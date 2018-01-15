The Resurgence of the American Coal Industry: “Is coal the new gold?”

Guest post by David Middleton
Is coal the new gold? A Pennsylvania senate candidate thinks so
By John Moody | Fox News
“There’s coal in them thar hills.” If that sounds like a confused reference to the 1849 California gold rush, think again. Long-ignored coal deposits in eastern Pennsylvania have become a key part of President Trump’s pledge to revitalize American mining and to once again produce critical materials needed for our national defense.
Trump’s Department of Energy is working with Rep. Lou Barletta, a Republican representing the district where coal was once king. Barletta, who’s running for the U.S. Senate this year, is leading a new push to extract and process so-called rare earth elements (REEs), a collection of 17 metals and minerals essential to building jet engines, rocket launchers, GPS systems, high-power magnets, I-phones, and just about any other device that’s smarter than its user.
[…]
High concentrations of rare earths have been found in the anthracite coal deposits of Pennsylvania. If those can be extracted, separated – the 17 REEs are often found fused together – and processed, America will be poised to compete with China, while strengthening our own national security.
Barletta, who plans to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, has been criss-crossing the Keystone state with a simple message: yes, we can. “It’s hard to get people to listen,” he concedes. “They roll their eyes and say ‘Ugh, we’re not going back to those days.’ But then I explain that this is a new day for coal, especially anthracite, and how we can use it for manufacturing, and just as important, for our own national defense. And now, people are beginning to want to talk about it.”
The most encouraging development: the Energy Department survey of Barletta’s district found high levels of scandium, a particularly valuable rare earth that sells for more than $2,000 per kilo.
[…]
Rare Earth Elements (REE) aren’t actually “rare;” they are actually quite abundant in the Earth’s crust. REE just tend to occur in very low concentration deposits; making mining very labor intensive. However, it appears that many U.S. coal formations have relatively high concentrations of REE…
US DOE finds high concentrations of rare earth elements in American coal basins
EBR Staff Writer
Published 30 November 2017
The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) has identified high concentrations of rare earth element (REE) in coal samples collected from several American coal basins.
Collected from the Illinois, Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian, Rocky Mountain Coal Basins, and the Pennsylvania Anthracite regions, the samples were found to have high REE concentrations greater than 300 parts per million (ppm).
NETL said: “Concentrations of rare earths at 300ppm are integral to the commercial viability of extracting REEs from coal and coal by-products, making NETL’s finding particularly significant in the effort to develop economical domestic supplies of these elements.”
NETL has partnered with West Virginia University (WVU), the University of Kentucky (UK), Tetra Tech, and the XLight for the research project.
As part of the project, WVU explored acid mine drainage from bituminous coal mines in the Northern and Central Appalachian Coal Basins, while Tetra Tech assessed bituminous, subbituminous, and anthracite coal from the same basins.
[…]
Some coal-related sedimentary rocks have REE concentrations greater than 600 ppm.
Funny thing, the one of the project leaders is Dr. Evan Granite… You literally couldn’t make that up if you tried.
- Geology of Rare Earth Deposits by Tracy Bank, Elliot Roth, Bret Howard, Evan Granite
The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) is researching the feasibility of extracting our “vast untouched” REE resource in coal and coal byproducts and funding pilot projects.
National Lab Works to Extract Rare Earth Elements From Coal
Tue, 09/19/2017
by Joe Golden, National Energy Technology Laboratory
For more than a century, coal has increased our nation’s prosperity and energy security. Now, researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) are investigating whether this abundant domestic resource could yield yet another potentially game-changing benefit—a domestic supply of rare earth elements.
[…]
Changing times and changing markets
Today, the United States imports nearly all its rare earth supply from China, but that hasn’t always been the case.
In the 1960s, color televisions became ubiquitous in American homes, and manufacturers required a reliable supply of the rare earth europium to make these new screens. Fortunately, bastnäsite ore, a source of many rare earths, had been discovered in the mountains of California a decade prior. Because of the increased need for rare earths, the small-scale mining operation quickly expanded into a booming industry and launched the United States as the leading global supplier of rare earths.
Near the turn of the 21st century, markets began to shift. Among other factors, competition from overseas rare earth mines eroded U.S. dominance in the rare earths market, and by 2009, China was exporting almost all the world’s supply of rare earths. While initially providing cheaper prices, reliance on a foreign supply of rare earths has made the United States vulnerable to disruptions in overseas markets, underscoring the need for a new domestic source.
A vast untouched resource
Researchers at NETL are moving from the mine to the laboratory and hope to usher in a new era of domestic rare earth supplies through innovation. Their research centers on extracting the valuable elements from coal and coal by-products—a unique solution to an important challenge.
“Coal and coal by-products represents a vast untouched resource,” said NETL Research Engineer Dr. Evan Granite.
Dr. Granite explained that the United States consumes around 16–17 thousand tons of rare earths each year, and this demand could be completely satisfied by extracting rare earths from domestic coal and coal by-products.
“For example, a typical coal contains 62 parts per million (ppm) of total rare earth elements on a whole sample basis.” Dr. Granite said. “With more than 275 billion tons of coal reserves in the United States, approximately 17 million tons of rare earth elements are present within the coal—that’s a 1,000-year supply at the current rate of consumption.”
Coal reserves are not the only potential sources of rare earths. Each year, the United States typically produces around 75-100 million tons of coal fly ash, which contains an even higher concentration of rare earths (more than 400 ppm). Furthermore, clays and shales located above and below coal seams could also serve as possible sources, because they contain approximately 200 ppm of rare earths. DOE-NETL initiated the Rare Earth Elements Program in 2014 to help secure a domestic supply of rare earths by addressing the feasibility of separating and extracting REEs from coal and coal by-products including fly ash, coal refuse, and acid mine drainage.
[…]
“For example, a typical coal contains 62 parts per million (ppm) of total rare earth elements on a whole sample basis. With more than 275 billion tons of coal reserves in the United States, approximately 17 million tons of rare earth elements are present within the coal—that’s a 1,000-year supply at the current rate of consumption.”
The resurgence of the American coal industry might return the US to energy and REE production DOMINANCE.
Would would have ever guessed that the Department of Energy was actually capable of doing something useful? MAGA!
14 thoughts on “The Resurgence of the American Coal Industry: “Is coal the new gold?””
Gee… “concentrations in the 600 ppm range” are considered high, for REE!
I guess once coal is burnt, the ash contains higher concentrations.
I revised that right after hitting “publish.” The 600 ppm concentrations are generally in the sedimentary over- and under-burden.
When coal is burned, do these REEs go up the flue, or are they concentrated in the ash?
Flyash is the residue remaining after burning coal so I guess these elements remain in the flyash as their respective oxides.
Coal typically has ~60 ppm REE. Coal ash can be around 600 ppm…
http://pratt.duke.edu/news/appalachian-coal-ash-richest-rare-earth-elements
But they got a higher recovery rate from Powder River Basin ash:
Any idea what the recovery costs would be relative to market price?
Only increasing the concentration by a factor of 10? Sounds like most of the REEs are going up the flue.
Once the REE’s have been extracted, is the coal still usable as before?? Is there a loss of thermal value?
It appears that the REE are concentrated in the ash.
Perfect! Burn the coal in power stations to produce cheap energy and harvest the REEs in the flyash! Win-win!!!
It’s good to see President Trump caring about national security.
When I was a pup, national security was a big deal. There were rules that meant that military supplies had to have more than one supplier and those suppliers had to be in different regions. The Soviets should not have been able to cripple the American military by bombing one city where all the necessary spare parts were made. By the end of my career, those rules didn’t seem to exist any more.
We’re close to the position where China can cripple America by cutting off the supply of some strategic materials and products. As a hypothetical example, if we want to confront China over its aggression in the South China Sea, we could be stymied.
National security is important. If America doesn’t put itself first, it will be the loser.
The reason why China was able to undercut the US in the cost of REEs is simple: they didn’t care one jot about the environmental impact of the extraction processes. Result: vast acid lakes and a poisoned environment on an epic scale. Their produce would have been much more expensive if proper environmental protection measures had been in place, measures one assumes are a pre-requisite for the extraction in the US.
Each ‘green’ wind turbine contains a tonne of Neodymium. Nd imported from China. Not so ‘green’ after all.
Has China been extracting the REE’s by burning the coal?
Not so sure. The Mountain Pass mine in California has 20 million tons of remaining REE reserves at an average ore concentration of 8.9%—-not 600 ppm in fly ash. The mine hasn’t operated since 2002 and owner Molycorp is in bankruptcy because of price competition from China starting in 2002 as a matter of China national strategy. China reseves total ~30 million tons and China now produces 97% of the worlds annual supply.