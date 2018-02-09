At present, we are closing on the solar minimum. So far in 2018, a total of 18 days (45%) have been without sunspots. But we have one now, a large one that surprised sunwatchers as it rotated into view February 4th. It’s at a place very near the equator, such that if it fires off a solar flare and/or coronal mass ejection (CME), we could very well see it on a direct collision course with Earth.
The positioning is similar to the 1859 Carrington event, which hurled a huge CME directly at Earth, the largest ever observed. A solar storm of this magnitude occurring today would cause widespread disruptions and damage to a modern and technology-dependent society. The solar storm of 2012 was of similar magnitude, but it passed Earth’s orbit without striking the planet.
Sunspot AR2699 continues to grow, more than doubling in size since it appeared on Feb. 4th. This movie from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory shows the sunspot expanding and turning toward Earth:
The sunspot has developed an unstable “beta-gamma” magnetic field that harbors energy for M-class solar flares. NOAA forecasters estimate a 15% chance of such explosions on Feb. 9th.
AR2699 contains two primary dark cores larger than Earth and a scattering of moon-sized magnetic condensations stretching more than 100,000 km across the surface of the sun.
Let’s hope it stays quiet as it rotates into direct view of Earth.
Via NASA spaceweather.com
UPDATE: about an hour after publishing, some minor edits were made to the title and first paragraph to clarify that we are nearing the solar minimum, not at it. – Anthony
10 thoughts on “Nearing solar minimum, a sunspot takes aim at Earth – large solar flares possible”
Solar Activity
.24 hr Summary…
Solar activity remained very low. Region 2699 (S07E20, Dai/beta)
continued to produce several B-class enhancements. The region exhibited
some consolidation in the trailer spot and slight dissipation among the
intermediate spots. No Earth-directed CMEs were observed in available
coronagraph imagery.
.Forecast…
There is a chance for C-class flares over 09-11 Feb, with a slight
chance for an isolated M-class flare on 9-10 Feb, due to activity
associated with Region 2699.
Got this from, http://services.swpc.noaa.gov/text/discussion.txt
Wasn’t the Carrington event an X class flare? A couple orders of magnitude greater than what 2699 is supposed to be capable of producing? This article strikes me as more typical of the sky is falling doom and gloom I see in the MSM…
Oh no, another catastrophe caused by Climate Change/Global Warming/AGW!
And CO2 will make it 97% worse …
Yawn…..
and Solar min is likely late 2019 to first half 2020. still 2 years out.
Joel, I agree. If we were near solar minimum, as the article asserts, then we would already have seen high-latitude opposite-polarity sunspots of Cycle 25, which we have not. If you look at the classic butterfly diagram, e.g. at http://solarcyclescience.com/solarcycle.html , you will see that next-cycle spots occur well before solar minimum. If I recall for Cycle 23/24, new spots were seen late in 2007 but the minimum was December 2008.
Rich.
Probably later. The cycle should be longer than average and the butterfly needs to finish at the solar equator.
I made changes to the article to reflect that we are not actually at solar minimum yet, but nearing it.
The sun’s spin pole is largely tipped away from us at the moment so I suspect that little group will rise just a tiny bit to be at dead centre by the time it’s facing us. This is assuming I’m right in eyeballing it as being just under halfway up the disc at the moment. I don’t have a ruler on me. Sun tilt to ecliptic: ~7°.