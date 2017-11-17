Climate Clown Macron Taunts Trump, Demands Green Trade Tariffs

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

French President Climate Clown Emmanuel Macron has demanded green trade tariffs be raised against countries which do no share the EU’s climate goals.

Emmanuel Macron vows to replace every dollar Donald Trump withdraws from climate change efforts

French President says France will step in to maintain funding for major international panel

Ben Kentish Thursday 16 November 2017 14:57 GMT

Emmanuel Macron has vowed to replace every dollar that is withdrawn from the UN’s climate change programme by Donald Trump.

The French President told a UN climate summit in Bonn, Germany, that France would step in to cover the cost of US contributions to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that Mr Trump has said he will withdraw.

“I can guarantee that, starting in 2018, the IPCC will have all the money it needs and will continue to support our decision-making,” he said. “It will not miss a single euro.”

…

The US currently contributes around €2 million (£1.8 million) a year to the IPCC.

However, Mr Trump has pledged to pull the US out of the 2015 Paris Agreement and other international climate change initiatives. He also plans to promote coal and other fossil fuel industries.

In his speech, Mr Macron also called for an EU tariff on goods imported from countries or companies that do not share its climate goals, and pledged to work to raise the cost of carbon within the EU to €30 a tonne.

…