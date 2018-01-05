Bad Science: NSIDC disappears Arctic sea ice extent going back years

From the “Arctic is screaming louder thanks to Mark Serreze and his adjustment shenanigans” department, I don’t think this is going to fly. Some of the adjustments are as much as 1.2 million square kilometers of sea ice, which is as much as some yearly variations. -Anthony
Guest essay Tom Wiita
I came across this month’s page posted at the NSIDC web site detailing the sea ice findings for the current month. It mentioned a revision to the way NSIDC calculates the sea ice area which was made last month. Curious, I went to last month’s page to check it out.
As a veteran NSIDC-watcher, before reading the page I made a falsifiable prediction bet with myself. I bet that this change in computation method increased the rate of decline of arctic sea ice compared to the rate of decline calculated under the old method. If the rate was greater, I win. If the rate of decline was lower, I lose and my prediction is falsified. You know, like in real science. This time I’m applying it to a social science study, of the behavior of NSIDC.
Would you believe it, I won my bet!
Here’s the link to the page:
https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/2017/11/freezing-in-the-dark/
And here’s the relevant section describing the change copied straight off their public web site:
“Revised computation of the monthly mean extent
Figure 6. This chart compares the monthly October Arctic sea ice extents generated from the old (black dashed line) and the new (solid black line) averaging method. Sea Ice Index data. About the data Credit: National Snow and Ice Data Center High-resolution image
We have updated the way the monthly average sea ice extent is calculated in the NSIDC Sea Ice Index, the source for our sea ice extent estimates. The monthly average total extent (and area) are now computed as an average of the daily values over the month. Historically, the monthly mean sea ice extent has been calculated based on the monthly mean averaged sea ice concentration field. While there is a rationale for both approaches, the new method is more intuitive and eliminates unusual and unexpected results in months when there is rapid ice growth and retreat. Most of the new monthly mean extents are smaller than the previous values with a mean extent difference between -0.45+0.24 and -0.23+0.16 million square kilometers for the Arctic and Antarctic, respectively. The largest differences for the Arctic occur during the month of October due to the rapid ice growth rates typical at that time of year, with the largest difference of -1.20 million square kilometers in October 2012. Changes in rankings and trends were much smaller because the new method tends to affect all years of a given month in a similar manner. October is also the month with the largest trend difference, increasing in magnitude from -7.4 percent per decade to -9.3 percent per decade. Changes in Arctic trends for other months are much smaller.
Similarly, in the Antarctic, differences in averaging methods results in the largest changes during the month of December when the ice cover is rapidly receding. The largest difference of -1.27 million square kilometers occurs in December 1981. The largest changes in the trends are for January and December with a change in value from +2.7 to +3.5 and +1.2 to +1.9 percent per decade, respectively. For more detailed information on the impacts of the revised averaging methods on trends and rankings, please see NSIDC Special Report 19.”
Let me just point out a couple of things that stood out to me in the explanation above.
- First, the bet-winning difference is that sea ice decline goes from 7.4% per decade to 9.3% per decade. Mark Serreze will be so happy – the arctic is screaming 1.9% louder per decade.
- Second, all the values are lower after the revision. Every single one. “It’s worse than we thought!”, worse than we measured, worse than we reported to the world, worse, worse, worse. This has got to be one of the largest classic “worse than we thought” examples driven solely by a change in methods. They’re still after all looking at the exact same satellite pictures.
- Third, look at the magnitudes of some of those differences. I mean, we missed that there were 1.2 MILLION fewer square kilometers of sea ice than we thought? Only 5 years ago in 2012? And we’ve been tracking this since 1979? And this is settled science? Come on!
Now, to be fair, the computation change giveth and the computation change taketh away.
Antarctic sea ice extent is growing faster after this change. But of course, as usual, they put anti-narrative results someplace safe, like into Antarctic sea ice growth, where they’ve always had a problem and already have multiple explanations/excuses: climate change is causing that, too; it’s going to turn around real soon, just you wait; ozone hole changes; more fresh water melting and freezing; at least West Antarctica is warming fast so something fits the narrative down there, etc.
Happy New Year to all!
Ahhhh…. Man made arctic sea ice melting.
Retrospective man made arctic sea ice melting.
the difference between an average liar, and a lying scientist, is pay scale:-))
… gives a new and PROPER sense of the phrase “human-CAUSED” climate change.
Calculation is causation. 97% agree.
As the saying goes: figures lie and liars figure.
The rate of adjustments is accelerating
“Climate science” IS worse than we thought.
Excellent!
Caught red handed again. For another example, see my guest post here 2/17/17 concerning CONUS trends and NOAA’ s shift in early 2014 to NClimDiv. Typing NClimDiv into the search bar will take you there.
I’m confused. Were they trying to sneak one by, or were they being up front about their changes?
It doesn’t sound like they were trying to hide the changes … or did it accidentally slip out?
I believe that there are some working there that want to be on the right side of history so leave plenty of opportunity to caveat their findings and statements at some later date. Remember they argue that both the “old” and the “new” methods having supporting rationale. In other words like good little technocrats they are trying to cover their butts.
They can admit to it now…..but it changes the slope forever…specifically look at what they did to 2006 and 08
***I’m confused. Were they trying to sneak one by, or were they being up front about their changes?***
They will now be able to say that there was even less ice than they thought. And the kool-Aid drinkers will lap it up.
I presume this is the sort of garbage that gets put into the computer models which produce their own garbage which then updates the data garbage Which then ——-!. Indeed a vicious circle.
Sorry to intrude, but am I reading this correctly? Has Mann’s suit against Steyn, National Review and American Enterprise been decided/dismissed?
https://efile.dcappeals.gov/public/caseView.do?csIID=54941
Yikes!
I guess some one didn’t want Mann on the stand, as he would have to lie to support his thesis, and he is probably about as good a liar and he is a scientist. He would have exposed the whole fraud:-)))
I couldn’t understand it. It looked like this was Steyn’s suit against Mann.
The same site also deals with the Competitive Enterprise Institute suit against Mann, and is again completely non-understandable. Both of these have the notation Decided/Dismissed. but without an accompanying date, as far as I could see.
https://efile.dcappeals.gov/public/caseView.do?csIID=55550
What was Mann appealing? And on behalf of which party did the District of Columbia file an Amicus Curiae?
n/m Mann was the appellee.
They don’t realize, every time they change like this….all they are saying is we didn’t know what we were doing before……………….when we swore up and down that we did
And they wonder why people are not paying attention any more
Tony Heller has been pointing out the data fraud, and historical revisionism by these liars for Years now ! I don’t know why anyone even goes on about the substance of Co2 generated climate change – it’s well documented to be made up data from either defunct or nonexistent stations, Or, altered from raw (TOB excuse).
That is what the Real Story is.
Yes he has and, even better, he has been doing it with very concise posts and graphs which make his points immediately obvious to even the short-attention-span audience. Moreover, he is as brutally sarcastic and blunt about these things as they and their perpetrators fully deserve. Why respect professional liars?
With sea ice floating around the streets of Boston will that be included in this years figures?
Mjw
That made me chuckle
Wow! How did they just manage to disappear 1.2 million km of ice? Don’t tell me, Peter Wadhams was doing a little prank with David Blaine and something went terribly wrong? Hope Santa is ok. Having said that, the disappeared ice is now probably occupying that mysterious island in Never Never Land called Ridicule where the alarmists have also hidden the remains of the Medieval Warm Period, the Little Ice Age, 1940s blip, 1970s cooling, the ‘Pause’, all those healthy polar bears and the troposphere ‘hot spot’. Honestly, the addiction to phoney adjustments to official records, by a small cadre of national gatekeepers to maintain a failing narrative, is becoming more and more laughable as it is obvious. Smacks of desperation it would seem. Is it getting colder
outside by any chance?
Imagine what these data molesters would be able to get away with without the internet watching and saving their past versions. This whole thing is like the constant convenient revisions of the Ministry of Truth in Orwell’s 1984… except for the memory of the net, while it lasts.
On the bright side, they are getting so desperate and obvious that only the gullible True Believers will swallow this. And with the current administration there may finally be consequences for these so called ‘scientists.’
Boston Mayor, Marty Walsh says flooding in Boston during blizzard was caused by AGW…
https://spectator.org/boston-mayor-global-warming-responsible-for-blizzards-destruction/
The first usefull sea ice data began in 1973 with the launch of the ESMR satellite. Why is six years of useful data never refrenced? I know the 1978 launch was a better instrument, however does his mean each time a better vehicle is available all previous data is to be ignored?
Was the ESMR extremely poor or did its data not fit the narritive?
“The largest differences for the Arctic occur during the month of October due to the rapid ice growth rates typical at that time of year…”
Doesn’t that make October the worst month of the year to use for making comparisons? Why choose that month to highlight?
Oh yeah:
“October is also the month with the largest trend difference, increasing in magnitude from -7.4 percent per decade to -9.3 percent per decade. Changes in Arctic trends for other months are much smaller.”
Now I understand.
As always, they also are preparing for the future. I wondered how they were going to deal with what began to look like a turnaround “pause”, a bottoming out over the last several years- the big el nino gave them some breathing room.
They know that 1979 was at the end of a 40yr cooling period so that ice measurements from then were coming down from a 20th Century peak. Reports on Arctic ice in the 1930s chronicled the plight of seals, etc., US subs surfaced at the N Pole in 1950s before the refreeze had advanced:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/04/26/ice-at-the-north-pole-in-1958-not-so-thick/
During the Surface Temperature Pause, the Team came to understand the 60-70yr cycle so they have been worrying about a cooling and recovery of the ice in the coming years.
Lying $cumb@g$.
They are positively certain that their past uncertainty was within an acceptable range of error for settled science and that this should NOT detract from future forecasts subject to the same past uncertainties and requisite adjustments. In other words, “Duh uh duh uh duh uh wha oh ah”
“First, the bet-winning difference is that sea ice decline goes from 7.4% per decade to 9.3% per decade.”
You have referred everywhere to “sea ice decline”. But all you show are the October monthly figures. Have you looked at other months? They themselves say tha October shows the largest difference.
It’s actually not surprising that the October numbers should be lower. It is a time of transition from near zero rate at ice minimum to almost the fastest rate of freezing in the year. The essential difference in the changed method is the use of daily rather than monthly averaging. More resolution. That gives greater weight to the early days in the month when the changes is slower.
They can get rid of an 8 year pause through adjustments, but cannot get rid of a 25 year pause. This just buys them some time.