University of Pennsylvania : Israeli Tree Planting is Environmental Racism

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
[UPDATE: Edited from Penn State to University of Pennsylvania 8:43 am Pacific Time ~ ctm]
h/t Nick – If there was one Israeli initiative you would think radical greens would support, that would be Israeli efforts to restore ancient forests and improve national CO2 sequestration with a massive tree planting programme.
But no – according to
Penn State University of Pennsylvania Student organisation “Fossil Free Penn”, the tree planting initiative is environmental racism.
Penn Students Hold Presentation on Environmental Racism
The student group Fossil Free Penn held a discussion on environmental racism as part of its weeklong engagement project called “Divestfest” Wednesday afternoon.
…
In discussing environmental racism, the speakers highlighted the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Jewish National Fund, an organization that plants trees in Israel, was a major subject of discussion. After asserting that the organization acted unjustly by purchasing land from Palestinians in the early 1900s in deals from which the Palestinians did not profit, the presenters looked into the symbolism of “making the desert bloom,” a phrase the students argued connected the forest environment to whiteness, evoked the notion of “a vacuum that the European savior can come nourish,” and ultimately incentivized “artificially making these areas look more like Europe.”
The students found a particular problem in the planting of pine trees in Israel and the West Bank, drawing a “connection between pine trees, forestation, and the way they further the colonialist agenda through capitalistic (sic) means of timber production.”
While pine trees are an invasive species and can be bad for certain environments, the solution is not merely to plant native trees like the olive tree.
“If we are talking about environmental justice, we have to consider intersectionality,” one of the presenters said. “We have to consider the way that different environmental agendas are being used in order to romanticize and support things that may be in violation of human rights and ancestry rights.” Additionally, the students urged the audience to “look for the complexity in the way that issues are whitewashed.”
…
Read more: https://statesmanonline.org/2017/11/03/students-hold-presentation-on-environmental-racism/
Penn State University of Pennsylvania , the place where your kids can learn from greens that planting trees is wrong, unless they are planted by people with a politically acceptable pedigree.
20 thoughts on “University of Pennsylvania : Israeli Tree Planting is Environmental Racism”
The greens just don’t know when to stop digging.
Turn it into a palm oil plantation….that should make them happy
Do these universities teaching anything besides whining?
I still try to love Penn State, Michael Mann and all.The football team beat Rutgers. That’s worth something, right?
Absolutely. I was born in Philadelphia.
early 1900’s I doubt that a lot.
Your tax dollars at work…
The left in the US and Europe has taken the Arab Muslim position that unbelievers, non-Muslims, have no rights when dealing with Muslims. This raving inconsistency is rationalized as opposing colonialism, a view that white Europeans have no rights in dealing with third-world populations, a mirror image of the actual colonialist position.
Kitsch Marxists reduce everything to the Marxist narrative, whether environmentalism, Liberation Theology, or property disputes.
Extremely sad how far my alma mater has fallen!
wow… awesome. Who would have thought pine trees could be racist… unless of course you think in terms of white vs black pines. olive trees vs pine trees? Christian S. M. Turney FGS FRGS ( Professor of Climate Change and Earth Science at University of New South Wales. leader of the dreaded Akademik Shokalskiy got stuck in ice on Christmas Day 2013 only two weeks after leaving New Zealand. ) was to plant a bunch of trees in Australia to remove the ‘carbon footprint’ of the rescue attempts. Can that be racist?
Everyone needs a safe space….except conservatives and pine trees
Antarctica is very white – so it is inherently racist.
If you aren’t in lockstep with leftist thinking, nothing you do is correct.
The Israelis could come up with a free, completely non-polluting, easy source of electricity and give the technology to the world for free and these bozos would find something to complain about.
Check out “Fossil Free Penn”‘s website. It is associated with the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia), not Penn State (State College). Eric, please remove and re-post the article accurately.
Not that Penn State isn’t a center for whacky behavior. They are in the news far too often for goofy doings.
As a 1971 engineering grad, I am often embarrassed. Problem No. 1: While a dean at Penn State, current PSU president Eric Barron hired Michael Mann, and still supports him strongly. This assures the U of a prominent position in continuing climate lunacy.
Reply: Updated. The URL will still reflect mistake ~ ctm
“The University of Pennsylvania has significant influence as an institution and this power should be used ethically. ”
————–
Any agenda becomes ethical when it is your agenda, is that it, U Penn?
Come now, all power should be used ethically. Whether 117 vRMS or 220-240 vRMS.
Would it be acceptable to plant cedars and return the landscape to one the ancient peoples would have recognized?
Wasn’t it a lot wetter 3000-4000 years ago in that region of the world, when the Cedars of Lebanon prevailed?
My idea of “intersectionality” is a good piece of hickory across the skulls of these anti-Semites.
The Green train makes another whistle stop. There’s always room for more passengers.
The windows are really projection screens and no one will mention the end of the line.
All Aboard!