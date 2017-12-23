Science’s 2017 Breakthrough of the Year: The observation of two neutron stars merging

From the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE
Science has chosen as its 2017 Breakthrough of the Year the first observations of a neutron-star merger, a violent celestial event that transfixed physicists and astronomers. As the two neutron stars spiraled together 130 million light years away, they generated tiny ripples in the fabric of spacetime called gravitational waves, sensed by enormous gravitational wave detectors on Earth. This merger also triggered an explosion studied by hundreds of astronomers around the world. Researchers first picked up on gravitational waves over two years ago, when two massive black holes crashed into each other.
This space tremor was detected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), a discovery that landed Science‘s Breakthrough of the Year for 2016 and won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics. The discovery showed that gravitational waves offer a new way of observing the universe and a major tool for astronomers. “Gravitational waves are the gift that keeps on giving,” explains News Editor Tim Appenzeller.
“Observers not only detected gravitational waves from a collision of two neutron stars; they also saw the event at all wavelengths of light, from gamma rays all the way to radio. Being able to get the full picture of violent events like this promises to transform astrophysics, and that made this year’s observation the clear Breakthrough for 2017.”
On 17 August, gamma-ray detectors and radio telescopes sensed the merging of neutron stars. Because the ripples were spotted by three widely spaced detectors, scientists acted quickly and triangulated on the pair’s location in the sky.
“Within just 11 hours, several teams had pinpointed a new source on the edge of the galaxy NGC4993. The explosion was easily the most-studied event in the history of astronomy: Some 4,156 researchers from 953 institutions collaborated on a single paper summarizing the merger and its aftermath,” says Science staff writer Adrian Cho. He further notes, “Astrophysicists say the neutron-star merger only whets their appetite for more data.”
Plans are already underway to improve LIGO’s sensitivity at higher frequencies. Scientists will begin such efforts by manipulating the laser light circulating in the detectors, though such an endeavor might take a few years.
###
16 thoughts on “Science’s 2017 Breakthrough of the Year: The observation of two neutron stars merging”
Fascinating. It will be nteresting to see more of the corroborating data.
I’m still sceptical about LIGO. When I first read that they’re “measuring” an expansion/contraction that is a fraction of the width of a proton, I thought there is NO possible way that they could measure a distance that small – using 4km long lasers. Natural background noise would overwhelm the data by many orders of magnitude. And as it turns out – they don’t measure it. What they do is use COMPUTER MODELS to filter out the noise and presto, the data they want appears.
Maybe they really have achieved it, but when ever I read that people are using computer models to give the data they are looking for, I become sceptical.
Gimme a break. This is not a Parmesan.
So can you make an actual argument based on knowledge of the issue ? Or do you just rely on ad-hominem abuse ?
I was skeptical also but, as the mentioned, “they also saw the event at all wavelengths of light, from gamma rays all the way to radio”. In other words, there was independent verification of the event based on the detection by LIGO. Oh, and not one but two interferometers detected the event and they were able to give a general direction based on that. Two having a false signal at the same time coupled with the ability to independently detect the event by other means certainly gives a lot of credence to them working.
If the explosion was caused by two black holes (black because no light can leave) how did all that light from the explosion get here?
There was some stuff outside the holes.
Actually, the news is about neutron stars, not black holes. But active black holes do throw hot stuff and radiation around, if you manage to look at the direction at the right time.
So the breakthrough of the year wasn’t proving a link between CO&#;8322 and cagw. Michael Mann will be gutted.
Darn being lazy with my CO₂
Maybe I’m a bit ignorant here, but I’m confused. The title mentions the merger of two neutron stars, but the first paragraph talks about the merger of two black holes. So which is it? I was under the impression that neutron stars are not the same as black holes.
I’m sure it’s an interesting set of observations for the physicists involved, but I don’t see why it is described as the “breakthrough” of the year. The instruments were already up and running, and the article describes the use of gravitational waves over two years ago when the black holes were observed to collide.