New Paper: “Reconciling divergent trends and millennial variations in Holocene temperatures”

Guest post by David Middleton
This appears to be a fairly high resolution regional Holocene climate reconstruction of North America and Europe…
Reconciling divergent trends and millennial variations in Holocene temperatures
Jeremiah Marsicek, Bryan N. Shuman, Patrick J. Bartlein, Sarah L. Shafer & Simon Brewer
Nature volume 554, pages 92–96 (01 February 2018)
doi:10.1038/nature25464
Abstract
Cooling during most of the past two millennia has been widely recognized1,2 and has been inferred to be the dominant global temperature trend of the past 11,700 years (the Holocene epoch)3. However, long-term cooling has been difficult to reconcile with global forcing4, and climate models consistently simulate long-term warming4. The divergence between simulations and reconstructions emerges primarily for northern mid-latitudes, for which pronounced cooling has been inferred from marine and coastal records using multiple approaches3. Here we show that temperatures reconstructed from sub-fossil pollen from 642 sites across North America and Europe closely match simulations, and that long-term warming, not cooling, defined the Holocene until around 2,000 years ago. The reconstructions indicate that evidence of long-term cooling was limited to North Atlantic records. Early Holocene temperatures on the continents were more than two degrees Celsius below those of the past two millennia, consistent with the simulated effects of remnant ice sheets in the climate model Community Climate System Model 3 (CCSM3)5. CCSM3 simulates increases in ‘growing degree days’—a measure of the accumulated warmth above five degrees Celsius per year—of more than 300 kelvin days over the Holocene, consistent with inferences from the pollen data. It also simulates a decrease in mean summer temperatures of more than two degrees Celsius, which correlates with reconstructed marine trends and highlights the potential importance of the different subseasonal sensitivities of the records. Despite the differing trends, pollen- and marine-based reconstructions are correlated at millennial-to-centennial scales, probably in response to ice-sheet and meltwater dynamics, and to stochastic dynamics similar to the temperature variations produced by CCSM3. Although our results depend on a single source of palaeoclimatic data (pollen) and a single climate-model simulation, they reinforce the notion that climate models can adequately simulate climates for periods other than the present-day. They also demonstrate that amplified warming in recent decades increased temperatures above the mean of any century during the past 11,000 years.
I might just be willing to spend $20 to buy this paper… It’s behind the paywall, of course.
Naturally, the University of Wyoming press release is alarmingly misleading:
University of Wyoming researchers led a climate study that determined recent temperatures across Europe and North America appear to have few, if any, precedent in the past 11,000 years.
What the paper says:
Although our results depend on a single source of palaeoclimatic data (pollen) and a single climate-model simulation, they reinforce the notion that climate models can adequately simulate climates for periods other than the present-day. They also demonstrate that amplified warming in recent decades increased temperatures above the mean of any century during the past 11,000 years.
“Amplified warming in recent decades” relative to centennial means doesn’t make the current climate unprecedented.
Furthermore, climate models can’t adequately simulate the present-day climate.
And they also appear to be using Marcott et al., 2013 as a benchmark.
Otherwise it looks like an interesting paper. If I have time, I might dig into the extended data and supplemental information.
8 thoughts on “New Paper: “Reconciling divergent trends and millennial variations in Holocene temperatures””
So in other words we have many conflicting proxies. More unsettled settled science.
Don’t waste your money, David. It is pure and unadulterated BS.
Since models are unable to reproduce the cooling since the Holocene Climatic Optimum, here comes this happy group that based on a single pollen record (the most unreliable proxy) and a single model, claim that the Holocene was characterized by warming until 2000 years ago. Since this is not what most proxy records are saying, they claim that only the North Atlantic displayed cooling for 6000 years, while the rest of the world warmed. Of course they never mention why glaciers were growing all over the world for the past 5000 years, peaking at the LIA.
It is a real shame what they are doing at paleoclimatology with these on demand works that get the pre-decided answer and get published in Nature, that appears bent on following into Scientific American footsteps into irrelevancy. At least on climate issues.
Then I’ll just save that $20 to buy you a beer sometime…
It does seem very counter-intuitive that the North Atlantic would have been rapidly cooling while NA and Europe were warming.
‘Intuitive’ is not the best word to describe this type of climate “science”. ‘Unusually convenient’, “politically fortuitous”, “intentionally misleading”… there are many other descriptors that might be more suitable. The plan seems to be to bury any inconvenient evidence and shine a big bright light on whatever seems to indicate humans as a plague on the planet.
Their figure 1 seems to end at 500 years before present. Curious, and hard to reconcile with their statement about recent decades being warmer than anything in the Holocene. That statement sounds like the mandatory nod towards climate orthodoxy and may not be derived from their data.
They cut the figure because otherwise it would show Marcott’s hockey stick, that was so contentious than even its own authors disavowed it. It is in the Hall of Shame together with Mann’s hockey stick. So bad that instead of hiding the decline, they now have to hide the artificial spike.
I wrote a comment about HOCLAT that is m.i.a.
Take a look at the figures of the Holocene Climate Atlas based on pollen records. You will see why you can’t trust a reconstruction based solely on pollen records. You can essentially defend any Holocene climate narrative of your choice.
http://www.sritz.ch/resources/Research/HOCLAT.pdf
The climate atlas you have provided would also seem to give credence to your previous point in the article regarding solar cycles that observation trumps mechanism, among other things.