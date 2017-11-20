Latest Daft Green Marketing Idea: Pictures of Natural Disasters on the Sides of New Cars

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Professor Simon Dalby thinks the way to discourage buying petrol cars is to decorate new cars with mandatory images of climate disasters.
Thank you for not driving: Climate change requires anti-smoking tactics
November 20, 2017 9.21am AEDT
ust before the delegates for the annual Conference of the Parties on climate change started meeting in Bonn this month, the Lancet, the leading British medical journal, published yet another major studyshowing that climate change is a growing health hazard.
The study revealed that hundreds of millions of people around the world are already suffering due to climate change. Infectious diseases are spreading faster due to warmer temperatures, hunger and malnourishment is worsening, allergy seasons are getting longer and sometimes it’s simply too hot for farmers to tend to their crops.
But what would happen if we treated climate change as a health problem rather than an environmental one?
…
Many countries require packaging that alerts smokers to the dangers of the “cancer sticks” they are purchasing, and many cartons carry dire health warnings. In some cases, images of the grievous bodily harm caused by prolonged exposure to tobacco smoke must be printed on cigarette cartons. It’s all designed to discourage smoking and make plain the damage it causes.
…
Like cigarettes used to be, internal combustion-engined vehicles are ubiquitous. According to advertisers, their possession and use apparently infers social status. Equated with freedom, despite the amount of time drivers spend stuck in traffic, gasoline-burning cars are supposedly the ultimate symbol of individualism, autonomy and power.
…
So, how about a ban on advertising internal combustion engine-powered vehicles? No longer could they be shown as a symbol of glamour and sophistication to young people. Instead, the consequences of their widespread use could be highlighted.
Cigarette packaging displays health warnings, so why not have gasoline- and diesel-fueled cars decorated with images of disasters, floods, damaged buildings, hurricane devastation and the like?
…
The Professor fails to explain what makes alternatives to combustion engine cars so green. Electric cars are particularly silly – it is ridiculously inefficient to burn fossil fuels, convert the heat into electricity, and use that electricity to charge a battery, compared to burning the fossil fuel directly in a combustion engine.
42 thoughts on “Latest Daft Green Marketing Idea: Pictures of Natural Disasters on the Sides of New Cars”
“decorate new cards” ???
should that be ‘ cars’
Fixed, thanks.
“it is ridiculously inefficient to burn fossil fuels, convert the heat into electricity, and use that electricity to charge a battery, compared to burning the fossil fuel directly in a combustion engine.”
So blindingly obvious, you would imagine even a green could grasp that concept.
Greasy kid stuff
Unbelievably daft
Electric cars should have pictures of children working in the pits producing all the materials for batteries.
+97
Absolutely. and maybe all those pretty white windmills could be painted with the scenes of devastation that the rare earth mining causes, and the industry needed to manufacture the metals, concrete etc.
And the first thing the owner does to his disaster painted car is get out the paint sprayer!
If the few remaining horses are listening to Professor Simon Dalby, they will be greatly encouraged and see a return to the good old days of horse transport. Motor Car Garages will be converted to Stables, Service Stations converted to Feed Stations, Carparks will be Stud Farms, Car-washes will convert to horse showers, Carriage Makers will be back in business, Motorways will crowd with executives galloping to work, and the streets will once again be piled with reeking horse dung. The horses, at least, are looking forward to that.
ntesdorf
They have nappies (daipers) for horses out on the public roads in Bermuda.
I don’t understand how they get the horse to lie on it’s back to have it changed????
Tetanus from ‘road rash’ after falling off your moped wearing shorts is a serious concern there. Make sure your shots are up to date.
Where on earth do you get your wisdom???
I like your style HotScot!!!
That picture will be in my mind for ages now….well done.
You can find it on Youtube. Diaper duty.
“it is ridiculously inefficient to burn fossil fuels, convert the heat into electricity, and use that electricity to charge a battery, compared to burning the fossil fuel directly in a combustion engine”
This statement is not remotely true. If it were, then it would not be so much cheaper to drive on battery power than to use gasoline or diesel. What you’re forgetting is all the inefficient use of energy used to refine the oil into a form usable by combustion engines. When you take that into consideration, it is far more efficient to just burn the coal and natural gas that you get out of the ground and use the generated electricity to power the car than it is to extract the oil, refine it in a number of very energy-intensive steps, spend energy delivering that very heavy fuel to gas stations, pump it into your gas tank, and then drive it.
Depends where you’re driving according to U of Michigan. Varies from 5,100 mpg in Albania (all hydro) to 29 mpg in Botswana and Gibraltar (all coal and oil). USA 55.4 mpg, world 51.5 mpg so there’s very little in it and the statement is ‘remotely true’. (US gals throughout).
http://www.umich.edu/~umtriswt/PDF/SWT-2017-18_Abstract_English.pdf
The U of Michigan study did not consider differences during manufacture where EVs are far worse than ICs. Production and disposal accounts for 21 tons of CO2 for a Tesla S against 7 tons for an Audi A7 Sportback according to Bjørn Lomborg. Lifetime CO2 from the Tesla S is 34 tons against 35 tons from the Audi A7. A ton of CO2 can be offset for $10. The taxpayers’ contribution is larger of course.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/opinion/2016/04/06/dont-be-fooled—elon-musks-electric-cars-arent-about-to-save-th/
That Michigan study is not a cost-equivalent, it’s a greenhouse gas equivalent. Here in the U.S. the cost equivalent of electric vehicles varies between about 75mpg and about 130mpg depending on the vehicle model, the price of gasoline, and how much you pay for electricity. Compare that to say a moderately fuel efficient sedan at 35-45 mpg and electric cars are far more cost efficient,
Yes maybe, but it works. In the U.K. We haven’t even managed after 30 years to provide decent internet cabling and speeds to many rural communities. The pathetic idea that we are going to provide the cabling infrastructure for electric car charge points all over the country is just another green fantasy. But then it is only about virtue signalling for a rich urban elite. And the power will still have to come from fossil fuels. Actually if you believe in electric cars you should only be allowed to re-charge them from electricity produced by windmills and solar – that’ll work (not).
Who said anything about providing electricity cabling to every rural spot in any particular country, or meeting some standard that electric cars have to be feasible for every single person? The question raised was whether electric cars are more or less efficient than gasoline/diesel engines. If they are more efficient, than they are not “only about virtue signalling for a rich urban elite.”
“This statement is not remotely true. If it were, then it would not be so much cheaper to drive on battery power than to use gasoline or diesel.”
—————-
It would be much more expensive to drive on battery power than gasoline power if gasoline were not taxed to death by the government and if battery powered stuffs were decent cars instead of soap boxes where you must choose between arriving at destination or air conditionning.
In Australia, under the guise of ‘plain packaging’, cigarettes are now sold in packets with graphic photographs of various bodily ailments, only some of which can be directly linked to the smoking of cigarettes. I am not sure whether there was a statistically significant drop in cigarette sales attributable to this policy. Though there has been a general decline in smoking, most likely as a result of limits to smoking in the workplace and public places, in some sections of the population, smoking was still on the rise, at least up until recently.
But let’s not let facts get in the way of a good idea. We could start with Arnie’ Hummer. Quite a big canvas that one!.
I think I fancy a large picture taken during the cold winter a few years ago in the UK of stationary windmills in the cold still air.
James Bull
Yes, a popular vinyl wrap to go on your ‘plain package’ car soon after the next pay check arrives.
Nigel S
A world of brown cars, with pictures of coal for decoration. How very inspiring.
And this absolute crap about the ‘status symbols’ of cars. It only really exists in the minds of children. When one gets to the age of having children, the status concept rapidly makes way for the concept of practicality.
Sure, there are a few juvenile grown up’s who think their status is enhanced by a big car, but they are few and far between.
Most of us perceive a car as a convenient, flexible, private means of transport. We pump £$Billions into the economy buying them, creating employment and funding roads. The haulage industry keeps shops provisioned with all the necessities of life, even the so called ‘organic’ shops littering the country have their deliveries made by lorry; and the organic farms producing meaningful quantities of food are reliant on fossil fuel for farm equipment and transport.
Why don’t these green morons commit themselves to self flagellation and leave the rest of the normal human race to progress beyond wearing hair shirts.
Oh, I forgot, it’s for the children! But surely the green children can be taught self flagellation? In fact, make it compulsory, then we’ll see just how long the green movement lasts.
I know where Proffessor Simon Dalby is coming from with this proposal.
My wife when she was still driving was a impressionist when it came to natural disasters with cars.
The natural disasters and impressions that she engineered on a vehicle whilst driving were almost permanently engraved onto the structure of the aforesaid vehicle for the life of the vehicle.
Have the car painted different colours on different sides or even quarters to confuse any witnesses.
That was the druggies signature around here a couple of years ago!
Where do they find these nutty professors? Rhetorical question.
Imagine how incredibly stupid these idiots will look when their entire global warming falsehood becomes fully obvious to all.
They should die of shame. However, they will simply move on to their next false crisis, just like they did the last many times they were utterly wrong.
Remember their gear failures:
The Population Bomb
The banning of DDT
The Ozone Hole
Marxist economic theory
Runaway global warming
A zillion climate refugees by year 2000
Wilder weather – more and stronger hurricanes
Human Sacrifice, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria…
Typo:
great failures
Allan MacRae
They can’t die of something they don’t have.
Allan MacRae
Witness one of the more perverse examples of peaceful ‘hippie’ culture. Charles Manson died today (yesterday?) an LA character who mingled with 60’s hippie celebrities including Jackson Browne, Neil Young, the Mamas and the Papas and the Beach Boys. He organised orgies for them, distributed drugs and preached his distorted beliefs. “The conman projected an oracular wiseman to fools. Biographer Ed Sanders notes, “The reality was that he was a glib grubby little man with a guitar scrounging for young girls using mysticism and guru babble.””.
“At their infamous Flint, Michigan, War Party at the end of 1969, the Weathermen hoisted a “Charles Manson Power” banner and spelled out pregnant victim Sharon Tate’s name in bullets.”
“The charismatic Bernardine Dohrn, later a friend of Barack and Michelle Obama, feverishly told Weatherman followers: “Dig it: first they killed those pigs, then they ate dinner in the same room with them, then they even shoved a fork into the victim’s stomach. Wild!””
“The Los Angeles-based Tuesday’s Child proclaimed, “Manson: Man of the Year” on one cover and depicted Manson as Jesus Christ dying on the cross under the tag “Hippie” on another. The Los Angeles Free Press ran a weekly column penned by Manson. The Other, playing off controversial remarks made by the president, headlined an issue “Manson Declares Nixon Guilty.” Upon the release of an album of Manson’s music, several underground newspapers provided advertising for it gratis.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2017/11/19/charles-manson-a-villain-in-death-served-as-a-counterculture-hero-in-1969/
Die of shame? More likely from the excesses Manson promoted.
Oh well, I guess I am not winning any “Green” awards by this purchase!
https://www.cars.com/research/chevrolet-ss-2017/
Actually it might be the start of a whole new vehicle collector’s paradise if Prof Simon Dalby has his way.
Collectors would not only have old model cars to collect but would have a whole new genre of collectable vehicle paintings of natural disasters impressionsof nartural disasters, the artists of which have hopefully died to get his / her painting’s values up, for collectors to pay big, big money for the rare collectable depending on the vehicle, the artist and the depiction of some rare but non descript disaster of a century or so ago at which nobody alive was present.
Ah, the possibilities of making some money out of this using a fair bit of a rather doubtful provence for the depiction of some of the natural disasters as painted on a vehicle and there is a whole new collector’s genre to be explored along with a natural tendency to be somewhat creative in depicting that natural disaster .
Perhaps we can start with a Tesla and depict the natural disaster of the South Australian storm that toppled the power lines and threw the wind turbines out of phase leading to the well documented State wide blackout.
Disasters caused by cars – Tesla fires. Couldn’t imagine parking one of those things in my garage.
http://teslabears.club/t/so-how-many-teslas-have-caught-fire-so-far/187/5
At least us skeptics keep our fires contained inside the engine. ;)
THIS IS A FANTASTIC IDEA and I hope it will start to be implemented. These could be a couple of very good examples of why we need to change our current mode of lifestyle:
https://mankindsdegradationofplanetearth.com/2017/11/20/breathing-in-delhi-air-equivalent-to-smoking-44-cigarettes-a-day/
https://mankindsdegradationofplanetearth.com/2017/11/20/scale-of-nitrate-timebomb-revealed/
This advertises where things would have been if Hillary had won. The frantic activity since Trump won and his withdrawal from the Parasite Accord has created a deep neurosis (psychosis?) that I believe to be dangerous. The desperation and angst is palpable.
Remember the Climate Blues epidemic caused by the Pause, which in fragile minds created the specter of having spent all that time in studies and career for a non issue (oh, they rationalized it was because they could see the terrible future and no one would listen. Classic psychological D*nile). We never heard from these sufferers again.
Remember weepy Bill. There is evidence that memes like this attract people looking for a meaning to their unhappy lives. The zeal and hatred among the scientifically illiterate ‘fans’ is unsettling.
There is at least 30,000 fatalities in auto accidents alone per year in USA, so by this reasoning we should all be painting scenes of auto accidents on our cars. I think it is a bit sanctimonious that anyone would trash what has made us who we are. The rapid rise of our current civilization is because of the fossil fuel age, and is a package deal. It isn’t ending anytime soon.
Just look at any a&e department. Everything seen, all the technology, products etc were all derived from the ability to produce energy! Cheaply!
The only warning sticker that should be on cars is “warning bad driver behind the wheel”.
Like smoking? Cartons covered in imagry to deter. Works, right?