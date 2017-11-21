Claim: 19th century U.S. immigrants were actually ‘climate refugees’

From the EUROPEAN GEOSCIENCES UNION and the “climate refugees” department comes this piece of work.
Climate changes triggered immigration to America in the 19th century
In the 19th century, over 5 million Germans moved to North America. It was not only a century of poverty, war and revolutions in what is now Germany, but also of variable climate. Starting at the tail end of the cold period known as the Little Ice Age, the century saw glacier advances in the Alps, and a number of chilly winters and cool summers, as well as other extreme weather events such as droughts and floods.
“Overall, we found that climate indirectly explains up to 20-30% of migration from Southwest Germany to North America in the 19th century,” says Rüdiger Glaser, a professor at the University of Freiburg, Germany, and lead-author of the Climate of the Past study.
The researchers could see a climate signature in most major migration waves from Southwest Germany during the 19th century. “The chain of effects is clearly visible: poor climate conditions lead to low crop yields, rising cereal prices and finally emigration,” says Glaser. “But it is only one piece of the puzzle.”
“Our results show that the influence of climate was marked differently during the different migration waves,” adds Iso Himmelsbach, another of the researchers at the University of Freiburg who took part in the study.
The team studied official migration statistics and population data from the 19th century, as well as weather data, harvest figures and cereal-price records. They focused on the region that is now the Baden-Württemberg state, where many of the migrants – such as Charles Pfizer of pharmaceutical fame – originated from. They started by identifying the major migration waves and then investigated to what extent climate played a role in driving people to North America during each of them.
This is a video summary of the EGU press release, ‘Climate changes triggered immigration to America in the 19th century’. It highlights the main points of the Climate of the Past study entitled ‘Climate of migration? How climate triggered migration from Southwest Germany into North America during the 19th century’.
The first wave followed the eruption of the Tambora volcano in Indonesia in 1815. The volcanic ash and gases spewed into the atmosphere caused temperatures to drop around the world for a few years after the eruption. The ‘year without summer’, 1816, was wet and cold causing widespread crop failures, famine and emigration.
“Another peak-migration year, 1846, had an extremely hot and dry summer leading to bad harvests and high food prices,” says Annette Bösmeier, a researcher at the University of Freiburg who also involved in the study. “These two years of high migration numbers appear to be quite strongly influenced by climate changes, while for other migration waves other circumstances appeared to be more important,” she adds.
Climate was a less significant factor in driving the largest emigration wave, from 1850 to 1855, the researchers found. While unfavourable weather affected crops resulting in low harvests during this time, other factors also drove up food prices. During the Crimean War (1853-1856), for example, France banned food exports, putting pressure on the German grain markets. At the time, the authorities of Baden also paid the poorest people to leave the country in an attempt to prevent uprisings and save on welfare. This, too, drove up emigration numbers.
“Migration in the 19th century was a complex process influenced by multiple factors. Lack of economic perspectives, social pressure, population development, religious and political disputes, warfare, family ties and the promotion of emigration from different sides influenced people’s decision to leave their home country,” concludes Glaser. “Nevertheless, we see clearly that climate was a major factor.”
In the past few years, climate has taken a central stage in migration discussions since future climate change is expected to lead to mass migration (‘climate refugees’), as sea levels rise and extreme weather events, such as floods, droughts and hurricanes, become more frequent. The team hope their study can shed some light on the various factors influencing migration and how important climate can be in triggering mass movements of people.
Study: https://www.clim-past.net/13/1573/2017/
41 thoughts on “Claim: 19th century U.S. immigrants were actually ‘climate refugees’”
Oh now they want to rewrite history to include a global warming narrative. If it’s bad and it happened in history global warming was responsible get the CAGW team on it.
Global Cooling was also mentioned as a contributing factor. So I wouldn’t necessarily attribute migrations to Climate Warming as being a “Major Contributor” to the migration as heat is likely only around 10% of the factor involved at the time (and only truly applies to the year 1846).
It is far more likely that greater than 50% (the true “Major Contributor” to the migration) that the “Paying the poorest to leave the country” had the strongest and longest effect on migration.
With the current CO2 fertilization effect, today’s even warmer temperatures aren’t causing crop failures in the same area so it is apparent that while heat without increased CO2 may negatively affect plant growth, Heat + CO2 = bumper crops
Okay, so people in poor situations were paid in large numbers to leave.
That begs the question, “Why did the government feel compelled to encourage cheap labor to emigrate?”
It was after all almost 40 years prior to the earliest labor-reducing effects of mechanization during the birth of the industrial age. Farm crops were still brought in by manual labor. Textile mills, though early steam and power power accelerated production, still required large amounts of manual labor.
The deeper answer is again a cold climate limited crops and production. Timber harvests went to keep homes warm. There was not enough timber, crops, and production due to cold climate factors.
Real science and facts don’t matter to the Climate Alarmists: They make up “facts” to fit the political agenda.
Scientific Fascism; How to Manufacture a Consensus
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2017/11/20/scientific-fascism-how-to-manufacture-a-concensus/
Immigration then, as now, is so confounded with political issues as to be difficult to assign to any one cause. A clearer case of climate affecting immigration was the Irish Potato Famine, crop failure associated with bad weather. But in that case, land use caused by the English landlords greatly exacerbated the problem. The attitude of the English towards the Irish was parodied earlier by Jonathan Swift in “A Modest Proposal”. The famine, and the subsequent mass emigration, was a result of overpopulation, plant disease, weather affecting the plant disease, and English indifference bordering on malice. One can make a case for any of those being the major cause.
But if you go into it with eyes wide shut, you see only what is tattooed on the inside of your eye lids. I can clearly see “a climate change fingerprint all over it” would be the inevitable response by those that are looking for something, anything, to hang a climate change signal on. The more “scientific research” I see under the guise of “climate science,” the more I question any and all science research, such as batteries that can have a 20Kwhr capacity completely recharging in 1 minute, or a truck hauling a 40,000 pound load going 500 miles on a battery charge at 60 mph and recharging in a few hours of sleep time from rechargers that are just everywhere. Everything is turning into male bovine droppings everywhere I look.
Seems that this works against the recent claims of alarm. If it happened a hundred and fifty years ago it is less likely due to us.
Seems to me that within the narrative that the world is warming catastrophically and it is all man’s fault for excessively burning fossil fuel accelerating atmospheric CO2 levels up to 400 parts per million and climbing, per ALGORE, then this migration took place before said catalyst occurred. Hence the climate changes naturally and man being a migratory beast will naturally travel to more conformable surroundings insomuch as water seeks it’s own level and this whole dialogue is much ado about nothing.
The world will end when the world ends so enjoy the ride while you can. Stay comfortable my friends.
Ahhhhh, but they have their models that project to 2100 (and some beyond that).
It is in their tuned-model for purpose junk outputs on which they pin their plans for power and wealth accumulation. Shows their climate models are hopelessly flawed and their big plans collapse.
Well, bad weather and crop failures certainly played a part, witness the Irish Potato famine. Wars and politics played an important part also. My own ancestors bugged out of Germany to escape the various conflicts going on in the 1800’s.
I might have to actually read this study. Because while the press release is clearly flogging the “…climate refugees…” aspect, the words quoted in this article clearly indicate that only 2 of the waves of migration appear to result from climate, in some manner, and even for those waves that was only one of many factors that contributed to the surge of emigration. Secondly, for the CAGW crowd, this study if anything undermines their argument, since all this scurrying about took place BEFORE anthropogenic CO2 emissions were enough to have a significant impact (according to the warmunist argument, anyway, I still don’t think man-kind emits enough CO2 to have a significant impact on climate change), and yet climate caused them to migrate anyway. In other words, so what if there really are climate refugees today, there always were. Same as it ever was!
The study also undermines the unspoken assumption by the greens that warming is somehow bad. This was the end of the Little Ice Age, after all.
It may well be that this is a serious study about immigration, and that they inserted the required litany about climate change in order to get funding and publication. After all, if “Paris was well worth a mass” already in the 16th century, how much more must it be worth today, with infinite resources from the crises-ridden governments that created the Paris accord?
All Americans except Native Americans and imported slaves are climate refugees. I wonder if Hawaiians are also climate refugees? And the fall of Roman Empire was caused by climate refugees.
“Starting at the tail end of the cold period known as the Little Ice Age, the century saw glacier advances in the Alps, and a number of chilly winters and cool summers, as well as other extreme weather events such as droughts and floods.”
“The chain of effects is clearly visible: poor climate conditions lead to low crop yields, rising cereal prices and finally emigration,”
Thank goodness a warmer climate reversed the low crop yields and extreme weather events!
Only one comment. COLD SUCKS.
Even if this is true, doesn’t in mean that “climate change”, i.e. bad weather, is nothing new?
Wot about the potato eelworm nematode? Was that climate induced I wonder? Their last paragraph got this printed and will source further grant money.
Simply the effects of a Little Ice Age before fossil fuels saved Europe from further decline. The two WW’s were the final convulsions from the lasting societal effects of a cold climate imprinted on desperate populations..
And today Germany is ill prepared for the next cold phase with its disastrous EnegieWende folly. And in this German energy vulnerability Putin sees long-term Russian strategic successes for re-imposing its hegemony on Central Europe.* Poland and Hungary are the two central European countries with leadership who also clearly see this threat from a energy-rich Russia. Energy is being used as a strategic weapon. Today, Energy has been weaponized and the UNFCCC and the IPCC are major weapon systems in a part of that larger strategy as the Paris Agreement impose nothing on Moscow (or Beijing for that matter). And they make for great propaganda against an ignorant-of-the-propaganda Western public for Russia to exploit, with willing participation from Soros and Steyer funded NGOs.
*US shale gas LNG exports to Europe are going to be key to fighting Russia on this energy battleground.
Two instances of strategic weaponized fossil fuel energy in the 20th Century are 1) the OPEC oil embargo of 1973, and 2) the US oil embargo against Japan’s imperialistic invasions in SE Asia, which further led Japan to directly atack the US military installations throughout the Pacific.
So, before we changed the climate, which supposedly began around 1950, the climate was variable? Good news. Up until now we were told that the climate before 1950 was perfectly steady and the proof that we were at fault was the fact that now it was changing.
The wonderful new climate models will adjust low temperatures up, and high temperatures down, so that in the future, there will be no climate changes at all. It only takes a little bit of money.
The money only comes from alarmism. A population that is not scared is impossible for a government to control.
The realization that Earth is entering a Modern Climatic Optimum, similar to the Roman Warm Phase 2000 years ago, will be deeply resisted by the bureaucrats and elites seeking more power and money.
Oh the poor climate refugees, escaping from awful climate changes in Germany in the 19th century, and what did they find in their new country of constant, clement weather with no floods or storms (in their dreams)?
Galveston, Texas, 1900.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1900_Galveston_hurricane
But that, of course, was just “weather”, though rather inclement. And Napoleon invaded Russia in 1812 to escape the horrible heat in France.
You should visit Fredricksburg, Texas during its OktoberFest celebrations. They put a real Texas-twist on an old German tradition. And with good beer and barbecue, and brats and sauerkraut. Ledershosen meets cowboy boots.
Tens of thousands of Germans relocated to south-central Texas and found good land and economic opportunity as they escaped the political and economic turmoil of their homeland.
Cold climate shifts certainly bring upheaval. Warm climate shifts allow economic growth and prosperity to widen. Today’s Climate Change belief is simply political manipulation.
If all you have is a hammer…
Which then culminated in Hillary’s loss.
1845, Irish Potato Famine, lasted 4 years, population dropped from 8.4 to 6.5 million. It is thought 1 million died from starvation and 2 million emigrated. I see the ‘fingerprint of climate change’ on this. This water carried blight, and heavy mono-culture reliance ‘clearly’ a climate effect. Even though there were social issues, poverty, starvation, political upheaval, class warfare, massive marketing by transit ships, ‘we clearly see that climate was a major issue.’
These authors need to join the researchers arguing that Syria is a climate issue as well in some South Austrailian left sided, progressive academic institution. Maybe if they actually emigrate there we can blame their emigration on climate?
Then the Norsemen who inhabited Greenland during the MWP (<a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medieval_Warm_Period" Medieval Warm Period) should also be called “climate refugees”, the sense that they were compelled to abandon their icy homeland in favor of a warmer climate.
The MWP allowed their society to expands its reach all the way to Newfoundland. It was the end of the MWP that saw a disastrous collapse for the descendants of those earlier expansions. They were living on borrowed time in a climate that had previously been too cold to farm and raise livestock. Fossil fuels and technology mitigate those problems today.
The Age of Discovery coinciding with the onset of the LIA: coincidence?
I think not.
/sarc
Weather during the Little Ice Age was not due to human activity.
… and neither were the climatic changes. And the late-20th Century Climate Rebound has put humanity at a Modern Climatic Optimum threshold once again.
The alarmists are trying to exploit a natural variability in Earth Climate cycles with their climate change propaganda. Their alarmism is not so much a belief, but a tool toward what has always driven mankind – power and wealth accumulation into the hands of a few.
Which by the way is why the US constitution is such a unique experiment in the history of man with its political institution. It was the US constitution that declared that it is the People who allow government to exist for a newly formed nation-state. The elites in the US are almost exclusively Liberals who hate the Constitution and the Individual Rights and Liberties which ensures those liberties belong to the People and not the government to take or apportion out.
Even if it was true, history suggests that it was a net positive for the human race.
Of course it’s economic. If you tell people there is gold all over the place they will come.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gold_rush
The first significant gold rush in the United States was in Cabarrus County, North Carolina (east of Charlotte), in 1799 at today’s Reed’s Gold Mine.[4] Thirty years later, in 1829, the Georgia Gold Rush in the southern Appalachians occurred. It was followed by the California Gold Rush of 1848–55 in the Sierra Nevada, which captured the popular imagination. The California gold rush led directly to the settlement of California by Americans and the rapid entry of that state into the union in 1850. The gold rush in 1849 stimulated worldwide interest in prospecting for gold, and led to new rushes in Australia, South Africa, Wales and Scotland. Successive gold rushes occurred in western North America: Fraser Canyon, the Cariboo district and other parts of British Columbia, in Nevada, in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, eastern Oregon, and western New Mexico Territory and along the lower Colorado River. Resurrection Creek, near Hope, Alaska was the site of Alaska’s first gold rush in the mid–1890s.[5] Other notable Alaska Gold Rushes were Nome and the Fortymile River.
Was the climate any better in America or did it just affect Europe ?
“climate indirectly explains” says it all.
My ancestors on one grand parents side were actually from Baden, Baden in the Rhine River region. Historically, this was the Alsace-Lorraine area of Germany that had gone back and forth between France and Germany since well before Napoleon and saw a lot of conflict, especially when it led up to the 1870 Franco-Prussian War. As I recall hearing directly from my grand parents a long time ago, it was the draft into the military and constant war in the region for their parents and relatives (on both sides of the river) that led my ancestors to emigrate from the region. Just too many dead sons and general instability that told a lot of folk to get out of Dodge.
But I certainly don’t doubt that major changes in weather and climate in Europe, which also contributed to political instability, also led to massive immigration to North and South America, Australia, South Africa etc. Climate change is the first rule, and to say it was caused by fossil fuels was very early to make that assumption back then. We should get used to the fact that climate change is the default condition, and trying to blame it all on fossil fuel use now is no different than trying to blame climate change, volcanoes and all wacky weather on witchcraft back in the dark ages. Unfortunately, climate change and global warming are now conditions thought mainly caused by fossil fuel use when in reality, climate is always changing. That is something we should acknowledge now and quit blaming everything on FF use. It really is disingenuous to the study of weather and climate.
So they went to a place where they just had a Civil War.