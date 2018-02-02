Monitoring Twitter, a number of people are reporting some download sites aren’t working. So, since WUWT has been setup to handle such things (Climategate for example) here is the memo in full. Some might say “Why is WUWT getting into the polictical mess that has nothing to do with climate?”.
Well, if you monitor Twitter like I do, you’ll see that many of the major players in climate alarmism are Tweeting about it. I figure if Michael Mann can rail about it…
…the least I can do is provide a link for the document.
370598711-House-Intelligence-Committee-Report-On-FISA-Abuses (PDF)
(updated to include Mann’s Tweet)
112 thoughts on “Read The #NunesMemo Here”
Anthony
Second paragraph
fixed thx
Steele shopped the “dossier” to several news outlets, none of which thought enough of it to publish, except perhaps the Carter Page trip. But the FBI used this to get FISA warrants.
Huh? But John (War Hero) McCain thought enough of it to distribute the “Dossier” widely. Sorry, but I would like to see McCain put BACK into a Hanoi Hilton … American style
McCain could be defended on the grounds that he does not have his full mental faculties, which is a reasonable assumption of a good portion of senators, and it would hard to argue otherwise
Yeah? I would like to see you say that to his face.
I don’t think that’s true. IIRC, McCain received it, and forwarded it to the FBI in case they were interested. Seems to have acted as a good citizen.
I would.
‘Yeah? I would like to see you say that to his face.’
In a second.
Just love that word “dossier”, take a few scraps of information, call it a dossier, and voila. Rather like taking some climate data, and calling it “multiple lines of evidence”.
Combine this with the conveniently disappeared FBI e-mails …
Wow. That memo is pretty damning. It kind of blows up the whole Russian collusion story.
The collusion story was dubious all along, but with this memo, it is confirmed to be all DNC funded non-sense.
Actually, this validates Russian collusion with Obama/Clinton surrogates at the highest levels in US Intel and Justice to alter a US presidential election and after failing to do so, to bring down an elected US President. I would suggest the former is fraud and the latter is treason. Further, the exchange of a significant portion of US uranium to Russia for $140 million to the Clinton (non-charity) slush fund involving some of the same players begs thorough investigation. We should all be very thankful for President Trump’s victory over these crooks.
Absolutely correct.
Now they need to go back to the Clinton emails ….. and have a deep and very close look at the Clinton foundation and its funding .
There is a series of articles about the Clinton Foundation and operations in Papua new Guinea (PNG) which makes for very “interesting” reading:
http://www.michaelsmithnews.com/.services/blog/6a0177444b0c2e970d017c316da33e970b/search?filter.q=clinton+foundation
The 5th article down the page is entitled: “Wall St analyst grills Turnbull on Australia’s breach of US law in funding Clinton Foundation HIV/Aids Initiative “
The 6th article makes fascinating reading and is headed “Letter accompanying my 1st criminal complaint to the FBI re Clinton Foundation and Australian taxpayer funded donations.”
I came across this a few weeks ago through a link in an article at Jo Nova’s site.
Everything that followed from the fake dossier and its misrepresentation to the FISA courts should be viewed as fruit from the poisoned tree. There would be no Mueller investigation without it. People would not have been put under a microscope for infractions, no one feeling cornered and resorting to a lie. Everyone indicted or convicted of anything should be given complete and absolute pardons. Not to do so would be rewarding the bad actors who supported the Democrat Party.
Every one of us has or is violating laws of one sort or another, from the elderly who put their prescription medicines in pill-reminder cases (a felony in most states not to carry the pills in their original bottles, complete with the prescription and your name on it) to those putting regular gasoline in cars requiring high-octane fuel to maintain emission standards. Turning a person’s life up-side down to find violations in a political-motivated witch hunt should not be allow any successes.
And it should be clear, if there were obstruction, which I doubt, it was to obstruct an injustice, not justice.
The Democrats wanted an insurance policy to protect them and their past deeds. They needed desperately to keep a Republican admin off-balance. The obvious political bias in disregarding IRS and EPA crimes by the Obama DOJ needed protecting from being investigated.
Climate alarmists are all over this because they are more about partisan politics than science.
Climate warming has impacted the brains of ALL conservatives and lovers of our US Constitution … what else could be the tie-in ? Soon … NASA will report that 2018 is destined to be the HOTTEST EVER …no really … EVER ! on record.
Well, it’s because this is the way progressives handle EVERYTHING.
And don’t forget – it would be absolutely impossible without the collusion of the press.
Remember how Climategate was shoved back up the horse’s a$$?
Then think back about how EVERY scandal on that side of the aisle was dealt with similarly?
That confirms what has been on the internet as rumours.
I am not sure what happens from there though.
The memo seems pretty dry and non-partisan to me. It just runs through (some of?) the information knowingly withheld from the FISC, with all the implications of enabling corruption in the FBI and DOJ.
I don’t see any reason for Democratic Party leaders to complain about release of the memo as a political attack, or to worry that the release is an assault on national security or an insult to due process.
The Democratic Party is directly involved in trying to impeach Trump because of Russia ties. Of course they are offended by the truth. Of course this is all they have on Trump and they want to find any dirt they can by spying on their competitors…
Most of what I know of US law comes from “Law and Order”. So I could be way off base here, but…
Doesn’t this memo essentially remove all collusion evidence due to the whole “Fruit of the Forbidden Tree” rules?
I’m not sure if “Fruit of the Poisoned Tree” would exclude collusion evidence; but at this point there appears to be no collusion evidence to exclude.
OK … here’s an idea to make the Dems suddenly care … The RNC should hire a retired Mossad Agent to develop a Dossier on each and every Democrat running for Congress in the 2018 midterm election. The results should be both leaked and given to the DOJ and FBI to form a basis for secret surveillance (don’t call it “wiretapping”) into each and every Democrat candidate. All “approved” by the FISA Court of course. Simply DO the EXACT same THING that SHE did. I am impatiently waiting for HER perp walk. Has SHE Lawyered-up today ?
It’s really becoming an invariable law that whatever Democrats accuse others of doing is exactly what the Democrats themselves are doing.
It is called projection. They think everyone is doing what they are doing.
Jeff
That’s why they think everyone is a racist because they all are, that’s why they think everyone is a sexist because they are and on and on. That’s why to them everyone must be full of hate because that’s what they are full of.
Projection Disorder.
WARNING!! Objects in the MIRROR may be closer than observed.
MWHAHAHA That made me laugh kenji.
That, sir, is becoming an amazingly accurate statement!
That is straight from Page 1 of the leftist playbook. Accuse your enemy of exactly what you are doing. It works particularly well when you have a corrupt mainstream media to back you up.
Just a Canadian here observing. Can’t say as I am a big fan of Trump (the man) but it seems anywhere the Clintons find purchase a great stink is bound to appear. Hillary is worse than Bill, or clumsier, or both.
Bill is easy to figure out. If it jiggles he is motivated. Hillary is vile and evil. She is the most cheated on woman in America.
Hillary blamed Bills upbringing/mother/nofather for Bills stuff. Bill conned her (and she thought she was smarter than him so she went along with it). Bill is motivated by conning people … jiggly people, greedy people, stupid people, envious people … it’s what he does. The con is more important than the outcome.
(with Trump, the outcome is primary)
The memo seems to be truncated. There’s no wrap up, conclusion, or summary. Just as they get rolling it suddenly stops.
It escapes me why National Security should be so imperiled by this to warrant a top-secret classification on that ground. Covering up incompetence and bias are another disgraceful matter
The specifics on who signed what is definitely at lease CONFIDENTIAL. I guess the fact that this memo will make Americans doubt the legitimacy of the FISA may be a National Security concern. But you are correct. I don’t see how this could have ever been TOP SECRET. Seems kind of ridiculous.
You are absolutely correct. If there are any good journalists left, they should badger the DOJ and FBI to explain what they found objectionable to the memo’s release.
sorry can’t provide you with that information … it could give insight to sources/methods that could then shed light on other programs, which of course could threaten national security.
‘If there are any good journalists left…’
If you sit through even one modern journalism class, you’ll see what’s being taught – and it’s no longer journalism. I was extremely lucky to have very ethical teachers on the subject (back before liberalism became progressivism) – and I have been aghast to watch the metamorphosis from objectivity, to bias, to open propaganda and social engineering.
It’s also worth nothing that editors control content, not reporters. They are the gate-keepers of the messaging.
Climate skeptics have gotten a front row seat for this kind of thing, but I think even here, there is a narrow view that doesn’t go on beyond the specific subject of AGW – it’s actually everywhere, on every issue, in every outlet.
The current and former FBI directors have now be-clowned themselves for all the world to see by their moaning, hand-wringing, and Chicken-Little behavior. Thank God my uncle has passed, he’d be mortally embarrassed by their antics.
lsvalgard: Just speculation on my part, but the memo was clearly prepared using classified materials that were provided to the Committee with restrictions that they remain classified. It’s probably standard practice in such cases that all derivative documents carry the same classification level, and hence must be properly declassified before general release.
I agree, I don’t see anything here that imperils anything other than certain people’s careers.
The truly damning information, which is not contained in this memo, would be evidence that intelligence gathered through FISA-approved surveillance made its way back to unauthorized people and used in the political campaign.
I expect the next step is to de-classify and release the FISA warrants and applications. As much as the democrats and swamp fought release of the memo, they’ll go insane fighting this next step. Could drag out to October.
TS was the appropriate original classification because it detailed sources used for information brought to FISA court. The fact that sources were bought and paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC is the heart of the matter. The FBI misled by omission material information to a federal court.
TS was the appropriate original classification because it detailed sources used for information brought to FISA court.
How do we know that? Or is it just assumption?
Make you wonder doesn’t it? Hoe much other stuff out there is classified Top Secret only because is contains evidence of corruption?
“By any means available” is a bit troubling, even from Mann. How far are the lunatics willing to take things?
Their moto, The End Justifies The Means.
All the way.
Yeah, that’s my concern.
“By any means available” is sedition.
“By any legal means available” is not sedition.
Just rechecked the tweet. Did not see “legal” in the phrase.
OK, it is now abundantly clear from the Nunes-Gowdy memo/summary that the totally bogus Steele “dossier” was used as the principal justification for the Obama DOJ/FBI to request surveillance of Carter Page, allegedly involved in “collusion with the Russkies”.
With THREE subsequent extensions of that surveillance authority, the OBAMA administration used the vast powers of the DOJ/FBI to spy on various members of the Trump campaign/transition/administration without oversight – until now.
This is the very definition of sedition/treason.
My question: How could the FISA court judges be so fri**en’ stupid as to approve the surveillance in the first, second, third, and fourth place – – given that it was based on the politically motivated Steele “dossier” paid for by the Hillary campaign?
Apparently, skepticism and critical thinking are not required skills for FISA judges.
Bring them all down.
“My question: How could the FISA court judges be so fri**en’ stupid as to approve the surveillance in the first, second, third, and fourth place – – given that it was based on the politically motivated Steele “dossier” paid for by the Hillary campaign?”
The information about the background to the Steele dossier was withheld from the FISA court. It should not have been.
In addition to phaedo”s observation: we do not know (or at least I don’t) what judge signed off on it. Many have been appointed by Obama, many subscribe to the ‘by whatever means necessary’ philosophy. It is false to believe that all judges are politically neutral and competent.
James Comey sent out a tweet about an hour ago that starts, “That’s it?” My exact same reaction when I learned today just how easy it was to get a FISA warrant. No “dossier” = no FISA warrant. I am very concerned that a FISA warrant was previously issued for something/somebody simply based on a spirited comment thread here at WUWT that gave heartburn to a Mann/McKibben/Gore type, then converted to a “dossier” by friends in high places. /s
Former president Barack Obama’s official campaign organization has directed nearly a million dollars to the same law firm that funneled money to Fusion GPS, the firm behind the infamous Steele dossier. Since April of 2016, Obama For America (OFA) has paid over $972,000 to Perkins Coie, records filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show.
https://www.fec.gov/data/disbursements/?two_year_transaction_period=2016&data_type=efiling&committee_id=C00199570
Sorry, link to FEC didn’t work too well. You will have to re-enter the search for Perkins Coie as “recipient” for Obama for America. Here is the link to the original article for the quote – http://thefederalist.com/2017/10/29/obamas-campaign-gave-972000-law-firm-funneled-money-fusion-gps/
Part and parcel how the Deep State works. Those things that cannot be done by government bureaucrats and pols are farmed out to legal hit teams. Obama EPA did the same with sue-and-settle collusion with Environmental NGOs and the DC law firms that got rich in the process when the US Treasury paid their legal bills as part of the dirty, behind doors, negotiated settlements.
the fact that no one at the FBI and DOJ have not been fired says that they are not fit to clean their own house.
FBI Director Comey was fired by Trump. Acting AG Yates was fired by Trump. McCabe has now gone on terminal leave. Had he not, he would have been fired. All were part of the Left’s Deep State shadow government attempting to run a coup against the constitutionally elected Trump.
A few technical points from this former lawyer. The FISC judge only knows what is put before him/her. The Nunes memo shows FBI knew Steele was anti-Trump but hid that from the judge. Knew Steel was paid by Fusiin GPS and Clinton plus DNC were paying Fusion. It was the FBIs legal obligation to present these facts also.
Similar issues in the Texas DOJ reprimand (judge was so incensed that ordered all DOJ attornies attend mandatory judicial ethics training) and in the Bundy mistrial where Navada prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense. Related is Holder held in contempt of Congress over fast and furious scandal. A lot of rot being exposed.
Manns tweet is half right. We are in a constitutional crisis. His description of what that crisis is, is bigly wronger than his hockey stick.
The memo hints at the fact that because the target has no way to defend themselves, it is the obligation of the FBI to present the contrary facts. Obviously in this case they did not.
I’m not a lawyer, but it appears to me that the Nunes memo is aimed at the FISC and the judge(s) who signed off on the order. If these judges are as competent and impartial as has been claimed by all, I would think there will be hell to pay by those at DoJ & FBI who failed to disclose clearly relevant info.
The FISC judges may be awfully reluctant to approve warrants in the future…
Some people are just in denial. I hope they go after this @sshole for fraud at some point.
See how in lockstep they move. A germiane remark on the general state of Western media is this:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2018/02/02/nunes-memo-nixonian-media-buy-ticket-post/
I believe there was a time when the main stream media, whatever it could be called in its earlier days, actually served the public good. True, there was and is yellow journalism, but the current form takes the propaganda machine to a whole new level. Like Madge says to her unwitting patron, “You’re soaking in it” – and not even Orwell fans take notice.
I once thought that Joseph McCarthy was a complete nut. Now I wonder whether there was a kernel of legitimate concern in that form of thinking.
Kernel? More like a whole freak’n grain elevator…
The man was abrasive, and right.
All democratic politicians should wear uniforms, like NASCAR drivers, so then we can identify their sponsors, they should also only serve 2 terms,
1 in parliament and 1 in jail !
( the 10×10 rule, 10 minutes in parliament 10 years in jail )
Brietbart also has the full text up.
I have often said. 96% of lawyers give the remaining 4% a bad name. Come to realize the number of lawyers involved in this, starting with the Clintons and Obama. Does ethics or morality have any meaning to them or are they just words? Why do we elect lawyers to anything? Look at what we always get when we do.
Charles May, they are meaningless words like the “Constitution” and “Bill of rights”
I thought of this too late but I should have added a Shakespeare quote, “Kill the lawyers.”
Lawyers can be intelligent but clever, sly, cunning and devious are better fits.
Mann’s reaction and call to “defend our nation” is predictable. Trump is dismantling the state-sponsorship of the Climate Religion. One must expect they will fight back with whatever means they can, constitutional or not, when their pseudoscience pagan climate religion is under assault. Mann has profited nicely from his 20 years of climate dishonesty and he has risen to be one of its top theologians.
The Left had for 8 years of Obama fallen into the belief they owned the US Federal government and they could run roughshod over the Constitution and federal laws at will . That belief was based on the assumption (wrongly of course) that Hillary Clinton would follow Obama. Obama established an imperial presidency, one that could ignore separation of powers and agencies and could disregard laws as long as they held the Presidency and a DOJ/FBI would look the other way. A complicit media with a Double-Standard on reporting of course enabled Obama an this administration to act with sufficient opaqueness before the American people.
That this memo details political bias in the FBI and DOJ against Candidate Trump, as it occurred during the Obama admin, the NYTimes, WaPo and other liberal media outlets want no transparency on this. Clearly a double-standard to WaPo’s Trump era declaration “Democracy dies in the darkness.” The WaPo clearly does not want “light” on Obama Admin crimes.
This episode fits in to the larger pattern of misdeeds by the Obama Admin. Other examples include the illegal unmasking of politically-targeted US citizen’s names in intelligence intercepts by Obama White House National Security staffers.
As we look forward, we can expect additional animated responses from the Left and the compliant media who wishes this issue FBI-Dossier buried. This is damaging to their desire to take back control of the US Senate from a Republican majority.
What has become apparent in this Ideological Warfare between the Left and the Right has been goal of the US Left is to bring about a neutralization of Congress as a source of new laws to restrict the Deep State bureaucracy expansion of control and over every facet of American life and economics. We see this very clearly in the absence of fiscal controls, and loss of Control by Congress in its ability to pass annual budgets and more to the fact, bring spending under control. This began in 2007 under then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and has continued to this day. This neutralization of Congress has led to ideological warfare now shifting to US federal judiciary. Liberal, activist Federal judges are now being weaponized against President Trump at every opportunity. But they need a Liberal Supreme Court for this to be effective.
Most of what now animates the Left desire to bury their misdeeds against Trump is the desire to retake the US Senate majority this November.
What we know is that Supreme Court Justice Kennedy is likely to retire this summer, opening up another opportunity for President Trump to fill his seat, seen as a swing vote on the court, with another Conservative justice. The Left had banked on filling the Supreme Court with liberal justices under a President Clinton administration. Now they are desperate to stop the further appointment of Conservative justices who will interpret faithfully the words of US Constitution. Their may be little they can do to stop a summer 2018 confirmation process. But they also know that between Justices Ginsburg or Breyer, due to their age, one or both may not make it to 2021.
So expect even more extreme TDS from the Left as the summer approaches and Justice Kennedy’s expected retirement gets closer.
Colour me dim , but I fail to understand why Mann and other climate scientists are bothered about this.
Should he not be out on the Alaska coast flying weather balloons to check on Arctic warming or something more useful than twittering.
Mann et al fear loosing their Holy Cash Cow.
Can anyone say “Star Chamber?”
Let’s see… a secret court uses a secret document compiled by paid operatives of Trump’s political opponents to approve a witch hunt against Trump.
Every American should see this for what it is….a Constitutional crisis engineered by the Democrats and their evil ilk to delegitimize an election. Lord knows, I was not a fan of Trump. I even have public statements on record from before the election saying that exact thing, but wow…this is mind boggling.
Ok, that seems a lot of more credits assigned to WUWT, when it comes to climate, politics of it, and the mess mentioned, than it actually may be deserved.
None of it was started, instigated, maintained or fueled by WUWT, as far a the political mess in climate concerned…as per and from my point of view and understanding…
Most that can be contemplated in these lines consist, as only played as it was served.
As far as I can tell, is in no way that the fault or the delusion of Mann can be blamed on WUWT.
If Mann happens to live in a prospering and what may be called a country with great potential and with the best chance to great human achievement….it is not the fault of WUWT, that Man still considers, envisions and treats this country, his own, as one belonging and subjected to “Rats” and ‘Monkeys’ to rule, “rightfully” so, as that happens and supposes to be an indisputable outcome in the means and conclusions of “the ruling” of the “Rats” and the ruling “monkeys”…
I know this may be to harsh, but that how it is from my position.
As the saying goes: “Save one and you save the world”
Sorry but as far as I can tell, that was not, and it is still not about men, ever, but actually was only meant in context about “rats” and “monkeys”…as far as my understanding permits.
Save one of them, if you can, and maybe you have saved the world… tough,really really tough… I know…:)
(but at least you maybe could claim some credit when at that point..:) )
Please do be kind to my harsh position…
Trust me, you need not to extra remind me about it…very aware of.
Truth should not rely on political persuasion. When only the Left is trying to bury the Truth, then the Left is evil… and every last one of their supporters.
Something tells me that if the memo made Republicans look bad, Mikey wouldn’t see it as a Constitutional crisis but rather a call to action.
I’ve no view on the memo – too hard for someone this side of the pond to follow it all
What is disappointing is that the discussion in comments proves just how politically partisan the followers of this site are. I would have hoped that at least some climate sceptics would have different political views.
If all climate sceptics are on the political right, what does that say about sceptics, the right, or the left?
The right and the left is a red herring. This has been the uni-party, posturing in public.
‘Skeptics’ are LABLED as ‘on the right’ whether they are or not. The views here are expressing empirical reality, not partisanship, and only appears that way to someone who IS, in fact, partisan – SO partisan, in fact, that they are completely unaware of their own bias. That, in a nutshell, is why Progressives lost Independents.
And as far as how to ‘follow it all’ – simple: those making the accusations have been guilty of what they accused the opposition of all along. That’s been their cover. It’s that simple.
Just because someone supports the US political right doesn’t mean they are wrong in much of what they say.
I would have hoped that the cross-section of people who follow a climate-sceptical site would include at least some people not on the political right. Science should be cross-party.
Seriously AndyL, I believe actual science IS cross-party or at least, non-political.
The reason “climate change” is so political is not because of the science but because of the proposed “solution” to the problem which involves more governmental control over people’s lives. That “solution” is clearly one supported by the American Left.
The memo, that you have no view on – evidences that intelligence services acted in concert to corrupt court processes & allow a President to spy on a political opponent during Presidential campaign.
Yet, your only concern is that people commenting here are not saying ‘oh no they didn’t’?
While there is some partisan politics involved, there is just no other way to view this as anything but what you have read here. No matter what you personally think of Trump, it is an outrage that the actions of the very people who are supposed to protect the Constitution were taken to purposely subvert the Constitution.
AndyL,
You are right that most sceptics are at the right side of the political spectrum. In the USA even more right, as the bipartisan system makes little choice inbetween possible (to a lesser extent the same problem in the UK, due to its voting system). In the rest of Europe we have a lot more diversity in the political spectrum: from far right to far left you can have 7-10 political parties with different nuances in ideas and accents, even when in the government.
The drawback: forming a government with 3 and (much) more parties may be a hell of a job. The benefit: as near everybody is represented in the Parliament and can have its say, there is no need to use more drastic methods to be heard. Except for the most extreme fanatics (of both sides)…
BTW, I am from the left side (as far as that says something about one’s personal idea’s), be it rather central here in Europe, but that is already (too) far left for some on the other side of the Atlantic…
At a loss as to what you are saying. Does it bother you that most skeptics in the US skew right (by American political standards) or does it bother you that there aren’t a lot of those who skew left (by American political standards) on these boards.
I will admit that I struggle to comprehend the political platforms of other countries, say for instance, the U.K. I also am amused by those from other countries who do not comprehend American politics. In the U.S., there are now 4 very distinct groups, 1 on the far left, 2 in the middle and 1 on the right. But to get that you have to understand what left and right are in the U.S. Don’t pay attention to our media. Journalists nowadays are almost entirely incapable of logic and completely unable to show a diversity of opinion that is reflective of our far from monolithic culture.
The left is for more government, the right is for less government – domestically. Foreign policy wise it is far more complicated.
AGW is all about more government. The left likes this. The right hates it. By nature then, a skeptic is much more likely to lean right in the United States. Lefties like bigger more powerful government with a heavy foot, so the AGW is a beautiful fit for them.
Much of this is still hard to believe although the evident overall government corruption goes back to “Rapido y Furioso,” the gun aiding and abetting gun smuggling to Mexican criminals in the last administration. I learned about this from a Spanish program of that name on Univision, gleaned with poor language skills and some English in the program. CNBC covered this a couple of years later. Long before this many of us saw serious problems developing in science and academia.
It is unfortunate that so much has pulled scientists into politics. It happened because some scientists themselves, not just in climate science per se, succumbed to a number of false narratives and methodologies in their field. Many of us witnessed it, were to some degree a victim of it, but few had the fortitude and ability to counter it as in retrospect we should have done earlier and better.
I look forward to WUWT being able to stay with their primary goal, but it unfortunately will take a long while to clean it all up (as in Cook University and a lot of sloppy papers). The good news is that it is being cleaned up, which I guess has to be repeated time and time and time again. It is not a partisan issue. Someone non-partisan and just retired, told me–“All the university is interested in is money.”
I discovered the tail of the dragon when I first started investigating climate change in a serious way.
In my humble opinion, the only thing that’s left is to decide who’s eligible for the firing squad.
Joel, Damn I can’t find the thumbs up button for your comment. If I could I would hit it a few times.
The unethical behavior (and maybe illegal behavior) occurs because those perpetrators do not think they will ever get called to account.
Clinton-Obama crimes and the IRS-EPA-DOJ bureaucrats all expected they wouldn’t get caught or that even if exposed, like Lois Lerner, they would not be investigated or prosecuted. And the Left-biased media remains quiet as in the WaPo’s “Democracy dies in the darkness” mantra apparently only applies to Republicans.
Similar unethical data manipulation behavior at NOAA and GISS happens because those involved believe they won’t get caught or investigated.
Those assumptions are now being challenged by a Trump Presidency they have actively tried to unseat.
Mann actually got part of that right, he just listed the wrong names, to wit
Clinton, Obama, Lynch, Comey, Ohr, Strzok, Page…….
Quite frankly this twitter nonsense turns me off. I would like WUWT to scrub these and return to proper discussion of the science.
This is just an observation, Alasdair, but one can ignore any thread/discussion easily by not opening it.
Frankly it turns all of us off. Only some of us can’t be ostridges. Thank you Antony for the link.
The science of climate has become politicized. The data most relating to climate, the long-term temperatures records, are being adjusted out of recognition by politically-motivated activists masquerading as scientists, mostly at NOAA and GISS. The perpetrators of this science perversion have behaved so because they have believed they would never get caught with their thumbs on the scale, so to speak.
Those assumptions of immunity and their pseudoscience misdeeds remaining in the dark are slowly being destroyed.
The real issue has little to do with Trump and his campaign. The tragedy here is the gross and fraudulent misuse of the FISA court by DOJ and the FBI to obtain a warrant to surveil American citizens. It is that the previous administration and the “deep state” used the powers of the federal government to try and manipulate an election. The Democrats and MSM screaming about Trump-Russia collusion was to try and cover this travesty. This is far worse than Watergate. After all Watergate was just about covering up a botched burglary. The Democrats and their handmaidens in the mainstream press will continue to scream about Trump-Russia collusion and that all this memo or any other materials in support of this memo is just a ploy by the Republicans. They will make every effort to make this about Trump and not about the misuse of power by federal bureaucrats.
Let’s just hope the Russia collusion investigation gets finished, so we can all know the full facts and move on in the appropriate direction.
There will not be a finish to the investigation till after the mid-term elections. You can take that to the bank. If the Democrats get a mid-term majority, the investigation will come to a miraculous conclusion, probably with some finding against Trump that has nothing to do with Russia (since we all know that is a stupid, ignorant lie), however, if the Democrats lose in the mid-terms, it will probably continue in some form until 2020.
We all know this.
Obviously, the investigation into Trump’s election organization is illegal based upon tainted and biased information willing submitted to a federal judge. The fact the did so in the first place might be incompetence, but in repeating the submissions after its clear they should have know better looks like malfeasance to me. People involved need to be indited.
If the entire investigation is based on illegal submissions, it needs to be stopped. They need to fire the entire investigatory team and *IF* there is sufficient legal evidence, they can start a new investigation. This time they need to limit the reach of the investigation instead of just fishing for any crime possible.
The corruption of the previous administration is just mind-reeling. I still find it hard to believe that the DOJ and FBI were so easily led down this corrupt political-charged path. SHAME ON THEM.
And shame on anyone who is hyperbolizing social media with thin veiled references to violence.
Argh, hit “Post” accidentally before I was able to review all of my writing… Sorry about the mistakes, how does one correct their posting anyhow?