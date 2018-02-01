Bill McKibben: Towns, Cities Going 100% Renewable Will Defeat Washington And Big Oil

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
For once Bill McKibben is right – if all the towns and cities in the world went 100% renewable, big oil would be crushed, and Washington’s bipartisan infatuation with Fossil Fuels would be defeated. The only problem with this plan: renewables are expensive, and they are not a viable replacement for fossil fuels.
We can battle climate change without Washington DC. Here’s how
Bill McKibben
Global warming is an immediate battle with enormous consequences. We dare not wait for Washington to return to sanity – nor do we have to
The most telling item in Donald Trump’s State of the Union address may have been what wasn’t there: any mention of climate change, the greatest problem the world faces. And just as telling was the fact that official Washington seemed barely to notice.
Even if Democrats manage to take back the House and Senate in the midterm elections, they wouldn’t be able to get meaningful legislation past Trump – and there’s nothing much to suggest they’d try very hard.
New York City is not as big as the federal government, but it’s big enough: it’s got lawyers aplenty, and the resources to do real damage. And it won’t be alone. We’ve just launched a huge Fossil Free US campaign, designed to make sure there are a thousand New Yorks working on a thousand fronts.
It has three main components.
The first – joining in work pioneered by groups like the Sierra Club – is to persuade towns, cities, counties, and states to pledge to make the transition to 100% renewable energy. This is now easy and affordable enough that it doesn’t scare politicians – cities from San Diego to Atlanta have joined in, and they will help maintain the momentum towards clean energy that the Trump administration is trying so hard to blunt.
Activists like Bill McKibben genuinely believe that renewables are an inexpensive replacement for fossil fuels. They believe the reason fossil fuels haven’t been replaced by renewables is that fossil fuel interests are fighting to prevent the rise of renewables, to protect their own interests.
This view is a fantasy.
I’m sure fossil fuel interests do a lot of lobbying, but the truth is there is nothing, not a single thing that fossil fuel companies could do to prevent the rise of a better energy solution.
The problem with renewables is that they are not a better energy solution.
History is littered with rapid shifts to new energy technology. Kerosene replaced whale oil in just a few decades. Natural gas replaced kerosene lighting on a similar timescale. Electric lighting rapidly replaced natural gas.
Famous inventor and business tycoon Thomas Edison once tried really hard to prevent the rise of a superior energy technology. Edison failed. George Westinghouse’s AC electricity grid displaced Thomas Edison’s DC electricity, because at the time AC was easier to transport over long distances.
Nobody has to make pledges or campaign for the adoption of better energy solutions. The evidence from history is that people embrace better energy solutions of their own free will, without any need for government intervention or noisy activist campaigns.
If renewables were any good, the renewable revolution would be rapid and uncontroversial. The strongest evidence that renewables are inferior is the fact that the renewable revolution has been, is and for the foreseeable future will continue to be an utter failure.
24 thoughts on “Bill McKibben: Towns, Cities Going 100% Renewable Will Defeat Washington And Big Oil”
Be interesting to see what happens to these “100% renewable” towns when they figure out that China no longer accepts many forms of renewables – including plastics and paper – and these WILL go into the land fill or burned because no one else will take them either. ref: GCaptain article on not shipping waste to China
That stuff will be processed in the US like it was before being shipped to China. The reason it went to China in the first place is because it was cheaper to ship it there than some place like Chicago. The trade deficit made it more profitable for Chinese shipping companies to offer really low shipping rates on the return trip to China than to send a ship back empty. 10% of something is better than 100% of nothing.
(this is a repetition of an earlier comment that I made on 31 January:
)
I just had the misfortune of wasting an hour of my life watching C-Span’s broadcast of “The Climate State of The Union” conducted by Bill McKibben and Bernie Sanders.
I subjected myself to this torture because I had never previously seen McKibben speak and I wished to form an opinion of him. Now I know; the man is a genuine nutcase.
At least he was honest enough to admit that the sum total of his background and education qualifying him to be an expert on energy, physics, chemistry, computer modeling, mathematics, economics and climate is that he is a writer.
Perhaps WUWT should organize a fundraiser to purchase a custom-fitted strait-jacket for the delusional buffoon.
Thanks for taking that bullet, John. I could tell that McKibben is missing a few screws by the picture above. No need to spend time listening to him.
Absolutely, big mouth, brain not so much. Human prosperity parasite, global leader.
He would come on here occasionally, and I did have the opportunity to point out to him directly that 350 ppm being the perfect CO2 level and ~400 ppm (at the time) was an environmental disaster was the thinking of a genuine f-wit.
F-wittery is as f-wittery does (for money).
They have brains, but they are visceral thinkers.
Ha! Ha! Ha! A fossil fuel free USA – what a joke! The most important, cheapest, highest energy-density resources on the planet demonized by somebody who has clearly lost the plot! What is it with these people who enjoy all the benefits of modern society while simultaneously trying to tear the whole edifice down? Or does this guy just like the sounds of his own voice too much?
I agree that the problem with renewables is that they are not a better energy solution.
One little quibble is when you say “Natural gas replaced kerosene lighting on a similar timescale. Electric lighting rapidly replaced natural gas.” I don’t think it was natural gas that was used for lighting. Instead it was coal gas or manufactured gas that was used.
They usually called it town gas. But, you are correct. Natural gas is a twentieth century innovation that displaced coal and fuel oil in home heating and cooking.
Yes, often called “town gas”, it was a mixture of H2 and CO.
Yes, the claims are abundant of “100 mpg carburetors” and “free energy generation” being quashed by fossil fuel interests in collusion with the government. Bill is ‘way out there’ with all those claims on this one. All he needs is some local public money and a lot of luck convincing the constituents to cough it up.
All the residence of those cities can simply move not to South Australia or Venezuela.
In the modern definition, economic victory means massive debt and high unemployment.
That’s more accurately the post-modern definition as touted by the progressive movement.
Every step backward for humanity is a step forward toward preserving Mother Gaia’s virginity
Bill McKibben thinks that so-called ‘renewables’ are an inexpensive replacement for fossil fuels. They are in fact a prohibitively expensive, impractical and anti-environmental answer to a non-problem. CO2 is a benefit, not a problem and the more we have of it the better. Fossil fuels haven’t been replaced by so-called ‘renewables’ as fossil fuel is cheap, safe, popular, environmentally friendly, runs 24/7, is low-tech and people can afford it all over the World.
Bill McKibben is just pushing his own market-barrow.
The energy sources you used as examples didn’t have the Deep State bureaucracy to contend with. Look at what’s happened with nuclear.
The problem with poor sods like this bloke is that they fixate on “Big Oil” = “Fossil Fuels”. Even if collectively we were able to generate some significant percentage of energy from “renewables”, Big Oil will always be there providing the petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, plastics, etc upon which modern civilisation depends. There is no chance that petrochemical resources will ever be “stranded” assets.
If by “renewables” he includes hydro-electric and nuclear generated electricity, it might be a possibility. But that would mean that all transportation and HVAC will have to use this electricity as well, so Elon and his ilk will be fabulously wealthy. Oops, the Green Blob hates hydro and nukes, so… never mind.
Dang,
I bet property prices would go up if all available land was to be covered with windmills and solar panels.
I guess they could use spit to lubricate all of the moving parts on all of those windmills, and make those ginormous propellors out of the redwood trees they cut down to make room for the windmills.
Que cosa tan seria!
I have a good friend who is an Engineer for our regional power company. Here’s 2 points he makes that many may not be aware of….
Renewable energy cannot be relied on as a generation source in many parts of the US. (The sun is useless regionally in the dark, when it is highly cloudy, and when the panels are snow-covered in regions that have snow. Wind power is not in play on calm days.) Hydro is better, but sources are fully tapped already.
Therefore, power companies must have capacity to provide full power when all sun and wind renewables are not producing. Purchasing and maintaining generation equipment and the ancillary things that go with it when usage is only intermittent is very expensive. All users pay for this redundancy. This redundancy (and its cost) will increase as localities move toward 100% renewable. Therefore, not only are renewables expensive to start with, their cost must include the cost of sustaining 100% reserve conventional power generation.
“This does not mean that SJWs do not appear empathetic. Quite the opposite. Most narcissists and sociopaths are highly adept at hiding their aberrant character flaws behind causes, platitudes and virtue signaling. They have to believe that the things they do and the ideals they seek to enforce are grounded in moral soil, even though the consequences of these ideals are usually destructive. When confronted with reality, that they are the villains rather than the heroes they imagine themselves to be, they can become erratic and violent.
SJWs have effectively turned sociopathy and narcissism into a civil rights movement.”
http://www.alt-market.com/articles/3362-a-post-mortem-on-the-corpse-of-social-justice
From the article: “New York City is not as big as the federal government, but it’s big enough: it’s got lawyers aplenty, and the resources to do real damage.”
Who is McKibben proposing to damage?
They are in for a shock.
Sticker shock