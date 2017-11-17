Guest essay by Eric Worrall
French
President Climate Clown Emmanuel Macron has demanded green trade tariffs be raised against countries which do no share the EU’s climate goals.
Emmanuel Macron vows to replace every dollar Donald Trump withdraws from climate change efforts
French President says France will step in to maintain funding for major international panel
Ben Kentish Thursday 16 November 2017 14:57 GMT
Emmanuel Macron has vowed to replace every dollar that is withdrawn from the UN’s climate change programme by Donald Trump.
The French President told a UN climate summit in Bonn, Germany, that France would step in to cover the cost of US contributions to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that Mr Trump has said he will withdraw.
“I can guarantee that, starting in 2018, the IPCC will have all the money it needs and will continue to support our decision-making,” he said. “It will not miss a single euro.”
…
The US currently contributes around €2 million (£1.8 million) a year to the IPCC.
However, Mr Trump has pledged to pull the US out of the 2015 Paris Agreement and other international climate change initiatives. He also plans to promote coal and other fossil fuel industries.
In his speech, Mr Macron also called for an EU tariff on goods imported from countries or companies that do not share its climate goals, and pledged to work to raise the cost of carbon within the EU to €30 a tonne.
…
Read more: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/politics/emmanuel-macron-donald-trump-climate-change-funding-france-us-paris-agreement-president-a8058436.html
According to EU documents, in 2016 a total of €610 billion (US $710 billion) worth of goods was traded between the USA and Europe, generating €114 billion (US $134 billion) trade surplus for Europe.
Punitive green trade tariffs would undermine the financial stability of millions of people on both sides of the Atlantic.
65 thoughts on “Climate Clown Macron Taunts Trump, Demands Green Trade Tariffs”
Easy.
When its not his money he’s spending.
I pity the French taxpayer.
How daft can you get? So, supposing the EU puts a tariff on US goods, then the US retaliates and puts a tariff on EU goods, what really is the rest of the EU going to think about our Climate Clown? French (or German?) army does a Mugabe?
the us only need withdraw the money to pay the green tariffs from the climate fund. France will then have repay the fund.
Macron will discover whether Trump is serious about observing strict reciprocity on trade. It looks as if the EU has more to lose in violating current agreements.
In particular Macron should talk to the French and German car manufacturers who with a hard Brexit and trade war with the USA could find their markets disappear overnight. The Japanese will have no problems trading with UK or USA
Tom,
Especially since punitive sanctions would be in effect after the violation. The price of a VW, Benz, BMW or Audi just doubles overnight, even for those assembled in the US due to the duties on the parts imported from EU zone. Honda, Toyota and Kia are probably jumping for joy at the suggestion. The price of French wine will suddenly explode. Australia and Chile are probably jumping for joy at that as their wineries would likely make up the shortfall. The EU currently runs a trade surplus with the US. “Climate Duties” would cause their exports to the US to fall off a cliff and the fact the US would find alternate sources for their products could spell permanent damage to the EU economy. (The UK at that point should probably do a hard Brexit and get as far from the EU as possible on trade policy.)
Macron is really not very bright is he? I thought someone said he was a banker or something…
America is all ready making RHD cars for U.K. Market and small cars , so if the French and Germans want to shoot themselves in the foot they can
Punitive green trade tariffs would not just undermine trade, they would pretty much eliminate it, at least any sense of market drive trade.
The green lobby has already become much too influential on the corporate world, now imagine having a “green police” watching over every trade decision in every board room. Someone who is NOT from your organisation, does not care about your business future, having a veto on every international sale. This is nearly already the case, having it endorsed and empowered formally by gov’t would make the Green police the defacto CEOs.
The takeover would be complete.
Given the immature hostility to Trump that is endemic in the EU (or at least the western bit, they have more sense in the eastern EU) I am staggered that the USA doesn’t promptly cease all funding to the IPCC.
The EU would never do it. It’s not totally stupid, I think. Just more virtue signalling
That is exactly why they will do it :-(
Does Macron speak for everyone in Europe?
Of course he does. Just ask him.
They might. The EU – and obviously Macron – do not understand trade.
Putting tariffs on imports hurts your own people. They either have to pay more for the imports or buy domestically which they have chosen not to do because those goods are more expensive and/or lower quality.
So to signal how virtuous he is, Macron will get his people to have worse lives.
What’s he call himself? A “centralist”? Yeh r7ght. He’s just highlighted exactly what the world already knew. Once a socialist always a socialist. As he gets free and easy with other people’s money.
He can’t be serious about starting a trade war with America…….can he?
This proposal will have legs with the left and the climate change movement. They are looking for ways to raise money, punish Trump and is obscure enough so it is not like a tax or a household charges that voters don’t like.
Sure, just loss of employment, increased government social spending, and eventually out of control inflation is nothing like a tax.
But, the government is counting on people being economically illiterate and blaming external forces for the idiocy they voted for!
Perfect virtue signalling limelight scenario for a show pony like Macaroon.
LOL.
The Toy Boy hath spoken.
“You’re only as old as the woman you feel.” Poor chap.
“Emmanuel Macron vows to replace every dollar Donald Trump withdraws from climate change efforts”
Trump can withdraw money?
Dear sirs,
I am a regular and keen reader of your posts that I find most of the time informative and useful. They definitely have changed my perception of the climate change issue.
To tell you a bit more about myself, I have not voted for now President Macron at the first round of the French elections and if I appreciate his efforts to unlock France, I remain critical of some of his views on society and certainly on climate change as a whole.
Several times, I have been surprised and even hurt by the introduction in the posts of political views. These, in the wake of the Brexit in particular, were unilaterally hostile to the European project, as if the USA had not been such a project before, in the sheer ignorance of the price paid by Europe in forgetting its common cultural roots and its kinship. Thanks to the posts, I have been able to develop a more balanced view of Presidentâs Trump policy, not only on climate but also on his urging Europe to take a bigger share of funding its own defense. My American friends, a lot of whom live in Texas, have duly acknowledged this attitude of mine.
I am therefore shocked when I read the title of your post in which you call President Macron a clown. Passion should be controlled. You should try and accommodate the sensitivities of your foreign readership and assume that they are equally proud of their own countries and not necessarily blind to their deficiencies. The risk is for you to pollute your central message on climate change while appearing as a propagandist of the current, general policies of the US leadership.
I trust you will take this note as a token of interest in your action and remain,
Yours sincerely
As a resident of France (and a French taxpayer) I am appalled at President Macron’s folly in his endorsement of the Climate Change Religion.
I agree, Alain. There;s no need for this sort off headline. Let’s leave the name-calling to the ‘other’ side and judge people by their actions.
Yes, but Alain, anybody who steeps themselves in this green foolishness does look rather clownish to the rest of us. Maybe if they were to show a little class and go about their green affairs in a more pragmatic way, then they might begin to curry some respect from the masses. (’til then, a clown by any other name is but a clown… ☺)
The US promised $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund. I am sure the UN will be very grateful to Macron. https://www.greenclimate.fund/documents/20182/24868/Status_of_Pledges.pdf/eef538d3-2987-4659-8c7c-5566ed6afd19
trump should withdraw 20 trillion dollars from the climate fund and use this to pay off the US debt completely. France would then be left to pay back the 20 trillion to the fund.
forget about Mexico paying for the wall. have France pay for it.
and green tariffs not a problem. withdraw the same amount from the climate fund and France will have to pay for these as well.
macron. smart as a bag of hammers.
So, economically as well as scientifically illiterate.
“— And, Sold to YOU!!!” and Bigger-Fool Syndrome claims another victim. Wonder how long it’ll take Macron to run-out of everyone else’s money; assuming he hasn’t already?
This is an excellent move by Macron and will punish the Trump administration for its complete lack of effort to rein back CO2 emissions.
Trump can follow his own path on ckimate change but it will cone at a financial cost. US companies will also be shelling out more in climate change lawsuits if they decide to follow Trump’s example:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/nov/17/we-should-be-on-the-offensive-james-hansen-calls-for-wave-of-climate-lawsuits
“The US currently contributes around €2 million (£1.8 million) a year to the IPCC.”
This is pennies….and our emissions have dropped more than the others
trump needs to pledge 100 trillion dollars to the climate fund. he would get huge press. then the next day withdraw the $100 trillion and thank Micron for picking up the tab.
Ha, ha! That really cracked me up. You’re a real joker like Trump himself, who is the buffoon-in-chief.
Sure, sure, just keep telling yourself that. The climate ideologues are sure getting desperate now, attempting these frivolous lawsuits which will go nowhere and accomplish nothing except give the climate numpties such as yourself a false hope that somehow, your CAGW ideology will magically triumph. Pathetic.
Let’s see if the courts think differently – and they may very well do so.
ivankinsman, the ultimate court (as far as the US goes) is the Supreme Court. And which way does the court currently lean? And who gets to replace any justices who leave over the next 3 years, not to mention Federal judges?
I agree, let’s see how the courts think.
ivanski, i certainly hope that somebody does something to rein in the u.s. economy. The unemployment rate here stands at 4.1%, the lowest it has been since clinton was president! So we are nearly at full employment already which inevitably means that our next recession can’t be too far off. The last thing we need to be doing is ramping up our economy when we have so little room to grow. (it’s as though we are headed for a brick wall and trump is stepping on the accelerator) Slower growth would suit us just fine. That’s the one thing that i think obama did right (without even realizing it), it’s been 9 years since our last recession and that’s quite a long spell. Economic stability trumps economic growth every time…
“its complete lack of effort to rein back CO2 emissions.”
Except in Perry’s trying to keep nuclear plants from closing.
And in trying to accelerate the building of more natural gas pipelines.
So your expectation if the EU does indeed place tariffs on goods imported from the US is that the US will do nothing in return? You need to consider not only 1st order, but also 2nd and 3rd order effects.
Ok by me. Quite happy to see US economy suffer and to buy well-made high quality European goods.
“Quite happy to see US economy suffer and to buy well-made high quality European goods.”
Why would anybody want other people to suffer? What a peculiarly nasty person you are.
And economically illiterate obviously. People choose to buy US goods – because they are cheaper and/or better than the alternatives. So you will either have to pay and/or have worse stuff. You think that somehow makes you clever?
So nasty and not very bright.
Ivanski, you don’t seem to know how the economy works. (read my above comment)…
Doesn’t France get most of its energy from nuclear power? Wondering how U.S. Greens would react if the U.S. followed France’s lead in that regard.
Macron is a puppet of the Rothchilds, that is his background.
What? Macron is a president chosen by the voters of France, thus it is irrelevant if you consider him being a big-money zionist.
I do think he’s a hard core socialist instead.
Anti Jewish nonsense. What is it doing on this most excellent site.
Macron also called for an EU tariff on goods imported from countries or companies that do not share its climate goals,
Should do wonders for the French wine industry when reciprocal tariffs are imposed.
Can I get a divorce from the European Union? It is not faithful.
Not just reciprocal, but punitive for violating existing trade deals. French wine will go up by 1000% in price and their export volume to the US would drop to not significantly different from zero. Chile and Australia grow some good wine grapes and I am sure they would both be more than happy to make up the difference in market share.
But I’m afraid you are falling for a one of the common fallacies about world trade. Most trade is in balance between demand an supply. There are some areas of oversupply, but where markets are allowed to work, they don’t last long. That means that Chile and Australia would have to shift their supply from somewhere else to supply the US, and then France can supply the demand that Chile and Australia used to meet.
It is the same fallacy that people in the UK keep using to describe what will happen if the UK leaves the EU without a trade deal – essentially nothing at all, as most of the what the UK exports cannot simply be substituted without that substitution leaving unsatisfied demand somewhere that the UK can then fulfill..
I am indebted to “pat” on the Jonova site , discussing the green Climate Fund, for the information that whilst
the silly and unbelievably expensive (for we taxpayers ) nonsense was going on at Bonn the President of the United States was hard at work obtaining trade deals in the Far East. To quote from the WH
announcemen , via “Pat”
-15 Nov: White House: Remarks by President Trump on His Trip to Asia
Last week, 42 South Korean companies announced their intent to invest in projects worth more than $17 billion dollars in the United States, and 24 companies announced plans to purchase $58 billion dollars in American goods and services…
In China, we also announced $250 billion worth in trade-investment deals that will create jobs in the United States…
I announced that the United States is ready to make bilateral trade deals with any nation in the region that wants to be our partner in fair and reciprocal trade…
I am particularly pleased that the United States and Vietnam recently announced $12 billion in commercial agreements, which will include $10 billion in U.S. content…
Everywhere we went, I reaffirmed our vision for cooperation between proud, independent and sovereign countries — and I made clear that the United States will be a reliable friend, a strong partner, and a powerful advocate for its own citizens…
We have established a new framework for trade that will ensure reciprocity through enforcement actions, reform of international organizations, and new fair trade deals that benefit the United States and our partners.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/11/15/remarks-president-trump-his-trip-asia –
Now what sort of leader do you want : one who gets up and about creating jobs and business or one who sits and threatens a trade war that will impoverish the very people from whom he gets his , no doubt generous, salary.
link to the Jonova discussion :
http://joannenova.com.au/2017/11/un-green-climate-fund-good-for-bankers-bureaucrats-but-not-so-much-the-poor/#comments
” no doubt generous, salary.” FYI – Trump is refusing to accept his salary and is instead donating it to charitable causes, in this example toward the preservation of US history. https://www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/2017/04/04/president-trump-donates-first-quarter-presidential-salary-to-national-parks-service/#347fa149645d
Good for Trump . My slightly malicious comment was aimed at people like Macron , and many like him in the UK and EU bureaucracy and Govt who are happy to heap financial misery on their fellow citizens whilst being well cushioned from any hardships themselves.
Tariff war? Cheap French wine: $40.00 per bottle. China and Japan wine: $5.00 per bottle. Drink saki
Given that California (and to some extent Washington) wines are generally better than their French counterparts, I suspect that the US wineries in those areas are also cheering for Marcon.
Ordinary French wine is significantly cheaper than North American wine at my local wine shop.
If I can no longer get cheap French stuff, I will go back to making my own and save about five hundred bucks per year.
Forty dollar French wines are priced at 40 bucks because people don’t know any better, a tariff war might benefit them by driving the price up to $52. But dollar fro dollar U.S. wines are vastly better than anything from Europe.
FYI: the Four Seasons in Geneva has about 30 U.S. wines in their cellar, and features a Riesling from Old Mission.
All I want is a good burgundy for boeuf bourguignon. Maybe a Michigan red would do.
Macron is just waxing nostalgic for the good ol’ days when France had a monarchy. (you know, that “roman god” sort of thing) Louis XVII?
U.S. emissions have gone down. Is that not the “goal”?
Germany is replacing nuclear with coal.
“According to EU documents, in 2016 a total of €610 billion (US $710 billion) worth of goods was traded between the USA and Europe, generating €114 billion (US $134 billion) trade surplus for Europe.”
Europe has a large trade imbalance with the U.S., in their favor. Trump has said he is going to address this disparity.
I hear Macron is having problems with his own political party. Some of the members are not too happy with him and have resigned.
The socialists have come up with a new method of funding: A carbon tax. And now Macron wants to use it as a weapon. I think it is good for us to focus on this issue.
A carbon tax is just another money-making scheme that will accomplish nothing as far as CAGW is concerned, and the public should be made aware of just how detrimental and futile a carbon tax really is. Yeah, let’s have a public fight over carbon taxes. That’s the ticket.
In terms of a national budget, that’s less than a rounding error.
So let’s see, Macron wants to “punish” Trump by starting a trade war between “his” EU (I have to wonder what the other members think of this), and he also wants to also raise the cost of EU goods by implementing a “carbon tax”. Good plan. They can just trade with themselves. Hahahahaha!
The US currently contributes around €2 million (£1.8 million) a year to the IPCC.
A trivial sum by climate fraud standards. French taxpayers must be relieved that Macron’s grandstanding virtue signalling at the Bonn comes in at a small price.