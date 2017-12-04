Claim: Hot Days Permanently Damage Babies

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A new study claims exposure during early childhood to temperatures above 90F (32C) permanently damages the child’s earning potential.
Climate Change Might Lower Salaries
The more 90-degree days a fetus or infant endured, the lower his or her earnings in adulthood.
Even if countries take moderate action on climate change, by the end of this century, Phoenix is expected to have an extra month of days above 95 degrees Fahrenheit, while Washington, D.C., is expected to have another three weeks of these sweltering days, as the Climate Impact Lab and New York Times reported.
A new study suggests that even days that are an average of 90 degrees Fahrenheit, or 32 Celsius, might have long-term, negative impacts on developing fetuses. The stress of the hot weather might show up as reduced human capital once those fetuses reach adulthood.
Maya Rossin-Slater, a health-policy professor at Stanford University, said she and her team wanted to understand the long-term consequences of climate change on people. For the study, published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, she and other researchers looked at data on births, weather, and earnings in half the states in the United States. For a given county, on a given day, they measured how many days above 90 degrees a child born that day would have experienced during gestation and during their first year of life. They then compared that person’s salary as an adult to someone born in that same county on that same day in other years.
It turned out fetuses and infants exposed to a single extra 90-plus degree day made $30 less a year, on average, or $430 less over the course of their entire lifetimes. Right now, the average American only experiences one such day a year. (This study looked at the average temperature throughout the entire day, not the highest temperature that day.) By the end of the century, there will be about 43 such days a year.
The abstract of the study;
Relationship between season of birth, temperature exposure, and later life wellbeing
Adam Isena, Maya Rossin-Slaterb, and Reed Walker
We study how exposure to extreme temperatures in early periods of child development is related to adult economic outcomes measured 30 y later. Our analysis uses administrative earnings records for over 12 million individuals born in the United States between 1969 and 1977, linked to fine-scale, daily weather data and location and date of birth. We calculate the length of time each individual is exposed to different temperatures in utero and in early childhood, and we estimate flexible regression models that allow for nonlinearities in the relationship between temperature and long-run outcomes. We find that an extra day with mean temperatures above 32 °C in utero and in the first year after birth is associated with a 0.1% reduction in adult annual earnings at age 30. Temperature sensitivity is evident in multiple periods of early development, ranging from the first trimester of gestation to age 6–12 mo. We observe that household air-conditioning adoption, which increased dramatically over the time period studied, mitigates nearly all of the estimated temperature sensitivity.
Unfortunately the full study is paywalled, but I’m concerned about the small scale of the effect the authors claim to have separated from what must be a great deal of noise.
Different states and countries at the same tropical latitude clearly have very different income levels. Singapore has a GDP per capita of $52,000 per annum. Kenya, also on the equator, has an income per capita of $1400 / annum. Ethiopia, slightly further from the equator than Kenya, has a GDP per capita of $700 / annum. Clearly birth temperature is not the only factor affecting income.
Even in the USA which is where the study authors focus their data analysis, there are significant income disparities between states with similar climates. According to Wikipedia, in 2016 California had an income of $58,619 per capita per annum. Oregon, to the North of California has an income of $50,582 – a substantial difference. Washington State, even further North, has an income of $64,454 per capita per annum. A true climate effect – going North causes both a decrease and an increase in income levels.
You wouldn’t have much of a mistake with these disparities to introduce a substantial bias into the results.
There are other more subtle biases which may have been overlooked. Cost of living tends to be substantially higher in cold climates. My personal observation is the need to pay expensive heating bills forces people in cold climates to work harder – I certainly had to work harder to cover the bills in cold months, when I lived in England.
Overheating can damage babies, you have to be very careful with babies in hot weather. But given the noisy impact of other factors on income levels, its difficult to see how that single factor could be reliably extracted from population data.
45 thoughts on “Claim: Hot Days Permanently Damage Babies”
Think of the babies!!!!!!!!!!
I guess that A/C is gone under their models. Remember, agenda 21 says that central heating and A/C are unsustainable. Let’s see, if one is born in a poor central African country, it is clear that one’s earning potential is because of the hot summer days. Got it. I guess being in a poor country is simply a convenient excuse for not reaching your earning potential.
… Mann … Lewandowski ….
There, I’ve thought of three.
Enough?
Around 1930s temperatures were normally high including heatwave conditions. Has this effect babies/humans? Can anybody through light on this!!!
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
Thought 1: Racist
Thought 2: Have they never heard of AC?
Read the abstract, MarkW.
“We observe that household air-conditioning adoption, which increased dramatically over the time period studied, mitigates nearly all of the estimated temperature sensitivity.”
So, perceived problem mitigated by Air Conditioning ….
If any reasonable wanted to fix the ‘problem’, they would try to help mothers into a better environment; rather than take away reasonable sources of energy they would be promoting sources of energy that could mitigate the they have defined as a problem.
The too warm lunatics strike again!
I was born, and lived most of my life in the tropics [North Queensland]. Apart from mining no high paying industry establishes itself here so there would be a measurable difference.
Yup. That’s why aussies are so damned poor!
I was born in Texas and raised without AC till I was in my late teens. I was carried through the Texas summer and I make 130000 a year. My wife is from Chennai India where it routinely hits 115 with 100% humidity and no AC. She has a PHD, an MBA, and also speaks 7 languages. Sis a COO and makes 150000 a year. I told her just think if we had been born in Montana in late April. We could rule the world.
Good point. Apparently the study only makes connections between location of birth and average income. Are you kidding me? And there’s some discussion of damages to babies in utero caused by hot weather. I didn’t realize that the uterus experienced temperatures above 98.6 degrees, which seems pretty warm.
Of all the foolishness written about global warning, studies blaming temperatures like I grew up in for all sorts of ills is a special kind of B.S. It’s easy enough to expose yourself to heat stroke if you choose to be foolish, but people who grow up working outside in high heat and humidity do fine with just a modicum of common sense.
People my age grew up without a/c in hot climates. I’ve never even heard the notion that I’m supposed to have less earning prospects because I was born and grew up in Atlanta Ga.
WOW! $30 a year? “with a 0.1% reduction in adult annual earnings at age 30.” Now the standards of .001 degree counts as an increase in temperature comes the “$30 a year monetary crisis”. Insanity runs rampant these days.
“A new study claims exposure during early childhood to temperatures above 90F (32C) permanently damages the child’s earning potential.”
And constant exposure to CAGW propaganda causes liberals to be sadly deficient in critical thinking.
What about Siberian babies??
Icelanders? Norsk? Svensk? Finske?
Que me disculpen, pero esto es “risible”
Last time I checked, the in utero temperature remains ~98.6F no matter what the outside air temperature is. Humans are self regulating warm blooded mammals. A more obviously bogus conclusion could not be reached.
Now, after birth AC might change things—except AC is an indication that the parents are better off. The correlation between successful parents and successful children is much stronger than the 0.1% delta found here.
You know the wheels have fallen off the CAGW academic gravy train when it produces such silly stuff as this.
Exactly my first thought as well. Plus, even 30-40 years ago most babies in the developed world were born in air conditioned hospitals so the outdoor temperature on the day of birth is irrelevant. Also, $30/yr/$430/life time, are trivial amounts almost certainly due to random noise in the data.
Then again I was born in January in Wisconsin so probably on a very cold day which may account for my brilliance and high earnings.;-)
These researchers actually think they are intelligent.
They were babies in plus 90 F temps for way too long. :)
“It turned out fetuses and infants exposed to a single extra 90-plus degree day made $30 less a year, on average, or $430 less over the course of their entire lifetimes.”
There can be no possible data to support this. Nearly every baby born in the US during the last few centuries was in utero for at least 1 day when it was 90 degrees outside. I guess this means that the entire US workforce should be making $30 more per year? Get rid of useless green driven policy and the average worker will have at least $30 more disposable income per year. Perhaps this what they really mean?
I also want to know what data supports an average length of employment before retirement of less than 15 years.
Keep it coming. The more crap like this they spout the more skepticism is generated. It has gone passed being just plain silly propaganda and entered into a parody of AGW stage. And more people realize it every day.
Past, not passed. You got spell checked by dumb AI. But your comment is on target. This, the Crockford escapade, and more are all beyond any CAGW parody that skeptics could have imagined.
I have a bit of a bad knee, so please stop pulling my leg!!!
This cannot be a real study.
So then … this RACIST “study” concludes that equatorial peoples (of color) are STUPID. Yes, this study says that brown people whose ancestors hailed from equatorial lands are DUMB-er than white folk from Northern latitudes. Do these Global Warmist Rent-seekers even listen to themselves ?
And PS … when will we STOP treating “statistical analysis” as though it is … “science”? It isn’t.
I’ve seen dumb people make an amazing amount of money.
Such correlation is impossible to know, as well as and how often pregnant women are indoors or outdoors, genetic variations, family dynamics, schooling, ability to negotiate a salary… there must be a billion variables. I am baffled how a person would quantify the effect of a non-existent problem on a large population of un-borns and follow their progress 30 years in to the future.
This clearly explains why all Canadians are millionaires and Saudi Arabians are in the poor house.
America has already PROVEN that $ wealth and intelligence have nothing to do with one-another … cases in point; Tom Steyer and Al Gore. The Saudi’s are only filthy rich because of Chevron, Shell, etc. Otherwise they would still be riding camels and slaughtering each other for believing in the “wrong” version of Allah … oh wait …
So now that global warming has everything covered (except penis size and erectile dysfunction which is next month’s release), what do we have left to review.
Maybe gravity, the moon orbit, continental drift?
The so-called consensus demands strict allegiance and rewards authors if crap papers like this and that ridiculous lobster cannibalism paper of a few years ago eith career and financial rewards for hyping the climate,.
We saw just last week what happens to researchers and scientists who dare point out any problems with the consensus position.
“Overheating can damage babies, you have to be very careful with babies in hot weather.”
But not so much when they’re contained within a temperature controlled environment of about 98.6F.
Pro tip: do NOT leave your infant strapped-into their car seat in the back of your minivan on a 102deg.F. day in New Orleans when visiting the crack house to get your daily hit.
$430 over a life time? I’ve seen bad statistics but this is horrible.
I wish I could have retired after working for less than 15 years. But then again, arithmetic isn’t a developed skill among many alarmists …
Another article p-hacked into existence.
The quality of the “reasoning” in this study makes me think the authors may live in a pizza oven. Years,ago it became apparentv that the obsession on CO2 would lead to dumber and dumber science. This paper, however, might be a break through in stupidity.
Soon we can expect a paper declaring women scientists who annoy Michael Mann might float, therefore the precautionary tale demands thise women are deserving a burning at the stake.
“If she floats she’s a witch!”
What? Is it April first, and I didn’t notice?
Miami……….
Singapore
And they wonder why the populace is becoming more “antiscience.” If this is what they keep dishing out, only an idiot would believe in “science.”
How stupid can they get? First, all they “found” (confirmation bias anyone?) was a correlation, and a very weak one at that. Second, those who would be more apt to not have AC would be poorer people, and poor people tend to have a difficult time crossing into the middle class, so there’s your cause right there; being poor. My guess is they would find a similar effect on cold days, although perhaps less pronounced, for the same reason; lack of income, and therefore reduced ability to provide adequate heating.
Um, isn’t a fetus exposed to, I dunno’, like maybe 270 days, more or less, to temperatures approximately 8.6 degrees over 90 degrees.
Or am I goofy
Wonder if those who wrote the paper are aware of data like this: