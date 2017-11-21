Arctic sea ice expanding faster than normal

Ice grew at 5,100 square kilometers (2,000 square miles) per day faster than the average rate of ice growth for the month during October
From the National Snow and Ice Data Center:
Rapid expansion of the Arctic sea ice cover is the norm for October as solar input dwindles and the remaining heat in the upper ocean is released upwards, warming the lower atmosphere and escaping to space. Because of late season growth, the seasonal Antarctic maximum we previously reported as occurring on September 15 was exceeded, with a new maximum set on October 11 and 12. This is the second-lowest and second-latest seasonal maximum extent in the satellite record.
Arctic sea ice extent for October 2017 averaged 6.71 million square kilometers (2.60 million square miles), the fifth lowest in the 1979 to 2017 satellite record. This was 1.64 million square kilometers (633,000 square miles) below the 1981 to 2010 average and 820,000 square kilometers (317,000 square miles) above the record low October extent recorded in 2012. By the end of October, extent remained below average throughout most of the Arctic except within the Laptev Sea, which is fully ice covered. Ice growth over the month was most prominent within the Beaufort, East Siberian, and Laptev Seas and within Baffin Bay. In the Chukchi, Kara, and Barents Seas, the rate of ice growth was slower. Ice extent also remains far below average in the East Greenland Sea.
Ice growth during October 2017 averaged 94,200 square kilometers (36,000 square miles) per day. This was 5,100 square kilometers (2,000 square miles) per day faster than the average rate of ice growth for the month. Total ice extent for the month remains more than 2 standard deviations below the 1981 to 2010 average.
Here is the current sea-ice graph from NSIDC:
Source: https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/
More at NSIDC sea Ice News
… and yet “Arctic sea ice extent for October 2017 averaged 6.71 million square kilometers (2.60 million square miles), the fifth lowest in the 1979 to 2017 satellite record. ”
So a 6% above-average growth rate is noteworthy, even though that STILL leaves the extent well below average.
“leaves the extent well below average.”
Only in a period down from the highest extent since the LIA.
Arctic sea ice extent is still in the top 10% of the Holocene
Anomalously HIGH.
Unfortunately, the recovery from the extremes of the late 1970s seems to have halted.
AndyG55
I think you might have misunderstood me.
What Arctic sea ice bed-wetters call the “death spiral”… I call a recovery from an extreme.
tjfokerts
Neither is noteworthy. The gains are not noteworthy but the fifth lowest in the last 38 years isn’t either.
It’s “noteworthy” because so many, including several scientists, have claimed that this would not be happening. Just like the SMB of the Greenland ice sheet growing at near record levels for well over a year now.
We are nowhere near a “virtually ice free” Arctic and the climate is not moving that direction. For the last few years the Arctic winters have been warmer than the 1998 to 2000 average but are still well below freezing while the summer temps have been running at or below that average. The reality is that it will take massive warming during the summer to melt all that ice. But you never hear that from the alarmists.
What the heck. That’s not the current graph. Well here’s the link to the current DMI temp graph.
http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/meant80n.uk.php
I ike the quote by Javier…”The more it melts, the more it freezes.” I will remember that one.
why is 1981-2010 the standard? Why isn’t an average of the complete satellite record used?
Annual Sea ice extent has been pretty much constant for 10+ years now.
The whole exercise is meaningless because the measurement uncertainty is much larger than the spread of the different years. It is unscientific to report measurements without reporting the uncertainty range.
Big freeze coming…
Imagine the massive benefits for travel, commerce, fishing etc if the sea ice had dropped down to MWP extents or less.
But the AMO is turning, and the sea ice will soon start to increase again. :-(
“Total ice extent for the month remains more than 2 standard deviations below the 1981 to 2010 average.”
2 million km sq less than the extreme maximum for the date…..not enough to fool with
