Oh No, Not Another Precautionary Principle Article!

Guest essay John Ridgway
The precautionary principle has so often been the subject of articles on this website that one is slightly embarrassed to be adding to the pile. Nevertheless, I couldn’t resist the temptation to add my own two pennyworth, particularly after reading the article posted by Neil Lock on the same subject earlier this month.
Whilst I appreciate that Mr Lock’s essay made a number of important points, it still remains, for me, a deeply problematic article that overlooks the most important aspects of the precautionary principle and post-normal science. So I hope Mr Lock will forgive me if my contribution is framed as a critique of his offering.
The Precautionary Principle and Tyranny
Firstly, I think I need to clarify an important point regarding the development of the precautionary principle. Mr Lock alludes to pre 1980s forms of the principle but declines to identify them. Instead, various aphorisms, such as ‘look before you leap’, are provided, each of which captures an aspect of precaution but none of which had ever been referred to as an enunciation of ‘the precautionary principle’. In fact, the first documented use of the term was a translation of the German expression ‘Vorsorgeprinzip’, as used in the German Clear Act of 1974.
Far from being a nitpicker, I feel I am making an important point here by stressing that, in its original guise of Vorsorgeprinzip, the precautionary principle already embraced the concepts that Mr Lock attributes to the principle’s strong versions, i.e. from the outset the principle emphasized that scientific certainty is not required in order to justify precaution, nor was there ever any suggestion that the burden of proof initially rested with the regulator. There never was a development from a weaker version of the principle that simply called for care and attention prior to proceeding with a venture. Admittedly, since then, several reformulations of the principle have been declared, all of which have simply added to the confusion.1 But to characterize the history of the precautionary principle’s development as one of ever-increasing ‘tyranny’ I feel misses the mark.
Risk Aversion Versus Uncertainty Aversion
Secondly, it seems to me (particularly after reading what Mr Lock had to say regarding risk management) that there is a misconception that the precautionary principle is about aversion to risk. This is not the case; it is instead a principle that promotes uncertainty aversion.2 Rather than encouraging the avoidance of risk, the principle seeks to advise on how to proceed when we have reason to suspect that a risk exists but we do not have enough information to quantify it (or, indeed, even to confirm its existence). For many policy makers, not being in a position to know the scale of a risk is sufficient reason to presume that it is unacceptable, particularly when the stakes are high and the impacts are potentially irreversible. Whereas risk aversion is akin to fear of snakes, uncertainty aversion is akin to fear of the dark, within which one cannot rule out the possible presence of snakes. Once again, this distinction has always been at the core of the precautionary principle.
Rather than taking a more risk averse position, the strong versions of the principle differ from the weak versions with respect to the extent to which sanctions and proscription should be enforced in order to achieve what are considered to be appropriate levels of uncertainty aversion in the face of potentially irreversible outcomes. All versions, both weak and strong, are equally clear in their advocacy of uncertainty aversion over risk aversion and none of them have anything particular to say about how risk averse one should be in any given circumstance. That said, the strongest versions do not even allow for the calculation of risk (or costs and benefits, for that matter) presumably since this is seen as futile in the face of the uncertainties. This is not so much a draconian attitude as a defeatist retreat from rationality.
To further emphasize this point, I would refer the reader to the UNESCO COMEST (2005) review of the principle, in which it is stated that deep uncertainty can preclude the calculation of probability and hence the ability to evaluate risk levels. In such circumstances, it is maintained, one cannot then base decisions upon calculated risk. Instead, one has to base the decisions upon an aversion to the uncertainty upon which the posited risk is predicated, combined with a consideration of the impact defined for the risk.
In such circumstances, plausibility takes on a new importance3 and imagination can run riot. If unchecked, this can result in credence being placed in fanciful concerns. The obvious solution is to reduce uncertainty by undertaking further research. However, if the posited risk is formulated in such a way as to suggest that resulting delays are likely to heighten the risk level, then uncertainty aversion, i.e. the precautionary principle, will win the day.
I think I should stress at this point that I seek to clarify the logic behind the precautionary principle but not to defend it. There are many good reasons for distrusting the principle. For example, as well as the cognitive bias of uncertainty aversion one can add omission bias, the focusing effect and neglect of probability as biases that both underpin and undermine the principle. You can also add to this the fact that the logic of the principle is profoundly self-defeating, since the deep uncertainty that precludes reliable risk calculations can apply whether taking action or not. Thereby, the principle can be used to simultaneously justify proscription of both action and inaction.
In summary, whilst I share Mr Lock’s disquiet with regard to the precautionary principle, I suspect I do so for different reasons. I do not see any evidence of ‘perversion’ of a basic concept, and I think that the distinction between weak and strong versions is misrepresented by his article. However, I do accept that there is plenty of scope, for those who are politically motivated, to take advantage of the perverting influence of uncertainty aversion and its distortion of the perception of risk.
Quality and Evidence
Turning to post-normal science, I find myself more closely aligned with Mr Lock but, even here, I feel that his article misrepresents.
The kinship between post-normal science and the precautionary principle lies in the fact that they are both attempts to address the same problem – how to proceed when uncertainty and expedience conspire to undermine confidence. However, whereas fear and various conceptions of political pragmatism may lie behind both, post-normal science differs in claiming epistemological roots. It is the non-absolutist nature of the Popperian philosophy that is taken by some as a free reign to take a postmodern stance towards scientific knowledge, in which all subjective opinion is valid as long as it is to some extent evidence based. Deciding between competing hypotheses then becomes a democratic process moderated by quality control. The danger with this view is that rhetoric gains undue significance, and consensus itself is taken as evidence. This is precisely the error made by the IPCC when they suggest that high levels of confidence are justified even when consensus exists in the face of low quality evidence.4
It isn’t the problem-solving nature of post-normal science that troubles me, since, after all, this is a feature shared with the standard Popperian approach. What I object to is the suggestion that science is a democracy in which authority, credentials and orthodoxy carry weight over evidence. This is not an inherent feature of post-normal science, but it is definitely a potential result of its misapplication. In particular, as the quality of evidence falls (or, more cynically, as appetite for evidence weakens) one will eventually arrive at a position where falsifiability and reproducibility of results become irrelevant. It is only at this point that post-normal science can be fairly dismissed as ‘nonsience’.
A Call for Restraint
I hope this article does not come across as being too disobliging or harsh in its criticism of Mr Lock’s viewpoint. I do not dispute that both the precautionary principle and post-normal science are problematic. However, I feel that criticisms of them should be qualified by a full appreciation of their provenance and purpose. By talking about ‘tyranny’ and ‘nonscience’ we run the risk of hyperbole that does not stand up to close examination. Concerns regarding the precautionary principle and post-normal science are valid enough without overstating the case.
Notes
1 Part of the confusion regarding the precautionary principle lies in the fact that it isn’t actually a principle, it isn’t just about precaution and there are now several declarations of it, all different but all claiming to represent the principle.
2 All risk is predicated upon uncertainty but it is not a function of uncertainty. Instead, uncertainty impacts upon the perception of risk, often, though not always, resulting in an increased interest in the potential for risk. Risk aversion and uncertainty aversion (or ‘ambiguity aversion’, as it is sometimes known) are, therefore, very different. For example, Daniel Ellsberg, in 1961, demonstrated how logically equivalent gambles may be treated unequally, simply because individuals consider subjective probabilities to be less reliable than objectively determined probabilities. Consequently, individuals can be fooled into accepting gambles with a lesser payoff, in violation of expected utility theory. These individuals are not more risk averse, they have simply misperceive the risk because they are concerned by the uncertainty or ambiguity inherent in subjective probabilities.
3 As explained in the COMEST review, “the unquantified possibility is sufficient to trigger the consideration of the Precautionary Principle”.
4 See, Mastrandrea M. D., et al (2011). The IPCC AR5 guidance note on consistent treatment of uncertainties: a common approach across the working groups. Climatic Change 108, 675 – 691. doi: 10.1007 / 10584 – 011 – 0178 – 6, ISSN: 0165-0009, 1573 – 1480.
27 thoughts on “Oh No, Not Another Precautionary Principle Article!”
Precautionary principle in a nutshell: Guilty until proven innocent beyond any doubt.
You think they even care if you are innocent? Of course not.
Actually the more proper term for the precautionary principle is: Just in case fallacy
Pretty much sums up the doomsday climate cult.
But in the case of the climate researcher, maybe it is best to wear a helmet when they do their “research.”
Wish common sense was more common …..
“Common Sense” has been so polluted to render it useless.
Rely instead on “Good Sense”.
Thus, acting with certainty as though the uncertain is true, in the face of inability to confirm this truth, seems contradictory.
Whatever it is, the precautionary principle (PP) is used only in two kind of cases
* in cases that are managed just like before, with common sense. It is then just a parasite, using the circumstances to promote itself
* in cases that are managed without any common sense, with complete disregard to what is actually known. GMO are known to be safe for decades, but are still fought on the basis of PP. Electricity and radio waves have completely known danger, but are still fought by tinfoil wearer and friends even when not dangerous. Millions of cows known to NOT being ill of bovine spongiform encephalopathy were nonetheless slaughtered. Etc. The list is just endless
So the PP is just the bane of thinking, and using real, proper, normal, risk management.
“that a risk exists but we do not have enough information to quantify it (or, indeed, even to confirm its existence)”
Which is always the case for the new drugs used for prevention, notably: vaccines.
But for many “domain experts” (medical domain, like Nobel Prize), the a priori probably of a vaccine being catastrophic, is zero, despite overwhelming evidence that vaccines have caused huge harm to people when they were badly done – events like the polio vaccine propagating the infection is dismissed as “a long time ago” (like everything Hillary did as SoS was a “long time ago” and we shouldn’t speak about it), but then, the milestone of the experiment of Pasteur who cured a boy (a claim for which no evidence exist), is a glorious event for which all French people should be proud (French people apparently should be proud of doubtful events) and a reason why no French people should ever criticize a vaccine, according to the intellectual class.
It doesn’t work and according to polls no people have more mental sanity re: vaccine than French people. The idea that the country with probably the worst health and drugs authorities in the West could doubt advice from that authority is called a paradox by the lip flapping class.
The hypothesis of the vaccine being efficient at eradicating the target life form (usually, a virus) while not eradicating the disease with the same name (naming a clinical diagnostic and a life form the same way is a huuuuge issue) is not even considered, despite the evidence of the polio vaccine being unable to avoid polio disease in India, which of course is not polio because the drug prescriptions writing people discovered it’s completely different, just like the climate model people discovered that the heat content of the oceans was always the issue, not surface temperatures.
So no precautionary principle for unproven vaccines (which is sadly, almost all vaccines).
You miss the point.
no precautionary principle for government action. That include vaccines, among other.
The problem is that the bleeding hearts wont let us inject convicted murders and rapists with unproven vaccines. We are not allowed to test on humans no matter how dispicable the humans are
How about assuming that current trends will continue unless government does something to stop them.
this can result in credence being placed in fanciful concerns.
This gets to the heart of my problem with the precautionary principle. In any debate between competing policy responses (in this case, the cost of taking action vs. the environmental dangers of not taking action), victory goes to the side that can wheel out the scariest parade of horribles.
If it is only “possibility” that need trigger untoward reactions to forestall catastrophe, why is the world not spending billions of dollars to detect and destroy incoming ‘dinosaur-killing’ asteroids? We are inconsistent in how we react to threats, and how we allocate limited resources to deal with them. Implicit in that is the realization that some threats have low probability, albeit high-impact consequences. To the extent that alarmists and the Media elevate the awareness of the public to threats, the subjective probability of the threat is raised.
As with a huge percentage of communications in all media types, it’s usually:
Communication X = Give us your money
Nothing different here.
The precautionary principle = Give us your money
You are being a nitpicker. Throwing your narrow personal perspective at the precautionary principle fails to clarify anything.
Your refusing aphorisms is bizarre, since your words are just variations on the same theme; especially where you claim first precedence.
My Father was a chemist. I learned about the precautionary principle, with that title, back in the mid 60s. My Father explained his “precautionary principle” based on his formal education and the industry in which he worked.
Farther back; the old Doctor’s maxim, “First, do not harm!”, is a “precautionary principle” and reaches back to the Greek era an did likely preceded by Egyptians who passed their knowledge to the Greeks.
But, you refuse aphorisms… A practice that fails to factually repudiate them.
“First, do not harm!”, is a “precautionary principle”
Except that then it was quite the opposite meaning: be absolutely sure before taking action. Now they have perverted it to claim we should take action at great expense before being absolutely sure. If we went by “First, do no harm”, then the entire AGW argument would crumble.
No one lives their life according to the PP. Every decision we make, we weigh the costs and benefits, even if subconsciously. You do it when you walk across the street, or drive your car, or take a bite of food. The PP is nonsense. There is no decision in life which does not involve risk.
…and the PP not based on reality….is like bombing your house to get rid of the monsters under your bed
Ignorance should not strengthen one’s case. Besides, could one not also argue doing the opposite of what the alarmists want, based on the precautionary principle? After all, there is a small but unknown risk that the earth could enter an ice age in the next 100 years, which would kill billions of people, destroy habitats and drive many species to extinction. So we should pump as much CO2 into the atmosphere now to forestall the onset of the next ice age, you know, just to be safe.
Climate “Science” on Trial; The Forensic Files: Exhibit X
Exhibit X: What Einstein concluded Global Warming and more CO2 are bad anyway? Talking Points: Civilizations and nature thrive during warming periods, they die during Ice Ages. Crop yields increase with higher CO2, reducing starvation, improving the standard of living and lowering the cost of food. CO2 has lead to a “Greening of the Earth.“ … Continue reading
I appreciate your point about it not actually being a principle and applied in many different circumstances (and excuses?). I had put two references about fisheries in the Lock article comments. Here is a third. Lauck, T., C. W. Clark, M. Mangel and G. R. Munro. 1998. Implementing the precautionary principle in fisheries management through marine reserves. Ecological Applications. 8(1, supplement): 572-578.
One commercial fisherman called these a “Marine Zoo.” Whether these are essential or value judgements for some groups benefit is worth discussion, perhaps including along the line of the previous post on the paper about niche evolution, whatever that is. The niche concept has also been used in many ways, including precautionary. Best available science is in there somewhere as in consensus which is dangerous because can make scientists policy makers. Best I remember this was a thoughtful analysis of the predicament. Sindermann, C. J. 1997. The search for cause and effect relationships in marine pollution studies. Marine Pollution Bulletin. 34(4):218-221.
I recall a legal analysis about its shifting the burden of proof, but don’t have the source. It would be useful to counter its automatic acceptance, which I did once in a discussion about a fishery problem..
I’ve researched where the PP came from. Yes, it was 1930s Germany as a method of convincing the populous to do something about the “Jewish problem”.
If we strictly adhered to the PP we would not be building any cities along active tectonic zones.
The worst case scenario is always to have all the negative predictions plus a bad economic situation to face it.
The precautionary principle does not work in evolutionary terms. Otherwise humans would still be walking on all fours.
I can’t help but feel that many of the commenters failed to fully understand the point that Mr. Ridgeway was attempting to make. As I understand it, PP is avoidance of uncertainty, and not merely avoidance of risk. This is a useful distinction, regardless of the history of the word. And yes, I also believe it’s useful to offer the clarification that our modern perception of PP is not based (solely) on the slippery slope of avoiding more and more risk. Fair enough.
Finally, as noted by the author himself, the application of the PP invariably ignores the double-edged nature of the equation, the opportunity cost of any uncertainty avoidance.
rip
A rational assessment of studies evaluating increasing atmospheric CO2 from 300 to 1500 ppm confirms healthier, more robust plant growth. Satellite evidence shows this occurring worldwide, for the ~ 60 ppm planetary atmospheric increase of CO2 during the satellite era. If this increase partially results from the combustion of coal, oil, and natural gas for human energy and transportation needs, it is profoundly beneficial, as it enhances food crop and meat animal yields without additional investment or resources. Indeed, the entire planetary biome is the beneficiary of this enhancement to flora and fauna production.This must be considered in any risk/reward analysis, on which human existence is dependent.
The ‘Precautionary Principle’ is neither a principle nor a risk/reward analysis. It is an irrational fear-based argument. As applied by the environmental branch of socialism, it says “If we don’t know all of the unknown variables and their effects on the atmosphere, we really must not take a chance on more CO2.” In their next exhalation of CO2, these same SAW’s (Socialist Atmospheric Warriors) will tell you “We have atmospheric models that include all of the relevant variables and their effects on the planetary atmosphere. Our accurate models show that increasing CO2 is going to fry the planet, with 97% consensus certainty!!!” Neither position is rational. They are diametrically opposed irrational fear-based arguments!
I would not buy a used car, or anything else, from such nonscience spewing charlatans.