hope things unfold favorably for you.
But good for you for having personal integrity!!!
What needs to done now is add up all the cumitive CO2 emissions of the attendees in the photo for just the air flight from their home location to this UC Berkeley climate change conference. Assume only one seat per country to simply the calculations. Does anyone know what the average CO2 emission per mile is for the typical airline jet? If so, multiply that by the total miles traveled for the listed 25 countries to get the total CO2 used to get there, then double it as they need to fly home. Divide that by 25 to get an average of CO2 / person who flew to get to this conference. Multiply that number by the 44 people pictured in the photo to get a ballpark figure of CO2 used for transportation to and from this conference. Look closely at the faces of those alarmists in the photo, will they feel some guilt after finding out how much CO2 they produced? My intuition says those attendees in the photo have a much larger CO2 footprint per day than those reading this reply, and that is so ironic. ‘Do what I say, not as I do’ – Al Gore’s epitaph .
Do as I say, not as I spew.
I have been told that the “side discussions” are the real meat and potatoes of these blockbuster events. I’ll bet they are. At the bar, over drinks. Doing God’s work no doubt
Gaia’s.