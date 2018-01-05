From the INSTITUTE OF ATMOSPHERIC PHYSICS, CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES and the “we think but we aren’t sure, but let’s blame AGW anyway” department.
Scientists find culprits for extreme rainfall over Yangtze River in May 2016
In May 2016, an extreme rainfall occurred in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River Valley. The area averaged anomaly of total precipitation over the region (117°-121°E, 26°-34°N) was the third wettest on record since 1961. There were 25 stations broke 56-year maximum records. Meanwhile, the 2015-16 El Niño event was regarded as one of the strongest El Niño events in recorded history, bringing heavy rains and drought to different parts of world. After such a super El Niño event, what causes such precipitation extremes – the anthropogenic forcing or natural variability? And what are the changes in the risk?
To answer these questions, Drs. LI Chunxiang and XIA Jiangjiang from Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, collaborated with the scientists from China Meteorological Administration, Met Office Hadley Centre of UK, University of Reading and University of Edinburgh and used the “Risk Ratio” (RR), a probabilistic extreme event attribution approach, to characterize the anthropogenic contribution to the occurrence of the extreme event.
“There is a significant increase in May 2016 rainfall in model simulations relative to the climatological period, but this increase is largely attributable to natural variability. And the strong El Nin?o of 2015-16 may account for the extreme precipitation event in 2016″. Says LI Chunxiang, the first author of this study .
“However, on smaller spatial scales we find that anthropogenic forcing has likely played a role in increasing the risk of extreme rainfall to the north of the Yangtze and decreasing it to the south”.
The study has just been published in Environmental. Reseach. Letters.
8 thoughts on “Blaming AGW for rainfall records in China, while giving El Niño caveats”
I told you: it is already globally cooling.
Only the fools, who see the snow heaped up in front of their doors, still believe otherwise ,
because the [fake] news says so…
As the temperature differential between the poles and equator grows larger due to the cooling from the top, very likely something will also change on earth. Predictably, there would be a small (?) shift of cloud formation and precipitation, more towards the equator, on average. At the equator insolation is 684 W/m2 whereas on average it is 342 W/m2. So, if there are more clouds in and around the equator, this will amplify the cooling effect due to less direct natural insolation of earth (clouds deflect a lot of radiation). Furthermore, in a cooling world there is more likely less moisture in the air, but even assuming equal amounts of water vapor available in the air, a lesser amount of clouds and precipitation will be available for spreading to higher latitudes. So, a natural consequence of global cooling is that at the higher latitudes it will become cooler and/or drier. At the lower latitudes it will become more wet….
I am curious, how did “they find?” I must look at the methodology and see if there is any merit. It seems incredible that in a rain event like this they can seperate the north to Anthro. causes and the South no so much so.
“There were 25 stations broke 56-year maximum records”
Wow, that’s scary. Unprecedented (cras)
What about before 1961?
How about 1931?
All the records prior to 1961 were lost in the great flood of 1962
Wattsupwith 1962??
But was it the new wetter rain or just the old drier stuff. It’s the only way to tell if it natural or anthropomorphic.
James Bull
The records prior to 1960 were lost in the great flood of 1962