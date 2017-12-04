Another climate feedback found: ‘cooling effect of natural atmospheric particles is greater during warmer years’

From the University of Leeds and the “settled science” department, comes this new idea that combines measurements with a model.
Understanding the climate impact of natural atmospheric particles
An international team of scientists, led by the University of Leeds, has quantified the relationship between natural sources of particles in the atmosphere and climate change.
Their study, published today in Nature Geoscience, shows that the cooling effect of natural atmospheric particles is greater during warmer years and could therefore slightly reduce the amount that temperatures rise as a result of climate change.
Particles in the atmosphere can alter Earth’s climate by absorbing or reflecting sunlight. These particles are often produced by human activities, such as from cars and industry, but there are also naturally occurring particles.
The team combined atmospheric measurements with a computer model to map the effects of two natural particle sources: smoke from forest fires and the gases emitted by trees that can stick together to form tiny particles.
Study lead author Dr Catherine Scott, from the School of Earth and Environment at Leeds, said: “Natural particles can alter the climate, but they are also strongly controlled by it.
“As the Earth warms, plants release more volatile gases from their leaves – these are the gases that, for example, give pine forests a piney smell. Once in the air these gases can form tiny particles. More particles in the atmosphere reflect away the Sun’s energy, which helps to cool the planet.
“This cooling offsets some of the temperature rise and is known as a negative climate feedback. We can think of forests acting as giant air conditioners slightly reducing the warming due to greenhouse gas emissions.”
Study co-author Dominick Spracklen, Professor of Biosphere-Atmosphere Interactions at Leeds, said: “Overall the response of the climate to an initial warming is to amplify that warming, i.e., a positive feedback.
“This natural negative feedback might act to offset a small amount of warming due to climate change but it is not enough to counteract other strong positive feedbacks in the climate system. This means reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are still required to prevent dangerous levels of global warming.
“Our research highlights the need for these complex interactions to be well represented in climate models. The latest generation of models being used for future climate projections include more detail about the way that the atmosphere and the land surface interact than ever before – but it’s important that we can isolate the role that these processes are playing as the climate evolves.”
###
The research paper, “Substantial large-scale feedbacks between natural aerosols and climate“, is published in Nature Geoscience 4th December 2017. (DOI: 10.1038/s41561-017-0020-5). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-017-0020-5
Abstract
The terrestrial biosphere is an important source of natural aerosol. Natural aerosol sources alter climate, but are also strongly controlled by climate, leading to the potential for natural aerosol–climate feedbacks. Here we use a global aerosol model to make an assessment of terrestrial natural aerosol–climate feedbacks, constrained by observations of aerosol number. We find that warmer-than-average temperatures are associated with higher-than-average number concentrations of large (>100 nm diameter) particles, particularly during the summer. This relationship is well reproduced by the model and is driven by both meteorological variability and variability in natural aerosol from biogenic and landscape fire sources. We find that the calculated extratropical annual mean aerosol radiative effect (both direct and indirect) is negatively related to the observed global temperature anomaly, and is driven by a positive relationship between temperature and the emission of natural aerosol. The extratropical aerosol–climate feedback is estimated to be −0.14 W m−2 K−1 for landscape fire aerosol, greater than the −0.03 W m−2 K−1 estimated for biogenic secondary organic aerosol. These feedbacks are comparable in magnitude to other biogeochemical feedbacks, highlighting the need for natural aerosol feedbacks to be included in climate simulations.
31 thoughts on “Another climate feedback found: ‘cooling effect of natural atmospheric particles is greater during warmer years’”
They’ve been claiming for years that the overall feedback is positive.
The problem is that they have yet to scientifically document a single positive feedback.
In the meantime the number of documented negative feedbacks continues to grow.
+10
“The problem is that they have yet to scientifically document a single positive feedback.
In the meantime the number of documented negative feedbacks continues to grow.”
Sounds to me like you only count feedbacks “documented” when they are negative. So what do these documenters say?
““This natural negative feedback might act to offset a small amount of warming due to climate change but it is not enough to counteract other strong positive feedbacks in the climate system.”
And yet the grossly overestimated warming of the models remains a mystery, to some.
As always, Nick sees what he is paid to see.
The text that you quote fits my definition exactly.
They declare that the system overall has a positive feedback, but doesn’t bother to document what those feedbacks are.
If you care to try again and this time actually provide evidence for your claims, you are more than welcome.
PS: If the system actually was dominated by positive feedbacks, the climate would be unstable, and any change, no matter how small or from where would cause the climate to run all the way to the rails.
Since the history of life shows that the climate is remarkably stable, despite fairly large pertubations, that alone demonstrates that the climate is dominated by negative feedbacks.
I’m still waiting for someone to scientifically demonstrate first any positive feedback, and then the strong ones being claimed by the alarmist crowds.
Just declaring that water vapor is a positive feedback doesn’t cut it. Actually go out into the field and measure more water vapor in the atmosphere and what happens to that water vapor once it gets into the atmosphere.
RW Turner ” the grossly overestimated warming of the models remains a mystery”, it’s should be called Dark Warming. Every field of science needs a “Dark Variable” so it can be matched to observations”.
“If the system actually was dominated by positive feedbacks,”………..
We would have run away global warming…….the set point for this planet is a lot colder…that’s dominate
“If you care to try again and this time actually provide evidence for your claims”
Noting the one-sidedness of your “documenting”. Here we have a purely model-based study. But it shows a negative feedback. Documented. But water vapor faedback, which was obvious enough to Arrhenius, and has been tracked by many since. Positive, so undocumented.
the rats are abandoning the sinking ship
yep … as FAST as the Democraps are abandoning the SS Hillary. All that’s visible is HER bow still sticking up above the waterline.
SS = Socialist sc@mmer?
“her bow sticking above the waterline”
Where’s the mind bleach when you need it?
Ice-albedo is a positive feedback. It is what starts ice ages.
I think it is harder to warm this planet. I do not feel there is any effect that will stop it cooling. Water can change from liquid to vapour. Allowing the world to remove heat from the surface to the upper atmosphere. Once the world starts cooling there is no opposite effect. It will just continue cooling until the conditions change. We should enjoy this breath warm period.
Wow, -0.14 W/M2/ºK,for micrograms of pine smell and smoke per square Km.. What about the 7% more water vapour per degree C warming of ocean surface, which very likely contributes to the atmosphere attempting to form 7% more clouds a hundred or two kilometers downwind, but long before the 7% increased cloud cover can even be detected by satellite…. the resultant cooling causes precipitation… ….which Trenberth’s famous chart puts at 77 Watts/M2 ….or have those scientists read Manabe’s 1964 classic paper, or Ramanthan’s 1978 paper outlining where the potential big unknows are ?
Everyone is worried about warming, but no one seems to know what the optimum temperature is. In the past, higher temperatures were appreciated. What changed?
Science … of looking at temperature … and integrating it over time … and basic (like high-school level) radiative transfer / CO₂ / H₂O vapor analysis … pointed to a smoking gun. From there, the long-forgotten ecoterrorists of the 1960s–1970s were rabbled out of their slumber, and took to the airwaves. Liberals – especially huggers – suddenly had a “cause celebré”, something to rally around. The rally started, the young-moms-wanting-to-save-the-world had champions, dads-wanting-to-continue-to-have-favorable-sêx-relations with their spouses chugged a few more beers and were on board. Save a tree, eat a beaver.
Years pass, prognistications of dire futures, sizzling planets, all life in the equator being parboiled to crispiness, and all equatorial-leaning cities being abandoned … was the norm. Fear – a great inducer of innocent-but-ignorant people being herded like sheep was repeated, repeated, and oft again repeated. Here we are in 2017; the STILL innocent-but-ignorant people have lined up to Save Trees by Eating Beavers. They separate their trash into at least 3 if not 7 or more “streams”. They buy eco-this and eco-that. They proudly grow 1 m² herb gardens as their great (stultifyingly silly) effort to reduce CO₂ exhaling by the armies of 18-wheelers carting the REST of their consumables from field to wholesale aggregator, from there to supermarkets, from there partially to their tables, and just as ironically to the trash bins ‘cuz it ain’t exactly fresh after 10 days on the road.
But they do their part. They buy (and cajole their neighbors) to “higher enlightenment” living standards. They buy their Priuses, their Volts, their Fiat E’s, their Bolts. They lust for Teslas, they buy rechargeable flashlights (that INEVITABLY are dead in a year before they’re first critically needed!!! Irony alert!!!); they watch the boobtoob, they are peppered with super-duper-calories-are-us fattening food advertising, and the need for endless streams of ridiculously expensive, barely useful modern medicines being hawked by the ABSURD drug industry.
And they are so, so certain that the righteous way to live is to declare war on nuclear power, to embrace fly-by-night schemes, sweetened and chocolate covered by schmarmy carpet-baggers, to erect enormous wind and solar power plants … which garner billions in investment, but rarely even get to break-even.
The cockiest suburban roosters have south-facing solar arrays (and leaky roofs), have solar powered cars, golf carts, run-about Mom vehicles. They have their 4 refrigerators and freezers full of all sorts of stuff that’ll inevitably be tossed out in a few years as “too old to consume”. But its all nicely solar powered, so WHO cares?
I may be a bit dyspepsic this morning, but I truly do reflect on the absurd cinema-of-the-street which is today’s Sheeple Class. All in a line, feeding from the same glory trough of chocolate covered crâhp. And informing ME and YOU that you are a BAD PERSON for not waving the fûqueing flag.
GoatGuy
I’ll take a little WARMING please … my PG+E is Uuuge in the winter here in N.CA … but because I live so close to the Bay … I don’t even HAVE Air Conditioning. I have NO IDEA why PG+E and the CAPUC feel the need to RAPE me and drive me into Energy Poverty!? Why? So they can TAKE my $$$ to “save the planet” (read: line the “green” cronies pockets). HIGH Energy costs are the most REGRESSIVE income tax on the poor and middle class. But that’s how Marxism THRIVES … by grinding down the middle class and making us all DEPENDENT upon a “benevolent” central government.
I would optimal temperature is when Canada and Russia have average yearly temperature of 10 C. Right now they are about -4 C.
So they need +14 C. But + 5 or + 10 C would be better.
I would guess they aren’t going to get to 0 C before 2100 AD.
It seems to me these particles would operate a lot like clouds. They would both warm through IR absorption and cool through SW blocking.
So, are they also saying cloud feedback is negative and the IPCC is wrong?
question for Nick Stokes Can you give us an example or two of Positive feedback . or negative if you like
The paper declares that there feedback is over all positive.
Therefore it is proven and doesn’t need to be demonstrated.
/sarc
Methinks there’s a pause coming, and with hindsight there are a lot of explanations being invented…
The “strong positive feedbacks” they mention are a total fabrication. None have been shown to exist. Sadly, this is the state of “climate science” – it’s the art of making things up, and constantly repeating them as if they were true.
“Study co-author Dominick Spracklen, Professor of Biosphere-Atmosphere Interactions at Leeds, said: “Overall the response of the climate to an initial warming is to amplify that warming, i.e., a positive feedback.”
Assertions all the way down, and for which there is no compelling observational evidence. Though plenty to the contrary – we are still here.
Fascinating how the authors felt the need to insert this totally unsupported assertion of orthodoxy into their paper.
Sometimes those types of statements are artifacts of peer-review editing.
“Overall the response of the climate to an initial warming is to amplify that warming, i.e., a positive feedback.”
Positive only if one assumes that some warming increases water vapor causing more warming and ignores, or cannot correctly address, the clouds resulting from increased water vapor. Or, one could simply look at atmospheric humidity data accumulated by NOAA and it’s antecedents for the past 70 years or so which shows no increase anyways.
But that aside, its nice to see somebody looking for non-CO2 global warming (oops, Climate Change) effects.
Off topic, sorry, but I just wanted to point out how strong the central Pacific tradewinds are right now.
Looks like this La Nina could be moderately strong after all.