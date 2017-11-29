Wanderlust

/ 2 hours ago November 29, 2017

A quick note for those interested in my ongoing adventures around the world. I’m currently in Gizo, in the Solomon Islands … why? Well, the answer is in my latest post on my blog, a post entitled “Feasting“. GE Gizo map

If you’d like lighter fare than the ongoing discussion of my latest Watts Up With That post on cold objects and hot objects, c’mon over, the water’s between hot and cold, pleasantly warm …

solos19

My best to all, and thanks as always to Anthony for this most amazing blog, to the moderators for their untiring free labor keeping order 24/7, and to all those who guest post, comment, or just read and lurk. Together, we have made Watts Up With That a rather unique spot in the blogosphere, where scientific ideas are put out in the public square and freely debated. Science at its finest.

Onwards, ever onwards,

w.

Advertisements

Related posts

17 thoughts on “Wanderlust

  2. “We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch, we are going back from whence we came.” JFK

    A pleasant journey to you and yours, Willis.

    Reply

    • Earthling2, I don’t know whether it was intentional, but JFK’s torpedo boat was rammed and sunk near an island very close to Gizo. JFK and some of his crew swam to the island and PT109 is still there.

      I was in Gizo last year. Great place, wonderful people. The fishing and diving is exceptional.

      Reply

      • AndSim November 29, 2017 at 9:40 pm

        Earthling2, I don’t know whether it was intentional, but JFK’s torpedo boat was rammed and sunk near an island very close to Gizo. JFK and some of his crew swam to the island and PT109 is still there.

        Indeed, “Kennedy Island”, there’s a very good wall dive there. And recently (well, 2002, but things move slowly around here) Robert Ballard found the wreckage of the PT-109.

        I was in Gizo last year. Great place, wonderful people. The fishing and diving is exceptional.

        Egads! Nobody comes to Gizo, what brought you here?

        w.

      • “Egads! Nobody comes to Gizo, what brought you here?”

        Wanderlust!

        My wife an I were there based on a recommendation from a friend. We’ll be back, eventhough the airport landing is interesting!

        (I hope Gizo remains our little secret!)

  5. Ah, the Slot. Henderson Field (now Honiara International Airport). Pappy Boyington, Corsairs over Bougainville. Rabaul.
    Guadalcanal was huge turning point to stop the Japanese from attacking Australia.

    Visiting sunken ships?
    Did you visit the Guadalcanal American Memorial?

    Reply

    • Thanks, Joel. I lived here in the Solos for a total of eight years, and I visited the memorial more than once. It was an amazing part of the war in the South Pacific, the very first American offensive action.

      w.

      Reply

  7. Spent 7 days on Gizo in Aug 1989. Kind of the end of the world, but friendly people and diving was phenomenal. Went with an operation run by Danny and Kerrie Kennedy. He was an American and she was from Australia. Don’t suppose they’re still around. Question: When flying there, do you still land on an incredibly small island and then take a canoe over to Gizo?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s