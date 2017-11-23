Claim: Electric cars could ‘power our lives’

Energy from electric cars could power our lives — but only if we improve the system
Two apparently contradictory studies come together with recommendations
Oxford, November 22, 2017 – Power stored in electric cars could be sent back to the grid – thereby supporting the grid and acting as a potential storage for clean energy – but it will only be economically viable if we upgrade the system first. In a new paper in Energy Policy, two scientists show how their seemingly contradictory findings actually point to the same outcome and recommendations: that pumping energy back into the grid using today’s technology can damage car batteries, but with improvements in the system it has the potential to provide valuable clean energy – and improve battery life in the process.
Electric cars store excess energy when they are idle. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology makes it possible to transfer that energy back to the grid when the car is not being used. This energy could help regulate the frequency of the electricity supply, reduce the amount of electricity purchased at peak times and increase the power output of the system.
Two recent studies, one by Dr. Kotub Uddin at the University of Warwick in the UK and the other by Dr. Matthieu Dubarry at the Hawaii Natural Energy Institute, seem contradictory, with one suggesting that V2G degrades car batteries and the other that it improves battery life. But the two scientists worked together to look at how their studies overlap, showing that they actually come to the same conclusion.
“Although both our papers seem contradictory, they are actually complimentary,” said Dr. Dubarry. “V2G is not going to be easy, but, if done properly, it has a chance to make a difference for both utilities and electric vehicle owners. We need more research to understand the process better and benefit from the technology.”
The two authors agreed that in order to be economically viable, V2G has to be optimized between the requirements of the car owner, the utilities and the capability of the grid. In other words, the needs of the different people and systems involved have to be balanced. The question then became ‘can this technology be profitable?’
The previous studies had different approaches to answering this question: Dr. Dubarry showed that using today’s V2G technology can be detrimental to the car battery, while Dr. Uddin found a smarter grid would make the process economically viable, and even improve the battery. In the new paper, they critiqued each other’s work and found shared conclusions. With improvements to the system, V2G could actually improve electric car battery life and be profitable for everyone involved.
Measuring the impact of the technology on the battery is challenging. After two years of analyzing lithium-ion batteries, Dr. Uddin and his team developed an accurate battery degradation model that can predict the capacity and power fade in a battery over time under different conditions, such as temperature, state of charge and depth of discharge. That means the model can predict the impact of V2G on battery health. Using this model, they created a smart grid algorithm that shows how much charge a battery needs for daily use and how much can be taken away to optimize battery life.
Dr. Uddin says funding is needed to develop new testing standards and control strategies to guide policies that support V2G. One key element to improving the system, he says, will be the measurement of battery degradation.
“The metrics used to define battery degradation may also impact the optimization process,” he explained. “A critical component is who is responsible for estimating battery degradation? Utilities are currently taking the lead in the EU, but it might be more economical for the battery manufacturers or car manufacturers to do it. In this case, standards need to be written which define what we mean by ‘state of health’ when it comes to batteries, and the metrics that are used to determine it.”
###
The paper:
“The Viability of Vehicle-to-Grid Operations from a Battery Technology and Policy Perspective” by Kotub Uddin, Matthieu Dubarry, and Mark B. Glick. (DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2017.11.015). The article appears in Energy Policy (November 2017), published by Elsevier.
Link to the paper: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.enpol.2017.11.015.
76 thoughts on “Claim: Electric cars could ‘power our lives’”
Ok…so who pays me for my worn out battery after 700 cycle discharges if I am helping to stabilize the grid?
Don’t be silly. In Marxism, everything belongs to the State.
It’s for the common good, don’t you know
“After two years… Dr. Uddin and his team developed an accurate battery degradation model… Dr. Uddin says funding is needed.”
—————–
Happy Thanksgiving!
Just don’t use your car in an emergency or unexpectedly and everything will be fine…
Just don’t use your car. That’s the goal.
That’s why the bicycle is there. !!
AndyG55
My current bicycle has 4 cylinders, 95BHP, 1200cc’s and if I pedal hard enough it’ll do 150MPH with a 0 – 60 time of around 3.5 seconds. Tiring, but fun.
Kawasaki VN800 ;-)
Image going out to your car to drive it to work, and finding it’s half drained by the power company to help balance the load from an wind power not meeting needs.
~¿~
You should be willing to sacrifice your and your family’s well-being in order to help SaveThePlanet™, comrade. Why do you hate the planet and everyone on it?
“The question then became ‘can this technology be profitable?”
Well, the UK’s wondrous Chancellor – Spreadsheet Phil – answered that in yesterday’s Budget. The answer is: for employees, yes, absolutely, for employers, not. He decided that electricity charged into batteries from the expected free, save-the-plant, workplace EV charging facilities would not be regarded as a taxable benefit in kind for the employee. So, following the finest traditions of unexpected consequences, anticipate employees across the UK to queue up every working day to charge their batteries to the full (and, hang on, why not have several batteries for this purpose?). Then drive those batteries home and use all that lovely free energy!!
Well done Phil! You have a clear grasp of all the eventualities here.
It’s easy when it’s OPM.
Ian, I think the idea is to discharge during peak hours and charge during off-peak. As most are at work during peak hours, you may expect to only come half way home from work :-)
Too bad for the poor folk who work night shift with no charger until going home to plug in all day. They will even have to pay more for time of day use…
Profitable????? I can’t see this as even being feasible. But send money so we can further research the matter.
Has academia ever actually been the group to decide if anythng is profitable? outside tuition and climate scamming of course
Earthling2
Never mind night shift.
I don’t have a drive, like 40% of the UK.
WTF do I do? Raid the nearest lamp post?
I guess time to emigrate? We need more WASP’s over here.
Or maybe you just answered your own question. The lamp posts could all be wired up to plug in a few cars with some wiring upgrades. Sort of kidding…I see some lamp posts are now wi-fi access points/repeaters for cities offering up free wi-fi.
I have a private drive 2 miles long at one of my places. What a pain to keep that clear of snow in winter.
What happens to the the system when everybody goes to work each morning, fully discharging the battery, then goes home again fully discharging the battery. There are 2 major peaks each day that will have to be filled. Only then could the batteries be used to stabilize the grid. Sounds like the power companies will have to spend even more for peaking plants just to make this idea workable.
stephana
To be fair, most commuter journey’s are probably less than half an hour at, probably, less than 20MPH (in London the average speed is 11MPH) so daily discharge won’t amount to much.
most commuters journeys are less than half an hour ??? based on what? I have never in a lifetime had a commute that short, and observing peak hours that last 2-3 hours leads me to think that many/most have commutes way over 30 minutes.
yarpos
I have no idea where you live, but generally speaking, most people in the UK live within reasonable striking distance of where they work. So teachers, nurses, doctors; factory workers etc. etc. generally live in the immediate vicinity of work, mostly well within 30 minutes.
I live on the South East border of London. I used to drive to the North West corner which took me around 90 minutes, across one of the busiest cities in the world. Everyone I knew thought I was insane. I packed that in, bought a motorbike and halved my journey time.
My personal opinion is that if one is adding more than an hour or so onto each end of a working day, it’s not worth the angst or one’s family time.
The difference between a Brit and a Murrican; you think a hundred miles is a long distance, we think a hundred years is a long time.
Akatsukami
I suspect 100 miles on an American road is quite a different prospect to 100 miles between London and Birmingham (not quite, but close enough for this purpose) simply because of congested traffic.
I frequently travel between south east London and Glasgow, around 400 miles. Whenever I can, I drive at 95MPH and I have yet to do that journey in less than 8 hours. I usually have one splash and dash of 15 minutes or so. The journey has frequently taken me far longer, my worst example, over 12 hours.
An exception, but I went from Dartford in Kent, to Colchester in Essex. The round trip is around 2 hours. One particular day, it took me 12 hours. Nor is that unusual as the road network around the M25 (London orbital, 3 lane motorway) is frequently gridlocked.
i didn’t want to read the latest explanation of why some activist’s idea will work if I alter my life to help it.
I am just getting sick of idiots
This may be the dumbest study EVAH!! These yokels for some reason think that electric car batteries are somehow a mostly free unused resource the utilities can tap. They are attempting to determine the effects on the batteries from utility usage, presumably in order to determine how much the car owners need to be compensated. And they also talk of massive changes to the grid, apparently to allow utilities to tap car batteries, apparently during the day, while at work, etc. We are therefore talking potentially very large changes. The first criticism I can think of this scheme is that
it stupidly attempts to determine costs due the car owner , when the costs can be accurately determined in the manner any sane person would follow – simply buy batteries and don’t “rent” them
by using electric car owner batteries. By owning the batteries, there is no need to make any massive changes to the grid, and the battery energy would be available to the grid 24/7. Since paying owners will essentially cost the same as buying batteries and requires a whole lot of expensive grid changes, the idea of “renting” electric car batteries cannot possibly make any economic sense, or sense of any sort. The second issue is why these people think that
energy stored in batteries is going to solve the problem of non-dispatchability of renewable power generators wind and solar. Batteries STORE energy. They don’t GENERATE energy, folks. The energy to charge the batteries has to come from somewhere.If it comes from fossil fuel plants, then why the need for batteries? Just have enough fossil capacity to back up the renewables. If it comes from the renewables then you have a big guessing game : how much battery capacity is needed and how much renewable capacity is needed? Renewable capacity is an inexact number, dependent upon the amount of solar radiation or wind. So there is no answer – no matter how much battery and renewable generation capacity one amasses, your power generation remains unreliable. A suggestion : instead of all these nutty and complicated schemes that attempt to make an unreliable source of power reliable (an impossibility actually – at some point one needs a reliable generator, and a battery ain’t one), why not simply realize that molten salt small modular reactors are the answer and get in line to order a couple? It’s not as though doing something today will have any different effect from doing something 5 years from now. So quit trying to save the planet and avoid screwing up things you really don’t understand.
arthur4563
Calm down mate, this sort of thing isn’t going to affect you and I much, unless you’re in your 20’s, even then, it’ll probably be our grandkids who’ll have to deal with it all.
I suspect the overriding theory rumbling around in these guys heads is that we’ll eventually end up with a globally connected electricity grid, so when one side of the planet’s using juice, the other side ain’t.
Nice idea, until Russia, China, the USA and good old N.Korea get involved. Then the French’ll pitch up and really screw everything up.
I mean, the idea’s nice, but the infrastructure cost of something like that will make even a socialist’s eyes bleed……well, maybe not quite.
It’s a bit like mobile phones and internet access. Fantastic if you live in London, Paris, LA, Sau Paolo or Beijing, but venture anywhere even remotely, remote and Bps speeds in the UK drop to 8 or 9 as standard. And when I say remotely, remote, I mean within 5 or 10 miles of a small city like Glasgow or Edinburgh. If they can’t manage a now basic service with lightweight cables and fibre, what chance have they got with heavy duty high voltage electricity cables. The whole of the UK would be criss crossed with pylon mounted cables beefing up the current (no pun intended) wimpy network, because they certainly won’t spring for underground cables.
But seriously, we’ll be pushing up the daises by the time it happens, and unlike the greens, I’m happy for our kids and grandkids to sort the problem out themselves, just like our ancestors paid for the Napoleonic wars fought by their ancestors, and we paid for WW1 and WW2 fought by our parents and grandparents.
What really p*sses me off though, is that income tax was first introduced in the UK to pay for the Napoleonic wars, so how has it been distorted into the mass social, financial hammock it’s now become?
WTF did we all miss there?
Okay, any votes on which of these guys you would trust with your wallet.
a) Duberry
b) Uddin
c) neither.
I’m in for c.
More science leeches making sciency noises.
AW, Is Google-WordPress shadow blocking comments? I have a comment lost somewhere in moderation that will not post, yet there is nothing that should send it to moderation language or vocabulary-wise.
AW,
On another discussion thread (the Google post) here at your WUWT, I verified that WordPress would not let me post a URL linking to a UK DailyMail article that exposed E Schmidt’s girlfriends.
It seems to me you may be getting certain posts shadow banned, where they don’t show up for a certain time (a delay), which prevents immediate impact.
Scott Adams (of Dilbert fame) exposed shadow banning by Twitter, whereby many of his high impact followers would not see his tweets for many hours, greatly inhibited his ability to trend his Tweet and to get re-tweets.
The big data companies are clearly silently at work on censorship with hard to detect methods.
“I verified that WordPress would not let me post a URL linking to a UK DailyMail article that exposed E Schmidt’s girlfriends.”
Wow, that is Big Botheresque. Sort of like being put on moder@tion here if you use the wrong word. Which is understandable here, and/or if you are real bad here, requiring a human to read the comment to see if it is fit to post.
Electric Phillip Hammond chancellor apparently knows more than Jeremy Clarkson about cars and about how electric driverless cars might behave. Jeremy apparently within 50 miles on the M4 was nearly killed twice by a driverless car. Phillip Hammond says driverless cars will allow the elderly to become independent again once they have had to give up their licence. Imagine minus 15C fog believing that the guy has input the right data into the GPS sets off and within 15 minutes goes to sleep – not unusual at 90 – only to wake up believing he was still safe in bed being driven at 90mph in thick fog hits a stretch of black ice and then slams into the back of pile up. Whose fault?? Or is this just another Paul Ehrlich type plot to reduce the population after the Co2 ploy has failed??
There are levels of survival the Progs are willing to accept. Your elderly pensioner will just be collateral damage on the road to Prog Utopia.
This is tremendously efficient. Convert AC to DC to charge the battery. Discharge the battery back into the grid, changing the DC to AC. Repeat as many times as possible.
It’s not just DC to AC though – like the feed in from domestic solar and wind, it would need to be converted from low voltage to high voltage to supply anything other than the immediate area.
Nah.. Just re-wire every house to run off 24VDC !
Electrons go both ways on a circuit…same transformer would send out AC electrons at 240 AC on secondary, and up to primary voltages on the HV transformer for Distribution to the neighbourhood. No rocket science required for any of this, other than some simple load management/priority switching in your house.
Should qualify that by saying electrons (can) go both ways on a circuit, obviously. But electrons on the same circuit always go to the closest load where they are utilized. Just like if you spin an Induction motor over speed by say 50 RPM, it becomes a generator and those electrons will be consumed at the closest load location at nearly the speed of light. You can even get near 3 phase efficiency on single phase induction generation if you put the right amount of capacitance on the unused legs of a 3 phase generator producing at single phase. The induction generator runs smoother, since less heat is wasted in the two unused legs. At 100% PF. You can even ‘lead’ the utility with excessive PF using excess capacitance, sending out free KVARS to the utility, (a benefit to the utility) although you risk ‘islanding’ your generation if the utility goes down, and you self excite. Would be very much frowned upon by the utility.
I’m always suspicious of academics who say their work indicates the need for more research and funding.
The claim that the energy is ‘clean’ once it’s been in the battery sounds like energy laundering to me!
What I find suspicious is when a academic admits the evidence is contradictory but decides it still proves his belief.
~¿~
I used to work in an IT consultancy. All our reports suggested what the next area of work should be. Nothing suspicious just self promotion.
Wouldn’t it be simpler just to have the battery and drive a vehicle of whatever type suits your needs best? Has no-one thought of having domestic battery backup for problems on an unreliable grid. Or even simpler use a reliable power source for a National Grid.
Living in rural Sweden, I have both battery UPS and three-phase diesel generator.
On my boat I have 7 batteries (engine, genset, windlass/bow thruster, house loads(x4), all lead acid), a windmill, two solar panels, a solar/wind charge controller, a battery charger, an inverter, a connection to shore power (the grid) with a large isolation transformer and very large wires that need to be manually connected/disconnected, a diesel genset, a high-output alternator on the main engine, monitoring equipment, and more switches than you can imagine. Plus I have sails to move the boat if I don’t want to use the engine.
I am an engineer, and even I get the switch lineups wrong, occasionally. My wife has no idea how the system works. My mother would not understand anything about it if all this was powering her house.
rxc, living on a boat for a long time, sailing to remote places with no chance of shore power or easy access to a diesel supply, you quickly learn just how and where the power comes from and just how much you can safely use! Maybe we should send some of these ill informed greenies to sea on a long ocean voyage.
Perhaps a scenario where I could use my own car battery during peak times in my own house using time of night low rates, so when the EV is plugged into the house, I am using my own battery power, perhaps also combined with my own solar off the roof. The losses may not cancel out, but even if I had the house wired up such, then I would still have electricity in the house if the utility was down, or was on a rolling black out. Which would also take some load off the grid if I were using my own battery and/or solar.
The utility making use of my battery for peaking/stabilizing would technically work, but the losses on charging and discharging might make it a moot point. And not to mention my battery is wearing out with every charge and discharge cycle. I doubt there is enough Net left over to pay me a premium for using my battery. But I think it good to perfect the technology. I should be able to program my charger to keep it fully charged, and not be drained by the utility. This concept is good and might work if it were driven by honest market forces, but the problem is sooner or later, the Nanny State takes over and ruins everything. Just like OZ or Kalifornia, which is going down the tubes due to Marxist tendencies.
invest in after market battery futures…..
Uh, no.
They are going to re-wire us all….top down…so they have more control over us
No. Even in the unlikely scenario of electric cars having their own portable power source, who’d feed the grid with it?
I was told by someone in the know….they use the Tesla S as taxi cabs in Sweden. They average 390 km a day. After 360 charges, or about 80,000 miles, the batteries need to be replaced. The limits of electric cars…exposed.
83% of electricity production in Sweden comes from nuclear and hydroelectric power. Their electricity is one of the cheapest in the EU because hydroelectric power provides about 47% of their grid demand.
When/if all cars become electric, what happens to motor bikes? The only electric bikes I’ve seen are push bikes with a gentle electric motor assist. So, if electric motor bikes are impossible, and there are no longer any gas stations left . . . well, you get my drift.
There are some purdy nice e-motorbikes on the market. Some of them extremely fast in the 1/4 mile. Here is a nice one for general riding… http://www.zeromotorcycles.com/ca/zero-s
$21K, could get to town and wait 11 hours for the batteries to recharge for the return 100 mile trip.
The ‘Cost of Charge’ figures must be with unicorn dust.
Well, I did say some of them went extremely fast in the 1/4 mile. I didn’t say they went 300 miles on a charge.
The reason I charge my car is so I can use it. Why would I let anyone drain it so it might not have the range I need the next day?
I suppose there are some circumstances when I might be willing to do so for a fee, but I generally need my car fully charged.
Hmm. Network stability? Current electrical networks are designed such that generators are connected near the top of the grid hierarchy, where the network is ‘stiff’, that is moderate changes in power flow don’t impact on the network parameters too much. Consumers are mostly connected at low levels in the hierarchy, where the network is much less ‘stiff’ due to long transmission lines and their R, L and C values. Now, if we’re going to invert this significantly during certain periods, and a lot of power flow upwards occurs, I would not like to be the guy who tries to design the stabilisation systems, or the guy who manages the network, to maintain the supply at the edges within the tolerances mandated by the regulators. Or will these limits have to be relaxed, and we’re back to an early 20th century experience?
Plus a poorly designed controller, such that your car sits in the garage dithering between charge and discharge cycles every few seconds.
Blah blah blah, the energy first must be generated. As long as coal and gas are a primary source, electric cars won’t be that green.
This type of a setup will be ripe for a hacker to bring commuters to their knees.
Can’t wait to see the media commentary it would generate!
This nonsense reminds me of a wonderful “Rick and Morty” scene
This is such a good idea we should all get inverters and make money running our cars all night and banking the feed in tariffs.
They are merely piling more stupidity on top of stupidity, and somehow, I get the feeling that once again, ratepayers as well as taxpayers are going to be on the hook for this nonsense.
Hey it’s just a system problem–nothing that an authoritarian government couldn’t easily handle. Big Brother could just force everyone (except party leaders, of course) to work when and where it makes the system work best. One week (or day) you could start work at 2 AM, on another at 3 PM. And of course you could be moved around the country at anytime to wherever your services could be most efficiently used.
Resistance will be futile. You could be working from a re-education camp until you learned to be a more loyal citizen and not so selfish and learn to say from your heart, “I love Big Brother.”
I enjoyed the latter half of my career as a systems engineer. “Hey it’s just a system problem” is a phrase I and my colleagues loved / hated to hear, especially from our Program Manager. We hated it because it indicated the he.she hadn’t a clue. We loved it because we got paid to try to clean up the mess later on – “you can pay me now, or you can pay me later”.
Was someone being a little subversive in placing a bicycle in that picture? because if electric cars become universal, bicycles will be the way that most of us will be getting around. I feel slightly blessed as I am quite a keen cyclist and, even at the age of 59 will be spared the indignity of standing in the rain waiting for the next cattle truck to arrive.
Regarding the OP. The problems of keeping your worthless piece of shit electric car charged with intermittent renewable power are big enough without the idiots flattening your batteries on the rare occasions that you do manage to get them charged up.
Isn’t that a pic of Anthony’s car charging up in his garage? With the bike parked next to the car…is that the subtle message? Naw, bicycling is fun exercise too. But maybe take the bike with you in the EV, just in case.
Sometimes this stuff is so stupid its annoying. I think this is one of those occassions.
If this madness ever becomes reality expect the availability of 3rd party devices to sense when the power is flowing the wrong way and disconnect.
Yarpos
Agree one trillion somethings.
Sounds like perpetual motion!
I think that this story should not be taken too seriously. It reminds me of the ‘CO2 sequestration’ proposals that were being bruited about a few years ago. It was all good, clean academic fun — impractical rubbish, but fun.
Hey guys, sorry am I allowed to say that or should I say hi persons. Let’s just stop feeding the politicians with their ‘stupid’ pills, forget about EVs and just keep with the old ICE. They work, there is an infrastructure to keep them running and we don’t need to pay billions to muck around changing things.