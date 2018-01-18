The American Geophysical Union thinks “climate intervention” is a viable area of research

AGU Release No. 18-06
American Geophysical Union urges research programs on climate intervention to better understand the risks and opportunities
AGU updates its position statement on climate intervention and issues a related white paper on the topic.
WASHINGTON, DC— The American Geophysical Union (AGU) today announced a revision and reaffirmation of its position statement, “Climate Intervention Requires Enhanced Research, Consideration of Societal and Environmental Impacts, and Policy Development.”
The statement was updated to reflect changes in the current understanding of climate intervention approaches, notably updating “geoengineering solutions” to “climate intervention” and discussing the two distinct categories of climate intervention: carbon dioxide removal (CDR) and albedo modification (AM).
Further, AGU affirms its endorsement of more substantial CDR and AM research programs to examine these strategies in more detail, including programs outlined by the U.S. National Academies.
“We know the climate is changing, humans are responsible for most of the increase in temperature over the past half century, and that emissions reductions must play a key role in policy moving forward.” said David Victor, Ph.D., chair of the Climate Intervention Position Statement Task Force for AGU. “Climate intervention could play a key role in managing the effects of climate change but our scientific understanding of its impacts remains poor. More research to understand it’s full risks and opportunities will be vital to a more informed public policy.”
The nine-person panel that reviewed and revised the position statement included:
- David Victor, University of California San Diego and Brookings Institution (chair)
- Ken Caldeira, Carnegie Institution for Science
- Piers Forster, University of Leeds
- Ben Kravitz, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Marcia McNutt, National Academies of Science
- Joyce Penner, University of Michigan
- Alan Robock, Rutgers University
- Naomi Vaughan, University of East Anglia
- Jennifer Wilcox, Colorado School of Mines
AGU maintains position statements to provide scientific expertise on significant policy issues related to the understanding and application of their members’ scientific disciplines.
The revised position statement was adopted by AGU’s Board of Directors in December 2017. The statement is based on AGU’s previous geoengineering statement adopted on 13 December 2009 in collaboration with the American Meteorological Society (AMS) statement which was adopted by AMS Council on 20 July 2009. AGU revised and reaffirmed that original statement in February 2012. Learn more about AGU position statements.
29 thoughts on “The American Geophysical Union thinks “climate intervention” is a viable area of research”
“We know the climate is changing, humans are responsible for most of the increase in temperature over the past half century, and that emissions reductions must play a key role in policy moving forward.”
That’s how science works, right? Based only on Ex-Cathedra statements which Can Not Be Questioned?
Wind corporation attached gps tracker to legislators vehicle:
http://newsok.com/legislator-suspected-wind-industry-behind-tracking-device/article/5579882
It’s time for Carbon Capture Utilization. https://youtu.be/RQRQ7S92_lo
Why waste any life-giving carbon by sending it to geologic oblivion?
And then having it leak to the surface, only to be captured and pumped underground again.
Great! Let’s get started with Russ George’s Ocean Iron Fertilization at a meaningful scale ASAP then, and restore global fisheries while controlling the CO2 build rate.
/sarc much? Because you cant be serious….
Eric, What do you know about Russ George’s very successful OIF experiment off of Western Canada? Have you spent any time reading at http://russgeorge.net/ ? Do you realize there are groups in Europe and Japan planning larger scale experiments? Do you know that the carbon credit globalist mafia got the Canadian government to SWAT team Mr. George and take his data so he wouldn’t cash in millions of carbon and crash their evil market?
You may be simply ignorant or you may be part of the those actively trying to prevent this win-win solution to the constructed AGW problem, that so many profit from, but there is nothing more powerful than an idea who’s time has come.
Tom, read how the whole AGW idea was given wings. UNFCC AND IPCC creator Maurice Strong (google his quotes)- was a very bright high school dropout!! Christiana Figueres quotes. The whole thing is a political putsch. You are a youngish fellow and are not aware of the corrupted education you received.
You have one big plus going for you, though. You bravely came to a site with no safe place. You are battling against sceptics. This is good. Most of your confreres are bunkered in. I battle against sceptics too when I think they are off the mark. An education will get in through the cracks.
First question that needs to be answered by AGU:
What is the optimum climate you for which you strive?
Second question to be answered by AGU:
Who made you the final authority to determine the answer to question one?
These people are not only crazy, they’re downright dangerous!
The AGU needs a clinical intervention. This self-destructive, self-hating nonsense is either going to stop, or its going to stop them. CAGW is already collapsing around the world, imagine a future AGU board, not far distant, that is going to have to walk all this nonsense back while still trying to cling to some shred of credibility.
There are lots of nonsensical “new disciplines.” One of my favourites is “nanomedicine.” I also like “chemical biology” and “chemical physics”, terms which were invented long after biochemistry and physical chemistry and thus are perfectly redundant.
Do they mean a first strike missile capability against Chinese and Indian coal plants or is it a another give away program for studies and expensive, full-scale bench tests, or simply a masked, dark energy carbon tax?
It is a tragedy that organizations that would appear to the public as the face of scientific progress are now simply mouthpieces for a new global religion that believes humans control the weather and must pay extortionate amounts of wealth to atone.
They are doing a great job at educating the public on the decline of institutions and professional orgs. Otherwise it would have a silent decay process with much less awareness.
Generally, old or new religions/movements do not bother me unless they attempt to pick the pockets of non-members. The climate alarmists are demanding we all tithe to their religion, and that is not going to end well.
I had forecast that by now (almost a decade after Climategate) there would be some new alternative scientific journals giving more voice to transparent, untainted empirical, apolitical, objective studies in climate science. The alternative of rehabilitating a totally politically corrupted international system was rejected at once. I visualized even the venerable universities were obeying repair and needed creation of new institutions leaving the others to wither on the vine. A multi-centennial history would become a handicap.
We have the NIPCC of course, which has done an excellent job of getting the word out that there is a sizable alternative view to the government-academia-industrial complex monolith and that there are highly educated scholars with impeccable qualifications- including a large number of non asterisked Nobel Laureates in physics. However, I underestimated the the power of Alinsky’s Rules on a designer-brained product arising from the global lefty takeover of the education system.
The entire modern left, and too large a portion of the right in the elitist swampy category, would diagnose as dillusional in an honest evaluation. A Trump is the answer to right the ship but I wish he wouldn’t operate as his own worst opposition so much of the time. The job to be done needs full focus.
We should be aware that despite all the deficiencies and the controversial functioning of the scientific community, it is the least stupid congregation. There are mistakes, for example, that mainstream science is still not researching a cold fusiony, even though the discovery has been done in 1989.
The discovery was discredited.
I lost all respect for AGU when they showcased Sarah Myhre this last go round.
I think we should go with the Precautionary Principle: Anything we do might make it worse so do nothing. Doing nothing might make it worse, so do something. Doing something could be harmfu, do nothing. Doing….
These people have a serious psychological condition, and they scare the shit out of me.
As a career Mining Exploration Geologist, with 46 years experience, I have many geophysicists as friends and professional cohorts. NONE of them are dysfunctional like the AGU. What gives? Where do these professional associations end up when they veer down the path of Political Science and abandon actual Science? Hard to imagine my professional geophysicists friends tolerating this nonsense.
The title says it all. Please feed my family”, I worked real hard to get this degree and without AGW I will not be invited to parties
“American Geophysical Union urges research programs on climate intervention to better understand the risks and opportunities”