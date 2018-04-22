It’s been a bad winter all over – Snow in Japan 56 feet high!

You think we had a bad winter here in the USA? Look at Japan where they have walls of snow 56 feet tall (almost the height of a 6-story building).
There’s an avalanche of tourists coming to the Tateyama to see the walls of snow.
This spectacular mountain route, reopened on Sunday after being closed for five months during the winter, expects to receive a million visitors.
The Tateyama Kurobe Alpin Route is a major tourist attraction in Japan.
These large white walls are located in Murodo, at the highest point of the route at an altitude of 2,450 meters and are known as “yuki no otani”.
It has been a rough winter full of snow all over the northern hemisphere, as this newest NOAA-20 satellite image shows:
With stunning clarity and unsurpassed detail, the newest polar orbiting satellite in the NOAA fleet, NOAA-20, took this image of the North Pole. The satellite passed over this area of the Earth at least 14 times to capture it.
The VIIRS instrument onboard the satellite created this synthesized view of Earth with the North Pole directly in the center of the image. If you look closely, you’ll see the outline of the North American continent and the Baja Peninsula on the left hand side. Scientists use the data from the VIIRS sensor to create the ‘true-color’ product you see here. Like a photograph, the satellite reads the appearance of clouds, land, vegetation and water to create these images.
This is the image we have of our planet as it would appear if we could take a single photograph of the entire Northern Hemisphere. The swath line shown on the left hand side represents the start and end of the 24-hour period taken by the satellite to create the image.
Meanwhile the amount of snow we have in the USA is puny by comparison, but still impressive by Spring standards.
A late season winter storm brought heavy snow across a large part of the region on Wednesday, April 18th with a wide swath of 6 to 12 inches. The heaviest snow fell across northeast Iowa, far southeast Minnesota, and southwest Wisconsin. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour resulted in slick, snow covered roads for many areas.
…Snowfall Reports (5 inches or more)…
Location Amount
…Iowa…
…Allamakee County…
1 SE Dorchester 10.0 in
Harpers Ferry 6.0 in
6 NE Postville 5.5 in
…Chickasaw County…
New Hampton 8.0 in
Nashua 5.5 in
…Clayton County…
Monona WWTP 5.1 in
…Fayette County…
Waucoma 1WNW 5.0 in
…Floyd County…
Charles City 6.6 in
Nora Springs 6.0 in
Nashua 2SW 5.8 in
…Howard County…
Lime Springs 12.5 in
1 NNW Chester 11.0 in
Riceville 11.0 in
Cresco 1NNW 9.5 in
Cresco 1NE 9.0 in
Cresco 3N 9.0 in
…Mitchell County…
Stacyville 12.8 in
Saint Ansgar 11.0 in
2 SE Mona 10.0 in
Osage 8.5 in
…Winneshiek County…
9 NE Bluffton 9.0 in
3 ESE Bluffton 8.8 in
Bluffton 8.0 in
Decorah 7ENE 8.0 in
1 NNE Calmar 6.8 in
Decorah 6.0 in
Decorah 5ESE 5.8 in
…Minnesota…
…Fillmore County…
Harmony 10.0 in
Mabel 7.8 in
Peterson 1S 7.4 in
6 WSW Harmony 6.8 in
Preston 6.5 in
Fillmore 1W 6.5 in
2 E Whalan 5.0 in
…Houston County…
3 SE Spring Grove 10.5 in
4 SE Spring Grove 10.5 in
Caledonia 8.8 in
5 SE Spring Grove 8.0 in
Spring Grove 8.0 in
Hokah 4NW 7.9 in
Mound Prairie 7.2 in
La Crescent 7.0 in
…Mower County…
Le Roy 12.0 in
Adams 10.0 in
1 SW Austin 9.3 in
Taopi 8.5 in
Austin WWTP 8.0 in
Grand Meadow 7.0 in
…Winona County…
La Crescent Dam 7 7.5 in
3 S Ridgeway 5.5 in
Saint Charles 5.5 in
…Wisconsin…
…Crawford County…
1 SSE De Soto 10.0 in
DESOTO 1SE 10.0 in
Lynxville Dam 7.0 in
Prairie Du Chien 6.5 in
…Juneau County…
Union Center 7.5 in
Mauston 1SE 5.0 in
…La Crosse County…
La Crosse 7.3 in
Barre Mills 7.0 in
3 W Saint Joseph 6.5 in
5 SSE La Crosse 6.4 in
5 NNE Stoddard 6.4 in
1 W West Salem 5.8 in
1 SW Saint Joseph 5.5 in
1 N French Island 5.5 in
2 NNW Onalaska 5.3 in
Holmen 2S 5.3 in
…Monroe County…
Cashton 7.0 in
2 NE Sparta 5.8 in
…Richland County…
5 ESE Ithaca 7.0 in
Richland Center 6.8 in
…Vernon County…
Purdy 11.5 in
La Farge 9.5 in
3 SSW Westby 9.5 in
1 NE Genoa 9.5 in
Stoddard 9.3 in
Viroqua 9.2 in
Stoddard 5NNE 9.1 in
Readstown 9.0 in
4 NNE Westby 8.3 in
Coon Valley 2W 8.0 in
3 NE Stoddard 7.8 in
Hillsboro WSW 7.5 in
1 NW Valley 7.5 in
Westby 3ENE 7.2 in
2 NW Viola 7.0 in
3 SW Hillsboro 6.5 in
74 thoughts on “It’s been a bad winter all over – Snow in Japan 56 feet high!”
I’ll match your 56′ of snow and raise you 1 degree C.
RS – if the planet is warming slowly and the global circulations are gaining energy slightly (not easy to quantify) – polar air will be brought down more quickly (to the southeast) by the winter sequence of more intense cold core lows? Warmer oceans = higher snow amounts. Stronger trajectories vs modification = an increase in cold records being broken. This is speculative.
Fantasy. Not speculation.
ATheoK,
Not necessarily a fantasy. The great glacial periods have always been something of a puzzle because of the energy issue. Every bit of ice formed on land has to be first warmed from ocean water to atmospheric vapour for transportation inland. The formation of the continental ice fields represent an immense energy transfer, and since these ice fields are perched on land, there is an inherent gain in gravitational potential energy as well that doesn’t release until the ice sheets actually melt. I don’t know about other universities, but this topic absorbed a large amount of beer in lab bull sessions with no satisfactory resolution. This was in part because the actual ice ages are marked by cold dry climates rather than cold wet climates. You can see this in the Antarctic and Greenland ice core data. During the height of the glacial, precipitation is positively correlated with temperature, that is warming is matched by increased ice accumulation. But, after about 11,000 BP (the beginning of the Holocene) the pattern inverts. Interglacial climate shows an inverse correlation between temperature and precipitation. So currently we think of “colder” as corresponding to “wetter.” This stands out plainly in alarmist thinking about AGW. It may infact strongly bias their efforts to “explain” climate.
Thank you MIR – I was going to say, sarcastically, “I blame global warming” – but then it appears you already did so, and you were serious!!! Ha-ha Sir, hilarious!!!
ALLAN MACRAE
You are cruel sir.
:)
mir,
Global atmospheric circulation would likely decrease in energy with global warming. A fundamental characteristic of global warming is that the poles warm more than the tropics thus reducing the tropic to pole temperature gradient. So speculate away but consider the fundamental thermodynamics.
Duster
l think ice ages reach there peak is due to the Atlantic becoming to cold to feed them with the amount of snowfall needed. Having watched this winter record snowfall amounts l now think it was the Atlantic was mostly feeding the great ice sheets with snow rather then the Pacific.
This is what NASA is supposed to be doing.
No…NASA should be concentrating in Space and Space Vehicles. This is the job of NOAA and the US Weather Bureau. NASA is being redundant.
NASA’s climate program is one of the $240 billion in duplicative program the US taxpayer fund each year. One of the reasons government, state and federal, fund duplicative or overlapping programs is that it allows policy makers to pick and chose whose so called “expert” advice they take. If they don’t like one answer they can always go to the another program. Like why does the USA need 16 different intelligence agencies?
OMG
Does the snow melt entirely during the summer? What does the runoff look like?
Does the road stay open, or are there avalanche issues?
No matter what the weather does, CO2 is still responsible.But only anthropogenic CO2, the natural kind is harmless.
Because anthropogenic CO2 is from un-natural beings who blame themselves for every event on earth
Actually less then 4% of it in the atmosphere is anthropogenic making its effect insignificant.
http://www.atmos-chem-phys.net/14/7273/2014/acp-14-7273-2014.pdf
Jon Aldritt,
I do no know where you got your number of only 4% CO2 due to human influence.
Humans are producing each year a surplus of 4ppm CO2. Half of it is swallowed by the biosphere. Half of it remains in the atmosphere and is added there. Starting from WWII we have added about 30% to the atmosphere. It would be double, if mother nature would not help reducing it.
I didn’t say that more CO2 is bad.
Johannes Herbst
Thank you.
You have largely confirmed my belief that man contributes 2ppm (net) to atmospheric CO2.
For that paltry ‘contamination’, we received 14% global greening over the last 30 years of satellite observation.
Is there any observable, net, detriment to humanity, approaching that scale, caused by increased atmospheric CO2 at 2ppm?
I also note you don’t say CO2 is bad.
But please try to keep the argument in context when you play devils advocate.
It sure looks like our children will never see snow again.
They won’t see the glacier for the snow.
Ben Gunn
s’now way!
:)
What an appropriate story on Earth Day.
Ha ha ha ha ha!
First chuckle of the day.
Tho not mentioned in the article, it is a regular occurrence for there to be TONS of snow at 8,000 ft on Tate Yama. Its at one of those special spots where the great northern winter airmass of Asia confronts tendrils of moisture laden semi-tropical air from down south. The wind patterns result in plenty of mixing. Snowfall as much as 100 feet (30+ meters) is not all that unheard of.
I kind of wonder how long it takes to melt the stuff. I recall tho’ that rather like the American New England states, Japan has huge swings in winter-summer seasonal temperatures and precipitation patterns. New England regularly has 50% of its precipitation days as snow days between November and April. Yet, it also has a mean daily temperature of over 25℃ for all of the summer. That melts snow pretty darn quick.
Even on America’s equivalent of Tate Yama, (Mount Washington), where 6.5 m (21 ft) of snowfall is average, there are years where it gets 300% of normal. 60+ feet. And sure enough, its nearly ALL gone by August (unless there’s a summer snowfall – also quite common!)
GoatGuy
The snow is only 2 meters deep. The Japanese are just really really small.
That’s very big of you to say so.
Oh good. I didn’t want to sound belittling.
Question: how will this much late snow affect the albedo and what effect will that have on the northern hemisphere temps this summer?
I would think a slightly cooler summer?
From beautiful and cold NW Montana
…. and is it having a measurable effect on sea level ??
The video was worth watching just for the song.
There’s a helium anomaly over Japan.
You wonder how they manage to clear a route through the snow. It must take dome impressive machinery and use lots of fossil fuel.
That was my question as well and a quick search didn’t explain much. Do they have, like, 30′ high snowplow blades or 30′ tall snowblower inlets? Don’t the walls cave in sometimes?
My first thought, after “Wow!” The walls are so clean. Inquiring minds want to know.
Bulldozers push the snow away till 6′ above the road, then blowers come in and do the rest.
See https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/snow-canyon-japan
SadButMadLad
And yet the report is as though we should celebrate having to spent vast amounts of money clearing roadways of snow. Just to satisfy an old man as to his memories of his village, when a Sat Nav, mobile phone equipped snow plough wasn’t invented!
Seriously, I think this is progress. Snow is the invention of the devil, but somehow, the alarmist’s revere the stuff.
Happy Earth Day comrades.
Tonight vee dreenk wodka to celebrate when global Marxist Leninist communism vil krush Amerika like puny leetle eensect.
You should be careful with moonshine. It’s often poisonous.
Max Photon
Ve dont beeleeve in AGW eether comrade.
So ve shall strangle ze concept until you vestern suckers finally submit to our Capitalist future! Vich is probably more honest than your own socialist contaminated alt capitalism.
Ve haf publicly abandoned communism, just as you asked, yet are still treated as ze enemy, how dus zat vork?
Ve might not be entirely nice, but zen neither is ze Vestern vorld.
Give uz a break VVS!
Postcript……Bit of fun.
After listening to that song, I feel like collecting them all. I’m not sure why, or what I’m even collecting, but need them all.
I saw that and I wondered if the state of California is still sending people out to measure the snow pack in the mountains, the way they used to do in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.
In the North Pole shot, on the lower right hand side, Africa shows nicely, Is that white stuff a snow pack in the Atlas Mountains? It’s just to the right of an anticyclonic cloud formation.
I think I read some place that Japan sometimes gets 200 feet of snow on that area. Arigato for the article!
Hi Sara, enjoy your posts. Here is a link for a volunteer network that measures precipitation. There must be someone living in the mountains that records snowfall. In the Rocky Mountain Park system they have houses at 10K feet that someone lives in over the winter.
https://www.cocorahs.org/
Hi Sara,
No, at this scale that’s cloud cover over Morocco and parts of Algeria on 12 April 2018.
Zoom in on this image of 16 April for a better look at the remaining snow on the High Atlas.
How do they plow that high and straight?
They cut it with Gundams.
” I wondered if the state of California is still sending people out to measure the snow pack in the mountains, the way they used to do in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.” Yes, they do it every year to determine how much water we’ll have for agriculture, industry, and home use.
I just wondered. Thank you!
have a peek here http://thelostboylloyd.com/2017/05/tateyama-kurobe-alpine-route.html they appear to be using a loader !
I really would love a summer / winter view of this setting
There’s a lot of snow pack east of the Great Lakes in Ontario. http://www.nugget.ca/2018/04/18/snow-pack-breaking-records
The average depth at all three sites (North Bay Golf and Country Club, Corbeil Conservation Area, Shirley Skinner Conservation Area) is 43.4 cm, 613 per cent of normal for this time of year.
Average snow water equivalence is 132.7 mm, an equally incredible 575 per cent of normal.
Side note: If they were writing about a heat wave they would be using __% ABOVE or HIGHER than normal’s – they can barely write the truth about factors that aren’t following their narrative.
~ldd
How on Earth do they plow that? Looks a little deep for a four wheel drive Dodge Ram.
Here’s an article on plowing Going to the Sun road here in Montana
http://flatheadbeacon.com/2018/03/30/snow-stacked-high-crews-begin-plowing-glaciers-sun-road/
The Beartooth Highway is not expected to open until May 27, normal. It can still close for snow in June.
“Mt. Tateyama receives too much snow and is too remote to receive continual snow plow treatment, thus for much of the winter snow is allowed to bury the pass. Sometime in early March, a bulldozer specially equipped with both a GPS and a mobile satellite phone is sent up the mountain and over the Snow Canyon. The GPS and sat phone work in tandem to provide the driver a detailed video screen image of the dozer’s location in relation to the center of the snow-buried highway. This driver’s job is not to clear snow, but simply to lay out an accurate track of the road itself. Following the GPS dozer is a team of dozers that will begin the clearing operations. The first bulldozers will push and carry the snow forward, to areas where depths are lower and it can be pushed aside or dumped. Backhoes are used to help widen the road. When the bulldozers have come within six feet or less of the road, the rotary blowers can begin their work, and help to at last reveal the long buried asphalt.” link
Some of the April 18th snow is still on my roof – I was planning to work on the gutters this weekend but I’ve had to put it off.
Big Cottonwood Canyon just east of SLC gets over 400″ a year. I’ve seen people’s driveways look like that.
man, long weird month. morning of 4-19-2018 was 27 deg F here, 4-20 was 31 deg F here mid-maine.
stuff is not growing like it should, for first time in decades father is not able to get any maple syrup as local climate has screwed the trees minds up.
forgot to mention, on 4-19-2018 had snow flurries here. and many places around still have snow cover on ground.
It’s not climate change. It’s something else.
M I R
Indeed.
I think it is the Adjustocene Rising.
Auto
Trees with leaf buds are finally starting to open up, just a little bit.
Cold nights are slowing the process, but clear skies and lots of sunlight are helping. I’ve turned the furnace down, but not off.
Upper northeast corner of Illinois, Lake County, 35 miles north of Chicago, 5+ miles west of Lake Michigan.
Sara … even here in Northern California, and with the benefit of the Pacific Ocean all vegetation/trees are experiencing delays in budding/new growth. This is a shift of the climate which has now made itself clearly visible.
Awesome ‘polar view’ image of the Arctic and northern hemisphere ice and snow pack!
RE: “How on Earth do they plow that?”
Looks like a combination of a large track hoe pulling snow down and cutting the side walls, followed by a powerful articulated snow blower truck blowing the snow up over the side walls.
This road was identical last year. I remember the photo.
Ja, ja
it is warming, in the NH!
Must say, I could not find any warming here in the SH.
New Zealand has been looking downright nippy of late. All of the alarmists down there may start rethinking their energy strategy by the end of this upcoming southern winter.
Goldminor
by my results, Christchurch ‘warmed’ by -0.004 K/annum since 1974
in other words: it cooled by -0.18 degrees C
almost 0.2K
….on average…
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cbc.ca/amp/1.4628156#ampshare=http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/polar-bear-population-hunt-nunatsiavut-1.4628156
What a wasted opportunity, they could have used the equipment to make the world’s biggest snowboard half-pipe.
Its still supposed to be warmer than average in the US. https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/news/national-climate-201802
Hard to believe.
I’d like to see video of them in the process of clearing that road.
See video attached to
J Mac
April 22, 2018 at 9:46 am
Has there been is a bad weather alert for NE USA for next weekend.?
As there looks like there will be a slow moving low tracking across that area between the 27th-30th. Watch out for the chance of some record breaking late season snowfall.