We’ve been watching this for a few days, and the forecast seems to be solidifying. Dr. Ryan Maue has some of the latest projections for snow and cold in the eastern USA. He notes:
Over next 6-days, pattern locks in … Pacific ridge vs. Eastern US trough. Watching the main event
#PolarVortex over Hudson Bay next week.
Cold will reach into south Texas and also Florida, while the Great Lakes and Northeast will shiver in the teens.
The cold and snow will be far-reaching:
The Met Office agrees:
10 thoughts on “The Polar Vortex Returns: Massive cold wave headed for Eastern half of US, Florida”
Yes, the forecast in my area is for the daily highs to be in the low 60’s and the overnight low’s in the upper 40’s starting Thursday eve and continuing into next week. Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!
Same thing in East Central Florida.
Ready for some cold weather.
It is finally cold enough to wear a jacket here in Central Texas, so all those predictions of global cooling from the 1970s must finally be right/sarc
Prediction of snow in this part of Central Texas. Thankfully the ground is warm. Still have to worry about elevated roads.
Bring on global warming.
Our forecast for Calgary Alberta is above freezing and as high as 50’F for the next week! Wow, we are so blessed to have such mild temperatures. Normally we would be in the -10 to 20 range at this time of the year.
And in the Pacific North West, a huge blocking high pressure has just built in that will see temperatures moderate and the storm track will go to the far north into the Alaskan panhandle and northern BC/Yukon before dipping back down through the central continental area’s dragging all that cold polar air with it. I guess what goes up has to come down. This sure isn’t a zonal flow for he next 10 days.
Same on our side of the Atlantic too, -2 Celsius snow and 50mph winds forecast for NE England
I see it will hit us in the Bahamas Saturday night.
The last time Florida experienced extreme cold, Florida’s coral reef’s experienced their greatest bleaching event
Lions and Tigers and Vortexes, oh my!