Coinciding with International Polar Bear Day (27 February), the GWPF’s State of the Polar Bear Report summarizes clear, reliable and concise information on the current state of polar bears in the Arctic since 2014, relative to historical records. It highlights up-to-date data and research findings in a balanced and factual format that avoids hype and exaggeration. It is intended for a wide audience, including scientists, teachers, students, decision-makers and the general public interested in polar bears and Arctic ecology.
The launch will be held on Tuesday 27 February at 11:00am at the Toronto Public Library, Founders’ Room, 789 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4W 2G8.
Programme
* Welcome (Dr Benny Peiser, Director of the GWPF)
* Introduction: Prof Chris Essex (Chairman of the GWPF’s Academic Advisory Council)
* Short video screening
* Presentation: Dr Susan Crockford (author of the report)
For further information, please contact Harry Wilkinson (harry.wilkinson@thegwpf.org)
8 thoughts on “Global Warming Policy Foundation To Launch State of the Polar Bear Report 2017”
Will it be hooked to the Doomsday Clock or will it be a another clock run separately?
Presentation: Dr Susan Crockford (author of the report)….It will be a good report
lets send lots of AGW alarmist to polar bear habits to make an up close assessment of their status. If hungry polar bears are found, they can be fed too.
Generally they start with the results and work backwards. Maybe this one will be different.
There’s and International Polar Bear day??????
There is – sign up here for a surprise visit…
“Noooooobody expects the International Polar Bear…”
The polar bear in the article’s image could be muttering the old Pepe Le Pew refrain:
“I am looking somewhere to find you”
Of course the Polar Bear is looking for organic Carbon to consume. During long months of little or no food, the polar bear continuously breathes, inhaling oxygen and exhaling carbon dioxide. The carbon it is exhaling comes from the bear’s own body mass, and now it must replenish this carbon. Ice isn’t a source of carbon. The polar bears turn to the sea to find a sufficient carbonic food chain. And, the carbon in that carbonic food chain is sourced directly from atmospheric CO2. Phytoplankton consume CO2 to create organic carbon.
Polar Bears’ depend on Carbon Dioxide.