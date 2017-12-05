The SI (and data) for the Harvey et al. attack paper on Dr. Susan Crockford’s polar bear views

While the journal still has not released the Supplementary information (SI) file for the Harvey et al. paper, viewable here. I have a copy of the SI here that lists the blogs used (45 on each side of the issue) and the methodology. After some prodding on his blog and on Twitter, co-author Bart Verheggen released it.
I offer it here in full for analysis and commentary, without comment of my own. That will come later. A PDF of it is also available, see the bottom of this post – Anthony
Supplementary information (Harvey et al. 2017)
Blogs used for this study.
A total of 90 blogs discussing AGW, and both Arctic ice extent and polar bears were found on the internet using the Google search engine, although some were already known to the first author. The internal search engines of the found blogs and site-restricted Google searches were used to evaluate blog content and score their positions on six statements as described in the main manuscript. Citation of Susan Crockford was also recorded. Blogs were assigned ‘science-based’ and ‘denier’ categories on the basis of their positions taken relative to those drawn by the IPCC on global warming (e.g. whether it is warming or not and the anthropogenic contribution). The assignment was confirmed by creating a distance matrix from the scores using absolute distance (Manhattan distance) and performing a hierarchical cluster analysis on the result (Ward.D2 method from R 3.3.3, R Core Team, 2017). Both methods yielded two large clusters with identical content. Some blogs expressed positive responses to multiple questions (e.g. Arctic ice is declining but it is due to natural forcings) therefore the total number of hits for a statement can be larger than the total number of blogs in a category. Blog entries until June 20, 2017 were used.
AGW supporting science-based blogs used for Figures 1 and 2.
A Walk On The Natural Side (http://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.nl)
Advocacy for Animals (http://advocacy.britannica.com/blog/advocacy/)
Carbonbrief (http://www.carbonbrief.org/)
Churchill Polar Bears (http://churchillpolarbears.org/)
Climate Change: The Next Generation (http://climatechangepsychology.blogspot.nl) Climate Feedback (http://blogs.nature.com/)
Climate Plus (http://www.climateplus.info/)
Climate Science Watch (http://www.climatesciencewatch.org/)
Cool Green Science (http://blog.nature.org/science/)
David Suzuki Foundation (http://www.davidsuzuki.org/blogs/)
Defenders of Wildlife (http://www.defenders.org/)
Discovery Kids (http://discoverykids.com/)
Deep Climate (http://deepclimate.org/)
Dot Earth (http://dotearth.blogs.nytimes.com/)
EcoInternet (http://ecointernet.org/)
Encounters Alaska (http://www.encountersnorth.org/index.htm)
Frontiersnorth (https://frontiersnorth.com/blog/)
Gizmodo (http://gizmodo.com/)
GO3 Project (http://www.go3project.com/)
Greendustries Blog (http://greendustriesblog.com/)
GreenFacts (https://www.greenfacts.org/)
Grist (http://grist.org/)
Heat is Online (http://www.heatisonline.org/)
National Wildlife Federation (http://www.nwf.org/)
Phys Org (http://phys.org/)
Planet 3.0 (http://planet3.org/)
PLoS Blogs (http://blogs.plos.org/models/)
Polar Bears International (http://www.polarbearsinternational.org)
Scholar and Rogues (https://scholarsandrogues.com/)
ScienceDaily (https://www.sciencedaily.com/)
Scientific American Blog (https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/)
Skeptical Science: https://www.skepticalscience.com/
The Corkboard Blog (http://naturalexposures.com/)
The Frog That Jumped Out (http://thefrogthatjumpedout.blogspot.nl/)
TheGreenGrok (http://blogs.nicholas.duke.edu/)
The Way Things Break (https://thingsbreak.wordpress.com/) Thin Ice Blog (http://arctic.blogs.panda.org/)
Think Progress (http://thinkprogress.org/)
Tom Dispatch (http://www.tomdispatch.com/)
UMass Blog (https://www.umass.edu/it/blogs)
Wildscreen Arkive (http://www.arkive.org/)
World Wildlife Fund Canada (http://www.wwf.ca/)
Yale Climate Connections (http://www.yaleclimateconnections.org/)
Yale Environment 360 (http://e360.yale.edu/)
York Blog (http://www.yorkblog.com/)
AGW denying blogs used for Figures 1 and 2.
Blog entries until February 3, 2017 were used (all accessed on 3 February, 2017 along with blog histories). Blogs marked with an asterisk refer to those primarily using the Polar Bear Science blog (of Dr. Susan Crockford) as their main supporting reference.
*American Thinker (http://www.americanthinker.com/)
*Bishop Hill (http://bishophill.squarespace.com/)
Bjorn Lomborg (http://www.lomborg.com/)
*Breitbart (http://www.breitbart.com/)
*Climate Change Dispatch (http://www.climatechangedispatch.com/)
*Climate Depot (http://www.climatedepot.com/)
*C Fact (http://www.cfact.org/)
*Climategate (http://climategate.nl/)
*Climate Lessons (http://climatelessons.blogspot.nl/)
Climate Sanity (https://climatesanity.wordpress.com/)
*Climatism (https://climatism.wordpress.com/)
C02 coalition (http://co2coalition.org/)
*Daily Caller (http://dailycaller.com/)
*Fix This Nation (http://www.fixthisnation.com/)
*Friends of Science (http://www.friendsofscience.org/)
*Gateway Pundit (http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/)
*Global Climate Science Scam (http://www.globalclimatescam.com/)
*Greenie Watch (http://antigreen.blogspot.nl/)
*GWPF (http://www.thegwpf.org/)
*Hockey Schtick (http://hockeyschtick.blogspot.nl/)
*Ice Age Now (https://www.iceagenow.com/)
*International Climate Science Coalition (http://www.climatescienceinternational.org/)
*Junkscience (http://junkscience.com/)
Jennifer Marohasy (http://jennifermarohasy.com/)
New Zealand Climate Science Coalition (http://www.climatescience.org.nz/)
*No Frakking Consensus (http://nofrakkingconsensus.com/)
*Not a lot of people know that (https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/)
*Notrickszone (http://notrickszone.com/)
*Polar Bear Science (http://polarbearscience.com/)
*Powerline (http://www.powerlineblog.com/)
*Principia Scientific (http://www.principia-scientific.org/)
*Quixotes Last Stand (https://quixoteslaststand.com/)
Real Science (https://stevengoddard.wordpress.com/)
Resilient Earth (http://theresilientearth.com/)
Scottish Sceptic (http://scottishsceptic.co.uk/)
Skeptic’s Corner: http://jer-skepticscorner.blogspot.nl/)
*SPPI (http://sppiblog.org/)
*Tall Bloke (https://tallbloke.wordpress.com/)
*The Daily Caller: http://dailycaller.com/
The Rational Optimist (http://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/)
* The View From Here (https://hro001.wordpress.com/)
*Tom Nelson (http://tomnelson.blogspot.nl/)
*Tom Remington (http://tomremington.com/)
*Watts Up With That (http://wattsupwiththat.com/)
World Climate Report (http://www.worldclimatereport.com/)
Methods for the Principal component analysis (PCA, Figure 2)
A broad keyword search on the internet and the ISI Web of Science database yielded 90 blogs (described above) and 92 peer reviewed papers reporting on both Polar bears and arctic ice. Author’s positions in papers were scored in in same “position space” defined by binary answers to the six statements formulated in the main papers and citation of Dr. Susan Crockford as an expert. Missing values were replaced by zero after scaling and centering to minimize the influence of the replacement. The final data matrix contained the sources in the rows and the scores in the columns. The PCA was conducted using the prcomp routine from R
3.3.3 (R Core Team, 2017). Papers were classified as controversial when they evoked critical comments and discussion in the peer reviewed literature., blogs were colour coded using the results of a hierarchical cluster analysis (Ward.D2 method from R 3.3.3, R Core Team, 2017). Datapoint were slightly jittered to improve visibility of overlapping points.
R Core Team (2017). R: A language and environment for statistical computing. R Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria. URL https://www.R-project.org/.
References used to generate the PCA.
Aars J, Andersen M, Brenière A, Blanc S. 2015. White-beaked dolphins trapped in the ice and eaten by polar bears. Polar Research 34: 26612.
Amstrup SC, Stirling I, Smith TS, Perham C, Thiemann GW. 2006. Recent observations of intraspecific predation and cannibalism among polar bears in the southern Beaufort Sea. Polar Biology 29: 997-1002.
Amstrup SC, Caswell H, DeWeaver E, Stirling I, Douglas DC, Marcot BG, Hunter CM. 2009. Rebuttal of “Polar bear population forecasts: a public-policy forecasting audit”. Interfaces 39: 353-369.
Amstrup SC, DeWeaver ET, Douglas DC, Marcot BG, Durner GM, Bitz CM, Bailey DA.
2010. Greenhouse gas mitigation can reduce sea-ice loss and increase polar bear persistence. Nature 468: 955-958.
Amstrup SC, Marcot BG, Douglas DC. 2008. A Bayesian network modeling approach to forecasting the 21st century worldwide status of polar bears. Pages 213-268 in DeWeaver ET, Bitz CM, Tremblayand LB, eds. Arctic Sea Ice Decline: Observations, Projections, Mechanisms, and Implications. Washington, D.C: American Geophysical Union.
Andersen M, Aars J. 2016. Barents Sea polar bears (Ursus maritimus): population biology and anthropogenic threats. Polar Research 35 (art. 26029).
Armstrong JS, Green KC, Soon W. 2008. Polar bear population forecasts: A public-policy forecasting audit. Interfaces 38: 382-405.
Atwood TC, Marcot BG, Douglas DC, Amstrup SC, Rode KD, Durner GM, Bromaghin JF. 2016. Forecasting the relative influence of environmental and anthropogenic stressors on polar bears. Ecosphere 7: e01370.
Bajzak C, Bernhardt W, Mosnier A, Hammill M, Stirling I. 2013. Habitat use by harbour seals (Phoca vitulina) in a seasonally ice-covered region, the western Hudson Bay. Polar Biology 36: 477-491.
Bromaghin JF, McDonald TL, Stirling I, Derocher AE, Richardson ES, Regehr EV, Douglas DC, Durner GM, Atwood T, Amstrup SC. 2015. Polar bear population dynamics in the southern Beaufort Sea during a period of sea ice decline. Ecological Applications 25:634- 651.
Castro de la Guardia L, Derocher AE, Myers PG, Terwisscha van Scheltinga AD, Lunn NJ. 2013. Future sea ice conditions in Western Hudson Bay and consequences for polar bears in the 21st century. Global Change Biology 19:2675-2687.
Chambellant M, Stirling I, Ferguson SH. 2013. Temporal variation in western Hudson Bay ringed seal Phoca hispida diet in relation to environment. Marine Ecology Progress Series 481: 269-287.
Cherry SG, Derocher AE, Thiemann GW, Lunn NJ. 2013. Migration phenology and seasonal fidelity of an Arctic marine predator in relation to sea ice dynamics. Journal of Animal Ecology 82:912-921.
Derocher AE. 2010. Climate change: The prospects for polar bears. Nature 468:905-906. Derocher AE, Aars J, Amstrup SC, Cutting A, Lunn NJ, Molnár PK, Obbard ME, Stirling I,
Thiemann GW, Vongraven D. 2013. Rapid ecosystem change and polar bear conservation. Conservation Letters 6: 368-375.
Derocher AE, Lunn NJ, Stirling I. 2004. Polar bears in a warming climate. Integrative and Comparative Biology 44: 163-176.
Derocher AE, Andersen M, Wiig Ø, Aars J, Hansen E, Biuw M. 2011. Sea ice and polar bear den ecology at Hopen Island, Svalbard. Marine Ecology Progress Series 441: 273-279.
Durner GM, Amstrup SC, Ambrosius KJ. 2006. Polar bear maternal den habitat in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska. Arctic 59: 31-36.
Durner GM, Douglas DC, Nielson RM, Amstrup SC, McDonald TL, Stirling I, Mauritzen M, Born EW, Wiig Ø, DeWeaver E. 2009. Predicting 21st-‐century polar bear habitat distribution from global climate models. Ecological Monographs 79: 25-58.
Durner GM, Whiteman JP, Harlow HJ, Amstrup SC, Regehr EV, Ben-David M. 2011.
Consequences of long-distance swimming and travel over deep-water pack ice for a female polar bear during a year of extreme sea ice retreat. Polar Biology 34: 975-984.
Dyck MG, Kebreab E. 2009. Estimating the energetic contribution of polar bear (Ursus maritimus) summer diets to the total energy budget. Journal of Mammalogy 90: 585-593.
Dyck MG, Soon W, Baydack R, Legates D, Baliunas S, Ball T, Hancock L. 2007. Polar bears of western Hudson Bay and climate change: Are warming spring air temperatures the “ultimate” survival control factor? Ecological Complexity 4: 73-84.
Dyck MG, Soon W, Baydack RK, Legates DR, Baliunas S, Ball TF, Hancock LO. 2008. Reply to response to Dyck et al. (2007) on polar bears and climate change in western Hudson Bay by Stirling et al. (2008). Ecological Complexity 5: 289-302.
Fagre AC, Patyk KA, Nol P, Atwood T, Hueffer K, Duncan C. 2015. A review of infectious agents in polar bears (Ursus maritimus) and their long-term ecological relevance.
EcoHealth 12: 528-539.
Fischbach AS, Amstrup SC, Douglas DC. 2007. Landward and eastward shift of Alaskan polar bear denning associated with recent sea ice changes. Polar Biology 30: 1395-1405.
Galicia MP, Thiemann GW, Dyck MG, Ferguson SH, Higdon JW. 2016. Dietary habits of polar bears in Foxe Basin, Canada: possible evidence of a trophic regime shift mediated by a new top predator. Ecology and Evolution 6: 6005-6018.
Gormezano LJ, Rockwell RF. 2013. What to eat now? Shifts in polar bear diet during the ice-‐free season in western Hudson Bay. Ecology and Evolution 3: 3509-3523.
Hamilton SG, Castro de la Guardia L, Derocher AE, Sahanatien V, Tremblay B, Huard D.
2014. Projected Polar Bear Sea Ice Habitat in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. PloS one 9 (art. e113746).
Hobson KA, Stirling I, Andriashek DS. 2009. Isotopic homogeneity of breath CO2 from fasting and berry-eating polar bears: implications for tracing reliance on terrestrial foods in a changing Arctic. Canadian Journal of Zoology 87: 50-55.
Hoover C, Pitcher T, Christensen V. 2013. Effects of hunting, fishing and climate change on the Hudson Bay marine ecosystem: II. Ecosystem model future projections. Ecological Modelling 264: 143-156.
Hunter CM, Caswell H, Runge MC, Regehr EV, Amstrup SC, Stirling I. 2010. Climate change threatens polar bear populations: a stochastic demographic analysis. Ecology 91:2883-2897.
Iacozza J, Ferguson SH. 2014. Spatio-temporal variability of snow over sea ice in western Hudson Bay, with reference to ringed seal pup survival. Polar biology, 37: 817-832.
Iverson SA, Gilchrist HG, Smith PA, Gaston AJ, Forbes MR. 2014. Longer ice-free seasons increase the risk of nest depredation by polar bears for colonial breeding birds in the Canadian Arctic. Proceedings of the Royal Society of London B: Biological Sciences 281: 20133128.
Kirk CM, Amstrup S, Swor R, Holcomb D, O’Hara TM. 2010a. Morbillivirus and Toxoplasma exposure and association with hematological parameters for southern Beaufort Sea polar bears: potential response to infectious agents in a sentinel species. Ecohealth 7: 321-331.
Kirk CM, Amstrup S, Swor R, Holcomb D, O’Hara TM. 2010b. Hematology of Southern Beaufort Sea polar bears (2005–2007): biomarker for an arctic ecosystem health sentinel. EcoHealth 7: 307-320.
Kutschera VE et al. 2016. High genetic variability of vagrant polar bears illustrates importance of population connectivity in fragmented sea ice habitats. Animal Conservation, 19: 337-349.
Laidre KL, Born EW, Heagerty P, Wiig Ø, Stern H, Dietz R, Aars J, Andersen M. 2015.
Shifts in female polar bear (Ursus maritimus) habitat use in East Greenland. Polar Biology 38: 879–893.
Lunn NJ, Regher EV, Servanty S, Converse SJ, Richardson ES, Stirling I. 2014. Demography and population status of polar bears in western Hudson Bay. Environment Canada Research Report.
Lunn NJ, Servanty S, Regehr EV, Converse SJ, Richardson E, Stirling I. 2016. Demography of an apex predator at the edge of its range–impacts of changing sea ice on polar bears in Hudson Bay. Ecological Applications 26: 1302-1320.
Luque SP, Ferguson SH, Breed GA. 2014. Spatial behaviour of a keystone Arctic marine predator and implications of climate warming in Hudson Bay. Journal of Experimental Marine Biology and Ecology 461: 504-515.
Matejova M. 2015. Is Global Environmental Activism Saving the Polar Bear? Environment: Science and Policy for Sustainable Development, 57: 14-23.
McCall AG, Derocher AE, Lunn NJ. 2015. Home range distribution of polar bears in western Hudson Bay. Polar Biology 38: 343-355.
McCall AG, Pilfold NW, Derocher AE, Lunn NJ. 2016. Seasonal habitat selection by adult female polar bears in western Hudson Bay. Population Ecology 3: 407-419.
McKinney MA, Iverson SJ, Fisk AT, Sonne C, Rigét FF, Letcher RJ, Arts MT, Born EW, Rosing-Asvid A, Dietz, R. 2013. Global change effects on the long-‐term feeding ecology and contaminant exposures of East Greenland polar bears. Global Change Biology, 19: 2360-2372.
McKinney MA, Atwood T, Dietz R, Sonne C, Iverson SJ, Peacock E. 2014. Validation of adipose lipid content as a body condition index for polar bears. Ecology and Evolution 4: 516-527.
Molnár PK, Derocher AE, Klanjscek T, Lewis MA. 2011. Predicting climate change impacts on polar bear litter size. Nature Communications 2: 186.
Molnár PK, Derocher AE, Thiemann GW, Lewis MA. 2010. Predicting survival, reproduction and abundance of polar bears under climate change. Biological Conservation 143: 1612- 1622.
Nuijten R, Hendriks A, Jenssen B, Schipper A. 2016. Circumpolar contaminant concentrations in polar bears (Ursus maritimus) and potential population-level effects. Environmental Research 151: 50-57.
Obbard ME, McDonald TL, Howe EJ, Regehr EV, Richardson ES. 2007. Trends in abundance and survival for polar bears from Southern Hudson Bay, Canada, 1984–2005. Administrative Report, USGS Alaska Science Center, Anchorage, AK.
Obbard ME, Stapleton S, Middel KR,Thibault I, Brodeur V, Jutras C. 2015. Estimating the abundance of the Southern Hudson Bay polar bear subpopulation with aerial surveys. Polar Biology 38: 1713-1725
O’Neill SJ, Osborn TJ, Hulme M, Lorenzoni I, Watkinson AR. 2008. Using expert knowledge to assess uncertainties in future polar bear populations under climate change. Journal of Applied Ecology 45: 1649-1659.
Owen MA, Swaisgood RR, Slocomb C, Amstrup SC, Durner GM, Simac K, Pessier AP.
2015. An experimental investigation of chemical communication in the polar bear. Journal of Zoology 295: 36-43.
Pagano AM, Durner GM, Amstrup SC, Simac KS, York GS. 2012. Long-distance swimming by polar bears (Ursus maritimus) of the southern Beaufort Sea during years of extensive open water. Canadian Journal of Zoology 90: 663-676.
Parsons ECM, Cornick LA. 2013. Politics, people and polar bears: A rebuttal of Clark et al. (2013). Marine Policy 42: 178-179.
Peacock E, Derocher A, Thiemann G, Stirling I. 2011. Conservation and management of Canada’s polar bears (Ursus maritimus) in a changing Arctic Canadian Journal of Zoology 89: 371-385.
Peacock E, Taylor MK, Laake J, Stirling I. 2013. Population ecology of polar bears in Davis Strait, Canada and Greenland. The Journal of Wildlife Management 77: 463-476.
Peacock E et al. 2015. Implications of the circumpolar genetic structure of polar bears for their conservation in a rapidly warming Arctic. PLoS One 10: e112021.
Pilfold NW, Derocher AE, Stirling I, Richardson E. 2015. Multi-‐temporal factors influence predation for polar bears in a changing climate. Oikos 124: 1098-1107.
Regehr EV, Hunter CM, Caswell H, Amstrup SC, Stirling I. 2010. Survival and breeding of polar bears in the southern Beaufort Sea in relation to sea ice. Journal of Animal Ecology 79:117-127.
Regehr EV, Amstrup SC, Stirling I. 2006. Polar bear population status in the southern Beaufort Sea. USGS Report No. 2006-1337.
Regehr EV, Lunn NJ, Amstrup SC, Stirling I. 2007. Effects of earlier sea ice breakup on survival and population size of polar bears in western Hudson Bay. Journal of Wildlife Management 71: 2673-2683.
Regehr EV, Laidre KL, Akçakaya HR, Amstrup SC, Atwood TC, Lunn NJ, Obbard M, Stern H, Thiemann GW, Wiig Ø. 2016. Conservation status of polar bears (Ursus maritimus) in relation to projected sea-ice declines. Biology Letters 12: 20160556.
Rode KD, Amstrup SC, Regehr EV. 2010a. Reduced body size and cub recruitment in polar bears associated with sea ice decline. Ecological Applications 20: 768-782.
Rode KD, Reist JD, Peacock E, Stirling I. 2010b. Comments in response to “Estimating the energetic contribution of polar bear (Ursus maritimus) summer diets to the total energy budget” by Dyck and Kebreab (2009). Journal of Mammalogy 91: 1517-. blog.wwf.ca/blog/ 3.
Rode KD, Peacock E, Taylor M, Stirling I, Born EW, Laidre KL, Wiig Ø. 2012. A tale of two polar bear populations: ice habitat, harvest, and body condition. Population Ecology 54: 3- 18.
Rode KD, Regehr EV, Douglas DC, Durner G, Derocher AE, Thiemann GW, Budge SM.
2014. Variation in the response of an Arctic top predator experiencing habitat loss: feeding and reproductive ecology of two polar bear populations. Global Change Biology 20: 76-88.
Rode KD, Robbins CT, Nelson L, Amstrup SC. 2015. Can polar bears use terrestrial foods to offset lost ice-‐based hunting opportunities? Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment 13: 138-145.
Rühland KM, Paterson AM, Keller W, Michelutti N, Smol JP. 2013. Global warming triggers the loss of a key Arctic refugium. Proceedings of the Royal Society of London B: Biological Sciences 280: 20131887.
Sahanatien V, Derocher AE. 2012. Monitoring sea ice habitat fragmentation for polar bear conservation. Animal Conservation 15: 397-406.
Sahanatien V, Peacock E, Derocher AE. 2015. Population substructure and space use of Foxe Basin polar bears. Ecology and Evolution, 5: 2851-2864.
Stapleton S, Atkinson S, Hedman D, Garshelis D. 2014. Revisiting Western Hudson Bay: using aerial surveys to update polar bear abundance in a sentinel population. Biological Conservation 170: 38-47.
Stern HL, Laidre KL. 2016. Sea-ice indicators of polar bear habitat. The Cryosphere 10: 2027. Stirling I, Derocher AE. 1993. Possible impacts of climatic warming on polar bears. Arctic
46: 240-245.
Stirling I, Parkinson CL. 2006. Possible effects of climate warming on selected populations of polar bears (Ursus maritimus) in the Canadian Arctic. Arctic 59: 261-275.
Stirling I, Lunn NJ, Iacozza J. 1999. Long-term trends in the population ecology of polar bears in western Hudson Bay in relation to climatic change. Arctic 52: 294-306.
Stirling I, Derocher AV. 2012. Effects of climate warming on polar bears: a review of the evidence. Global Change Biology 18: 2694-2706.
Stirling I, Derocher AE, Gough WA, Rode K. 2008. Response to Dyck et al. (2007) on polar bears and climate change in western Hudson Bay. Ecological Complexity 5: 193-201.
Stirling I, Richardson E, Thiemann GW, Derocher AE. 2008. Unusual predation attempts of polar bears on ringed seals in the southern Beaufort Sea: possible significance of changing spring ice conditions. Arctic 61: 14-22.
Stirling I, McDonald TL, Richardson ES, Regehr EV. 2007. Polar bear population status in the Northern Beaufort Sea. USGS Alaska Science Center, Anchorage, Administrative Report.
Stirling I, van Meurs R. 2015. Longest recorded underwater dive by a polar bear. Polar Biology 38: 1301-1304.
Stone IR, Derocher AE. 2007. An incident of polar bear infanticide and cannibalism on Phippsøya, Svalbard. Polar Record, 43: 171-173.
Styrishave B, Pedersen KE, Clarke O, Hansen M, Björklund E, Sonne C, Dietz R. 2017. Steroid hormones in multiple tissues of East Greenland polar bears (Ursus maritimus). Polar Biology 40: 37-49.
Tartu S, Bourgeon S, Aars J, Andersen M, Polder A, Thiemann GW, Welker JM, Routti H. 2017. Sea ice-associated decline in body condition leads to increased concentrations of lipophilic pollutants in polar bears (Ursus maritimus) from Svalbard, Norway. Science of the Total Environment 576: 409-419.
Thiemann GW, Derocher AE, Stirling I. 2008. Polar bear Ursus maritimus conservation in Canada: an ecological basis for identifying designatable units. Oryx 42: 504-515.
Towns L, Derocher AE, Stirling I, Lunn NJ, Hedman D. 2009. Spatial and temporal patterns of problem polar bears in Churchill, Manitoba. Polar Biology, 32: 1529-1537.
Towns L, Derocher AE, Stirling I, Lunn NJ. 2010. Changes in land distribution of polar bears in western Hudson Bay. Arctic 63: 206-212.
Tyrrell M, Clark DA. 2014. What happened to climate change? CITES and the reconfiguration of polar bear conservation discourse. Global Environmental Change 24: 363-372.
Vongraven D et al. 2013. A circumpolar monitoring framework for polar bears. Ursus 23: 1- 66.
Voorhees H, Sparks R, Huntington HP, Rode KD. 2014. Traditional knowledge about polar bears (Ursus maritimus) in Northwestern Alaska. Arctic 67: 523-536.
Whiteman JP, Harlow H J, Durner GM, Anderson-Sprecher R, Albeke SE, Regehr EV, Amstrup SC, Ben-David, M. 2015. Summer declines in activity and body temperature offer polar bears limited energy savings. Science, 349: 295-298.
Wiig Ø, Aars J, Born EW. 2008. Effects of climate change on polar bears. Science progress 91: 151-173.
York J, Dowsley M, Cornwell A, Kuc M, Taylor M. 2016. Demographic and traditional knowledge perspectives on the current status of Canadian polar bear subpopulations. Ecology and evolution 6: 2897-2924.
A PDF of this SI: harvey-et-al-bioscience-2017-supplementary-information
UPDATE: Dr. Richard Tol advises in comments that the data from Harvey et al. is now available, here: http://datadryad.org/resource/doi:10.5061/dryad.v652r
Also, some formatting corrections were made to this post, to fix double spaces and line doubling in the list of websites, which were artifacts of the PDF to HTML conversion. – Anthony
58 thoughts on “The SI (and data) for the Harvey et al. attack paper on Dr. Susan Crockford’s polar bear views”
Within sixty seconds of opening the file, I noticed that they double-counted The Daily Caller and only actually have 44 “AGW denying blogs”. Congrats, peer reviewers.
Confirmed. They have it listed as “Daily Caller” and “The Daily Caller” in the SI.
Did they have Caller, Daily; Caller, The Daily; etc. :)
Peer review is broken.
It’s sad to think that rubbish like this and the “consensus project” cooked up by Cook and Nuccitelli is what is referred to by the alarmists as peer reviewed scientific “literature”.
On the upside, it does indicate the level of desperation being felt by the junk scientists that they resort to such junk publishing.
The world is getting wise to their antics, hopefully.
Jay.
That makes up for not designating my website http://landscapesandcycles.net/blind-polar-bear-researchers.html as denying AGW
Well, at least they spelled “Principal”, correctly here. In the peer reviewed paper, the authors, reviewers and editors had it “Principle”. (Principal Component Analysis)
Not just once, but both times they mentioned PCA….
HT Richard Tol….
And they called me Dr. Susan Crockford (only once though)
Didn’t Michael Mann use Principal Components Analysis to generate his hockey schtick?
Are blogs found using Google ( and categorised as ‘AGW supporting’ or ‘AGW denying’ more or less reliable than tree rings selected for their ‘temperature’ indication as against water supply.
you would be wrong if you think Crockford is the only/primary target..
– ie – main text of ‘paper’
Watts Up With That (WUWT), which consistently denies AGW and/or threats linked to it, is described as “perhaps the most visited climate website in the world,” with “more than two million unique views a month” (Pearce 2010). Other AGW-denying blogs, such as Climate Depot (CD) and Junk Science (JS), are not far behind. Many denier blogs exist and, because of cross-linking, form a large echo chamber, making them what one journalist described as “foot soldiers of AGW denial”
these are the real targets… (as was Moon Hoax, Fury (both of them) Alice paper, etc,etc)
I hadn’t quite noted how littered the paper is with ‘denier’ . ‘denier blog’ references.
oh and this..
“Despite the growing evidence in support of AGW, these blogs continue to aggressively deny the causes and/or the projected effects of AGW and to personally attack scientists who publish peer-reviewed research in the field with the aim of fomenting doubt to maintain the consensus gap.”
I hear Mann and Lewandowsky’s whinging – and their ‘framing’ – science under attack, less data transparency, etc.
This illustrates the kind of prejudicial language used in an attempt to reverse the truth and is another example of pathological projection. It’s really the skeptic blogs that are science conforming and the alarmist blogs that are science denying. It’s also misleading to claim that skeptical blogs don’t agree with AGW. Most scientists on both sides agree that AGW is finite and non zero. The controversy is about the absurd magnitude of the AGW effect claimed by the IPCC that turns AGW into CAGW.
Yes, the prejudicial wording of “Blogs were assigned ‘science-based’ and ‘denier’ categories on the basis of their positions taken relative to those drawn by the IPCC on global warming” clearly eliminates any objectiveness by the authors.
Yes, the message is “it’s only science if you agree with my position.”
Worse than nonsense.
“Pathological projection” kinda sums up the modern socialist culture. Perhaps far in the future, this time will be referred to as “The Age of Pathological Projection”.
No it will be known as “the beginning of the 2nd dark age.”
they just turning their selfies inside out
An analysis of the ownership of these blogs would be interesting exercise.
Yr: “…an analysis…”
Well, I can’t say I’ve ever performed an “analysis” of much of anything but I did once celebrate a Jeff Harvey. In particular, a hyper-energetic, credential-flashing, obsessive motor-mouth of that name once regularly contributed to the comments section of the, now defunct, Deltoid blog.
And that particular Jeff Harvey (pretty sure it’s the same guy that associated with the paper discussed in the above post) on one memorable occassion treated Deltoid-land to a self-promotional vanity-comment boasting of a winter-time traversal of a Canadian Park, named Algonquin Park, that he had undertaken. As I vaguely recall Jeff even declared his epochal hike entitled him to the claim that he was even tougher than a U. S. Marine, or some such–that’s the sort silly-shit the transparently geekball, Deltoid Jeff H was into.
But at any rate, I celebrated Jeff’s little adventure in poetry:
Algonquin’s wilds
Aimed Jeff to chart
A trek we’ll call
“Die Grosse Fahrt”
Now as Jeff though
That global warm
Wreaked everywhere
Its scary harm
He mused his stroll
Would balmy be
And planned his trip
Accordingly
***
So off set Jeff
All bright and bold
When suddenly
“Things” got real cold
But Jeff was not
At all abashed
And at the chill
Credentials flashed
“A smarty-pants
Am I and got
A model here
That says it’s hot!”
***
There then ensued
A merry fuss
In which Jeff proved
The eco-wuss
And lost his nerve
Just cause a nose
Picked then–“OH GREAT!!!”
To get all froze
And turning tail
Jeff nature fled
Preferring what
His model said
***
The moral of
This silly tale?
Mother-Nature
Must not prevail!
And so Jeff’s rout
Scored him a trough
With title grand
An “Endowed Prof”
second stanza, first line should read “Now as Jeff thought (not “though”).
hey, its not the IPCC’s fault that polar bears are not cooperating with a “perfectly good theory.” So instead of using real polar bears, lets use model polar bears!
Or the ones in the Coke commercials. :)
The model Polar Bears should be spherical with integer size ratios. This will simplify the math…
/s
This whole ‘Hockey’ Schtick crapola about Polar bears being threatened is a total conjecture based upon future climate change happening in the Arctic that sees the habitat, ice and food supply all disappearing by 2050 or sooner. Polar bear populations are healthy, and recovering from lower counts due to previous outdated hunting pressure from years long gone by. Now the control of the hunt is strictly regulated by the Inuit, in consultation with the Federal Government of Canada. Hunting is no longer the pressure it once was. http://www.canadanorthoutfitting.com/arctic-expeditions/polar-bear/
2/3 of the worlds estimated 26,000 polar bears live in Canadian Arctic Territories, or in Hudson Bay area of Churchill, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, or Labrador. They are not in any danger…indeed their populations are growing. There never has been a threat to the Polar Bear, apart from the early unregulated hunting pressure that existed decades ago.
To blame future hypothetical climate change on the future hypothetical extinction of Polar Bears is a marketing image, and repeated ad nauseam until many people just believe and repeat what they heard. Witness Griff here. This why so many people are beginning to identify with a skeptic position on a lot of this CAGW nonsense. It really is no different than a perpetual hypochondriac making claims that they are sick and dying.
The story of the polar bear is far more complex than the advocates of AGW will admit, Same with skeptics of AGW (who are different from the skeptics of GW, though the AGW advocates lack the intelligence to distiquish the two groups).
The skeptics of AGW will point to the fact the polar bear population is up to approx 26,000 vs the 10k when hunting was stopped.
The advocates of AGW will point to the lower weight and lower strength levels of the polar bears. Though this is a common problem when any animal species becomes overpopulated.
A better comparison would be the polar bear population circa 1850-1890 vs today along with a comparison of natural habitat and food sources. However data doesnt exist in sufficient detail to reach any conclusion. Yet the advocates project catastrophy based on very incomplete date. – becasue global warming causes everything.
“A better comparison would be the polar bear population circa 1850-1890 vs today along with a comparison of natural habitat and food sources. However data doesnt exist in sufficient detail to reach any conclusion.”
Actually there is “data.” There are many historical journals kept by Arctic explorers and in most areas they traveled polar bears were rare to nonexistent. Why? Because the Innuit people could not ‘coexist’ with them so, often with the help of dogs, they killed them all the time.
To use one obvious example, think of the hunters waiting patiently at a hole for a seal to emerge. That takes immense concentration. They couldn’t be doing that if they had to worry about a polar bear sneaking up on them. They couldn’t cache food for the winter – which they did – with polar bears around (see Churchill Manitoba dump). Etc., etc.
Thus the places where polar bears were found were the areas between tribal territories where people did not hunt. It is interesting to note that the polar bears of Hudson’s Bay were known to the fur traders in ca. 1800 (e.g. David Thompson and earlier) but that is an atypical situation for polar bears and indigenous people for a lot of reasons.
So not only are there more polar bears now than in the 1960s, there are almost certainly far more than any time since humans colonized the Arctic.
Extreme – I think we agree on the primary points – which is
A) the data doesnt exist to reach any conclusion as to the future of the polar bear population.
B) any attribution or demise due to GW is pure speculation
“Despite the growing evidence in support of AGW, these blogs continue to aggressively deny the causes and/or the projected effects of AGW and to personally attack scientists who publish peer-reviewed research in the field with the aim of fomenting doubt to maintain the consensus gap”
Name Calling
Consensus fallacy
Lying
Opinion without cause
This passed peer review………. gargle
What universe are these authors on? Just using the word “denier” should disqualify this rag from being considered a peer reviewed scientific paper. How about putting it at the grocery store checkout line with the National Enquirer. This is such total garbage, I thought it was self parody.
Does the establishment want to know why skepticism runs rampant? They should reflect on the mentality that created this political document.
I’ve never once allowed the polar bear population to influence my judgement about AGW. There are too many other variables at play. When the AMO turns, what are they going to do then? Sorry, but it makes me believe the authors have never taken the time to evaluate the totality of the evidence about AGW. Setting aside the Arctic, there are still innumerable reasons why one has to be skeptical about the doom and gloom scenarios.
Susan’s main polar bear point was always that they did not depend on summer sea ice. Most of their feeding is on spring ice during the seal whelping season. No one claimed spring ice was going to disappear. Amstrup, Sterling, Derocher alarm was always based on bad biology independent of AGW. The fact that polar bear numbers are up not down is just another comfirmation of their bad science.
That the SI contains mistakes shows a rushed thru pal review hatchet job for what it is.
ristvan, it is easy to look up the information on known eating habits of Polar Bears such as this one:
Polar Bear Diet
“Because the polar bear’s body requires a diet based on large amounts of seal fat, they are the most carnivorous member of the bear family.
Food can be hard to come by for polar bears for much of the year. The bear puts on most of its yearly fat reserves between late April and mid-July to maintain its weight in the lean seasons.”
http://wwf.panda.org/what_we_do/where_we_work/arctic/wildlife/polar_bear/diet/
Polar bears are opportunist eaters. They will eat virtually any animal or carcass live to no matter how long dead.
WWF is an absurd source for claims. WWF’s entire purpose if to convince people to donate money that is then used for WWF purposes, not science or conservation.
ristvan:
I believe part of Susan’s recent criticisms was about Amstrup’s and Sterling’s grandstanding after ice had already formed this year and polar bears had already moved out on the ice.
Amstrup’s planned filming was to highlight the alleged lack of ice that endangers the polar bears. Finding that the ice had formed earlier this year and that polar bears were already on the ice were inconvenient facts to Amstrup who was grandstanding on predicted polar bear disaster scenarios and donations from the gullible.
Thus Amstrup’s 2017 propaganda film is full of false statements.
Susan’s common sense observations and facts are making things inconvenient to Amstrup by educating Amstrup’s hypnotized donors.
I agree. I think this was put together over a very short time period very recently, even if the co-authors discussed doing something like this months ago.
Something happened that rushed it forward. I have an inkling of what it might have been – something that happened in September – but it’s third hand knowledge I can’t confirm.
Note that “[m]issing values were replaced by zero after scaling and centering to minimize the influence of the replacement.”
Replacing missing observations with zeros is a sure way to bias a PCA. Michael Mann’s adventures in linear statistics continue.
Now we know why Mann was an author. It was to lend his PCA ‘competency’ as revealed by McIntyre.
Now there was I thinking that scientific research was all about facts, and not what blogs said what!
Meanwhile, those pesky polar bears keep on breeding!
If they used Google to search for sceptic websites, it’s surprising that they found 45(or 44).
Their CAGW consensus questions:
Arctic ice extent is declining = science based.
Those that question Arctic ice is still declining are labeled as d*****s.
Polar bears are threatened by AGW = science based
Those that claim polar bears are unthreatened and increasing in population are labeled as d*****s.
They’ve reversed the meaning and concepts of what science is, means, how it is derived, and how science is advanced.
The paper is definitely anti-science, anti-scientific methods and condemns everyone/anyone who isn’t a consensus team player.
Every person who signed that despotic paper should be drummed out of science/research as absolutely contrary to proper science and scientific methods.
Here, here!
Absolutely agree with your last sentence. They make a mockery of so-called climate science. How low they have stooped.
BTW – the first sentence of the Abstract is unsustainable:
Increasing surface temperatures, Arctic sea-ice loss, and other evidence of anthropogenic global warming (AGW) are acknowledged by every major scientific organization in the world.
As any half competent climatologist will tell you, temperatures in the Arctic are broadly the same as they were in the 1930s and 40s.
Similarly, Arctic sea ice retreated rapidly during those years.
In the 1960s to 80s, the Arctic underwent rapid cooling, and the ice grew much too quickly for comfort. (Iceland knew it as the Sea Ice years).
And guess what?
None of this had anything at all to do with AGW, and everything to do with the AMO, a natural Atlantic Ocean cycle that has been occurring for millennia.
Such a plainly fallacious Abstract would normally disqualify the Paper from any serious consideration.
Perhaps I should also add that a certain Mickey Mann is one of the authors. Enough said?
Exactly. Warmer temperatures may be evidence of global warming but they’re not evidence of “anthropogenic” warming. A ten-year-old can see the differemce.
“None of this had anything at all to do with AGW, and everything to do with the AMO, a natural Atlantic Ocean cycle that has been occurring for millennia.”
Of course the models missed pause because the AMO & PDO were natural cycles that were not predictible – per M Mann’s 2015/2016 study
and everything to do with the AMO…
Just so I’m clear on the concept……almost all of the ice is not exposed to air temps or surface…90% under water….and the North Atlantic Current (AMO) is the only body of water that flows directly into the Arctic sea…..and when the AMO is warmer, ice melts more
/duh
Remember the poor polly bear stuck on the top of a ‘disappearing’ iceberg
Well, the enviro-do-goodies got ‘im and stuffed ‘im, as you can see here displayed on a mock iceberg for eternity, in the Calgary’s airport arrival luggage reclaim hall.
If you ever want a scatter plot to look very concentrated around a desired spot, this paper tells you one way to do it:
1. Missing values were replaced by zero after scaling and centering
2. Datapoint were slightly jittered to improve visibility of overlapping points.
Strange to class professional media outlets such as The Daily Caller and Breitbart as ‘blogs’. Are the BBC & the Guardian ‘blogs’ as well?
This is what counts as research now? Do a google search and mark the results as agrees/disagrees with what I like?
/smh
The data are now available http://datadryad.org/resource/doi:10.5061/dryad.v652r
I was puzzled about one of the “science-based” blogs they list, called yorkblog.com which appears to be an adjunct blog of the local newspaper in York County Pennsylvania
There’s just a handful of climate articles there, mostly angry political rants. See the list: http://www.yorkblog.com/hot/
I’ve yet to find one that actually discussed science, though this one is particularly “sciencey”:
http://www.yorkblog.com/hot/2015/11/30/give-a-st-about-climate-change/ and uses this image:
The paper is truly precious. I chuckle since it shows just how desperate they are. “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance…”
From the Harvey, et al., BioScience paper—
“Moreover, scientists need to more effectively use Internet-based social media to their full advantage in order to turn the tide in the battle for public opinion.” “Because this evidence is so overwhelming, it would be virtually impossible to debunk;..”
I recently got and am just preparing a response to Sigma Xi’s (The Scientific Research Honor Society) solicitation for funds. I have long been a member and even have a research award. The Sigma Xi Executive Director states–
“Together, we have stepped out of our comfort zone to: Protect critical research from budget cuts; Defend our international colleagues from discrimination; Petition for the use of science in policy” It emphasized “Excellence in research communications” and (making) “science policy stronger. ” My response will include the Harvey paper as an example of communication, and am open to suggestions.
I did note that the BioScience paper had the statistically suspect Anderegg, et al., paper in the references, but did not see it cited in the text. Was this their guide? Also note this was “Editor’s Choice.” This may be BioScience, but it is not biology.
I suspect the same sorting of the 89 would result in the same grouping if instead of dividing by CAGW skepticism the authors made two piles based on blog post censorship practices.
As many have pointed out, the lack of actual science and extremely obvious bias in this paper is obvious evidence of the lengths the CAGW ™ cabal will go to in order to discredit any view that challenges their beloved consensus.
What I think it’s more telling, however, is the almost revered acceptance of papers like this and the various ‘consensus’ papers (97%, anyone?) by anyone holding a left-leaning political view. I have seen almost no critical thinking of analysis from even well-educated and intelligent people. I’m sure the MSM is partly, or possible mainly, to blame, but this is my main observation and the cause of my deep worry about the whole CAGW ™ fiasco.
I despair for humanity if this continues. Global Governance will likely ensure, and humanity will be damned to be ruled by idiots like the authors, reviewers and publishers of papers like these.
This has got to hurt, no wonder the crescendo is increasing.
Delingpole: #Winning – Grant Applications for ‘Climate Change’ down 40 Percent
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/05/delingpole-winning-grant-applications-for-climate-change-down-40-percent/
Over on Twitter, Lonny Eachus spotted this:
“Author’s positions in papers were scored in in same “position space” defined by binary answers to the six statements formulated in the main papers and citation of Dr. Susan Crockford as an expert.”
This is backed-up by the data: Citing Crockford is indeed a perfect predictor of being labelled with the D-word.
Circular logic. The paper assumes that C implies D, and concludes that D implies C.
The data reveal another problem. There are not 6 statements. There are only 2.
The first three statements are about the ice, and mutually exclusive. That is, there is a perfect negative correlation.
The last three statements are about the bears, and mutually exclusive.
A PCA is therefore pointless. The fact that the first two components explain only 91.5% of the variance is due to the noise introduced by the faulty treatment of the missing observations.