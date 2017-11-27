Significant finding: Study shows why Europe’s climate varied over the past 3000 years

From CARDIFF UNIVERSITY and the “motion from the ocean makes or breaks English vineyards” department.
Ocean floor mud reveals secrets of past European climate
Samples of sediment taken from the ocean floor of the North Atlantic Ocean have given researchers an unprecedented insight into the reasons why Europe’s climate has changed over the past 3000 years.
From the warmer climates of Roman times when vineyards flourished in England and Wales to the colder conditions that led to crop failure, famine and pandemics in early medieval times, Europe’s climate has varied over the past three millennia.
For the first time, researchers have been able to pinpoint why this occurs, and the answer lies far out at sea in the North Atlantic Ocean.
Scientists from Cardiff University have studied fossil remains of shell-bearing plankton and grains buried in sediments from the North Atlantic to determine what conditions were like in the ocean on timescales of 10-20 years over a 3000-year period.
Writing in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers found that during cold periods, icy-cold waters from the Arctic would flow south into the Labrador Sea in the North Atlantic, altering the ocean circulation patterns and potentially slowing down the currents that transport heat to Europe.
“Seawater can hold more heat than the air, so it can act like a large storage heater. As such, the oceans can store and transport vast amounts of heat and are hence key for modulating our climate. Interestingly, we find changes in the circulation and distribution of waters in the North Atlantic which would have impacted the transport of heat to Europe,” explains Dr Paola Moffa-Sanchez, from Cardiff University’s School of Earth and Ocean Sciences who led the study.
Using the data contained in tiny marine fossil plankton shells and sediment grains, the researchers were able to build a record of past ocean conditions and link this with key historical records where the European climate was known to have been, on average, colder or warmer.
For example, the researchers were able to link a slowing down of the North Atlantic currents with a notorious cold period, often called the Little Ice Age, which ensconced Europe between 1300 to about 1850. Extensive cold winters were depicted in European paintings at the time, such as the famous ice skaters on the Thames in London.
Similarly, the researchers identified another slowing down of the North Atlantic currents at the same time as an extreme cold period in the 6th century, which led to widespread crop failures and famines worldwide. It is also believed that the consequences of this cold period perhaps contributed to the spreading of the Plague of Justinian — one of the deadliest pandemics in human history that took the lives of an estimated 25 to 50 million people across the world.
“Our study shows the importance of the ocean on our climate and how this has naturally varied in the past when ocean measurements were not available. We’ve been able to link our results to historical records and provide an explanation behind some of the significant effects that the climate has had on the European population,” explains Professor Ian Hall.
“Recently, because of our human influenced warmer climate, the Atlantic is receiving more freshwater from melting Arctic ice, which is in turn affecting the movement of the waters in the North Atlantic. Future changes in ocean circulation are likely to be felt within the pattern of climate change in Europe.”
The paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-017-01884-8 (open access)
North Atlantic variability and its links to European climate over the last 3000 years
Abstract
The subpolar North Atlantic is a key location for the Earth’s climate system. In the Labrador Sea, intense winter air–sea heat exchange drives the formation of deep waters and the surface circulation of warm waters around the subpolar gyre. This process therefore has the ability to modulate the oceanic northward heat transport. Recent studies reveal decadal variability in the formation of Labrador Sea Water. Yet, crucially, its longer-term history and links with European climate remain limited. Here we present new decadally resolved marine proxy reconstructions, which suggest weakened Labrador Sea Water formation and gyre strength with similar timing to the centennial cold periods recorded in terrestrial climate archives and historical records over the last 3000 years. These new data support that subpolar North Atlantic circulation changes, likely forced by increased southward flow of Arctic waters, contributed to modulating the climate of Europe with important societal impacts as revealed in European history.
Data availability
The data sets generated during the current study are available through the NOAA climate data centre (https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/paleo/study/22790) and available from the corresponding author.
37 thoughts on “Significant finding: Study shows why Europe’s climate varied over the past 3000 years”
This must be wrong. It doesn’t mention SUVs anywhere. Natural events impacting climate. Who knew?
Did I read that correctly?
Did they just indicate that the Little Ice Age actually did occur?
Did they indicate the Roman Climate Optimum AND Medieval Warm Period had a climate similar to today?
At least they are finally realizing and stating “Cold Kills” by the millions.
Unfortunately they didn’t state the obvious…Warmth brings times of Plenty
Maybe now they will claim a time displacement trip occurred by Exxon officials and they really did it.
So this paper accepts there have been warm periods, in Europe, over the past 2,000 years or so that cannot possibly have been caused by AGW. That will go down well.
Different MarkW.
“Recently, because of our human influenced warmer climate, the Atlantic is receiving more freshwater from melting Arctic ice, which is in turn affecting the movement of the waters in the North Atlantic. Future changes in ocean circulation are likely to be felt within the pattern of climate change in Europe.”
Despite being an article on natural variability they still got theirAGW dig in
They wouldn’t have got any government funding if they hadn’t
Holy water was sprinkled all over it to let it go to press.
“Recently, because of our human influenced warmer climate, the Atlantic is receiving more freshwater from melting Arctic ice,…not enough to matter, and has swung the other way
The thing that caught my eye was that they failed to prove whether the oceans influenced the climate, or the changing climate influenced the oceans.
I thought the statement that: “Seawater can hold more heat than the air, so it can act like a large storage heater” was droll.
The oceans have one thousand times the heat holding capacity of the atmosphere. Most of the solar energy that falls on the earth is absorbed by the oceans. The currents in the oceans are powered by the that energy and shaped by the Coriolis and the shape of the ocean basins. Trace gases in the atmosphere are just that, trace gases, bit players at best.
The oceans are the dog and the atmosphere is the tail.
Understand the oceans, and you understand climate change. It is that simple. The problem is that the AGW crowd blame it on CO2. CO2 doesn’t penetrate of warm the oceans.
Understand the Oceans, Understand the Climate, NO CO2 Needed
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2017/11/05/understand-the-oceans-understand-the-climate-no-co2-needed/
I agree the oceans are almost certainly the single largest source of medium term variatoin. (less than ice-age).
However, in the 1970s we saw both unprecedented amounts of smog – and a massive global cooling scare. From 1970 we had a worldwide clean up the reduction of smog to almost zero in many areas and … a massive rise in global temperature.
And since we affected the clean up …. not only has there been negligible change in atmospheric pollutants but there’s been negligible change in global temperature.
Add to that the fact that the warming from 1970-2000 occurred almost exclusively over land and specifically in areas a couple of days downwind from heavily industrialised areas and it’s really a no brainer that we did cause the 1970-2000 warming – but not by introducing CO2 but by removing previous atmospheric coolants in the form of thick clouds.
… although thick … is probably the word I’d use for climate academics who were so obsessed with CO2 that they appear to never have considered the supposedly “adverse” effect of removing all those pollutants.
CO2 doesn’t have to penetrate the oceans, all it has to do is slow the release of the energy that the sun is putting into the oceans.
So let us assume that infrared is scattered back down at the ocean. It cannot penetrate past the first water molecule which takes up the energy and that may be enough for the molecule to escape from the surface. Evaporation is increased and each molecule takes latent heat with it as it leaves the surface – reducing ocean heat content. The moist air lighter than dry air convects upward and as the lapse rate cooling takes place the water changes state releasing that energy higher in the atmosphere.
Meanwhile CO2 as a radiative gas is being given energy by collisions with warm N2 and O2 and will occasionally radiate that energy away in random directions cooling the volume of air.
At 186,000 miles per second any delay by IR photons bouncing up and down in the atmosphere a few times is hundredths of a second. So it is not particularly good at ‘slowing the release’ of energy.
What this tells is less about the climate in the past (as this is no surprise to me), but more about the academic climate today where it’s no longer taboo to admit the world’s climate has always been changing.
A simpler hypothesis would be that cold water from the Arctic just made the sea colder, giving less heat to the air passing from West to East, making European winters more like those of New York. No need to invoke or imply the slowing down of the Gulf Stream, whose importance to the weather of Europe is often overstated, the main thing that keeps Europe relatively warm in winter is simply the Atlantic Ocean and the fact that the prevailing winds are from the West:
http://ocp.ldeo.columbia.edu/res/div/ocp/gs/
I was thinking along these lines, also. The paper is a very good piece of research – but one question it cannot answer is whether the observed changes in the ocean currents were cause or effect. In other words, did the temperature change because the ocean currents changed, or vice versa?
The theory of changes in ocean currents seems reasonable enough.
Sediments tell them conditions changed over time. They do not tell them that ocean currents changed. That is a leap. They might have, but sediments don’t tell them that. Changes in currents is but one explanation.
I’ve been telling you all about ocean cycles since 2008.
“The sun is the primary temperature driver and warms the oceans in which huge quantities of heat are stored and released into the atmosphere over long multi decadal periods of time usually operating via the oscillations in each ocean. Those oscillations sometimes work together and sometimes offset one another until any time lags are worked through. Additionally at different times they can work with or against the primary solar driver. Each oceanic oscillation has a warming and a cooling mode and they regularly switch between them.”
Quite wrong to suggest that human activity has any significant effect on the oceans.
The authors are therefore suggesting an indirect effect limited to the North Atlantic via human influence on melting Arctic ice but give no evidence as to why that should be the case now if it wasn’t on the last occasion.
If they wish to go along that route they need to explain the global evidence for similar climate cycling.
A correlation with solar activity on a millennial timescale is adequate to explain observations to date.
So let me guess. Here’s another example of a non-climate scientist (one dependent on CAGW-specific funding) doing a study in her field (Marine Geoscience) that contradicts CAGW. It really is hard to herd cats, isn’t it?
Correction: non-climate scientist (one not dependent on CAGW-specific funding)
“Recently, because of our human influenced warmer climate, the Atlantic is receiving more freshwater from melting Arctic ice, which is in turn affecting the movement of the waters in the North Atlantic. Future changes in ocean circulation are likely to be felt within the pattern of climate change in Europe.”
Translation: even if natural variability caused climate change in the past, in the present, even if we would experience the same variability, it is all caused by humans. Nice way to keep in line with AGW alarmist orthodoxy.
‘For the first time, researchers have been able’
The “for the first time” flourish denotes popular science, not serious science.
‘Recently, because of our human influenced warmer climate’
Seals the deal. This is not serious science.
Sounded good until this crap, “Recently, because of our human influenced warmer climate, the Atlantic is receiving more freshwater from melting Arctic ice, Guess where the Arctic ice came from… the 6 foot reduction of sea level since the Roman Warm Period. Duh!
And since the AMO appears to sync with solar magnetic activity…
Their timeline graph shows centuries-long warm events happening at the same time as centuries-long cold events. How do they explain that?
Indeed the oceans govern climate, and also in the last two decades, not yet appearing in the proxies informing this study. Pulses of warm North Atlantic water every summer since 2003 have provided this century’s warming, no need for another explanation.
https://rclutz.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/hadsst31995to2017.png?w=1000&h=280
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2017/11/07/sst-warming-patterns/
The warmist collective is finally coming to realise that the earth not only existed before 1850, but that it had a climate that varied over time. That’s a positive development.
It could be a bit of a fifth column though. I can see this paper morphing into “MWP and LIA were just local variations in Europe and Greenland” That one hasn’t rolled over and given up yet, despite fairly heroic efforts from the skeptic camp, as documented in WUWT, to demonstrate that they were global affairs.
You can already see that they are preparing the background to the next “yes, but”. It might well be “Local cooling in Europe is due to changes in Atlantic circulation caused by melting ice, caused by global warming, caused by your filthy SUV, and it gives the illusion that there is a pause in warming”. The warmist movement is a many-headed hydra, and every one you cut off causes two more to sprout.
Golly, I must be having a cynical day today. I hope I’m wrong.
It’s about time and no attached political tagline on AGW is going to cover up these findings. In fact the political tagline is not even the same issue.
The Atlantic isn’t receiving more any more water from freshwater ice than usual. Arctic snowpack is DOWN and even Greenland can’t keep up the slack. Freshwater from rivers is no longer fresh OR cold.
Again some moron with a degree has jumped to conclusions over a short wall of contradictory information they didn’t understand.
Sadly, here on Ynys Môn, an island off the North coast of Wales in the North East Atlantic, severe floods are becoming more and more common and damaging. Some lovely old limestone walls have been washed away in the last few days, walls that had stood up to nature since late mediaeval times. Our main road from our town to the Bridges has been washed away with much of it falling down a clay cliff into the sea.
Whatever is causing the climate to change, here on our small island there is no doubt that distressing floods caused by heavy rain have increased substantially over the last 25 years, causing substantial damage to centuries old infrastructure.
But do they solve the problem of what came first, and what caused the first event?
They talk about changes in the Labrador Sea but what caused those?
I mean it’s not much of a surprise that when the climate in Europe changed it was due t the thing that plays an important part inf determining the climate in Europe is it?
This shows exactly what is happening:
https://mankindsdegradationofplanetearth.com/2017/11/26/the-uninhabitable-earth/
and is a great rebuff to climate sceptic pie-in-the-sky theorems
Good laugh for a Monday morning. In fact, as a true believer shouldn’t you be at some kind of cult meeting today?
The paper is rank heresy in disagreeing with MBH98, the holy writ of the IPCC since 2000. If the Little Ice Age really existed, then the models have to explain it, and the narrative loses the simplicity of the Hockey Stick.
I can understand the Chinese doing a proxy reconstruction of climate change over the past few thousand years, but they have different funding sources. Perhaps there is something of a return to actual science from the excursion into activist folly.
Ah, but we can’t attribute the PRESENT to natural variation… t’s different now:
““Recently, because of our human influenced warmer climate, the Atlantic is receiving more freshwater from melting Arctic ice, which is in turn affecting the movement of the waters in the North Atlantic. Future changes in ocean circulation are likely to be felt within the pattern of climate change in Europe.”
In brief, “we mustn’t rock the AGW boat if we want the grant money to keep coming in”.
I