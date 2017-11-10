Study: Global Climate Threats Make People more “Ethnocentric”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Two studies have discovered that if you tell people the entire world is threatened by climate change, they focus on protecting the people they care about.
HOW THE THREAT OF CLIMATE CHANGE SPURS ETHNOCENTRISM
Faced with a challenge that requires a global response, humans cling more tightly to their clan.
TOM JACOBS 9 HOURS AGO
The prospect of a dangerously warming planet inspires us to cling more tightly to our tribe. That is the discouraging finding of two newly published studies.
One reports that confronting people with climate-change warnings provoked higher levels of ethnocentrism among residents of a central European nation—and decreased their intentions of acting in Earth-friendly ways. The other finds the threat of global warming increases group conformity, leading people to more tightly endorse the truisms their circle subscribe to.
The results aren’t surprising, if you consider the long line of research that finds threat of any kind tends to foster this sort of solidarity. It’s just that this problem will require a globally coordinated response—not the insular, defensive crouch it apparently induces.
…
https://psmag.com/environment/how-the-threat-of-climate-change-spurs-ethnocentrism
The abstract of the first study;
Undesirable effects of threatening climate change information: A cross-cultural study
Isabella Uhl, Johannes Klackl, Nina Hansen, Eva Jonas
First Published October 30, 2017
Why is the fight against climate change so challenging? Research suggests that climate change information may trigger symbolic defense strategies such as derogative outgroup behaviors (e.g., ethnocentrism) instead of direct attempts to address the problem itself (e.g., proenvironmental behavior). Ingroup affirmation may help decrease symbolic responses. We conducted a 2 (Affirmation: ingroup vs. no affirmation) × 2 (Message: threat vs. control) × 2 (Nation: Austria vs. Argentina) experiment (N = 243) to assess responses to climate change information (direct and symbolic) in participants from individualist and collectivist cultures. Participants responded with higher levels of ethnocentrism and a lower intention to engage in proenvironmental behavior after reading climate change information. This effect was significant in Austria. Using ingroup affirmation as an intervention tended to foster rather than reduce ethnocentrism. Thus, across cultures people resolve climate change threat in symbolic ways rather than by trying to address the problem itself.
http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1368430217735577
The abstract of the second study;
Closing ranks: Ingroup norm conformity as a subtle response to threatening climate change
Markus Barth, Torsten Masson, Immo Fritsche, Carolin-T. Ziemer
First Published October 26, 2017 Research Article
We tested the hypothesis that climate change threat increases group-based cognition and action tendencies. As ingroups can provide extended primary control, we expected climate change threat to increase conformity with ingroup norms and group protective behavior. In three studies (N = 404), we experimentally manipulated climate change threat (Studies 1–3) and group norm content (Studies 2 and 3). We found that participants under climate change threat more strongly derogated group members who acted against the group’s interests (Study 1). When a specific group norm was made salient, both manipulated (Study 3) and perceived climate change threat (Studies 2 and 3) increased ingroup norm conformity. Importantly, this effect occurred for norms of radical left-wing behavior. This suggests that climate change threat does not necessarily induce a conservative shift. Instead, it elicits group-based defenses whose expression depends on which ingroup and which of its norms are salient.
Read more: http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1368430217733119
Both studies are paywalled, so we are spared the details of how they frightened their test subjects with climate threats, then observed as test subjects “derogated” members of the group who refused to conform to perceived solutions to the threats.
24 thoughts on “Study: Global Climate Threats Make People more “Ethnocentric””
It’s amazing how they present the perfectly natural urge to look after one’s nearest and dearest first as something negative.
Don’t these people have normal family and social lives?
But everything is to be judged by how it affects political goals.
So therefore it should read:
“Study: Global Political Climate Threats Make People more “Ethnocentric””
+1
My thought exactly.
Besides, it makes no sense to pretend you care for everyone on earth when you don’t care about yourself, family and friends to begin with. Well-ordered charity begins with oneself.
Oh yeah, if a city block was burning down I’d run around saving my neighbors first and if my family was still alive afterwards I’d rescue them. Half of the the western world is gravely ill. No sarc intended.
From the article: “Why is the fight against climate change so challenging?”
Advocates of CAGW don’t have the facts on their side and this makes selling the concept very challenging when trying to convince folks who require proof before believing in what is being sold.
It won’t get any easier either, as long as you don’t have any evidence of CAGW.
Hockey Stick charts are *not* evidence of anything. other than evidence of dishonest manipulation of the temperature record for political purposes.
Right on…………………………..
It’s only natural that one takes care of their own family first. Every human being should understands this.
Trump just gave a speech today in Vietnam to APEC world leaders, where he said he was going to put his country first, just as all the other leaders in the room should be putting their countries first. Trump got big applause for his statement.
Only fools argue that you don’t put your own familty first. That doesn’t mean you don’t take care of others, too, if you are able.
Even on airplanes they tell you to put your oxygen mask on first – before helping others. Human nature and completely functional. I wonder if the citizens of developing nations are home rating “climate change” as the lowest priority among issues (UN survey), while their leaders and UN reps are in Bonn screaming for money to solve the “problem” they don’t care about.
What of those of us that support all life?
Carbon Based Life Forms = All Life
When considered as a whole, Carbon Based Life Forms consume Carbon Dioxide.
CO2 is a base of the food chain for life.
Do you have any idea how insulting and offensive that statement is?
It is selfish, self-centered, carbonocentric, and arrogant.
You may claim that all life on Earth is carbon based.
That attitude is small-minded and parochial beyond belief.
You need to get out more. (Hint: American Airlines does not go far enough.)
{That’s my story and I am sticking to it}
Study: Global Climate ALARMISM Makes People more “Ethnocentric”
There, fixed it for ’em.
amazing that “:climate scientists” never have a clue about evolution….temps are supposed to stay the same and people are the borg
It is hard to make the case that electrons are wasted when you live in an alternating current (AC) powered world. The electrons just slosh back and forth, or so they tell me.
This top post is a good argument for wasted electrons.
Recently we have had:
1) Global Warming causes plate tectonic subduction in Fiji.
2) Global Warming causes mudslides in the pacific northwest of the US.
3) Global warming prevents the sun from disinfecting lakes.
4) Global Warming harms beer production in the pacific northwest of the US.
Wasted electrons, all of it.
I love climate psychobabble with my morning coffee. Life is good.
Easily frightened tend too seek support from their own peers until only the closest remain. Conversely, the anti-human CACA policies join skeptics across borders.
We’re a global, tribal community…….Who knew.
But of course what’ll fall out this study is that everyone (except the authors of course) will be told that looking after one’s own is terribly non PC and we should all stop it.
One of the funniest quotes ever:
““Anyone who believes there is no such thing as global warming must be blind, or unintelligent,” – Stevie Wonder
When you believe in things that you don’t understand,
then you suffer.
Stupidstition ain’t the way
Why is the fight against climate change so challenging?
Um … because it’s futile?
Short humor is the best.
I didn’t read any of the previous comments. … just posting my first eye-rolling response:
CO2 causes racism. Someone now needs to write grants to determine whether CO2 lags racism, and then do the cool, high-resolution graphs proving it.
Happy grant writing.
So the same folks who preach about being nice to each other while holding hands and singing Kumbaya in harmony are the ones who (according to their own data) are feeding racial and ethnic tensions by threatening “the end of the world any minute now”, and now they are sucking up taxpayer money to study their own bad behaviour.
So they found that scaring people with climate change hysteria makes them think less like a communist/collectivist?
Wasn’t that the whole point?
Someone should study the psychological effects on these researchers when presented with the fact that their entire careers and efforts in life are completely meaningless and are a net drain on society.