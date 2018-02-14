Michael Mann gets award for climate activism

From the “maybe he’ll use that money to finally get around to settling his Mann vs. Steyn” lawsuit. I guess if you are an “loud mouthed climate activist” that equates to good science today, at least that’s how I read this press release from AAAS.
Mann receives AAAS Award for public engagement with science
Michael Mann, distinguished professor of atmospheric science and director of the Earth System Science Center, Penn State, will receive the 2018 American Association for the Advancement of Science Public Engagement with Science Award during the annual meeting in Austin, Texas, from Feb. 15 to 19.
Mann receives his award for “tireless efforts to communicate the science of climate change to the media, public and policymakers.”
In the past year, Mann had 500 media interviews and appearances, and directly reached public audiences via social media. His op-eds and commentaries were published in dozens of outlets, including The Washington Post, The Guardian and Le Monde.
He has used a variety of media to communicate about the effects of climate change, including the 2017 publication of his third book, “The Madhouse Effect.” For this effort, he teamed up with Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist Tom Toles to explore public perception of climate change. He also was a featured speaker during the 2017 March for Science in Washington, and has testified before Congress.
Mann also collaborated with author and illustrator Megan Herbert on a children’s book titled “The Tantrum that Saved the World” is currently in press.
In addition to outreach efforts, Mann continues to conduct and publish research. His areas of interest are in climate science, including climate change, sea level rise, human impact on climate change, climate modeling, and the carbon budget. He is the author of more than 200 peer-reviewed and edited publications.
In 2017, Mann was recognized with the Schneider Award from ClimateOne and the National Association of Geoscience Teachers’ James H. Shea Award. He was also inducted into the Green Industry Hall of Fame. He was elected a AAAS fellow in 2015.
He completed his doctorate. at Yale University in 1998.
The AAAS Award for Public Engagement with Science, established in 1987, recognizes scientists and engineers who make outstanding contributions to the “popularization of science.” The award conveys a monetary prize of $5,000, a commemorative plaque, and complimentary registration and travel to the AAAS Annual Meeting.
30 thoughts on “Michael Mann gets award for climate activism”
Shouldn’t that be the “AAASS Award”?
The award should be for the polarization of science.
Perhaps polarization and politicization of science.
Nice to see that the weasel has ceased to claim that he is a Nobel Prize winner. As a PSU meteo grad, stories like this make me ill…
Got to laugh. How does comparing those who are sceptical about the conclusions of science (as all scientists should be) to Nazis and Holocaust Deniers win you a prize for “communicating about science”?
Next we will see Stalin get an award for services to Ukrainian agriculture and Maduro getting the Nobel prize for Economics?
We have fake news and fake facts. Now we have fake engagement.
Mann sure engaged – he engaged with science – and science won.
The greatest conjurer in the history of science, Mann made the medieval warm period disappear for the Kyoto climate conference.
Shazam ! Mann made global warming.
This seems to be what they do…..give each other awards
Latitude, I almost wrote a very similar comment.
Andrew
They need to to start presenting awards for those who were presented the most awards in a given year.
That would be so exciting.
Andrew
Well done Michael Mann. You have done a lot to publicise climate change and get it out into the public domain. You deserve this award for your hard work. The sceptic heads must be exploding over this – I expect they’ll up their ranting and raving against you even more because they cannot accept thecvakidity of AGW :)
… the validity of AGW.
Yeah, but has he done anything to stop Global Warming? :)
Andrew
May he should get the Kinda Tried Really Hard award. :)
Andrew
His research has definitely supported organisations like the IPCC to persuade countries that AGW is a global threat. Sceptics hate him because he is the public face of climate change and knows what he is talking about.
Ivan. Don’t make me laugh as the little hockey stick Mann has shown himself to be a pathetic scientist. The climategate emails and his attack on Susan Crockford show that.
“His research has definitely supported organisations”
…and still the Global Warming Crisis continues. But keep going you lil engine that could. :) A few more awards, and we’ll be living in paradise. ;)
Andrew
“The sceptic heads must be exploding over this”
Mine indeed exploded, that the so called “American Association for the Advancement of Science” promotes a man whose only work, the “hockey stick”, had to be retracted out of IPCC reports for being an artifact of invalid procedure so out of touch with the proven reality.
Are they THIS short of AGW priests ? Were ae the 97%, when you need them?
This is humiliation of thousand of scientists who do their job and try to communicate about it.
Someone said that this humiliation was actually the main purpose of USSR propaganda: a way to show WHO had the power.
“American Association for the Lyssenkosation of Science” now seems the proper name of those fellow.
I suppose he deserves a gold certificult for “Nobel Cause Corruption” and this is it Congrats. Mikie. You inspire us all. If you can do it then any sad nonentity snake oil salesman can do it.
“Fibber” Mann wins a prize for losing a lawsuit and still pushing the climate lie. Well done Michael. :)
Michael Mann wouldn’t make a scientists arsehole.
If anything could inspire me to find ways to refute his assertions, it’s another trophy plaque on his trophy wall.
He’s the one who said in 2005 that river ice never gets growlers. It had to do with that famous painting of Washington cross the Delaware River. He said tht river ice only gets pancake ice, and showed a photo of the Hudson with disc ice, which is a formation that requires very specific temperature and current conditions to form.
But you see, in saying that “river ice never gets growlers” and realizing that the Des Plaines and Kankakee rivers both get growlers during spring ice break-up, I knew deep in my heart that he was so profoundly wrong, it was laughable.
Congratulations, Mikey! Make sure you hang that trophy straight up this time!
Lol, I remember when he was portrayed as a “reluctant public figure.”
In a way, this is good. Mann’s hockey stick has been debunked both mathematically and historically. He got caught in a lie in testiminy in a televised congressiinal hearing (my favorite 17 second youtube snippet concerning the epithet denier applied to Judith Curry). A more odious ‘engager’ could not be found to exemplify warmunists.
He’s a disgrace to my alma mater.
This is probably not the last example of AAAS embarrassing itself and it’s members, but it is certainly a prime one. I wonder if there will be any noisy resignations – there have certainly been some quiet ones in the past.
The issue, of course, is not that he didn’t communicate a lot, it was how he chose to communicate. Essentially, AAAS has gone on record with the following: ‘communicate your hatred for your fellow scientists and competent amateurs and we will reward you’. What a wonderful message to young scientists everywhere.
Ah the broken hockey stick – fr@udulent pseudo-“science” at its very best.
That picture of Mann would make a good mug shot.
Just sayin’.
Speaking of awards, this kind of reminds me of a certain Nobel PP won be a certain BH Obama for the same kind of behavior.