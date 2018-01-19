The Climate Chronicles – a new book by Joe Bastardi

Friend of WUWT Joe Bastardi, has been referred to as an institution in the science of weather prediction.

Formerly with AccuWeather, and now with WeatherBell, many companies across a multitude of industries, from energy to retail, have profited from his forecasts.

His exceptional skills are rooted in a comprehensive understanding of global oscillations and in-depth analysis of historical weather patterns. This contributes to his skepticism of claims that are being made as to how bad things are now, since there are so many examples as bad or worse! The book brings out many of these and much more.

A revealing look by someone who has loved the weather since his first memory–and has worked in the field for over 40 years–at what is really inside the man-made “climate change” agenda. Bastardi shows through countless examples, the exploitation, politicization, and weaponization of weather and climate in an effort to promote an agenda that runs counter to the foundations this nation was built on.

Available on Amazon

152 pages, in paperback format. Click image for details.

17 thoughts on “The Climate Chronicles – a new book by Joe Bastardi

  3. Thanks for letting me know. I had $38 left on an Amazon gift card and didn’t know what to get so this solved that issue. Looking forward to reading it.

    • Big Joe cut his own path with his WeatherBell.

      Other meterologists, like the Capital Weather Gang, the Weather Channel Has-beens, or Heidi Cullen at Climate Central depend on their paycheck from politically motivated bosses. Thus they respond as any dog would to an owner who controls their food bowl. Joe controls his own food bowl.

    • Yes, not to an institution, but the Left wants “re-education camps” aka Gulags, for those of us who deny their junk science and propaganda-laden Information Warfare climate campaign.

  7. I thot Climate De.ni.ers were unedjumicated and coud not reed. Does it com audiobook format with big words translated for deplorable simple folk? 152 pages, that tak weeks!

    • … that tak weeks!

      I have painful memories of a textbook that wasn’t much longer than 152 pages. It literally did take weeks.

  9. The projection coming from the Left, that theirs is science and we skeptics are purely motivated by politics, it is the most transparent bologna I ever saw. And good to hear from Joe B. again, been too long!

    • The left’s projection is chronic, clinical and catastrophic. And almost always intentional. It’s a handy tool in the manipulation toolkit.

  10. Great. The real climate gurus like Joe must get their work out there for the public to be relieved of this worst manipulation of of truth for ulterior political motives ever. Shooting down the weird weather BS of Climate change with collected facts to show its all happened long before we could have had any effect, is the kind of push this leaning tower of malignancy needs to push it over.

  11. From another operational meteorologist with 36 years in the biz, Joe really is the best!

    His enthusiasm and love for the job is unmatched. It’s fun listening to an elite operational meteorologist sharing their knowledge in a unique way that’s easy to understand and that nobody else can communicate in similar fashion.

    The best part is that Joe is 100% AUTHENTIC.

