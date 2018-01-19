NYT’s botched ‘hidden climate change report’ story makes Trump’s top 10 “fake news” events of 2017

This is funny, but also sad. These media outlets and reporters don’t practice journalism anymore.
Donald Trump’s Fake News Awards List
2017 was a year of unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage, and even downright fake news. Studies have shown that over 90% of the media’s coverage of President Trump is negative.
Below are the winners of the 2017 Fake News Awards.
1. The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover.
Dow closed above 26,000 this week.
2. ABC News’ Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report.
3. CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.
(via Fox News)
4. TIME FALSELY reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office.
5. Washington Post FALSELY reported the President’s massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty. Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in.
6. CNN FALSELY edited a video to make it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister. Japanese prime minister actually led the way with the feeding.
7. CNN FALSELY reported about Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a “significant breakdown in process.”
(via washingtonpost.com)
8. Newsweek FALSELY reported that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake President Trump’s hand.
9. CNN FALSELY reported that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he was told he is not under investigation.
10. The New York Times FALSELY claimed on the front page that the Trump administration had hidden a climate report.
The New York Times on Wednesday appended a correction to a story about a climate change study:
Correction: August 9, 2017
An article on Tuesday about a sweeping federal climate change report referred incorrectly to the availability of the report. While it was not widely publicized, the report was uploaded by the nonprofit Internet Archive in January; it was not first made public by The New York Times.
That correction, which sits at the foot of the story, dutifully straightens out the record. Yet given the magnitude of the screw-up, it should sit atop the story, surrounded by red flashing lights and perhaps an audio track to instruct readers: Warning: This story once peddled a faulty and damaging premise.
That premise suggests that the Trump administration is stifling a damaging draft report — part of the congressionally mandated National Climate Assessment — with dire warnings about climate change.
(via WashingtonPost.com)
11. And last, but not least: “RUSSIA COLLUSION!” Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!
62 thoughts on “NYT’s botched ‘hidden climate change report’ story makes Trump’s top 10 “fake news” events of 2017”
No Joke. During Record Cold Spell, The Guardian Warns of Global Warming
Most perversely, The Guardian highlights a quote that has been proven 100% false. The Guardian literally published a quote that completely disproves the point they are trying to make. (Emphasis Mine in Following Quote)
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/01/01/no-joke-during-record-cold-spell-the-guardian-warns-of-global-warming/
Wow! FLOTUS looks stunning in that dress.
[Probably best not to approve this comment as is… -mod]
[Snip] (Moderator, if I put a SARC tag on this will you let it pass?) SARC!
https://townhall.com/columnists/suzannefields/2018/01/19/linda-tripp-laughs-last-at-the-clintons-n2436409
Climate Crisis? Al Gore and Michael Mann Fail Science 101
Ignoring the facts that the current cold is a weather phenomenon, not a change in climate, the problem Michael Mann and the climate alarmists face is that the only mechanism defined by which CO2 can affect climate change is be trapping outgoing IR radiation between 13 and 18µ. That is the only defined mechanism, and the only result possible is the “thermalization” of those wavelengths resulting in atmospheric WARMING. There is no way for “thermalization” to result in cooling…none. How then, does Michael Mann address this issue?
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/01/05/climate-crisis-al-gore-and-michael-mann-fail-science-101/
CO2islife,
Many of your points are good ones at that link.
However this one:
“If CO2 were the cause of the warming, you would see a narrowing of the spread between the nighttime and the daytime temperatures”
…………needs to be ousted because in fact, the diurnal spread in temperatures has decreased.
http://www.heatisonline.org/contentserver/objecthandlers/index.cfm?id=3085&method=full
This can also be seen because record warm min’s have been occurring with more frequency than record warm max’s. Record low max’s are also exceeding record low min’s.
http://www.climatecentral.org/blogs/record-warm-nighttime-temperatures-a-closer-look
This is also my observation during the past 3 decades as an operational meteorologist, so it has nothing to do with adjusted temperatures or biased studies………….it’s for real.
That is just one reason for me to be a “Lukewarmer” who believes the modest warming has been beneficial to most life so far and the increasing CO2 has been massively beneficial.
Mike, it’s just asymmetrical water vapor distribution from the changes to the oceans cycles that happen.
Mint Temp follows dew points, there’s a big energy barrier to slow cooling at dew point, WV condensing. As the NH oceans went into warm cycles, all that humid air blows inland to cool, where in the SH, it’s just over water.
And the data agrees, you can both see the actual regulation response in action, by the change in net radiation here
It slows or stops cooling in spite of a large temperature difference still existing from the surface and zenith temp.
This as example
And then, you can see the impact of this regulating ability by seeing the 97% correlation between Dew Point and Min T
Why dew point? because temps are non-linearly correlated to both absolute and rel humidity, and co2 is down in the 30%.
A good explanation of the problem is here
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2003GL019137/pdf
The data in the first graph is from these guys.
Oh, then I can show it’s not global here
https://micro6500blog.wordpress.com/2016/05/18/measuring-surface-climate-sensitivity/
Where I use a known change in insolation, and compare that to the actual stations change in temperature.
I do that over the extratropics, since it has the strong seasonal signal.
And there are links to all the data and code.
Mike – “…………needs to be ousted because in fact, the diurnal spread in temperatures has decreased.”
You are cherry picking measurements over land at high latitude and low humidity, while ignoring over 84% of the earths surface where that is not happening at all.
Climate Change Double Standard Double Speak Proves Slimate Clience is a Joke
Liberals can take one position, that the recent record cold is normal and natural, when they are taking the position opposite of President Trump. Liberals can then take the exact opposite position when they are defending Al Gore and Michael Mann. The position a liberal will take isn’t dependent upon the science, data or facts, the position a liberal will take is dependent upon who is making the claim. If Conservative believe the facts point to climate change being a fraud, liberals will defend it to the death as scientific truth. Liberals are so oblivious to the facts that The Guardian recently published an article about global warming and defended their position by using quotes that disprove the very position they were intended to defend.
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/01/06/climate-change-double-standard-double-speak-proves-slimate-clience-is-a-fraud/
I had a twitter exchange with Katharine Hayhoe yesterday where she claimed it fake, because it wasn’t about him actually blocking anything, which he did not do, but scientists fear that he might!
The fear was real not fake !!!!!!
Made up or not, they sure did work themselves up into a tizzy.
Those folks who feared it I loathe to call scientist. Katherine Hayhoe is not a true scientist. She is a politically-motivated rentseeker peddling pseudoscience ideas that continually get falsified by observation with each passing year.
We need a new English word that means, “Political activist masquerading as a scientist”.
Pseudoscientist doesn’t quite cut it because it doesn’t capture the politically/ideologically motivated ideas behind thos supposed fears in those pseudoscientists.
Any ideas on a new word?
Fraud?
If English syntax were like German syntax, we’d already have a new word to that as something like:
“Politikactiverentseekerfakescientist” ,
Simply one long string of letters to pronounce to describe Hayhoe, Dessler, Mann, Schmidt, Trenberth, Karl, et al.
How about- PAMASS
There is a word. It’s Lysenkoist.
Many Climate Scientist remind be of modern day alchemist. Like alchemist they get others to pay for their “research”. Like alchemist the goal of their research is always just around the corner. And just like alchemist there are always forces out of their control that keep them from obtaining their goal.
People of the past were finally able to see these charlatans for what they were. I can only hope that the more enlightened people of the present can do the same.
Charlatan comes to mind. Or perhaps:
quack, sham, fraud, fake, impostor, hoaxer, cheat, deceiver, double-dealer, swindler, fraudster, mountebank….
M. Mann / Emu (who’s eye is bigger than the brain ) and emu is an abbreviation of …….
How about Lyingtist?
As in EPA Lyingtist or Green Peace Lyingtist?
James
Thank you for the reminders list. I don’t rely on any of those news sources anyway but it’s good to review them periodically to re-confirm my decision to seek better quality inputs. I just realized this is no different than the decision process for brand selection in car buying or other consumer product and store selection.
Of course, Trump will never call out Fox, Breitbart, Drudge or Zero Hedge when they get a story wrong.
Can you provide an instance where one of those outlets botched any story that level of wrong?
So Chris, lets have your list.
Drudge only is an aggregator. He links out to other news sites both Left and Right. Lets the reader decide what to think and/r believe.
ZeroHedge, though, does have many confabulations and frequently has articles that made many predictions over the last few years that have not become reality. Predictions of imminent stock collapses, gold going up, gold going down, are all over the place over the last few years at ZeroHedge. ZeroHedge stories have to be read quite skeptically.
Brietbart is also (not mentioned) is an outlet with a strong Right bias that must be read quite skeptically.
Another is Whatfinger.com. Whatfinger does link out to news stories on sites like CNN and NYT, buts adds in editorials like “Barf-alert”.
Fox is the only true media outlet that has both a journalist-side and an opinion editorial side, where the Firewall between the two is usually maintained.
Chris, we’ve seen your comments in the past, you are intelligent enough to know that your comment above is entirely immaterial to the post. If in fact other news outlets get stories wrong and Trump said nothing (demonstrably untrue, BTW- ever heard of Megyn Kelly? Wasn’t she at FOX, when Trump said a few things about her?) that has no affect whatsoever on the “fake news attack on Trump backfires on progressive press outlets” post above. Why do you need the deflection?
“Of course, Trump will never call out Fox, Breitbart, Drudge or Zero Hedge when they get a story wrong.”
He will if they botch it on him for the same purposes these other licentious outlets do. Otherwise he considers it none of his affair. And why should it be?
I don’t see him calling out the NY Times when they reprint some moronic climate change drivel that has nothing to do with him.
Your argument is specious…
While the Lame Stream Media wildly goes bananas over ever Trump tweet, and every supposed vulgarity he said, his cabinet officers in charge of agencies and Departments are quietly, slowly, and steadily undoing the Obama-Liberal agenda items all across government.
That is the real success story the Lib media won’t report on. Polling and academic studies consistently show independent non-political party affiliated (independent) voters strongly favor the idea of a smaller, less-intrusive Federal government. The Left and its media propaganda wing avoids reporting on the slow, steady declining payrolls at the EPA, State Department, and others.
I still maintain that this is Trump’s real genius.
Exactly!!
His alleged remark about S…hole countries is of course crude, mean and unpresidential. But we know which ones he means and why they might be called that. These are the ones whose governments are negligent, self-enriching and care not a whit for the plight of the poor citizens who find themselves in the most degraded circumstances because of it. Of course we don’t want such people to flood the country. The leaders of these countries should be called out and use of some levers to get responsible government to these unfortunate people should be the impetus for prosperous governments.
I have had a lifetime (first went to Africa south of the Sahara in early-mid 1960s) of wondering why in hell the people of Africa don’t have clean water on a water planet! Egad! get a half dozen engineers to design simple workable systems and train a team to monitor and keep it going. I had to purify my own water as every expatriate did in those early days. Heck, you could dig a hole, put a pail in it, stretch plastic over the hole and put a small stone weight in the middle for the nighttime condensation to drip into the pail – even in many arid countries. All these NGOs in over 50yrs of going on safari and frustratinig every initiative of foreign investment in mining and other industries that would have by now funded public works, education and wellbeing for these people has been an impediment. UN + NGOs, plus foreign government aid projects and safaris called counselling, blew over a trillion since independence of African countries and you can’t get a drink of clean water or a bit of electricity to facilitate advancement of these people whose S…holes-In-Charge simply skimmed this off with lots of wink winks and bought palaces in southern France and real estate in NYC, etc. etc. Out.
If the UN spent more time actually helping these countries instead of promoting exporting their people to countries that are successful and taking the money wasted on Climate Change and invested it in their real economy maybe there would be hope.
“Egad! get a half dozen engineers to design simple workable systems and train a team to monitor and keep it going.”
A friend of mine did just that. The project was shelved when local poobahs blocked import of the system, demanding a ton of baksheesh for every unit.
Gary P: I think Trump should apologize for calling Haiti a sh**hole country, and then- “What I meant to say is, Haiti is a third world country that is striving, with the help of the Clinton Foundation, to become the world’s first fourth world country.” That should do it!
Could be a clever tactic eh. Oh look a baby wolf.
“That correction, which sits at the foot of the story, dutifully straightens out the record”
Somebody should get Pachauri’s Lawyer on the case:
http://www.business-standard.com/article/pti-stories/court-asks-io-to-supply-documents-to-ex-teri-chief-pachauri-118011000888_1.html
“The former TERI chief had earlier secured an order from Additional District Judge that makes it mandatory for media houses to publish or telecast the coverage of the case with a title that “In any court the allegations have not been proved and they may not be correct.”
“The interim order also said “when such information is published in any page of a magazine or report, then it should be in middle of the page in bold letters and it should be five times larger than the font in which the article is being published.”
Why is a climate site reporting political propaganda?
All apart from the non-story about NY times is just party political stuff.
Read the headline. Sheesh. Don’t like what we report here, then leave. Getting really tired of your idiotic comments.
While it’s hardly propaganda, Griff, I’d agree that this is not really appropriate. While a note would have been good, a whole article is just taking this site took far into politics.
Ben, “Climate Change™” IS all about politics. !! (more than about actual climate)
There is no escaping that fact.
They are inimically intertwined.
Griff,
Did you get thrown out of a S/Hole country ? your mentality is below there average !
Griff, this story is in itself news, not propaganda. But if you are concerned about propaganda, you might ask why a scientific organization, the American Geophysical Union, is encouraging research on “climate intervention?” https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/01/18/the-american-geophysical-union-thinks-climate-intervention-is-a-viable-area-of-research/
I’m getting really tired of name-calling on this and other sites. It’s juvenile and lowers the quality of discussion. It’s counterproductive in that it: a-encourages more of the same noise by promoting martyrdom complexes, and b-damages the credibility for some new visitors of the information available on this site.
By the way, someone spoofed my name onto a comment a while back. This comment seems out-of-character for Anthony.
This was actually a very clever way to hammer home the MSM bias point. Putting it all on the RNC server was also clever.
Next up the explosive Nunes summary memo showing how Clinton and Obama used FBI and DoJ to create anti-Trump ‘insurance’ policy. Heads will roll. And, of course, the probable Schumer Shutdown tonight showing Dems care more for illegals than our military and government services. Fun week for Deplorables. Have to stock more popcorn.
Former FBI director James Comey will teach an ethical leadership course at the College of William & Mary starting next fall, the school announced Friday.
https://www.wm.edu/news/stories/2018/former-fbi-director-james-b.-comey-82-to-co-teach-course-on-ethical-leadership.php
What’s next? Is Bill Clinton going to teach a course on abstinence?
How about Hillary teaches computer technology?
Yeah, well, uncharged felon Glieck, was, after his impersonation as a board member to illegally receive internal documents and his fake documents activities, appointed to be ethics director for Geophysical Research Letterrs. Monica Lewinsky became a star…. notoriety is a good thing to have on your resume when you look for fame in lefty circles. I’m surprised she didn’t come out with a brand of cigars.
And here is one news item that the MSM did not report.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-15/no-one-watched-trump-pardoned-5-megabanks-corruption-charges
Waivers are not pardons, and these cases are a lot more complicated than that very misleading “article” reveals. BTW, Obama granted waivers to the same banks, which is why the MSM and the Democrats are staying low on this non-story.
The National Media has slowly been transformed into the National Enquirer.
Yes, I think it’s following a gravity model. Now science news is being dragged into the black hole with sensationalized headline reporting. All of the smaller news outlets and professional organizations are orbiting the same depression in similar fashion. Soon the light of day will have no chance of escaping.
Death throes.
Steve Heins: I disagree, NE once ran a story that was fair.
Stock market soaring = strong economy? That is as dumb as it gets. Please find other metrics. Did the dot com bubble mean we all got rich? No, but stockbrokers probably did well. Did the real estate bubble mean we all did well? No, millions of people ended up losing homes and jobs. Sorry, but you hit one of my pet peeves pretty hard.
Yeah Albert, some prefer the Lefty Market Swoon instead – those bubbles rose out of the swamp and your heroes are desparately fighting a rearguard action to preserve the fetid water – some are compromised GOP lifers but most are Demograts. Did you miss the Apple announcement that (because of Trumps tax reform) they are repatriating 380B to the US and will pay 38B in taxes immediately and will invest heavily in new “campuses of production” in the US. They’ve also hired 20,000 new employees and gave a reduced taxes bonus payout to their employees of 2500 bucks each. You are undoubtedly a 100% Apple owner by definition and I could name a lot of other things that is instantly knowable about you, your sociology degree, etc. etc.. The market, even your heroes in it, is signalling what they like about the new USA open for businees project. Japanese and European companies are investing in facilities in the USA to take advantage of cheap natural gas and electricity. You are a man without a party but you do have a country.
Gary, please don’t make assumptions about me. I’m a true skeptic and I reserve the right to call out BS wherever I see it.
In any other universe, I would not be a Trump fan. But because Trump is up against a lying media with a narrative that is frankly destructive to western cultures, I am forced to be his ally.
Since we’re on the topic of lists, this would be a great time to get a listing of codified statements of belief inserted into professional organizations, institutions, and some religions on the subject of global warming. The date of statement insertion also needs to be recorded for future reference to show the manipulation timing.
The irony is, despite the comedy wailing in the MSM and worldwide political circles, Trump is great news for the media, and probably for that Paris thing, which would have probably sunk with trace had it not been for the Great Withdrawal.
The only question is do people actually believe this crap the mainstream media put out? Apparently not, Donald Trump is president even though the same lying biased and propaganda sources called him unbelievable things and accused him of everything under the sun.
The sad thing is that the President is 100% right. The media have become a propaganda machine. They are literally working every day for political power purposes. It’s not possible to call it even “alternate viewpoints.” They have no viewpoint other than we want Donald Trump to die. We want to be in power again and we will do and say anything to get it.
This has never been the case in America at any time to my knowledge. I have been around. I have read a lot. I have never seen major news sources who are utterly 100% dedicated to destroying a politician. However, the global warming hysteria shows a methodology that they have repeated over and over again.
The global warming hysteria follows a strategy democrats have used extensively to promote environmentalsm causes. This is very sad to me since I consider myself very protective of the environment. I don’t need radicalization to be an environmentalist.
The strategy can be tied to that promoted by Alinsky. The Democrats reuse these techniques over and over in each new fantasy. Global warming is thus incredibly instructive to see how they operate and how they build these propaganda narratives.
1) Key to the propaganda approach is the demonization. They blame somebody whether they have anything to do with whatever they want to villify. Exxon seems fine. Even though all that Exxon and other oil companies do is provide a service that even the global warming elites need, i.e. oil, they still make out like we would be using rats in spinning cages or have solar energy earlier if it weren’t for dastardly Exxon. Exxon actually spends far more money advertising and promoting the global warming agenda then funding anyone who might be a skeptic. It is key to be able to blame someone.
2) Construct models and scientific sounding basis for whatever they suggest. In the case of the Russia conspiracy it seems they paid $12 million to fabricate some basis so they could get FISA warrants approved.
3) Give it a moniker of “news” “journalism” “science” leverage trustworthy sources to make it seem their accusations are based on real people and organizations beliefs although make sure to not go into detail on the merit of the accusations.
4) Become incredibly offended that anyone should doubt the narrative you are presenting. Make sure to constantly lambast the supposed perpetrator. Have moral speeches constantly accusing the other side of evil beyond belief. The antagonist literally wants the earth and everyone to die. They are pure evil. Repeat this every 2 or 3 minutes for years until it is baked into people;s heads an evil association of the antagonist.
5) When the science or the narrative’s arguments break down then ignore that. Deny the veracity of the arguments against and assert that things are EVEN WORSE than you thought before. The evildoer is even worse. Make more accusations. Produce more false evidence. Attack people who aren’t even opposed to your narrative.
6) It is very important to crush and demonize anyone who falls from grace and actually starts to believe the narrative is false or has flaws in the slightest. You must enforce rigid belief in the evil of the evildoer trumping any possible small errors in your narrative.
7) Keep adjusting your story so that the original claims are slightly different. This allows you to claim the disproof of your oringal thesis is invalid and you never said that. It is important not to get too specific on your evidence because it will be harder to do this adjusting. This technique depends on several things. One is the fact that the narrative seem complicated. People today never remember details. So, by avoiding talking specifics and keeping to the accsational line it is possible to never admit to any actual failure.
8) When confronted with more doubt and people arguing against you make sure to have at the ready why “It is worse than you ever thought.” Have more accusations and more made up evidence or pieces of information that can be used to create new attacks. Claim the evidence has come in from these new accusations even though they aren’t evidence.
If you follow these 8 principles of the Alinsky method of social warring you can start your own narrative. Global warming has become the textbook example of how to decieve people and propagandize them.
These seems to have been collusion, but it wasn’t Trump-originated. More projection from the left!
The intersection of Trump haters and CAGW belivers approaches unity.