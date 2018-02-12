Cancel the famine alarm! Temperature resilient crops now an ‘achievable dream’

One of the most common disaster scenarios that have been pushed by climate alarmists is a reduction in crop yields and/or outright crop failure in the future. Now, it seems that won’t be something they’ll have to worry about. Of course, we haven’t been worried about it so far, because crop yields have been increasing worldwide in spite of warming. But, to get there, some genetic tweaking will have to be done, and the irrational greenies would rather starve than eat GMO crops. Perhaps that’s natural selection at work.
From the JOHN INNES CENTRE
Breeding temperature-resilient crops is an “achievable dream” in one of the most important species of commercially-cultivated plants, according to a new study.
The vision of crop improvement in the face of climate change is outlined in research by the John Innes Centre which establishes a genetic link between increased temperature and the problem of “pod shatter” (premature seed dispersal) in oilseed rape.
Research by the team led by Dr Vinod Kumar and Professor Lars Østergaard, reveals that pod shatter is enhanced at higher temperature across diverse species in the Brassicaceae family which also includes cauliflower, broccoli and kale.
This new understanding brings a step closer the prospect of creating crops that are better adapted to warmer temperatures a step closer.
Dr Vinod Kumar, a co-author of the paper explained the significance of the findings:
“It’s almost as if there is a thermostat that controls seed dispersal, or pod shatter. As we learn how it works, we could in the future ‘rewire’ it so seed dispersal does not happen at the same pace at higher temperatures
“This piece of the puzzle, coupled with the use of advanced genetic tools means that developing temperature-resilient crops becomes an achievable dream.”
Controlling seed dispersal, or “pod shatter” is a major issue for farmers of oilseed rape worldwide, who lose between 15-20% of yield on average per year due to prematurely dispersed seeds lost in the field.
The study set out to find out if temperature increases had a direct influence on pod shatter in oilseed rape, and how this is controlled by genetics.
“Over the last two decades, scientists have identified the genes that control pod shatter. However, it is not until now that we begin to understand how their activity is affected by the environment, and in this case temperature,” explained Professor Lars Østergaard.
To study the effects of temperature on seed dispersal, Dr Xinran Li, a postdoctoral researcher, monitored fruit development in Arabidopsis, a model plant related to the important Brassicaceae crops, at three different temperatures 17, 22 and 27 degrees centigrade.
This showed that stiffening of the cell wall at the tissue where pod shatter takes place is enhanced by increasing temperature leading to accelerated seed dispersal.
Dr. Li demonstrated that this was true not only for Arabidopsis, but across the Brassicaceae family, including oilseed rape.
The team went on to establish the genetic mechanism which organises the plant response to higher temperatures. Previous studies have shown that pod shatter is controlled by a gene called INDEHISCENT (IND). This study reveals that IND is under the control of a thermo-sensory mechanism in which a histone called H2A.Z is a key player.
The report concludes: “Our findings introduce an environmental factor to the current knowledge, which provide alternative avenues for crop improvement in the face of climate change.”
The paper Temperature modulates tissue-specification programme to control fruit dehiscence in Brassicaceae which appears in the journal Molecular Plant also identifies the genetic pathways behind the temperature sensing mechanism which coordinates the crop’s response to rises in temperature.
Temperature modulates tissue-specification program to control fruit dehiscence in Brassicaceae: authors Xin-Ran Li, Joyita Deb, S. Vinod Kumar and Lars Østergaard.
The full report: link to paper http://www.cell.com/molecular-plant/fulltext/S1674-2052(18)30023-6
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molp.2018.01.003
16 thoughts on “Cancel the famine alarm! Temperature resilient crops now an ‘achievable dream’”
Cooling effects are more of a concern for me than warming.
Dalton Minimum coming…?
It’s obvious, rising CO2 fertilization increases crop yields.
For many crops, 900 to 1100 ppm CO2 and several degrees more Fo would be desirable.
Wonderful! Increased yields W/O GMO!
“….. irrational greenies would rather starve than eat GMO crops. Perhaps that’s natural selection at work.”
Bring on the GMO crops!!!!
You can’t put all that information into a public forum like this!
You’re destroying the very core of Lysenkoism before it even gets another toehold in agriculture!
Genes don’t really exist! Don’t you know that? You can’t just talk about canceling the famine alarm!!
(All the above is included in my /sarc warning!)
It merely demonstrates that man is a clever creature and all doomsday scenarios neglect the ability to adapt via technology and knowledge are wrong.
It always seems that it is the least clever among us who are first to raise the doom alarm.
Let them eat tofu. Oh……soy is some 85% GMO. Well………Let them eat crickets. Or grubs. Or maybe termites.
Regarding soy: “Soybean seed yield was always increased by elevated CO2”
http://www.fao.org/docrep/w5183e/w5183e06.htm
“in spite of warming.”…..get real…..less than 1 degree
…and that is just because it’s a longer growing season
“who lose between 15-20% of yield on average per year due to prematurely dispersed seeds”…
..then they are not working on a future problem…..they are working on a problem now
So the graph says 3 tonnes per hectare for wheat.
Someone’s having a joke are they. I do hope so.
Should be looking at 4+ tonnes per acre.
You work it out.
We don’t need temperature resistant plants anyway, the way we’re headed and all that brown water in Paris, along the Rhine not so long ago, in London, Manchester, Leeds, York and Carlisle Cumbria 3 times in the last 12 years, that tells us we’re gonna need plants that can grow with soil.
We’ll need plants that grow without dirt because all the dirt we’ve got is headed downhill fast. And when something, anything, falls into the water, It Don’t Come Back.
When 2″ of rain in Southern California recently can collapse hillsides to move boulders, block roads, flatten houses and actually kill people. Does that not tell anybody that something really rather bad is happening out there?
No, CO2 is not the cause, its the symptom
How heavy is this little pebble, 97 tons I shouldn’t wonder..
I’m not clear. Did they decide this after seeing actual productivity reports?
Minor temperatures changes (1-3 deg C) on these crops is not even a 2nd order effect on productivity.
The first order effects of providing adequate irrigation, fertilizers, and suppression of invasive weeds and pest are first order effects on yield per acre. 2nd order effects are varietals with higher starch yield (seed size).
Human economics is a first order factor controlling world grain production, which sets the commodity market price and thus that is subject to responses of supply and demand. Farmers can put fallow fields to seed if prices are high.The market dynamics and human responses are far more important as the world’s population increases.
These researchers had to use 5 deg C steps between experimental data points to get their significance. (17 C, 22 C, and 27 C.)
new word of the day: dehiscence
de·his·cence (dē-his’ents),
A bursting open, splitting, or gaping along natural or sutured lines.
“….cauliflower and broccoli, and kale” Oh my!
Climatists don’t want this of course. Adaptation throws a monkey wrench into their plans. But I guess there’s always the poly bears. Oh wait. Surely there must be something that they can cling to. How about chocolate?
That’s the ticket! Yep, chocolate is going away, folks. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. And roses too. Don’t forget roses.
So, if I’ve got that right, Indehisent genes cause premature seed dispersal. Big Pharma will be all over that!
This article is the perfect example of why Malthusians and doomers are, and will, always, without exception, totally wrong. Indeed, the easiest thing to predict and to be always, without exception, right, is that any potential problem issue that may arise, WILL be resolved by human ingenuity.
Most on the calm, rational side opposing hysterical prognoses are thinkers, doers, problem solvers. The ‘educated’ a priori-type thinkers’ model of the world is a passive, dangerous, petri-dish of limited resources and helpless souls at the mercy of whatever may arise.
The majority relies on others to deal with big problematical issues and, in the main they prove to be fortified with natural scepticism arising perhaps from the remarkable success of the species which may itself be etched in our genes or our hypocampus.This accounts for the enormous amount of propaganda that is rained down on people and its only marginal success.
The fact that the same general type of doomster scenarios with comeuppance for sinning humankind keep circulating around, resurrected from the ashes of previous failed catastrophies, is symptomatic of a predilection for neuroses and in the extreme, psychoses. We might strike paydirt looking for a missing or defective gene in humans on this score.