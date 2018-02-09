This week marked a spectacular achievement by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX; a mostly successful (they lost the core booster) test of the Falcon Heavy booster and recovery system, along with an insertion burn to put the payload ( A Tesla electric roadster in cherry red) on a Mars trajectory.
Some have criticized it as “nothing more than a car commercial” (Naomi Klein) while others have said all that’s been done is to add to the space junk problem. No matter how you see it, you have to admire the achievement, something no private company has ever done before.
Josh has his take on it:
For those who don’t know the term “range anxiety”: it is the term for the most common worry about electric cars.
Meanwhile, in other more down to Earth news:
Back to Earth: Tesla’s losses grow on Model 3 delays
The day after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk blasted his Tesla Roadster into space, his electric car company’s mounting losses brought him back to Earth again.
Tesla Inc. posted a record quarterly net loss of $675 million in the fourth quarter, up from a net loss of $121 million in the same period a year ago. The Palo Alto, California-based automaker is struggling to meet production targets for its first mass-market car, the Model 3 sedan. It’s also spending heavily on future vehicles, including a semi that’s supposed to go into production next year.
Tesla lost $1.96 billion for the full year, a record for the company and nearly three times its loss of $675 million in 2016. Tesla has never made a full-year profit since it went public in 2010.
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/ap/article-5363851/Teslas-losses-expected-grow-Model-3-delays.html#ixzz56bfGsCCK
17 thoughts on “Friday Funny – The ultimate in ‘Range Anxiety’ for @spacex”
Amazing what they can do with a rocket powered by electricity.
Oh, wait….
+10000000000
The payload was a Tesla? what on earth is going through their minds.
A moronic idea, no doubt the brainchild of some soulless marketing clown.
Why do SpaceX find it so difficult to do what has been getting done since the 60s?
At least this one didn’t blow up I guess.
For tests, the normal payload is a concrete block of a suitable weight. It would not be usual to put a science payload on a test launch – it would not get insurance, for one thing.
So they simply picked a cheap weight that they had readily available. And yes, probably the marketing people made a proposal…
Tesla must be one of the few companies recording their success by how much they lose every quarter.
It was a test which mostly worked well. That they used a TESLA to be part of the test payload to demonstrate the ability of the boosters to lift is great propaganda for a company that doesn’t seem to be able to make money building cars. As to the claim that the car will be there for millions if not billions of years, well time will tell. Maybe we will get a ticket from the Vogons for fouling up their right of way?
They might read Musk some poetry instead.
Amazing coincidence on the timing of those 2 stories….
Landing the twin boosters synchronously was pretty cool, no matter what else you think about the Falcon Heavy test launch.
Best video of it I’ve seen
Some intelligent life forms will tractor beam the roadster into their ship, analyze it and conclude, “There’s no way this battery has a 620 mile range as claimed. No wonder he got rid of it.”
Tesla’s Newest Promises Break the Laws of Batteries
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-24/tesla-s-newest-promises-break-the-laws-of-batteries
Pity if it is on a trajectory to Mars that they didn’t go the whole hog and plan to parachute it down so that the lucky astronauts who eventually get to visit the red planet could use it for getting around. Wonder how many decades it would take solar panels on Mars to recharge the batteries?
It would be much better if Musk spent his money on rockets, judging from the results, than electric cars for the elitist rich.
How on Earth is a company making these losses still even in business?
How do they stay in business?
Government subsidies help hugely. Further, bankers are generally very happy to lend to companies if they believe that governments will bail them out if insolvency threatens.
It’s three card monte on a grand scale.
Whatever you may think of Elon Musk and his love of tax credits and subsidies it would be a very dull and dismal world if people like him did not exist. Good for him.
Imagine a world populated by Naomi Klein clones……….
I read someplace that the Tesla will never make it to Mars, the cosmic radiation will cause it to disintegrate. That’s probable if it has a plastic body.
“Some have criticized it as “nothing more than a car commercial” (Naomi Klein)”…
So, does Elon get to deduct part of this as a Tesla business expense? Of course, if your company is losing $1.96 billion a year, I guess you don’t pay any taxes anyhow.