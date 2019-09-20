Help requested to ‘run the gauntlet’ at 2019 AGU meeting

As WUWT readers may recall, I am a full member of the American Geophysical Union (AGU). The 2019 AGU fall meeting in San Francisco is coming up. I hope to attend so that I can cover the world of climate science, while keeping tabs on the alarmist antics of people like Michael Mann, Peter Gleick, Kevin Trenberth, Katharine Hayhoe, and John Cook.

The problem? It is HUGELY expensive to attend. Just the registration alone costs $505. That may be waived if my press credentials are approved. Fingers crossed.

Add a hotel for 4 days at the typical $250-300 per night rate in SFO, plus incidentals, and the cost to attend easily tops $2000.

I can drive down to San Francisco to save money rather than take a plane like so many others.

While many attendees get the taxpayers (via their Universities) or their NGO’s via donors to pay for such things, WUWT has no such resources, and despite the tired claims from detractors, we are still waiting for that ‘big oil check’ to arrive.

So, after not attending for two years due to it being in Washington and New Orleans, which added additional travel costs, I thought I’d ask the readership if they can help out so that there will be at least one person at AGU 2019 to report on climate science that can do so from the skeptic side. I will make a number of posts for WUWT-TV about climate science, social topics, quirks, and issues, as I have done in the past.

Thanks for your consideration, and most of all thanks for reading WUWT.

Donations gratefully accepted: here

