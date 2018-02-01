The planet continues to cool after an El Niño induced string of warm years

From Dr. Roy Spencer:
UAH Global Temperature Update for January, 2018: +0.26 deg. C
Coolest tropics since June, 2012 at -0.12 deg. C.
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for January, 2018 was +0.26 deg. C, down from the December, 2017 value of +0.41 deg. C:
The global, hemispheric, and tropical LT anomalies from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 13 months are:
YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPICS
2017 01 +0.33 +0.31 +0.34 +0.10
2017 02 +0.38 +0.57 +0.20 +0.08
2017 03 +0.23 +0.36 +0.09 +0.06
2017 04 +0.27 +0.28 +0.26 +0.21
2017 05 +0.44 +0.39 +0.49 +0.41
2017 06 +0.21 +0.33 +0.10 +0.39
2017 07 +0.29 +0.30 +0.27 +0.51
2017 08 +0.41 +0.40 +0.42 +0.46
2017 09 +0.54 +0.51 +0.57 +0.54
2017 10 +0.63 +0.66 +0.59 +0.47
2017 11 +0.36 +0.33 +0.38 +0.26
2017 12 +0.41 +0.50 +0.33 +0.26
2018 01 +0.26 +0.46 +0.06 -0.12
Note that La Nina cooling in the tropics has finally penetrated the troposphere, with a -0.12 deg. C departure from average. The last time the tropics were cooler than this was June, 2012 (-0.15 deg. C). Out of the 470 month satellite record, the 0.38 deg. C one-month drop in January tropical temperatures was tied for the 3rd largest, beaten only by October 1991 (0.51 deg. C drop) and August, 2014 (0.41 deg. C drop).
The last time the Southern Hemisphere was this cool (+0.06 deg. C) was July, 2015 (+0.04 deg. C).
The linear temperature trend of the global average lower tropospheric temperature anomalies from January 1979 through January 2018 remains at +0.13 C/decade.
The UAH LT global anomaly image for January, 2018 should be available in the next few days here.
The new Version 6 files should also be updated in the coming days, and are located here:
Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere:http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause:http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt
This thread will be updated when UAH issues their official press release.
19 thoughts on “The planet continues to cool after an El Niño induced string of warm years”
Do we start a new pause? Or does the temperature lower enough to continue the old pause?
As long as it is a pause and not an extended cooling trend, I’d be happy. It will take cooling to finally destroy the CAGW beast, but cooling kills people and causes crop failures so I’d rather it stay about where it is.
It will take direct targeted lightening strikes against specific persons to destroy the CAGW beast, just look at Mann’s recent comments about the cold weather in the East or any of the nonsense that comes from the facial portal of Algore.
If it drops another 0.11C then the temp wil equal 1997 (prior to the 1998 El Niño warming). That could be viewed as a possible extension of the “Pause” at that point, though statistically it would require several more years at or below that level for an actual continuation of “The Pause”.
So we’re now within .11C of 1997? The fact such piffling fractions and margins are argued about says much of the absurdity of ‘global warming’ hysteria. What a pile of tripe it is.
Why years? Wouldn’t half a year or so be enough to eyeball a flat-line in the trend?
No, and no.
I have the Pause at +0.138 deg., so the current +0.26 deg. is still above the Pause line. The last time the Global value was at or below the Pause line was Aug., 2015. It has been a long time above the Pause, with a huge El Nino event. So the old Pause is not coming back any time soon, if ever. Will a new pause become established at some new higher level? That is *the* question. We will just have to wait and see. (at least 10 years)
You have no data to establish such a claim.
But Tony, look at the tropics. Energy wise that is worth more then the NH since that is winter.
la niña todavía es joven
???????
What claim? About the pause coming back?
Last summer I did a “what if” calculation to see what the UAH temp would have to be over the course of two years to reestablish the Pause at the current level of +0.138 deg. The result was implausible, IMO. The temp would have to be near the coldest point in the UAH record, and *stay* there for two years. Judge for yourself how reasonable that sounds.
I did post that graph here at WUWT on one of the comment threads. Nobody commented on it at all, which was surprising to me because the question of the Pause returning always seems to be the question of the day.
Anyway, I did note that to cooling for a three year span to reestablish the Pause was more reasonable. But three years is not “any time soon”.
Interesting that the Tropics have gone to a Minus value while the NH is still +0.46C, even though we have experienced a very cold January.
More heat leaving the Planet in the NH.
Heat rises?
A C Osborn
lts because they include the Arctic in the NH temps anomaly.
Take a look at the 30 day temp anomaly map on the google Arctic sea ice page. As this clearly shows its been the Arctic where alot of the warming during January has been taking place.
So what you’re saying is that we’re having some downtrend warming.
Okay, but where does the El Nino get its heat?
Not from CO2.
Since our US government said there was no “pause”, I’m looking more for at the “trends”.
And looking at the UAH temps since day one it appears the trend has been / is: sideways, down, up, sideways, down, up, down, up, sideways, down, up, down, up and now.. down.
I’m pretty sure the down thing is in place for a bit as the whole world is trending blue and we all know what that means. After that I’m not so sure.
You see, this is what really annoys me about the AGW scam. 0.5 degrees in 100 yrs, 0.5 degrees in 30yrs and 0.15 C in a month. Do you see the problem?