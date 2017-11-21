Arctic sea ice expanding faster than normal

/ 1 hour ago November 21, 2017

Ice grew at 5,100 square kilometers (2,000 square miles) per day faster than the average rate of ice growth for the month during October

From the National Snow and Ice Data Center:

Figure 1. Arctic sea ice extent for October 2017 was 6.71 million square kilometers (2.60 million square miles). The magenta line shows the 1981 to 2010 average extent for that month. Sea Ice Index data. Credit: National Snow and Ice Data Center

Rapid expansion of the Arctic sea ice cover is the norm for October as solar input dwindles and the remaining heat in the upper ocean is released upwards, warming the lower atmosphere and escaping to space. Because of late season growth, the seasonal Antarctic maximum we previously reported as occurring on September 15 was exceeded, with a new maximum set on October 11 and 12. This is the second-lowest and second-latest seasonal maximum extent in the satellite record.

Arctic sea ice extent for October 2017 averaged 6.71 million square kilometers (2.60 million square miles), the fifth lowest in the 1979 to 2017 satellite record. This was 1.64 million square kilometers (633,000 square miles) below the 1981 to 2010 average and 820,000 square kilometers (317,000 square miles) above the record low October extent recorded in 2012. By the end of October, extent remained below average throughout most of the Arctic except within the Laptev Sea, which is fully ice covered. Ice growth over the month was most prominent within the Beaufort, East Siberian, and Laptev Seas and within Baffin Bay. In the Chukchi, Kara, and Barents Seas, the rate of ice growth was slower. Ice extent also remains far below average in the East Greenland Sea.

Ice growth during October 2017 averaged 94,200 square kilometers (36,000 square miles) per day. This was 5,100 square kilometers (2,000 square miles) per day faster than the average rate of ice growth for the month. Total ice extent for the month remains more than 2 standard deviations below the 1981 to 2010 average.

Figure 2a. The graph above shows Arctic sea ice extent as of November 2, 2017 along with daily ice extent data for five previous years. 2017 is shown in blue, 2016 in green, 2015 in orange, 2014 in brown, 2013 in purple, and 2012 in dotted brown. The 1981 to 2010 median is in dark gray. The gray areas around the median line show the interquartile and interdecile ranges of the data. Sea Ice Index data. Credit: National Snow and Ice Data Center

Here is the current sea-ice graph from NSIDC:

Source: https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/

More at NSIDC sea Ice News

Advertisements

Related posts

25 thoughts on “Arctic sea ice expanding faster than normal

  1. … and yet “Arctic sea ice extent for October 2017 averaged 6.71 million square kilometers (2.60 million square miles), the fifth lowest in the 1979 to 2017 satellite record. ”

    So a 6% above-average growth rate is noteworthy, even though that STILL leaves the extent well below average.

    Reply

    • “leaves the extent well below average.”

      Only in a period down from the highest extent since the LIA.

      Arctic sea ice extent is still in the top 10% of the Holocene

      Anomalously HIGH.

      Reply

    • It’s “noteworthy” because so many, including several scientists, have claimed that this would not be happening. Just like the SMB of the Greenland ice sheet growing at near record levels for well over a year now.

      We are nowhere near a “virtually ice free” Arctic and the climate is not moving that direction. For the last few years the Arctic winters have been warmer than the 1998 to 2000 average but are still well below freezing while the summer temps have been running at or below that average. The reality is that it will take massive warming during the summer to melt all that ice. But you never hear that from the alarmists.

      Reply

    • The whole exercise is meaningless because the measurement uncertainty is much larger than the spread of the different years. It is unscientific to report measurements without reporting the uncertainty range.

      Reply

    • Unfortunate, isn’t it.

      Imagine the massive benefits for travel, commerce, fishing etc if the sea ice had dropped down to MWP extents or less.

      But the AMO is turning, and the sea ice will soon start to increase again. :-(

      Reply

  6. Ugh, just a silly article, now I will have to listen to Griff’s mindless nonsense again. Please let’s post something when it is actually significant unlike this report.

    Reply

  7. “Total ice extent for the month remains more than 2 standard deviations below the 1981 to 2010 average.”

    2 million km sq less than the extreme maximum for the date…..not enough to fool with

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s