Arctic chill at 85F below zero – So cold, Eskimos advised to stay inside!

‘Some of the coldest temperatures that people have ever experienced’
From Churchill polar bears:
Arctic Weather Brrrrreaking Records
Rankin Inlet, Nunavut gets cold in the winter. Located on the northwestern shore of the Hudson Bay at 62 degrees north and between Chesterfield Inlet and Arviat, the town is definitely in a remote yet exposed region. Weather is just a part of life and recently the weather has been colder than cold.
Schools in the south get “snow days” though when you get to the 60-degree latitudes school closures are “cold days”…usually accompanied by some snow as well. When temperatures fall to -60C with the windchill or more than just about everyone will stay home and not risk going outside and expose skin. For the past few days, schools have cautiously remained closed.
“I don’t remember the last time we actually closed due to weather. This is a bit of an extreme,” said Mike Osmond, chair of the Rankin Inlet District Education Authority.
Temperatures are getting to –40 C (-40F) before the windchill and when the winds are factored in, it feels colder than –60 C (-76F).
“You’ve got blustery winds with some of the coldest temperatures that people have ever experienced,” said David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada, adding that his charts say skin freezes in two minutes at –55 C.(-67F)
Windchill was expected to reach above -65C (-85F) in the past couple of days and we are watching the area closely to see how the community fairs with the dangerous cold.
Blame for the almost 15 degrees colder than normal temperatures is being placed on the polar vortex, a combination of an aggressive weather system and frigid air temperatures.
Elders in the Arviat and Rankin region are advising native hunters to remain home until the chill breaks. Living on the land in the past didn’t have this luxury as they had to scavenge for food in even the most dangerous conditions. Grocery stores in these communities of nearly 2,500 people now allow for a community to survive the winter and feel secure in the far north. These towns in the remote northern region do pay high prices for this luxury but there is no other way to survive as a flourishing community.
However, now that people can go to the grocery store, they don’t have to risk their lives hunting in extreme temperatures. Replacing cultural traditions, however, can sometimes be hard for natives to the region used to living off the land and some have gotten themselves into risky situations.
December through February is the coldest time of the year in Rankin Inlet and the urge to get outdoors is always there. However, for many just relaxing inside until the treacherous temperatures rise is sometimes a matter of life or death!
I’ve heard that spital freezes before it hits the ground beginning at -72 F. and below.
I guess that would depend on how tall you are and what you are chewing. :)
I have tried that at -57C in Dawson YT. A proper luger does not freeze, spray spit does. It is however interesting to urinate on ice at that temp. It sizzles and cracks the ice and creates a lot of fog. It then freezes in less than 10 seconds. At -40 it is still possible to accomplish some outdoor work. at -45 it takes longer to set up for a job then there is time in the day and at -50 everything stops, everything. I took off my mittens and gloves ( two layers ) for a few seconds at 57 below, it felt like razor cuts on my hands. Even the ravens stop moving and sit on top of telephone poles as big black balls of fluff.
I guess what we do for entertainment in extremely cold temperatures changes – watching spit freeze and other delights.
That is interesting – as the Danish Meteorological Institute does not appear to agree with them it’s a balmy 10K above normal according to their ‘model’. http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/meant80n.uk.php It must be very warm elsewhere in the Arctic.
But that’s 80N. Rankin Inlet is at 62N. Balmy in Norway.
Besides, -40C is nothing, it is the wind that makes it bad.
I agree, -40 in still air isn’t too bad if you are dressed for it. However even a moderate breeze at those temperatures can be quite dangerous.
Long johns and good fur mittens, with bomber fur hat. Many layers and thick boots. You’ll be OK. But in areas where trees don’t grow, the wind is horrible. Don’t play with cold, it really kills drunken girls and boys.
OTOH, it’s twenty years we last had -30C. With inversion it is also quite local, and always with still air.
But it’s weather – this is only weather – weather weather weather – this has nothing to do with climate – at least that’s what all the Warmunistas are saying…
This would be a great time for Justin to visit and give a speech on global warming policy.
Get real. No time.
Justin and his family are too booked-up using billionaire’s private jets to go to Bahamas and the Caribbean.
Sorry, folks, 62 North isn’t Arctic – got to go above 66+ North to be in the Arctic. But this is really cold. And one could assume that temperatures are even colder than at 62 North. But that is an unfounded assumption.
It’s not that simple. For example Bodö and Narvik are north of the Arctic Circle, but aren’t by any stretch arctic (climate there is actually warmer than in Duluth) while e. g. Iqaluit at 63 degrees north is most definitely Arctic.
A good point. However, “Arctic” is north of 66+N. Whereas “arctic” is just really cold. I’ve even got neighbors here on the Southern California coastal plain who are complaining about our “arctic” conditions.
see earth.nullschool.net
Question. Are grocery stores in such locales considered unsustainable living by the refined policy makers and deciders in advocacy land?
It can’t possibly be that cold as the Arctic is blisteringly warm these days.
So how can Blisteringly warm Arctic air come down in the Polar Vortex and cause such low Temperatures?
Maybe those “Calculated” Arctic Temperatures are not quite as accurate as the AGW crowd like to believe.
All the global warming is not hiding it took a south seas vacation. You will find it floating in the ocean. It plans on an indefinite separation until the arctic warms up claiming Irreconcilable differences
Because of radiational cooling, particularly when nights are longer than days, an arctic air mass can become colder over several days as it slips southward over snow fields.
T⁴ is hard to argue with.
Yeah but can of spam is like 10 bucks at that grocery store. Where am I going to get 10 bucks?
Every Alaskan citizen gets an oil profit sharing
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alaska_Permanent_Fund
By the time the cold ends the store will likely be short of food.
What say we do a crowd funding thing and have a community-wide hot pizza delivery? We could also replenish their Spam supply.
And if Albert doesn’t have 10 bucks, I’ll chip in for him too.
look at warming of the stratosphere above the arctic today.
http://ds.data.jma.go.jp/tcc/tcc/products/clisys/STRAT/index.html#monit_nh
That looks like an Instrument malfunction.
Or the warmth form the Earth’s Surface is leaving at a fantastic rate.
Nope it’s real.
Here is an animation of the forecast progression of the disruption of the Stratospheric PV at 30mb …..
https://www.netweather.tv/charts-and-data/stratosphere
I’ve seen pictures where people take near-boiling a pot of water outside in -35 C, toss the water in the air and it freezes near instantly
photo source: http://www.iflscience.com/environment/hot-tea-freezing-mid-air-captured-stunning-photograph/
Way Cool!
I wonder how much it freezes and how much it only evaporates because the air is so dry and warming it drops its RH to very very near to zero. Nice pic, though.
I think freezing gives about 330 units of heat and evaporation takes 2260 units, so less than 15 percent of hot water evaporates. Some water may be left and some heat is used to warm the cold air, so I can’t just calculate it.
It is too cold to evaporate much. Most of it freezes almost immediately as you disperse it.
If you can still see anything, it’s ice.
The warm water warms the air around it, and that air is superdry at start, so I’m pretty certain on evaporative cooling being more impressive than what one would expect. I think there is a way to measure he evaporation, so this is not just theory. But as I said, it can’t be much more than the 15 percent, unless a large amount of air is being warmed up.
Here’s an example how it works with boiling water and dry air in Siberia.
Kewl! A monstrous spiked-hairdo.
BTW, the use of tea is smart. Tea likely provides sub-micron nucleation particles so it freezes the water faster. It would be an interesting experiment to use different solutes.
There is the 30-30-30 rule.
If the tip of your nose or your cheek freezes, you won’t notice it because it’s painless. You need a buddy to send you inside. Thawing out can be quite painful.
If you know what you’re doing and you have the right equipment, you can work outside at quite cold temperatures. If the Eskimos are staying inside, it’s because their equipment has reached its limits. I suspect that the ‘right’ equipment would look a lot like a space suit.
Rode an open ski lift in -25F and my wife froze the tip of her nose. As you said, she didn’t even notice. I had to tell her. It was white as could be. Told her to cover her entire face, but noooo, messes up the makeup! That was 35 years ago, she’s much better about such things now. And remember, -84F is still 208.15K. Doesn’t sound so cold that way.
Didn’t they tell us that the greatest warming was supposed to be in the polar regions?
But a 2 degree warming at minus 40 is not warming – it is less cold.
Cue the “weather isn’t climate” and “extreme weather is predicted to become more frequent due to global warming/climate change, which is consistent with this event.”
That’s a mite chilly.
Why this obsession with wind chill? Weather/climate should focus on temperature. I realize wind chill is important for the kiddies going to school (I don’t think the polar bears care!). Over the last several years I have noticed our local TV weather reporters often lead with wind chill, and as an afterthought mention the actual temperature.
Media people love those big numbers, It does not matter whether is is temperature or wind chill.
Similarly they love talking about disasters due to global warming rather than noting “weather events”.
When the wind speed exceeds the temperature you’ll know how important it is if you’re out in it particularly if there is much humidity.
Did you actually read my post? Weather/climate deals with temp. I know chill is important for the kiddies (acknowledged that in my post). This is a climate blog, is it not?
It’s true that, in Alaska, we get about $1000 revenue sharing check each year. However, for us living in Fairbanks, our 2200 sf house with 5 star plus energy rating, costs us $500-$650 per month during the winter for heating oil (we have no natural gas and in addition, are outlawed to burn any solid fuels -wood, pellets, coal- during cold weather because of PM2.5 pollution).
Jerry
My sympathies about the ban on “solid fuels”. That is amazingly ignorant. The PM2.5 emissions from solid fuels are no different from liquid fuels: they are dependent on the quality and suitability of the combustor. Try putting some diesel into the tank of your gasoline engined car to see what happens.
Regulations should, like New Zealand, be based on performance, not fuel type. New Zealand was the first and most sensible: wood is banned in some urban areas unless the system can meet a stringent emissions profile, which is rather easily done with a pellet furnace. The reason for the ‘fuel type’ ban is the EPA and their simplistic approach to air pollution. Silly billies.
Unfortunately for other countries, their own versions of the EPA are often influenced by the US EPA and this stupidity is being copied across the world. It is interesting but unfortunate how a stupid misunderstanding gets a foothold, it keeps on being replicated. Smoke-free burning of coal and wood has been possible since the late 1680’s.
For those interested, see the Alliance for Green Heat and their stove competitions, and the upcoming contest for stoves that produce nearly no smoke at all and also generate electricity coming to the Mall in Washington in a few weeks. One of the clean burning winners last time was a downdraft pellet stove that generated 50 Watts.
Having just returned last week to sub-zero Waterloo (43.3 Deg N) from wa-a-ay sub-zero Ulaanbaatar (47.8 Deg N) I read the Nunavut numbers with some appreciation. Ulaanbaatar is a city in a valley where it might be warmer than the surrounding countryside (so I am assured by denizens). The worst day I experienced in the past few weeks was -44 with a wind and a claimed ‘feels like’ of -59 C.
I can tell you that stepping outside the door of the hotel and into a wind that flipped my scarf off was a daily trial. You absolutely have to have a scarf or your face is finished.
I will repeat my story about Yakutia: It was -68 C four weeks ago tomorrow. Here is the photo of the girl with the freezing eyelashes:
https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/17/weather/siberia-cold-weather/index.html
The article doesn’t mention that there were 6 deaths that week and 70 people were admitted to hospital for amputations for frostbite. One man’s car broke down and he lost both hands and feet trying to fix it.
One poster on this list noted that the whole of Canada and the whole of Russia was below freezing last week. Nothing would be better than being 20 degrees above instead of below normal.
“This is fully consistent with the anthropogenic global warming.” /smirk
Meanwhile, here in 82F Venice Florida, sipping a cool Arnold Palmer in shorts and t-shirt in the shade of my palm trees, I again wonder why people still don’t understand that warmer is better.
And here i was complaining about 4F wind chills this morning
Have these people reporting these figures never been to Irkutsk in Yakutia? It is frequently -90F there in the winter. No point in declaring the wind chill, just getting a breath of fresh air when it’s that cold can freeze your lungs. People there wear a LOT of fur – real fur, not the fake fur, none of that “sorry PETA’ stuff.
I think the worst I’ve even been through was in 1985 in Chicago. You want to talk about a spike hair do? I washed my hair, took the trash out, and my hair froze into spikes in less time than it takes to talk about it. Both stupid and funny. The temperature that day was -25F, coldest I’ve ever seen it, and the wind chill was recorded as -85F. I went out later to try to start my car. It groaned once, and I decided to wait until spring to see if it would start ever again. That was a rather chilly day here in the northern midwest.
Most modern homes are not built with keeping rooms any more although that’s changing. The keeping room was a room connected to the kitchen in Colonial times, where a very large fireplace was located, partly for the purpose of roasting meat and baking. If there was a winter cold spell, people gathered in the keeping room to keep warm. I think I’d build a house this way, if I ever get to that point.
A few days of this weather should just about take care of the polar bear’s lack of sea ice problem as well as the permafrost melt catastrophe.