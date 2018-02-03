A possible compromise on global warming slowdowns and pauses

Guest essay by Sheldon Walker
I recently read an article by Tamino aka Grant Foster of Portland, ME, called “Global Warming: the Relentless Trend“.
Many of the points that he made annoyed me, and I started to write an article to document his many errors. Half way through the article, I suddenly realised that some of the issues that skeptics and warmists argue about, like slowdowns and pauses, are caused by the terminology, and the definitions of the words that we use.
So that you can enjoy how I was going to trash Tamino’s article, I will leave in the half of the article that I had already written, before I had my revelation.
Quotes from Tamino’s article will be enclosed in square brackets – [like this]
<<< angry hat on >>>
[When it comes to global warming, recent years have been so hot that it worries even those who deny the problem exists.]
Tamino starts off by claiming that even stupid deniers are worried by the high temperatures in recent years.Tamino has spent many years treating skeptics like dirt, and insulting them by calling them deniers. But suddenly all of the deniers are rushing to Tamino, to tell him how worried they are about recent temperatures. Are we really meant to believe this?
[No one more desperately needs global warming to end than those most against doing anything about it. That’s why they cling so tight to the notion of a “pause” …]
We can apply Tamino’s logic to other situations. No one more desperately needs ballet lessons, than those who don’t want to have ballet lessons. Tamino, I have signed you up for ballet classes, starting next Monday. You will thank me when you are older.
Tamino, we cling so tight to the notion of a “pause”, because we believe that the evidence supports it (i.e. a warming rate of nearly zero for the 10 years from 2002 to 2012). You can do the linear regression yourself, if you don’t trust my figures. Show us why this isn’t a slowdown or pause. We are prepared to look at your proof.
Tamino writes some poetic nonsense about the recent warm temperatures. In case you don’t know what “a highest high born” is, it is referring to the record high temperature in 2016.
[…, a highest high born of the unholy marriage of extreme fluctuation and relentless trend.]
What Tamino fails to mention, is that the “unholy” marriage is between a human and a mouse. The mouse’s name is “relentless trend”, and the human’s name is “extreme fluctuation”. Tamino would like you to think that the mouse and the human are equal partners in the marriage. But reality proves that they are not.
[ It may become their new delight, this highest peak, a cherry more ripe and juicy than any before it.
And cherry-pick they will. That’s what happened after the 1998 el Niño.]
Tamino believes that skeptics/deniers will always use a new record temperature as the starting point for a new “pause”. He claims that they did it in 1998, and he is convinced that they will do it again with the record temperature in 2016 (which he calls a ripe cherry).
I don’t know about you, but I am getting a bit fed up with the warmist lie, that deniers claim that a slowdown or pause started in 1998. I have done a lot of work on this, and published a number of articles explaining that a strong slowdown/pause started in 2002, NOT 1998. It had a warming rate of almost zero, and lasted for the 10 years from 2002 to 2012. The slowdown didn’t become strong until 4 years after 1998.
I think that Tamino and the other warmists keep repeating the lie that skeptics believe that a pause started in 1998, because they know that nobody will ever find a pause there. They are like the drunk who searches for his lost keys under a street lamp, even though he lost the keys somewhere else in the darkness. In this case,the warmists don’t want to find the keys (a slowdow/pause), so they deliberately search for them in a place where they know that the keys cannot be found.
Tamino has a novel way of guaranteeing that his biases are always confirmed by his simulations. For example, Tamino always starts looking for a slowdown or pause, starting from a temperature spike. He claims that deniers always do that. So when Tamino finds the “impression” of a slowdown or pause, he can always say, “look, it started with a temperature spike”. Of course it did, Tamino put it there.
Tamino reveals a lot about how he does climate simulations, and how he makes sure that he never finds a slowdown or pause. Look at the graph that he has drawn of his simulation results, the one that covers just 14 years. It shows a regression line fitted to the 14 years of data, which is almost flat,like a slowdown or pause.
Now look at what Tamino has written.
[OMG! A fourteen-year stretch with no trend at all! If anything, the globe is cooling!!!]
Could it be that Tamino is finally going to admit that there could be a slowdown or pause? Don’t hold your breath. Here is what he said next.
[In spite of the fact that these data are the sum of random noise and that same relentless trend. The impression of a pause is a combination of random chance with the fact that we started off with a big early peak.]
Now, remember what I said before about the temperature spike (in this quote Tamino calls it a big early peak). Tamino put it there, and now he is using it to claim that the slowdown or pause isn’t real, it is only “the impression of a pause”.
Look again at the graph which gives the “impression of a pause”, and starts with a big spike. First off, notice that no statistical test was ever done to prove than this is not a slowdown or pause. Tamino has simply used his opinion, to deny that it is a slowdown or pause.
Now consider this. Remove the first data point (the temperature spike). You then have 13 years of top quality slowdown or pause. Does Tamino look at this. No he does NOT. Why would a person who doesn’t want to find a slowdown or pause, risk finding a real one.
Consider the words that Tamino uses. (I am repeating some of a previous quote, so that I can draw attention to certain words)
[OMG! A fourteen-year streth with no trend at all! If anything, the globe is cooling!!! That’s what we’ll hear repeated over and over, In spite of the fact that these data are the sum of random noise and that same relentless trend.]
Let me paraphrase that quote, to make its meaning clear. It is saying that [presumably] deniers will repeat over and over, that it is a slowdown or pause, or even a cooling trend, IN SPITE OF THE FACT THAT THESE DATA ARE THE SUM OF RANDOM NOISE AND THAT SAME RELENTLESS TREND.
What Tamino is implying, is that this can NOT be a slowdown or pause, or even a cooling trend, because the temperature values are calculated from random noise and a trend. So Tamino can happily throw away the slowdown.
But wait. The parts of Tamino’s simulation graph which show a warming trend, are also calculated from random noise and a trend. Exactly the same as the slowdown was. If he is going to throw away the slowdown because it was calculated from random noise and a trend, then why doesn’t he throw the warming trends away as well.
Could it be that Tamino wants the warming parts, but doesn’t want the slowdown parts. So he uses his biased opinion to throw away the slowdown parts, and keeps the warming parts, even though both parts were calculated in the same way. And then to add insult to injury he says “see, stupid deniers think that there was a slowdown there”.
<<< friendly hat on >>>.
Let’s start by defining some terms.
The global temperature series. This is the global temperature series that we try to physically measure. GISTEMP is one example of this, but there are many others.
The global temperature series can be influenced by many things. For example, El Nino’s, PDO, AMO, the Blob, and of course, global warming. There are many other possible influences as well, like solar input, albedo changes, land use, cloud cover, etc.
Another important influence on the global temperature series is a random, or pseudo-random element. There is also the question of the form of the random, or pseudo-random element. For example, the amount of autocorrelation.
We are trying to measure the global warming signal, by looking at the global temperature series. But it is difficult, because the global warming signal is not strong over shorter time intervals, and the other influences are stronger than global warming.
At times, the various influences, especially the pseudo-random element, make the global temperature series appear to slow down or pause. This is what the skeptics are talking about when they claim that there is a slowdown or pause over a certain timeframe. I cannot speak for all skeptics, but when I talk about a slowdown or pause, I am usually talking about a temporary slowdown or pause, and I am not suggesting that global warming had gone away, or vanished. Global warming is still happening, but its effect is being masked by the other influences.
I think that warmists look at a slowdown or pause from a different viewpoint. They know that global warming had not “gone away”. So they don’t like hearing about a slowdown or pause. They think that skeptics are claiming that global warming has slowed down or paused. This leads to “slowdown and pause” denial. So the skeptics insult the warmists, and the warmists insult the skeptics, and it starts a repeating cycle of abuse. All in all, it is a fairly toxic situation.
In summary, skeptics are generally talking about the global temperature series when they talk about a slowdown or pause. They are talking about what the temperature actually did.
Warmists are generally talking about global warming, when they refuse to believe that a slowdown or pause has occurred. It is hard to know whether warmists would accept a slowdown or pause in the global temperature series, if they were assured that global warming was still happening.
If any warmists read this article, could you please leave a comment after the article stating whether you would accept a slowdown or pause in the global temperature series, if accepting the slowdown or pause did not lessen global warming in any way.
So we are effectively arguing about different things. This means that we could both be right (or we could both be wrong).
I have just remembered a story from my school-days. Two knights were arguing about the colour of a sign that hung outside a pub. One knight (knight A), claimed that it was a silver colour. The other knight (knight B), claimed that it was a gold colour. The could not agree, so they decided to have a fight, and the winner’s colour choice would be accepted. So they had a fight, and knight A managed to blind Knight B in one eye. But Knight B managed to cut Knight A’s arm off. While they were recovering from their injuries, before they started fighting again, they rested on the wall of the pub, and looked up at the sign. I am sure that you will have guessed by now, that the sign turned out to be silver on one side, and gold on the other side. I am not sure what it is, but there must be a moral in that story somewhere.
So, we now have a workable solution to the argument about slowdowns and pauses. Warmists can choose their champion, and skeptics can choose their champion, and we will have a televised fight to the death, to decide whether there was a slowdown from 2002 to 2012.
Don’t worry, I am only joking. Single combat is far too boring, let’s have a Game of Thrones type of battle, with a cast of thousands.
57 thoughts on "A possible compromise on global warming slowdowns and pauses"
Nature and time will end all of this. You can’t fool mother nature and no amount of adjustment is going to change what people are experiencing. Sooner or later the scam must collapse.
After trillions of dollars have been wasted and the usual suspects have been rewarded with OPM.
We are in an interglacial period, during which the planet will gradually warm…until it slides back into another ice age. All this noise about new highs in earth’s temperature ignores the interglacial records of the past.
Yes, but we are supposed to be convinced that this slight warming will be harmful to us and the natural world.
The models apparently forecast unimaginably horrible consequences which we are supposed to believe, even though none of the forecasts have been anyplace near accurate to date.
I find it a little hard to be concerned about slightly warmer winter temperatures or slightly warmer summer nights. Nor do I find a slightly smaller ice extent in the Arctic to be particularly alarming.
BTW, I have been following the Antarctic temperatures in what is its midsummer when the sun never or barely sets. With an occasional exception of the peninsula, temperature seems never to be above the freezing point of water. How much would average temperatures have to rise for it to make an actual difference?
Global warming is a pack of lies (adjustments) and Tamino is an incorrigible rascal who should be given no quarter. I have no time for lukewarmism which simply validates the faulty science and quibbles about ‘estimates’.
A psychiatrist would have a field day with Tamino.
Some years ago I had a bit of disagreement with Tamino aka Grant Foster on the ‘RealClimate’ blog. Eventually he lost the argument and as it is typical for most of the alarmists he turned to rather vulgar insults.
Gavin ticked him off and deleted his comments; Tamino went off in a huff and was away from RC for couple of weeks.
I can’t speak for you, but for me it has to do with statements like “CO2 is the primary driver of climate change” and “Man made CO2 has overwhelmed any natural cycles and now accounts for the overwhelming amount of warming”. I do not know how to sit down and reconcile these notions so that everyone is happy with them.
If CO2 is the primary driver, and it is ever increasing, then how does one explain a pause? It is only possible if CO2 is not the primary driver, but just a contributor.
And again, if man-made CO2 has overwhelmed natural cycles, then warming should only be increasing, not pausing and taking its time. Again, CO2 releases are only increasing, so should the effects.
I understand why alarmists need to deny any pause – if falsifies their beliefs in how CO2 controls climate!
This focus on CO2 controls climate change, and climate change is occurring ever more rapidly, and it will cause untold misery and destruction is what I argue against.
The climate is changing and always will be, and its primarily a natural cycle but may have a CO2 component, and mankind must adapt to the changes over hundreds of years, and warming is generally a good thing, not a bad thing – these are believes and so far they have not been overturned by any proof that they are wrong (but in theory could be).
If climate change alarmists want to agree with me on these basic beliefs, we have nothing to argue about.
You should add that the highly negative correlation between CO2 and global temperature that occured in the 40 and 50’s during the industrial period, and also the lack of any obvious effect of the rapidly increasing CO2 levels on the rate of warming during industrialistion from 1800, shows just how little correlation there is in fact. No models required, and their assumptions are simply data denial by theoretical models. AKW wrong.
Also that CO2’s effect on back radiation in the Tropospere falls of logarithmically with concentration, so has high and increasing negative feedback built in, by the Band Saturation effect. Lots more CO2 gives ever less effect, 20-40ppm the same temperature effect as 200-400ppm, so 400-800ppm, no problem. No “tipping point”
Paraphrasing Feynman’s observation to the Senate committee, with the clamped and fattened O ring in his hand, “…….I believe that this has some significance for our problem” . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Rwcbsn19c0
Tamino is a known data torturer using his statistics skills to promote an activist cause. The problem is that his cause is the wrong one, and Tamino’s arguments are not only absurd but wrong. He isn’t worth the time.
Playing with numbers won’t give you the answer about climate change. It is a far too complex system and involves too many aspects as to admit reduction to the type of numerical series that Tamino likes to play with. Pathetic, really.
Meanwhile temperatures have been decreasing for 24 months. This worries warmunists that were convinced that the long hoped acceleration in global warming was taking place. Well, the annual warming rate is now negative, and it is not impossible that temperatures go down to the 2002-2013 level in just a couple of years. Lord Monckton must be getting his text editor ready.
Can we all get along? No, because Tamino and his fellow Warmunists are serial Liars. The significance of the Pause was that, under Warmunist ideology, it wasn’t supposed to happen. It put a serious crimp in their mistaken notion that CO2 was somehow “forcing” temperatures up.
Tamino (Grant Foster), Stoat (William Connelly), David Appell, etc., etc. etc… all deny the pause ever happened. Don’t waste your time trying to have a rational, logical conversation with them.
The heat of the arguments doesn’t pause. But the temperature does. The major problem for those claiming the temperature will keep rising because the CO2 concentration keeps rising is reality. The world is remarkably uncooperative when it comes to simplistic ideas founded on imaginative worry-warting.
Alarming calls for ‘action’ will continue no matter how cold it gets in the coming twenty years. With cooling will come unbelievers. Rather than trying to convert them to believe their own eyes, we should rather get on with protecting mankind from the consequences. Each village should create a storehouse and start a strategic reserve of funds and food. There are many social benefits to doing this and it will create food security where perhaps none now exists. The impact of cold is really all about food. Secondarily it is about staying warm. Realists should start playing first fiddle. Tamino can keep beating his drum in timpani.
There’s no point denying there’s global warming, as there’s global cooling. All true. But there’s no Man Made Global Warming, it’s all, 100% natural.
Another thing, less than 4% of the annual CO2 emissions comes from humans and when there’s no warming at all it’s not hard to conclude, – there’s no Man Made Global Warming, never was, never will be.
Temperature is the result of incoming energy from the sun, conserved by pressure, gravity and mass. Air composition play no role ..
It has never been about the climate, it is only about “carbon” taxes, it’s all.
Human emissions amounting to 4% is a result of counting natural sources without counting natural sinks. Within any 1 year period worldwide, natural sinks exceed natural sources, and nature as a net removes from the atmosphere roughly half of manmade CO2.
Natural sinks react to combined natural and anthropogenic forcing. Therefore, a portion of sink activity is a reaction to anthropogenic forcing that would not exist if the anthropogenic forcing were not there.
That sink activity must be apportioned as anthropogenically induced sink activity, and counted on the anthropogenic side of the ledger.
For attribution, we must compare natural sources to naturally induced sink activity only. When we do that, we find nature by itself is a net source.
You are assuming that natural sinks are static capacity. But that is not the case as the greening of the planet shows, there are more plants hence more photosynthesis. The sinks are continually increasing in capacity, the problem comes when less CO2 is added by the sources and the concentration in the atmosphere is rapidly reduced by the sinks to fatal levels of 150ppm or less.
“You are assuming that natural sinks are static capacity.”
The main thing is that they are tied to sources. In this “4% emissions” calculation, there are two main ones. One is the oxidation of photosynthesis products. But that is tied to prior photosynthesis; it returns carbon to the air that was recently reduced. The other is ocean outgassing. But that is just seasonal; CO₂ dissolves in the winter when it warms, and comes out in the summer. These cycles have been going on since forever, and do not permanently increase or decrease CO₂.
Increase of vegetation does have a lasting effect, but not much. We have emitted about as much C as there is in the entire mass of vegetation. Small changes there won’t help much.
Doesn’t a 27% increase of the partial pressure of CO2 in the atmosphere have any effect on its dissolving into and outgassing from the ocean? At a higher pressure, the ocean at any given temperature will hold more CO2 than at a lower pressure. At least, Henry’s Law says so.
“have any effect on its dissolving into and outgassing from the ocean”
It increases the amplitude of the cycle by about 27%. It’s still a cycle.
And yes, it does make a one-time increase in total CO₂ dissolved. That’s the flip side of the “airborne fraction”. It doesn’t create an ongoing net flux.
The confusion is between signal and noise.
The claimed global warming, AKA Global Average Temperature, is less than the error of our historical temperature record.In electronics this is noise.
Our historical temperature record is so short and narrow with respect to geological time and events to be again considered noise.
The perceived manmade warming is thus noise on noise on noise.
You are correct much of the “discussion” is different view same object, however the crew proclaiming a measurable signal of human caused warming have consistently refused to define their terms.
No rational discussion is possible,when the terms of reference keep moving.
The actions, arguing from authority,name-calling,slander and doom speaking.
And of course claiming absolute certainty.
Twain; “Science is so wonderful,one can produce endless speculation from just a few facts”.
Naturally I forget the exact words.
Thousands of years ago we had a priestly caste who claimed exclusive knowledge of “THE TRUTH” by examining sheep entrails or chicken bones. Now we have climate “science”. The only difference is the cost and the animals are spared.
Not remotely true. Insistence on nonsense is counterproductive.
“The confusion is between signal and noise.” As a geophysicist colleague once noted: You can’t see the signal until you see the noise.
Its cherry picking distortion and utter BS – whatever it takes to justify the position already taken.,
The Guardian has outdone itself.
Some freelance guy in NY writes an alarming story about 5 out of 9 Polar Bears (is this even statistically significant)
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/feb/01/polar-bears-climate-change
Dr Susan Crawford has more thoughtful comments
https://polarbearscience.com/
Robert says [denies?]: ‘ statements like “CO2 is the primary driver of climate change” and “Man made CO2 has overwhelmed any natural cycles and now accounts for the overwhelming amount of warming”. I do not know how to sit down and reconcile these notions so that everyone is happy with them.’
I would happily reconcile with Robert, at least, were he to add a statement like ‘Climate change is the greatest threat we face’ (more than war, famine, plague, terrorism, violations of the US Constitution’s 4th Amendment privacy rights, imperialism, volcanos, earthquakes, meteor strikes, solar flares, runaway computer Artificial Intelligence, illiteracy, political nepotism, GMO FrankenFoods, innumeracy, racisim, nuclear waste disposal, thimerosal vaccinations, gun shows, sexism, transphobia, fluoride in the drinking water, pregnancy-engineering, soil erosion, trigger-happy police forces, Africanized South-American honeybees, mad slashers, voter suppression, the obscene lyrics in popular music, prison rape, mansplaining, micro-aggressions against social justice activists, Jordan Peterson, automated red-light camera ticketing, Donald Trump, hostile life-forms invading our solar system from distant realms, demonic forces, and Hollywood remakes of movies that weren’t really successful in the first place, and violations of the US Constitution’s 3th Amendment? You claim that the climate is in first place? Climate control is the cause into which you pour all your political donations?)
It is far from clear to me why I should privilege the concerns of climate scientists over the worries of other very smart people who worry about a lot of various threats.
It’s also far from clear to me how such concerns are to be assumed to correlate. What predictive value does knowing Michael Mann’s (for instance) stance and priority on meteor strikes offer in determining his unknown stance on the lyrics of rap music?
Assumes facts not in evidence.
The Sun Cycle/Ocean Cycle people maintain that the recent El Nino event of 2016-16 masked the current, ongoing cooling trend.
I do not necessarily subscribe to the “cycles” notion, but I do acknowledge that they make a good case. Their point of view is at least as valid as “Global warming is still happening”.
POINT: Global warming is still happening
What is this “Global Warming” you refer to? Is it a Man-made catastrophe from poisoning the atmosphere which will kill us all, or is it merely a bit of warm up as we continue to emerge from the Little Ice Age?
Let’s throw away logic, reason, and all the facts as we know them.
“Will you agree with me if I change my position so my position no longer means anything?”
Bizarre.
Regarding this: “I don’t know about you, but I am getting a bit fed up with the warmist lie, that deniers claim that a slowdown or pause started in 1998. I have done a lot of work on this, and published a number of articles explaining that a strong slowdown/pause started in 2002, NOT 1998.”:
Many have claimed that the pause started in 1998 or even slightly before. The example that I best remember is the monthly posts in WUWT by Christopher Monckton about a flat linear trend in RSS starting shortly before 1998. One of these articles is at:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/09/04/the-pause-lengthens-yet-again/
I think the most recent one in that series is this one:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/02/09/warming-stays-on-the-great-shelf/
Meanwhile, I agree with 2002. Although I want to mention an argument in favor of an even later start time – the time when a rapidly rising linear trend meets a flat or nearly flat one. That time varies with what dataset and what version of that dataset is used but is generally around 2004.
There are two issues. One is when did warming stop and the other is how long of a pause. I think the warming stopped around 2005. However, since it started to cool after then it was possible to create a trend line that was flat from an earlier date. The satellite data shows the pause could be viewed as starting in 1997.
http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/uah6/from:1997/to:2015/plot/uah6/from:1997/to:2015/trend/plot/uah6/from:2001/to:2015/trend
That makes it 18 years and it only stopped due to ENSO which is rapidly dissipating. The claim this is based on a one year spike in 1998 is a lie as the data shows. The trend is almost identical if you start in 2001. Once Tamino chooses to lie you can then disregard anything else he has to say.
The cooling is likely to continue. The AMO will turn negative in a few years and we will be able to create a longer and longer pause.
“When it comes to global warming, recent years have been so hot …”
When a person’s position is so exaggerated as this there can be no compromises.
Of course, as anyone who had ever watched Johnny Carson knows, the question back at that statement is:
“How hot is it?”
It is so hot that:
the cows are giving evaporated milk.
the chickens are laying hard-boiled eggs
you realize that asphalt has a liquid state.
the birds have to use potholders to pull worms out of the ground.
the trees are whistling for the dogs.
your dream house is any house in Alaska.
etc, etc, etc
It appears what he is saying is that a relentless trend + random variation could produce a seeming pause, therefore what we have is a relentless trend + random variation.
This is faulty logic.
It is a relentless variation plus a random trend.
I don’t know about you, but I am getting a bit fed up with the warmist lie, that deniers claim that a slowdown or pause started in 1998.
And yet that’s exactly what Monckton’s long series of posts on here about the pause did, didn’t you see them?
Not just Monckton, for example:
How Imminent is the RSS Pause? (Now Includes January and February Data)
justthefactswuwt / March 14, 2017
Guest Post by Werner Brozek, Extended Comments from Barry and Edited by Just The Facts
For the 1998 trend to return to flat or negative values by the end of this year, the annual average anomaly for 2017 would have to be -0.16C.
Whitehouse refers to a ‘hiatus period’ starting in 1998:
2016 Global Temperature: The Pause Never Went Away
Guest Blogger / January 19, 2017
The Met Office yesterday confirmed that the warm record of 2016 was mainly driven by a very strong El Nino.
Guest essay by Dr David Whitehouse, GWPF Science Editor
Fig 1 shows the HadCRUT4 data for the so-called “hiatus” period.
Middleton also shows ‘the pause’ starting in 1998:
Santa Pause may be coming to town… The “pause” might be back by December.
David Middleton / July 12, 2016
If the RSS global temperature anomaly continues to drop at its current rate, the pause will be back just in time for Christmas…
Note: I am not predicting that the pause will return by the end of the year. I’m just pointing out the fact that the most recent 5-month trend of the RSS anomaly will bring the pause back, if it continues through the end of the year.
So, why is the trend almost exactly the same if you start in 2001? How did 1998 affect that trend?
http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/uah6/from:1997/to:2015/plot/uah6/from:1997/to:2015/trend/plot/uah6/from:2001/to:2015/trend
I think these people have been over-educated in academics to the point that they think they’re smarter than they actually are.
Lots of people can repeat memorized facts and apply memorized algorithms. That does not mean they have any analytical skills.
It is difficult to miss the point more completely. The Pause was an important event because it called into question the whole “Global Warming” concept.
Remember, GW does not exist in the world, in any meaningful form. GW is entirely a creature of the models! If these unvalidated, unverified models go away, then so does GW. That is the point!
None other than Dr. Tom Karl, director of the Atmospheric Sciences division at NOAA said that the models would not run into trouble unless the Pause lasted over 15 years. {Read all about it in the Climategate emails.} Nobody then thought the Pause would last that long. At the 15 year mark, the goalposts were moved to 17 years. When the Pause lasted over 18 years, all the models were invalidated, because the model projections could not be reconciled with a lack of warming for such a duration.
That was the whole point of the matter.
What does the author propose? “Agree with us that the Pause happened, if we agree that it does not mean anything”?
*sigh*
+100 Exactly.
“I don’t know about you, but I am getting a bit fed up with the warmist lie, that denιers claim that a slowdown or pause started in 1998.”
This is, umm, airbrushing history. Lord Monckton had a monthly series running prominently for years at WUWT on The Pause (as measured in the troposphere by the trusty RSS V3.3). Here is a typical example. They all start some time in 1997. You can get the last months of the series by searching WUWT for “The start date is not cherry-picked: it is calculated”.
Nick, seems like you are the history airbrusher here, not Monckton.
1) His series start in 1997, not 1998, as Grant claimed. That’s _before_ the huge peak in 1998, making the resulting pause even more impressive.
2) “Calculated” is not the same as “cherry-picked”. The purpose of the calculation was to find the longest pause, not to pick some pre-determined date. In other words, it was a “search”, looking for the longest pause (i.e. a period containing no statistically significant change in global temperature). He didn’t care where the series started or ended, only that it was the maximally enduring pause.
The motive for performing such a search is no more questionable than searching for the maximum or minimum temperature in an arbitrary climate record.
“Calculated” is not the same as “cherry-picked”.
It’s scientific cherry-picking. It’s not a coincidence that the start is in 1997 (which is when the El Nino actually started). It gives maximal effect to the peak on the trend.
It’s true that, as Sheldon says, you can get a low trend starting in 2002 or so and finishing judiciously. It’s just not as long. Lord M, as he says, was calculating for maximum length.
I would be happy if the keepers of the data sets would just be scrupulously honest about their error bars and admit that the temperature averages can’t be done to better than x.x±0.5°C.
The Law of Large Numbers cannot be used to improve precision, for two reasons: first, even though there are thousands of temperature measurements, they are not the same measurement of the same location at the same time. Rather, they are one measurement of thousands of different locations; not the same thing at all. It’s the difference between taking a thousand measurements of a single board, and taking one measurement of a thousand different boards: one can use the LLN to improve the precision in the first case, it can’t be used in the second to claim that one knows the average length of the thousand different boards to three significant digits.
Secondly, the other LLN is for probability-based calculations; and predictions, no matter how many “rolls of the dice” one has, are not data. They are predictions, and as such, not measurements to be included in the data set.
“Law of Large Numbers cannot be used to improve precision, for two reasons”
Both are spurious. The LoLN simply reflects the fact that if you add a whole lot of numbers, each of which may deviate high or low, for whatever reason, the highs and lows tend to cancel. It is the adding that is the key. The LoLN just quantifies the effect of cancellation.
Curley the warmist: “Soitenly. So-called global cooling is simply downtrend global warming (nyuk-yuk).”
Note: downtrend global warming is simply my feeble attempt to come up with a term that encapsulates the fact that global cooling is actually global warming. Any suggestions for a better term will greatly enhance climate communications.
Compromise or reconciliation aren’t possible with the alarmists. They believe (on the basis of rather flimsy evidence) that CO2 is the major driver of climate. Until recently, CO2 was the ONLY driver of climate, but they have slowly come to realise that the earth existed before 1850, or 1750 (there was initially a preference for 1750 but that more or less puts us at plus 2°C already and the sky hasn’t fallen, so the start date seems to have moved to 1850) and that temperatures actually went up and before the industrial revolution.
So the current theme is “CO2 is the main driver of climate but short-term natural variations can mask it and make it look like a slowdown”. They know this because they know it. You can’t argue or debate with that; it’s a clear case of “don’t confuse me with facts, my mind is made up”. And we’ve seen published papers demonstrating that the natural temperature variation component at any time is the difference between the modelled global temperature
predictionprojection and the measuredadjusted temperature. A child can see the flaw in that
Alarmists have started to acknowledge that atmospheric CO2 concentration varies in response to temperature changes, due to its quasi-equilibrium with CO2 in the oceans. That is physical chemistry. I argue that if CO2 increase is a response to warming, increased CO2 can only be, at most a very minor cause of warming. If it were even a significant cause of warming, we would have an inherently unstable system which would always be sliding off towards uncontrolled warming or cooling with no obvious way of recovering. Whereas, global climate has stayed within the range that allows life to prosper for several billion years. And external disruptions like meteor impacts may cause climate chaos but the earth always manages to get back into that narrow “goldilocks” range.
“Could it be that Tamino wants the warming parts, but doesn’t want the slowdown parts[?]”
This is from the emails released just before the Copenhagen summit: Hide the decline.
“They think that skeptics are claiming that global warming has slowed down or paused.”
Which is indeed often the case.
For my part, I have very little interest in trying to distinguish past “pauses”. In any series of trend plus variation, there will be some. The interest in a pause, while it lasts, is, what happens next. At school you learn a curious term for a maximum, which is a “stationary point”. That is because the derivative is zero – a common way of finding a maximum. But it is more general. x² has a stationary point at x=0, but so does x³. So if temperatures ever did reach a maximum, the first sign would be a pause. But once the “relentless trend” resumes, that point of interest subsides.
If there’s a strong forcing you won’t see any pauses. What the pause shows is the forcing is weaker than was being claimed. That was the whole point.
Nick, we are at a pause in cooling, which ice and sediment core studies show began at the Holocene Climatic Optimum ~5,000 ywca go and paused at the Minoan, Roman, Medieval, and current warm period. These studies show we are now in the coolest period of the past 10,000 years. The corollary to your point is that if temperatures ever did reach a minimum, the first sign would be a pause, but as studies show, the “relentless” cooling trend resumes, so that point of interest subsides.
“The interest in a pause, while it lasts, is, what happens next”
And the modelers and scaremongers have utterly failed to predict what happens next, which is why the pause is so significant.
“But once the “relentless trend” resumes”
And there you go again. You have repeatedly failed to predict the future, yet you still presume to know that this “relentless trend” will resume. How about first admit that you were wrong in the past, your claimed certainty was wrong, and that we all need better understanding of the science in order to determine if it’s even a problem or not? Stop with the political advocacy, and just try to understand.
I find the discussion about the pause nonplussing. Data shows a longer term general warming with bouts of pausing or in fact cooling (1940s – 1970s). This has occurred throughout history and any upward spikes in the general long term warming trend are simply not alarming. Arguing strongly for the pause diverts the appropriate discussion which is “global warming – not new, not much, not a problem, and naught to do about it.”
Your “friendly hat” needs to explicitly state and identify global warming with the pitch that any and all warming is a direct result of carbon dioxide. Otherwise the “friendly hat” is a fail and if the “friendly hat” should state that then it is also a fail.
Count me as an “angry hat”. Give Tamino (aka Grant Foster) ballet lessons in front of the bus and I’ll drive the bus. A marriage of mice and men.
The reality is the pause is the best that warmists can do despite gross manipulation of facts, one by drawing changes in temperature as differences so they exaggerate the minimal trend. If one plots the graph as absolute temperatures the warming trend is almost undiscernable to the eye. The second point is that the temperature data is manipulated via biased adjustments to even get the trend that is claimed . My guess is that if temperatures were unmanipulated raw data the claimed rise prior to the pause could be even a cooling trend or a more substantive pause. When one engages in a communal brainwashing exercise the need to promote the predetermined narrative leads to a level of dishonesty that requires bigger and bigger lies to be told.
Sheldon, since you mentioned the “source” in the last sentence of your article, I’m sure that you are aware there is a growing consensus—strike that, population—of AGW climate skeptics that believe there is global (sic) truth in the phrase “Winter is coming!”
The warmists constantly accuse skeptics of being anti-science. Considering the fact that many peer-reviewed articles have been published attempting to explain the “pause” it seems to me that Tamino’s claims that there was no pause is truly anti-science.