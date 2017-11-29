Wanderlust!

A quick note for those interested in my ongoing adventures around the world. I’m currently in Gizo, in the Solomon Islands … why? Well, the answer is in my latest post on my blog, a post entitled “Feasting“.

If you’d like lighter fare than the ongoing discussion of my latest Watts Up With That post on cold objects and hot objects, c’mon over, the water’s between hot and cold, pleasantly warm …

My best to all, and thanks as always to Anthony for this most amazing blog, to the moderators for their untiring free labor keeping order 24/7, and to all those who guest post, comment, or just read and lurk. Together, we have made Watts Up With That a rather unique spot in the blogosphere, where scientific ideas are put out in the public square and freely debated. Science at its finest.

Onwards, ever onwards,

w.

