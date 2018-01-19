The Climate Chronicles – a new book by Joe Bastardi

Friend of WUWT Joe Bastardi, has been referred to as an institution in the science of weather prediction.

Formerly with AccuWeather, and now with WeatherBell, many companies across a multitude of industries, from energy to retail, have profited from his forecasts.

His exceptional skills are rooted in a comprehensive understanding of global oscillations and in-depth analysis of historical weather patterns. This contributes to his skepticism of claims that are being made as to how bad things are now, since there are so many examples as bad or worse! The book brings out many of these and much more.

A revealing look by someone who has loved the weather since his first memory–and has worked in the field for over 40 years–at what is really inside the man-made “climate change” agenda. Bastardi shows through countless examples, the exploitation, politicization, and weaponization of weather and climate in an effort to promote an agenda that runs counter to the foundations this nation was built on.

