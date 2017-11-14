State Department stonewalling on Paris Accord FOIA docs, gets sued, again

Competitive Enterprise Institute Sues State Department Again Over Paris Climate Agreement Records
Monday, Nov. 13th, the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) filed its second lawsuit against the State Department to obtain illegally withheld documents related to the 2015 Paris climate agreement. In October 2017, CEI submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for emails of two State Department officers involved in the Obama administration’s maneuvering to circumvent the Senate in order to join the Paris agreement, Trigg Talley and Alexandra Costello.
Trigg Talley and Alexandra Costello were both members of the State Department when the decision was made to avoid characterizing the Paris agreement as a treaty. Talley is presently in Bonn at the Paris treaty talks as Director of the Office of Global Change at State Department. Costello was a State Department Capitol Hill liaison during the Obama administration tasked with managing relations between the Senate and the administration.
The Obama administration cut the Senate out of the treaty process in order to join the Paris agreement. Documents obtained under a previous FOIA production show Costello correspondence with a lawyer for Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker. In response to an August 2014 New York Times report about Obama’s plan to circumvent the Senate, the lawyer said this news “indicate[s] a disturbing contempt for the Senate’s constitutional rights and responsibilities.” Yet, Chairman Corker never publicly opposed Obama’s circumvention of the Senate. CEI seeks to learn just why this silence occurred.
The FOIA request seeks certain text message and email correspondence to and from Talley and Costello. To date, the State Department has provided no production of records, prompting CEI to sue.
“As the Senate and now two administrations continue to remain silent about how our treaty process was ignored in order to claim the U.S. was a party to the Paris climate treaty, CEI continues to seek relevant information to learn how this came about,” said CEI Fellow Chris Horner. “The Trump administration should carefully examine what led to our signing of the agreement without seeking Senate advice and consent, and what steps should be taken next given what their own records show. Critically, the new administration should allow the public to see this information, no longer abetting the Obama administration’s many FOIA stonewalls.”
See more about the case here.
10 thoughts on “State Department stonewalling on Paris Accord FOIA docs, gets sued, again”
Somebody got some splainin to do
Somebody should be doing some serious time over this rot. As it is, it is just the same nose thumbing over and over and over again. The State Dept. needs to get potty trained.
Or Swamp Drainin’.
These Obama Administration loyalists remind me of the Japanese ‘Holdouts’ who refused to believe the Pacific war was over.
Bob Corker is not an Obama Administration holdout. This is CEI suing Trump’s State Department.
…to get the job done this time
Bob Corker is also not a fan of the Trump Administration, and may be part of the “Swamp” himself. Nick, I know you keep up to date on climate, but clearly you are not so up on politics (not necessarily a bad thing). And this is not Trump’s State Department yet (it’s barely Tillerson’s). It’s history of under-the-radar swamp creatures is legend, and there is likely plenty in these emails they would like to hide. “Sunlight is the best disinfectant…”
FOIA was only intended for law abiding people to comply, not Obama or Hill.
If I could offer any advice to the Obama Administration loyalists it would be to take on Phil Jones on a consultancy deal. There is but no one who knows more about ducking FOI requests and avoiding jail time when finally run to ground.
Loyalists be damned, hang ’em by their thumbs. It doesn’t make sense that the Trump administration is providing cover for Obama, or that that knucklehead is at the conference now.