LOL! Study PR headline: ‘Mammals and birds could have best shot at surviving climate change’

From the UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA and the “you really need to get out of your office more” department comes this inane press release. Apparently, climate has never changed rapidly before if you believe these folks.
Mammals and birds could have best shot at surviving climate change
New research that analyzed more than 270 million years of data on animals shows that mammals and birds – both warm-blooded animals – may have a better chance of evolving and adapting to the Earth’s rapidly changing climate than their cold-blooded peers, reptiles and amphibians.
“We see that mammals and birds are better able to stretch out and extend their habitats, meaning they adapt and shift much easier,” said Jonathan Rolland, a Banting postdoctoral fellow at the biodiversity research centre at UBC and lead author of the study. “This could have a deep impact on extinction rates and what our world looks like in the future.”
By combining data from the current distribution of animals, fossil records and phylogenetic information for 11,465 species, the researchers were able to reconstruct where animals have lived over the past 270 million years and what temperatures they needed to survive in these regions.
The planet’s climate has changed significantly throughout history and the researchers found that these changes have shaped where animals live. For example, the planet was fairly warm and tropical until 40 million years ago, making it an ideal place for many species to live. As the planet cooled, birds and mammals were able to adapt to the colder temperatures so they were able to move into habitats in more northern and southern regions.
“It might explain why we see so few reptiles and amphibians in the Antarctic or even temperate habitats,” said Rolland. “It’s possible that they will eventually adapt and could move into these regions but it takes longer for them to change.”
Rolland explained that animals that can regulate their body temperatures, known as endotherms, might be better able to survive in these places because they can keep their embryos warm, take care of their offspring and they can migrate or hibernate.
“These strategies help them adapt to cold weather but we rarely see them in the ectotherms or cold-blooded animals,” he said.
Rolland and colleagues argue that studying the past evolution and adaptations of species might provide important clues to understand how current, rapid changes in temperature impact biodiversity on the planet.
The study was a collaboration between scientists at UBC and in Switzerland and Sweden. It was published today in Nature Ecology: http://nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/s41559-017-0451-9.
13 thoughts on “LOL! Study PR headline: ‘Mammals and birds could have best shot at surviving climate change’”
Was this study done by Captain Obvious?
More biodiversity in jungles than in the Arctic! Who knew?
What rapid change in temperature are they talking about? Are these climate guys living on another planet and broadcasting their studies from there and mistakenly mixing up the data from one planet to earths data? Or are they producing lies to keep the grant money coming?
Temperature can change rapidly by 50 degrees C between day and night. Most people don’t call it climate change, though.
“270 million years of data on animals shows that mammals and birds – both warm-blooded animals – may have a better chance of evolving and adapting to the Earth’s rapidly changing climate than their cold-blooded peers, reptiles and amphibians.”
The terms “270 millions years of data” and the “earth’s rapidly changing climate” don’t appear to belong in the same sentence.
How much grant money does it take to find out the athlete who finished the race first is faster than all the others, or that the species that have survived the many climate shifts of the last quarter billion years are better able to adapt than the ones that perished. It’s like predicting a royal flush after the cards are shown.
Fish.
Well, when a cold front moves through here the fish all seem to head for deep water.
I call tent seeking studies like this “Captain Obvious Studies”:
Revisiting well established science but with a nice fungible climate hype angle appended to get the grant miney and PR exposure.
Did I read this right?
Planet was warmer => good for cold blooded animals
Planet cooled => cold blooded animals couldn’t adapt to the cold.
Planet will warm in future => cold blooded animals won’t be able to adapt to the warm.
They drone on about the challenges cold blooded animals have thriving in the cold, and then conclude that they will be unable to adapt to the warmer temps that they thrive in?
“It might explain why we see so few reptiles and amphibians in the Antarctic or even temperate habitats,” said Rolland. “It’s possible that they will eventually adapt and could move into these regions but it takes longer for them to change.”
Alligators and crocodiles in Antarctica might be bad news for the penguins. The few that are there now will get much bigger or smaller and may lose their hair or grow some. Frogs will probably come from Australia as it’s just a hop away.
BREAKING NEWS: Earth’s surface very likely will remain composed mostly of water in the near future, … regardless of climate change [had to throw that last part in for funding purposes]
So… The phyla that survived all of the climate changes since the Mesozoic are the most likely to survive the “Anthropocene”?