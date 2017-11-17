Claim: climate change will stunt Chinese manufacturing

From the UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA – SANTA BARBARA, and the “temperature in Chinese sweatshops may go up a degree” department.
Hot and bothered
Environmental economists studying the impact of climate change on manufacturing in China predict substantial losses by mid-21st century
To date, most empirical evidence on climate change impacts have focused on the agricultural sector. Little is known about the effects on, say, manufacturing in, say, China, which is in many ways “the factory of the world.”
In a new paper published in the Journal of Environmental Economics and Management, UC Santa Barbara researchers shows that climate change will dramatically lower output for the Chinese manufacturing sector.
Using detailed production data from a half-million Chinese manufacturing plants in the period 1998-2007, the research team estimated the effects of temperature on firm-level productivity, factor inputs and output. They predict that by the middle of the 21st century, if no additional adaptations occur, climate change will reduce Chinese manufacturing output annually by 12 percent — equivalent to a loss of nearly $40 billion in 2007 dollars.
With the Chinese manufacturing sector producing 32 percent of national gross domestic product (GDP), this effect is equivalent to a 4 percent drop in overall Chinese GDP annually. Further, given that China’s manufacturing sector supplies 12 percent of global imports, the worldwide economic consequences may be substantial.
“Previous work has largely focused on how climate change may affect economic activity by lowering the productivity of workers,” said co-author Kyle Meng, an assistant professor of environmental economics in UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management and the Department of Economics. “It is well documented that when it’s hot, people work less productively.”
The new paper, written with Olivier Deschenes, a professor of economics at UCSB, Peng Zhang of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (and a former Ph.D. student at UCSB) and Junjie Zhang of Duke Kunshan University in China, points to the effects of temperature on the productivity of capital as well. That is, increasing temperatures not only make workers less productive, they also make machines operate less well.
“In one particularly striking result, we separately examine temperature sensitivity between low- and high-tech industries in China,” Deschenes said. High-tech industries include those that produce medical supplies, aerospace equipment and computer equipment. “We typically think of these sectors as being capital intensive with indoor production facilities that tend to operate with air conditioning,” Deschenes continued. “We find that these industries are just as sensitive to extreme temperature as low-tech industries.”
According to Meng, the results suggest that if we are to reduce climate losses on manufacturing output, adaptation measures should not focus solely on reducing the sensitivity of workers to extreme heat, but also that of factory machines.
“More broadly, our paper introduces a new cost of climate change that hasn’t been documented before,” he said. “China is already doing a lot to reduce its emissions. These existing policies were put into place even without this new evidence on manufacturing sector losses. Given the importance of manufacturing for China, we hope our findings will help lead to more stringent Chinese climate policy.”
###
The paper: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0095069617304588
Temperature effects on productivity and factor reallocation: Evidence from a half million chinese manufacturing plants
Abstract
This paper uses detailed production data from a half million Chinese manufacturing plants over 1998–2007 to estimate the effects of temperature on firm-level total factor productivity (TFP), factor inputs, and output. We detect an inverted U-shaped relationship between temperature and TFP and show that it primarily drives the temperature-output effect. Both labor- and capital- intensive firms exhibit sensitivity to high temperatures. By mid 21st century, if no additional adaptation were to occur, we project that climate change will reduce Chinese manufacturing output annually by 12%, equivalent to a loss of $39.5 billion in 2007 dollars. This implies substantial local and global economic consequences as the Chinese manufacturing sector produces 32% of national GDP and supplies 12% of global exports.
23 thoughts on “Claim: climate change will stunt Chinese manufacturing”
To quote Leif, correlation is not causation.
There are so many factors that impact industrial output, even if there is a correlation to temperature, it will be impossible to tease it out.
Reminds me of sitting in a sales meeting. When sales are good, everyone gets congratulated for working hard. When sales are down, it is due to market forces outside of anyone’s control.
Once every so often, I think this site is hosting a Comic-Con event. There just seems to be so many absolutely ridiculous GloBull Warming alarmist ‘studies’ that befit the exceedingly humorous Titles appearing in WUWT.
Good humor (hey, that was an ice cream bar).
My dad always laughed that the ‘Good Humor man’ who worked the Kirkwood MO route was the grouchiest old coot ever.
“climate change will reduce Chinese manufacturing output annually by 12 percent”
Anyone getting tired of winning yet?
LOL….perfect……nope not me!
This is completely backward. Fighting climate change will stunt Chineses manufacturing.
There is a wonderful modern invention the researchers may not have considered. It’s air conditioning. Air conditioning controls the interior temperature and humidity of structures to any desired level. Some say it is the savior of the south (of the US anyways) where many heavy industries are located. I recommend Professor Deschenes and his colleagues reconsider their findings in view of this evidently new information.
“In one particularly striking result, we separately examine temperature sensitivity between low- and high-tech industries in China,” Deschenes said. High-tech industries include those that produce medical supplies, aerospace equipment and computer equipment. “We typically think of these sectors as being capital intensive with indoor production facilities that tend to operate with air conditioning,” Deschenes continued. “We find that these industries are just as sensitive to extreme temperature as low-tech industries.”
Apparently they know about air conditioning. But I’m not interested enough to read the study to find out why the authors conclude it doesn’t matter.
Apparently the Chinese never heard of thermostats. Or air conditioning.
I was thinking the same thing. How very Western condescending pratts.
Next week the article will be the woks will be 1 degree warmer and will burn the dim sims. They clearly are incapable of being able to turn the heat down.
No, dim sum is a chinese dumpling. Dim sim is a climate model.
“if no additional adaptations occur” And of course, IF there will be warming until then, there will be additional adaptations, so the claim is non falsifiable, as too many claims from pseudo sciences. Even if there would be no adaptations, there would be other changes that could make troubles to economy, so there is no way to tell how much is due of warming and how much due something else.
There’s a website of funny exploded leftist alarm stories – something count – I forget – getting senile – but there were 833 of them, then the compiler just gave up under the torrent. Best was “more UFO visitations, they are concerned about what we are doing to the planet”. ‘Narwhals Drowning’ etc.
YASBOFP
Yet another study based on false premises.
I dont know why Anthony gives these space: If IPCC projections are well wide of the mark, these studies are meaningless.
In an era when government is grossly in debt the continued funding of such studies by the taxpayers must be publicly debated. If we continue funding “scientific research” at all we must have a better way to prioritize what is funded. Knowing what is being funded now I would hope ultimately convince the public to demand change. This one rates right in there with shrimp on a treadmill.
I recall studies that show that the 30-year trend in temperatures in China was declining. I haven’t checked the paper to be sure, but I suspect that they don’t include long-term plots of temperature with real data as part of their analysis. I find it hard to believe that someone can pull a number out of a hat (i.e. 1 degree) and write a paper.
Bilge. Clearly, the “researchers” have no idea what the real world is like. My brother runs a company that imports goods from Asia (or anywhere else that labor is $1/day or less). The truth is that production is leaving China.
Why is that? Easy. The surplus labor supply is evaporating as the surplus labor in rural areas has completed its move to the cities and the number of children reaching working age has dropped due to anti-natal policies, and rising prosperity. That has caused wages to climb. In order to pay those wages., Chinese manufacture has changed its focus from the bottom of the value chain — T-shirts and plastic spoons — to the higher reaches — Televisions and cell phones.
The cheapest goods are now made in places like Cambodia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Note those are all places where it is plenty hot without “climate change”.
What does the future hold? Who knows? But, the sweatshop business has left China forever. It won’t be coming back.
Just another example of the whacko academics escaping CA and spreading the alarmist virus into other states and countries.
One more reason to fight climate change……….
They are all really grasping at straws now.
Attacks by space aliens will also stunt Chinese manufacturing. Poor Chinese, can’t catch a break.
From the “Couldn’t possibly be dumber but our leftard handlers are too stupid to care department:”
Are they really claiming that machines in an air conditioned room will be affected by outside temperature? Holy BS Batman!
So, what happens to industry if the climate changes the other way and they are pulling their rickshaws through 8″ of snow and ice?
This is just another angle on a computer-created fantasy which has grown legs and become a ‘living’ entity in present day society. Predictions of run-away global warming by any other name are still wrong so far. The correlation between CO2 rise and temperature gets weaker and weaker as time passes. All that powers the meme anymore is religious zeal that we must ‘turn or burn’ and dismantle our corrupt industrial civilizations.