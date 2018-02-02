Hilarious: Exxon Concludes Climate Policies Will Have Minimal Impact

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
An activist shareholder push to force Exxon to include climate risks in their company reports has spectacularly backfired: Exxon has demonstrated that there is no threat to their business, for the foreseeable future.
Exxon Studies Climate Policies and Sees ‘Little Risk’ to Bottom Line
By BRAD PLUMER and HIROKO TABUCHIFEB. 2, 2018
WASHINGTON — In one sign of the pressures that companies face to understand the business risks of stricter climate-change policies, one of the world’s biggest energy companies on Friday offered its thoughts on how it would fare in a low-carbon world.
Exxon Mobil’s shareholders — concerned that the company’s main businesses, oil and natural gas, may be imperiled — had demanded last year that the company give a more detailed accounting of the consequences of global policies aimed at curbing emissions of earth-warming gases. Those policies include the goal of the Paris climate agreement to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
Exxon’s conclusion: Even aggressive climate policies pose “little risk” to its investments. It stressed that it expected healthy demand for its products for decades to come, regardless of how strongly countries move to cut emissions.
Exxon’s vast fossil fuel reserves “face little risk” of being left in the ground, the company said. Less than 5 percent of its reserves would be affected under a 2-degree scenario, the company estimated. Under that scenario, Exxon sees the world’s oil consumption dropping only slowly in the next two decades or so, and sees demand for natural gas rising slightly.
Some climate campaigners were unimpressed with Exxon’s climate analysis. “The range of risks that Exxon faces if climate action is taken is far deeper than what’s being presented here,” said Adam Scott, a senior adviser at Oil Change International, an energy research and advocacy group.
“ExxonMobil’s own analysis assumes the world will continue to burn through oil and gas to drive its profits, keeping us on a path toward global temperatures rising well above the 2 degree Celsius threshold,” said Kathy Mulvey, climate accountability manager at the Union of Concerned Scientists.
Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/02/climate/exxon-global-warming.html
Exxon’s climate report is available here.
Poor greens – they thought they had won a significant PR victory when they pushed Exxon to produce a report detailing the impact climate policies would have on Exxon’s business. Instead, they’re now grappling with an unexpected dose of public honesty, a clear headed assessment that all their efforts will be utterly inconsequential to the long term business prospects of a Big Oil company.
9 thoughts on “Hilarious: Exxon Concludes Climate Policies Will Have Minimal Impact”
When I throw the chicken bones I see a future with many more people using much more energy and even with significant technology breakthroughs, the future will be using more fossil fuels than we currently use….
Well, if I am still around ten years from now (unlikely, I would be 97 years old) I think I would see a lot of electric cars on the used car lots, unsold because of the cost of new batteries. And I think the global warming craze would be burnt out resulting in a return to comfortable sized automobiles. There is a market for them. Note the market for rebuilt cars from the 60s and 70s.
You can make them believe, you can tax them, you can ridicule them, and you can threaten them but you can’t stop using fossil fuels yourself. Can you?
CAGW is the ultimate is in leftist passive aggressive warfare. Their thought process : ” Everyone else must change their evil ways, but I am different and special so I do not have to change my ways, but I must insist that other do”
Thoughts:
1) The greenies wouldn’t consider for a second they may be wrong & Exxon is actually right
2) No one but no one is going to fall on their sword … but they may hope their competition does … and of course the net result is emissions aren’t going to slow, just as Exxon says. Again, hard dose of reality for the greenies. Ouch!
“Poor greens – they thought they had won a significant PR victory when they pushed Exxon to produce a report detailing the impact climate policies would have on Exxon’s business.”
This is exactly what is going to happen to the Dems et al who are now demanding that the ‘controversial’ memo be substantiated with more details. But much worse, for them.
Long live the Tiger !
Such a sad day that Climate Scientists and Geographers in their minds live in the 13th century. So bewildering they must feel. So frightening they must dread. So unintelligible they are doomed.
Such a sad day.
It’s probably one of those organizations whose main purpose is its own continuation. They will take membership fees from anyone, including Kenji Watts (canine). I would hasten to note that the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) is nowhere nearly as corrupt as some supposed charities. Most organizations similar to the UCS are victims of Pournelle’s Iron Law of Bureaucracy. link The ‘professionals’ push out the original people who originally started the organization because they really cared. The ‘professionals’ care mostly about their own remuneration. Anything they do to advance the goals of the organization is a tool to ensure that their pay cheques continue to flow.
Such supposedly benevolent organizations become dangerous to our freedom. They have to campaign for something so they campaign for more laws and regulations, no matter how perverse and stupid. MADD appears to be Exhibit A. Climate science is Example B.