A quick note for those interested in my ongoing adventures around the world. I’m currently in Gizo, in the Solomon Islands … why? Well, the answer is in my latest post on my blog, a post entitled “Feasting“.
If you’d like lighter fare than the ongoing discussion of my latest Watts Up With That post on cold objects and hot objects, c’mon over, the water’s between hot and cold, pleasantly warm …
My best to all, and thanks as always to Anthony for this most amazing blog, to the moderators for their untiring free labor keeping order 24/7, and to all those who guest post, comment, or just read and lurk. Together, we have made Watts Up With That a rather unique spot in the blogosphere, where scientific ideas are put out in the public square and freely debated. Science at its finest.
Have fun, Willis, fooling around on boats.
“We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch, we are going back from whence we came.” JFK
A pleasant journey to you and yours, Willis.
Earthling2, I don’t know whether it was intentional, but JFK’s torpedo boat was rammed and sunk near an island very close to Gizo. JFK and some of his crew swam to the island and PT109 is still there.
I was in Gizo last year. Great place, wonderful people. The fishing and diving is exceptional.
AndSim November 29, 2017 at 9:40 pm
Indeed, “Kennedy Island”, there’s a very good wall dive there. And recently (well, 2002, but things move slowly around here) Robert Ballard found the wreckage of the PT-109.
Egads! Nobody comes to Gizo, what brought you here?
“Egads! Nobody comes to Gizo, what brought you here?”
Wanderlust!
My wife an I were there based on a recommendation from a friend. We’ll be back, eventhough the airport landing is interesting!
(I hope Gizo remains our little secret!)
Enjoy Willis – I just returned from Thailand – 30C – 26 hours flying, 4 stops, 14 time zones, still cannot get sorted on sleep. Working on it.
Best, Allan
While you’re in the area, look for Amelia Earhart.
Amelia told me she’d be coming over yesterday evening for dinner … but maybe she got lost …
She was abducted by aliens I saw it on a star trek episode
So I don’t think your going to see her.
Many thousands of miles away! The Pacific is BIG!
Guadalcanal to Wake Island = 3,300 km.
Wake Island to Howland Island = 2,700 km.
Heck, Spain to Moscow is only 4,100 km.
(Like saying, “While you’re in Florida, drive up past
ChicagoDenver …)
RACookPE1978 November 29, 2017 at 10:31 pm
She’s not saying she was moved that far by aliens, but it was aliens …
Ah, the Slot. Henderson Field (now Honiara International Airport). Pappy Boyington, Corsairs over Bougainville. Rabaul.
Guadalcanal was huge turning point to stop the Japanese from attacking Australia.
Visiting sunken ships?
Did you visit the Guadalcanal American Memorial?
Thanks, Joel. I lived here in the Solos for a total of eight years, and I visited the memorial more than once. It was an amazing part of the war in the South Pacific, the very first American offensive action.
Better than Fiji this year, I think.
Spent 7 days on Gizo in Aug 1989. Kind of the end of the world, but friendly people and diving was phenomenal. Went with an operation run by Danny and Kerrie Kennedy. He was an American and she was from Australia. Don’t suppose they’re still around. Question: When flying there, do you still land on an incredibly small island and then take a canoe over to Gizo?
In 1989 I was running the shipyard on Liapari Island, not far from Gizo. Yes, the airport is the same. It’s on Nusatupe Island at the right … and it takes up the entire island.
And Danny and Kerrie are still running Dive Gizo after all these years. I haven’t seen him, I asked at his shop but he and Kerrie are in Oz visiting the grandkids … life goes on.
