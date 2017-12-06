The Polar Vortex Returns: Massive cold wave headed for Eastern half of US, Florida

We’ve been watching this for a few days, and the forecast seems to be solidifying. Dr. Ryan Maue has some of the latest projections for snow and cold in the eastern USA. He notes:

Over next 6-days, pattern locks in … Pacific ridge vs. Eastern US trough. Watching the main event # PolarVortex over Hudson Bay next week.

Cold will reach into south Texas and also Florida, while the Great Lakes and Northeast will shiver in the teens.

Most recent GFS forecast run (12z) does have main event #PolarVortex (tropospheric version) visiting from its breeding ground in the cold Arctic.

Ridge/trough wave train amplified / reinforces over period of next 10-days. That cyclonic wrap-up over Quebec is stunning pic.twitter.com/fl2nkfDjOf — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) December 5, 2017

Snow flurry watch in the Southeast by Friday.

Maybe some flakes in Atlanta!

Temperatures falling into the 30s with some lingering moisture might surprise w/non-liquid precipitation. pic.twitter.com/Lr4WaULdHR — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) December 5, 2017

The cold and snow will be far-reaching:

National Weather Service snowfall expected over the next 3-days includes 3-6" up to 8" in West Texas and maybe a dusting around New Orleans.

Heavy lake effect snow in UP & LP of Michigan pic.twitter.com/EqkkqF4lEG — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) December 6, 2017

Maybe upper-40s in South Florida this Sunday? pic.twitter.com/pux02sSF0A — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) December 5, 2017

The Met Office agrees:

It's not just us with the cold temperatures and snow this weekend ❄️ A curve in the jet stream sees a cold snap in the eastern US too pic.twitter.com/lRxK6Cugfs — Met Office (@metoffice) December 6, 2017

